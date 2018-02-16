₦airaland Forum

He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by Whogoblog: 10:58am
Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by StarUp: 11:00am
shocked
Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by divinehand2003(m): 11:01am
Is that his kid?

Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by FluidQueen(f): 11:02am
All shades of cuteness.embarassed


I almost awwwwed.

Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by donstan18(m): 11:08am
Seen!

Wish them well.
Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by MostBanned: 11:10am
divinehand2003:
His that his kid?

GBAGAUN shocked

Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by divinehand2003(m): 11:12am
MostBanned:


GBAGAUN shocked

Sorry for my error. Let me make the necessary corrections. Thanks

Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by thorpido(m): 11:14am
The proposal should have come first before the baby.

Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by Whogoblog: 11:19am
thorpido:
The proposal should have come first before the baby.

Not Necessary at all .... alas the baby na baby .... No be Goat

Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by thorpido(m): 11:22am
Whogoblog:


Not Necessary at all .... alas the baby na baby .... No be Goat
The horse before the cart.The right thing to do.

Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by MRAKBEE(m): 12:00pm
Cool
Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by Expertpick: 12:00pm
It's cool
Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by 2odd(m): 12:00pm
nice
Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by amani63(m): 12:01pm
Nice one
Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by ifeoluwasegun(m): 12:01pm
Cute...

But the man's shoe behind cha, maybe I'm the only one noticing.

Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by 69MissedCalls(m): 12:01pm
F
Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by rafabenitez: 12:01pm
Too many edited pix dese days.yeye sey smell.
Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by 2odd(m): 12:01pm
thorpido:
The horse before the cart.The right thing to do.
come here !!!!,. iffa tear you slap, he Sha do it abi kini gbogbo nonsense yii, make he proposed before n now come to know sey dem no dey compatible ??, abi she or he can't give birth ,.......
before she was a baby mama but the man felt or knows she's worth more than that, she's a life partner not some baby factory , ask around how many baby mama Wizkid,davido get , if dey should propose to one of dem pere

Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by somez(m): 12:01pm
Oya, my fellow copy cats we done see concept
Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by pcguru1(m): 12:02pm
Damn i need to get a jeans badly.
Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by laurenziz6(m): 12:02pm
thorpido:
The proposal should have come first before the baby.

Any other obvious remark u want to make?
Captain obvious undecided

Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by naughtyDiana: 12:02pm
awwww. the way she looked at him in the second pic like "what's this one doing". it's cute, at least babe would be happy the whole thing was photographed.
Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by abdelrahman: 12:03pm
meaning of this post?
Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by Archmed(m): 12:03pm
Natural
Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by Tweetysparkles(f): 12:03pm
Whaoo! SO cute, i wish dem all the best, it always good to have the baby first at times, it brings uniqueness undecided Oya mufos come after me grin I no one dat, i will be a partaker of this kinda joy wink
Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by Benjom(m): 12:03pm
Wawuu cheesy
Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by Nairalanddist: 12:04pm
angry
Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by FluidQueen(f): 12:04pm
thorpido:
The horse before the cart.The right thing to do.
did Adam propose to eve before they begot Cane and Abel?


Break free from the shackles of Stiff Cultural cliches.

Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by DAMMYORES: 12:04pm
Wow. I love the Boy outfit. All shade of cuteness.
Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by Segadem(m): 12:04pm
Hmmmmm
Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by UjuJoan2: 12:05pm
laurenziz6:


Any other obvious remark u want to make?
Captain obvious undecided

Actually the idea can never be over emphasized. We need to stop promoting immorality.

