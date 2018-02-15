₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,961,319 members, 4,085,317 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 February 2018 at 12:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Prof. Ukwu I. Ukwu Is Dead (2424 Views)
|Prof. Ukwu I. Ukwu Is Dead by NaijaCover(m): 11:25am
@NaijaCover Dot Com
Prof. Ukwu I. Ukwu, Education Commissioner in the defunct East Central State is dead.
Ukwu, an economist and former Executive Director, Centre for Development Research, Management and Training, died in an Enugu hospital on Feb. 12 at the age of 84, after a brief illness.
The wife of the deceased, Comfort, confirmed the demise of the educationist on Thursday in Enugu in an interview with NAN.
Comfort told NAN that Ukwu died at Niger Foundation Hospital, Enugu.
“Our father and my husband passed on two days ago, precisely Monday, at the Niger Foundation Hospital, Enugu, where he had been receiving treatment for some time now.
“It is devastating to the family as a whole as well as associates, students and those he had been mentoring for something now,’’ Comfort said.
Ukwu’s Personnel Assistant, Mr. Sylvester Kelechi, told NAN that the professor emeritus died, on Monday, at about 3:30 p.m.
“The entire family is yet to meet officially over his death and there is no arrangement yet for his burial,’’ Kelechi said.
Kelechi said that Chief Martin Elechi, the former governor of Ebonyi, visited on Tuesday and condoned with the family.
Elechi was a cabinet member with Ukwu, in the defunct East Central State government, led by Mr. Ukpabi Asika, as the Administrator.
The family of the deceased opened a condolence register on Wednesday, while 15 people had already signed.
Born on December 3, 1934, he attended St. Stephen School, Umuahia from 1940 to 1946.
From 1949 to 1953, he was at Aggrey Memorial College, Arochukwu, and at University of Ibadan from1956 to 1961.
Source: http://sunnewsonline.com/prof-ukwu-ex-education-commissioner-in-east-central-state-is-dead/
|Re: Prof. Ukwu I. Ukwu Is Dead by 1bunne4lif(m): 11:35am
I can't even recall the last time I'm FTC. anyway, may his soul rest in peace
|Re: Prof. Ukwu I. Ukwu Is Dead by cinoedhunter: 11:36am
Life as we know it
|Re: Prof. Ukwu I. Ukwu Is Dead by Rexnegro(m): 11:36am
May his soul rest well.... I pray for his family to have the fortitude to bear his lost
|Re: Prof. Ukwu I. Ukwu Is Dead by Victorakats(m): 11:36am
Painful!
|Re: Prof. Ukwu I. Ukwu Is Dead by churchkilo(m): 11:37am
Oh my God. That was my lecturer. RIP Prof.
|Re: Prof. Ukwu I. Ukwu Is Dead by livinus009(m): 11:37am
May the soul find peace on the lord's Bossom
|Re: Prof. Ukwu I. Ukwu Is Dead by biggerboyc(m): 11:40am
Please if anyone is looking for roommate in Lagos I have someone who wants to pair or a cheap room
|Re: Prof. Ukwu I. Ukwu Is Dead by oyetunder(m): 11:40am
we wont be here forever. We have events to remind us all to do good for humanity while we are still here.
|Re: Prof. Ukwu I. Ukwu Is Dead by kolawoleibukun: 11:45am
this man don die? sorry to the family oh
I wish there will be a forum to reach out to parents and families of the victims of Herdsmen massacre.
|Re: Prof. Ukwu I. Ukwu Is Dead by ShitHead: 11:46am
He taught me in my Final year. Very sound, like very very sound in Economic Development and Public Poicy.
May his soul rest in peace.
|Re: Prof. Ukwu I. Ukwu Is Dead by debbie(f): 11:47am
One of the interllectually sound professors in igbo land
|Re: Prof. Ukwu I. Ukwu Is Dead by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 11:47am
So Painful, God Have Mercy On Us
|Re: Prof. Ukwu I. Ukwu Is Dead by Jackipapa: 11:56am
“It is devastating to the family as a whole as well as associates, students and those he had been mentoring for something now,’’ Comfort said.
I am not understanding!
|Re: Prof. Ukwu I. Ukwu Is Dead by buharitill2023: 11:59am
Rexnegro:you are still praying for fortitude to bear the lost of 84yrs old.?
The only prayer should be to rest in peace
|Re: Prof. Ukwu I. Ukwu Is Dead by wink2015: 12:16pm
NaijaCover:
Igbo seems to like this "LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON NAMING SYSTEM"
His kind of name as given to him by his parent tend to reminds me of Senator AYIM PIUS AYIM, Former President of the Senate.
His name sound funny as in " AYIM AYIM" which the senate president stylishly refraimed to bear AYIM PIUS AYIM
UKWU UKWU take the salute, you deserve it no shaking.
People with funny style of name.
(0) (Reply)
Yar'adua Picks Governor Jonathan Goodluck As Presidential Running Mate ! / Obasanjo Graduates From Noun- Obatains Theology Dergee. / Presidential Election Scam Latest: Atiku, Gusau, Saraki Set To Step Down For Bab
Viewing this topic: sweerychick(f), fesla, oderemo(m), churchkilo(m), boligo1(m), edogu(m), phoenixcleans(m), Tecno66, kedra(m), plerry, mechanics(m), essyiyk, SMARTVIC10(m) and 35 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15