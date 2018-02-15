Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Prof. Ukwu I. Ukwu Is Dead (2424 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Prof. Ukwu I. Ukwu, Education Commissioner in the defunct East Central State is dead.



Ukwu, an economist and former Executive Director, Centre for Development Research, Management and Training, died in an Enugu hospital on Feb. 12 at the age of 84, after a brief illness.



The wife of the deceased, Comfort, confirmed the demise of the educationist on Thursday in Enugu in an interview with NAN.



Comfort told NAN that Ukwu died at Niger Foundation Hospital, Enugu.



“Our father and my husband passed on two days ago, precisely Monday, at the Niger Foundation Hospital, Enugu, where he had been receiving treatment for some time now.



“It is devastating to the family as a whole as well as associates, students and those he had been mentoring for something now,’’ Comfort said.



Ukwu’s Personnel Assistant, Mr. Sylvester Kelechi, told NAN that the professor emeritus died, on Monday, at about 3:30 p.m.



“The entire family is yet to meet officially over his death and there is no arrangement yet for his burial,’’ Kelechi said.



Kelechi said that Chief Martin Elechi, the former governor of Ebonyi, visited on Tuesday and condoned with the family.



Elechi was a cabinet member with Ukwu, in the defunct East Central State government, led by Mr. Ukpabi Asika, as the Administrator.



The family of the deceased opened a condolence register on Wednesday, while 15 people had already signed.



Born on December 3, 1934, he attended St. Stephen School, Umuahia from 1940 to 1946.



From 1949 to 1953, he was at Aggrey Memorial College, Arochukwu, and at University of Ibadan from1956 to 1961.



Source: @NaijaCover Dot ComProf. Ukwu I. Ukwu, Education Commissioner in the defunct East Central State is dead.Ukwu, an economist and former Executive Director, Centre for Development Research, Management and Training, died in an Enugu hospital on Feb. 12 at the age of 84, after a brief illness.The wife of the deceased, Comfort, confirmed the demise of the educationist on Thursday in Enugu in an interview with NAN.Comfort told NAN that Ukwu died at Niger Foundation Hospital, Enugu.“Our father and my husband passed on two days ago, precisely Monday, at the Niger Foundation Hospital, Enugu, where he had been receiving treatment for some time now.“It is devastating to the family as a whole as well as associates, students and those he had been mentoring for something now,’’ Comfort said.Ukwu’s Personnel Assistant, Mr. Sylvester Kelechi, told NAN that the professor emeritus died, on Monday, at about 3:30 p.m.“The entire family is yet to meet officially over his death and there is no arrangement yet for his burial,’’ Kelechi said.Kelechi said that Chief Martin Elechi, the former governor of Ebonyi, visited on Tuesday and condoned with the family.Elechi was a cabinet member with Ukwu, in the defunct East Central State government, led by Mr. Ukpabi Asika, as the Administrator.The family of the deceased opened a condolence register on Wednesday, while 15 people had already signed.Born on December 3, 1934, he attended St. Stephen School, Umuahia from 1940 to 1946.From 1949 to 1953, he was at Aggrey Memorial College, Arochukwu, and at University of Ibadan from1956 to 1961.Source: http://sunnewsonline.com/prof-ukwu-ex-education-commissioner-in-east-central-state-is-dead/

I can't even recall the last time I'm FTC. anyway, may his soul rest in peace

Life as we know it

May his soul rest well.... I pray for his family to have the fortitude to bear his lost

Painful!

Oh my God. That was my lecturer. RIP Prof.

May the soul find peace on the lord's Bossom

Please if anyone is looking for roommate in Lagos I have someone who wants to pair or a cheap room

we wont be here forever. We have events to remind us all to do good for humanity while we are still here.

this man don die? sorry to the family oh



I wish there will be a forum to reach out to parents and families of the victims of Herdsmen massacre.

He taught me in my Final year. Very sound, like very very sound in Economic Development and Public Poicy.



May his soul rest in peace.

One of the interllectually sound professors in igbo land

So Painful, God Have Mercy On Us

“It is devastating to the family as a whole as well as associates, students and those he had been mentoring for something now,’’ Comfort said.



I am not understanding!

Rexnegro:

May his soul rest well.... I pray for his family to have the fortitude to bear his lost you are still praying for fortitude to bear the lost of 84yrs old.?



The only prayer should be to rest in peace you are still praying for fortitude to bear the lost of 84yrs old.?The only prayer should be to rest in peace