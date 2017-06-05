Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? (15369 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

In this part of the world, it is rare for a woman to ask a man out. This is so even in more parts of the world. But how do women really feel when they love men but can't tell them?

Ftc! 3 Likes 2 Shares







That woman that loves you but can't tell you need to go learn from mama. When a woman want you, she will get you, they have so many tools at their disposal , seduction is one of them. This is from a male perspective though . 78 Likes 5 Shares





Guys if u notice a woman loves u but she is feeling too big to express her mind, don't help her, i repeat, don't help her.. it's so much fun watching her die in her ego.. i even flirt with them to give them hope but still i don't help the situation... if she no wan talk then make she stay there Na their kind dey feel frustrated easily and bitter... it kills them inside.Guys if u notice a woman loves u but she is feeling too big to express her mind, don't help her, i repeat, don't help her.. it's so much fun watching her die in her ego.. i even flirt with them to give them hope but still i don't help the situation... if she no wan talk then make she stay there 108 Likes 11 Shares

Hmmm....I guess they become miserable and stalk the guy future 5 Likes

I have been approached by a lady who loves me sometimes ago and it was fun.... ladies r getting more outspoken about issues like this.

no point dying inside, make ur move . do it responsibly though 18 Likes

Keep 'em comments cumin....

im here to read comments... 1 Like

Waiting for the ladies before I comment..

It means a lot if she does..



A lot like begging her female ancestors before she goan disgrace them.

Like fowl seeing bottled corn.



Especially, with the tall & slim or rich & generous or brilliants guyz.







Hum, we start salivating, feeling internally restless, feeling like - 'if I handle this man physically and emotionally, his life won't be same again'!



God! only if he can say, hi!



Then the game of body language is activated, shaking the 'arsenal' and juggling the 'water bottle' which are already pointing to kill!

Humm, we start throwing unsolicited advice.







MyDear it's always a challenge especially when the man is hard to get like ^Gangster1ms or responsibly married like Mikel. 44 Likes 1 Share

I can't say shiit. Not Nigerian guys mentality. If the guys doesn't say it, i ain't saying it. We all have individual differences, as for me all I care is about the ¢a$hmo₦£¥, I always have my mind on the next odogwu 11 Likes 1 Share

them don wise up nw oooh

This question just weak me 13 Likes

omowolewa:

Like fowl seeing bottled corn 1 Like 1 Share

OP... Wetin concern you kwanu... Is it your love? 13 Likes 1 Share

A girl telling u dat she loves u is lyk saying Nigeria politician shud resign 9 Likes

Question for ladies but na guys go still full thread. I think Nigerian ladies are kinda too preserved in a low way, not intellectual,not too smart and dont know how to really communicate but are very good at asking boyfriend for money and dressing up to go get fvcked somewhere. Thats all 74 Likes 6 Shares







so what other feeling is the op asking about? Being in love is the feelingso what other feeling is the op asking about? 1 Like

guys this is for ladies naaa....which one una carry una self full here....see me wey dey talk as if I no be guy...chaii 17 Likes

make all this guy's calm down make women answer na 1 Like

If a man asks a woman out, sometimes the woman says NO. The man might be a little disappointed but then he moves on.



Can women handle it that way if the response is NO? 7 Likes

dis 1 weak dem

It takes a great deal of maturity from a guy to keep a woman's dignity intact after she makes the first move on him.



Cultivate that act of maturity and no woman will ever be out of your league.







And some people wonder why I keep having an endless supply of potential dates. 6 Likes 1 Share

Make una come tell us how e dey do una

I don't know buh what I know is that it's they feel worst than the male counterpart

Turn on all the green lights full blazing.

JUST LIKE BUHARI AND PRO BUHARI RELATIONSHIP

I tell him but never use the word love. Rather I flirt with him so that he comes to me on his own. For example I stare at him a lot and once our eyes meet, I look away. That’s just the trigger that a guy needs to walk up to me.





Ok that’s a lie. I die inside. 46 Likes 2 Shares