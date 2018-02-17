Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / She Loves Me But I'm not Sure I Do Love Her (8186 Views)

Good morning romancelanders...



Please you guys should drop your advise without the need to insult me... Thanks



I've built castles in the sky about love which I've once lived in tho.. tha was 6 years back but after that particular relationship, I've had to manage without the kind of love I truly want.



Fast forward to two years back, dated this girl whom I did not love but felt too bleeping lonely so I shot my shot n she caught the ball.. Man wasn't happy throughout the duration of the relationship cause what I wanted wasn't there buh it really dawned on me when I eventually fell deeply in love with someone else who was (still is) in a relationship.. It affected me so deep tha I had to break up with my girlfriend last year n since then, man has been alone but still in love someone's babe for almost 7 months now... I think I'm hoping they break up soon sef..



Here's the real problem, so I met this other Lady who fits into what I desire as a partner mentally but doesn't appeal much to me physically n I don't love her.. I'm sure of that! Not to give myself problem, I didn't ask her out not until yesterday night when our chat led to talk about me being single n babe said I shu comma date her! I shock for few seconds!.. Well, after small talk, she literally made me her out..



Babe has a good shape n all da stuff but I'm not sure I like her enough to date her n that's because of the kind of love I'm looking for.. The girl I'm currently in love fits into every bit of my dream woman as we share same passion for writing.. This one too writes tho buh I'm confuse on what to do, so guys help the young man out.



This minute you are loving her mentally, the next minute you are loving another woman physically, the next minute you are loving another woman lalastically. Are you normal atall?



Your level of lust and confusion is inbuilt and legendary, and the only thing that can make you come back your normal and emotional senses is HIV.



It's lust bro. Not love. I was there last year and I lost a good girl trying to get the girl of my dream. Its so happen that I broke her relationship just to take the spot but it didn't end well for me as you know they say good things comes with a cost. Now she's gone and I am booless and hurt. Please don't be like me, be content with what you have turn that girl to the girl of your dream. Who knows she might turn out better that your dream girl. Remember the word karma. What goes around comes around. Peace 11 Likes 1 Share

Bros, what exactly do you want? 13 Likes

From your story, you were never in love but lust and that's why you're always thrilled by a lady's physical component. Succinctly put, you no know wetin you dey find



Continue chasing anything under skirt oooo till gonorrhea dawn on you 16 Likes

sometimes if i want to swallow eba and i remember that ordinary snake swallowed 36 million i just loss appatite 22 Likes 2 Shares

I need answers please...

You're just a problematic man. You need therapy.

After many many round of paparazzi. chai Diaris God ooo. Surely na girl go be your first born. I wish u same broda







Life is easy and so are your problems.

You are just a lonely fellow who wants what he can't have but still won't cherish what he obviously had



Worse still, you are confused.

Love mustn't be reciprocated my dear friend.

Also remember that the world does not just revolve around you.



So it doesn't matter if you love her or not. As long as you don't starve your dodoli I'm sure you'd be fine seeing that you think through him and not your brain. Life is easy and so are your problems.You are just a lonely fellow who wants what he can't have but still won't cherish what he obviously hadWorse still, you are confused.Love mustn't be reciprocated my dear friend.Also remember that the world does not just revolve around you.So it doesn't matter if you love her or not. As long as you don't starve yourI'm sure you'd be fine seeing that you think through him and not your brain. 13 Likes 1 Share

. If u really feel there's no future for a relationship between u and her, don't waste her time like u did the other girl cos it's pretty obvious that u are yet to understand the dynamics of being in a one. U didn't say what qualities the one who rejected u has but carefully analysed that of the girls who were willing to put themselves forward, and I believe that's the reason you find fault in them. If u really feel there's no future for a relationship between u and her, don't waste her time like u did the other girl cos it's pretty obvious that u are yet to understand the dynamics of being in a one.

You are your own problem bro..

from your write up you sound really confused..

she doesn't appeal to you physically and yet you are able to acknowledge that she has a "nice shape and all that"..



You also claim that the babe you are truly in love with has the same passion as you do and loves to write like you do as well yet you also acknowledged that this other lady also loves writing as well..



without further information as to what you truly want I'm afraid no one can really help you.



and word of advice pls leave the other guy to enjoy his babe you are a typical example of an "enemy of progress "



First. Thing that comes to my mind is insult but I will spare you the DETAILS... Now you need to know that you only love that girl because another man is the chief engineer at the moment... Once you become her G, you will be tired and look for another who is hard to get...



The one that is toasting you better focus on her because one sharp guy will slide in while you are still pricing market Upandan!



No go dull your self because when e happen nah still you go open another thread for here to narrate how the girl that was toasting you and you were playing hard to get has now become someone else boo. 5 Likes









She loves you, and you don't love her... So why seek our advice... So that we can teach you how to love her or we should console you for your confused relationship life?



I still don't understand please.. She loves you, and you don't love her... So why seek our advice... So that we can teach you how to love her or we should console you for your confused relationship life?I still don't understand please.. 8 Likes

dump her sorry ass

If you love someone, it's the surest thing in the world. No doubts. 1 Like

Confusionist. Leave the lady alone and stop giving her false hopes.

You eventually are going to marry who you least expected to fall in love with. Pen it down today ! 1 Like

you need spiritual help

Let her go