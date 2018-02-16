Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) (8140 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@VIVIANGIST



BY VIVIAN GIST : https://viviangist.com/featured/proposed-photo-shoot-reaction-cute-pictures/



cc; lalasticlala











cc; lalasticlala 6 Likes

Is that his kid? 4 Likes







I almost awwwwed. All shades of cuteness.I almost awwwwed. 10 Likes 1 Share

Seen!



Wish them well.

divinehand2003:

His that his kid?

GBAGAUN 12 Likes

MostBanned:





GBAGAUN

Sorry for my error. Let me make the necessary corrections. Thanks Sorry for my error. Let me make the necessary corrections. Thanks 15 Likes

The proposal should have come first before the baby. 8 Likes 1 Share

thorpido:

The proposal should have come first before the baby.

Not Necessary at all .... alas the baby na baby .... No be Goat Not Necessary at all .... alas the baby na baby .... No be Goat 18 Likes 1 Share

Whogoblog:





Not Necessary at all .... alas the baby na baby .... No be Goat The horse before the cart.The right thing to do. The horse before the cart.The right thing to do. 14 Likes 1 Share

Cool

It's cool

nice

Nice one

Cute...



But the man's shoe behind cha, maybe I'm the only one noticing. 1 Like

F

Too many edited pix dese days.yeye sey smell.

thorpido:

The horse before the cart.The right thing to do. come here !!!!,. iffa tear you slap, he Sha do it abi kini gbogbo nonsense yii, make he proposed before n now come to know sey dem no dey compatible ??, abi she or he can't give birth ,.......

before she was a baby mama but the man felt or knows she's worth more than that, she's a life partner not some baby factory , ask around how many baby mama Wizkid,davido get , if dey should propose to one of dem pere come here !!!!,. iffa tear you slap, he Sha do it abi kini gbogbo nonsense yii, make he proposed before n now come to know sey dem no dey compatible ??, abi she or he can't give birth ,.......before she was a baby mama but the man felt or knows she's worth more than that, she's a life partner not some baby factory , ask around how many baby mama Wizkid,davido get , if dey should propose to one of dem pere 1 Like

Oya, my fellow copy cats we done see concept

Damn i need to get a jeans badly.

thorpido:

The proposal should have come first before the baby.

Any other obvious remark u want to make?

Captain obvious Any other obvious remark u want to make?Captain obvious 1 Like

awwww. the way she looked at him in the second pic like "what's this one doing". it's cute, at least babe would be happy the whole thing was photographed.

meaning of this post?

Natural

Oya mufos come after me I no one dat, i will be a partaker of this kinda joy Whaoo! SO cute, i wish dem all the best, it always good to have the baby first at times, it brings uniquenessOya mufos come after meI no one dat, i will be a partaker of this kinda joy

Wawuu

thorpido:

The horse before the cart.The right thing to do. did Adam propose to eve before they begot Cane and Abel?





Break free from the shackles of Stiff Cultural cliches. did Adam propose to eve before they begot Cane and Abel?Break free from the shackles of Stiff Cultural cliches. 1 Like

Wow. I love the Boy outfit. All shade of cuteness.

Hmmmmm