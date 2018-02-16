₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by Whogoblog: 10:58am
@VIVIANGIST
BY VIVIAN GIST : https://viviangist.com/featured/proposed-photo-shoot-reaction-cute-pictures/
cc; lalasticlala
6 Likes
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by StarUp: 11:00am
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by divinehand2003(m): 11:01am
Is that his kid?
4 Likes
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by FluidQueen(f): 11:02am
All shades of cuteness.
I almost awwwwed.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by donstan18(m): 11:08am
Seen!
Wish them well.
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by MostBanned: 11:10am
divinehand2003:
GBAGAUN
12 Likes
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by divinehand2003(m): 11:12am
MostBanned:
Sorry for my error. Let me make the necessary corrections. Thanks
15 Likes
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by thorpido(m): 11:14am
The proposal should have come first before the baby.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by Whogoblog: 11:19am
thorpido:
Not Necessary at all .... alas the baby na baby .... No be Goat
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by thorpido(m): 11:22am
Whogoblog:The horse before the cart.The right thing to do.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by MRAKBEE(m): 12:00pm
Cool
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by Expertpick: 12:00pm
It's cool
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by 2odd(m): 12:00pm
nice
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by amani63(m): 12:01pm
Nice one
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by ifeoluwasegun(m): 12:01pm
Cute...
But the man's shoe behind cha, maybe I'm the only one noticing.
1 Like
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by 69MissedCalls(m): 12:01pm
F
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by rafabenitez: 12:01pm
Too many edited pix dese days.yeye sey smell.
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by 2odd(m): 12:01pm
thorpido:come here !!!!,. iffa tear you slap, he Sha do it abi kini gbogbo nonsense yii, make he proposed before n now come to know sey dem no dey compatible ??, abi she or he can't give birth ,.......
before she was a baby mama but the man felt or knows she's worth more than that, she's a life partner not some baby factory , ask around how many baby mama Wizkid,davido get , if dey should propose to one of dem pere
1 Like
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by somez(m): 12:01pm
Oya, my fellow copy cats we done see concept
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by pcguru1(m): 12:02pm
Damn i need to get a jeans badly.
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by laurenziz6(m): 12:02pm
thorpido:
Any other obvious remark u want to make?
Captain obvious
1 Like
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by naughtyDiana: 12:02pm
awwww. the way she looked at him in the second pic like "what's this one doing". it's cute, at least babe would be happy the whole thing was photographed.
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by abdelrahman: 12:03pm
meaning of this post?
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by Archmed(m): 12:03pm
Natural
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by Tweetysparkles(f): 12:03pm
Whaoo! SO cute, i wish dem all the best, it always good to have the baby first at times, it brings uniqueness Oya mufos come after me I no one dat, i will be a partaker of this kinda joy
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by Benjom(m): 12:03pm
Wawuu
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by Nairalanddist: 12:04pm
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by FluidQueen(f): 12:04pm
thorpido:did Adam propose to eve before they begot Cane and Abel?
Break free from the shackles of Stiff Cultural cliches.
1 Like
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by DAMMYORES: 12:04pm
Wow. I love the Boy outfit. All shade of cuteness.
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by Segadem(m): 12:04pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: He Proposed During Their Photo Shoot And Her Reaction Is So Cute (pictures) by UjuJoan2: 12:05pm
laurenziz6:
Actually the idea can never be over emphasized. We need to stop promoting immorality.
2 Likes
