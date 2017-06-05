₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,962,336 members, 4,088,998 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 February 2018 at 12:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? (15369 Views)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by Highbrow(m): 9:12am
In this part of the world, it is rare for a woman to ask a man out. This is so even in more parts of the world. But how do women really feel when they love men but can't tell them?
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by iamdotune(m): 10:00am
Ftc!
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by sunnysunny69(m): 10:00am
That woman that loves you but can't tell you need to go learn from mama. When a woman want you, she will get you, they have so many tools at their disposal , seduction is one of them. This is from a male perspective though .
78 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by Gangster1ms: 10:00am
Na their kind dey feel frustrated easily and bitter... it kills them inside.
Guys if u notice a woman loves u but she is feeling too big to express her mind, don't help her, i repeat, don't help her.. it's so much fun watching her die in her ego.. i even flirt with them to give them hope but still i don't help the situation... if she no wan talk then make she stay there
108 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:00am
Hmmm....I guess they become miserable and stalk the guy future
5 Likes
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by teamsynergy: 10:00am
I have been approached by a lady who loves me sometimes ago and it was fun.... ladies r getting more outspoken about issues like this.
no point dying inside, make ur move . do it responsibly though
18 Likes
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by dkam: 10:00am
Keep 'em comments cumin....
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by enjay1(m): 10:01am
im here to read comments...
1 Like
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by Eshiet64(m): 10:01am
Waiting for the ladies before I comment..
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by Blackbigboy: 10:01am
It means a lot if she does..
A lot like begging her female ancestors before she goan disgrace them.
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by omowolewa: 10:01am
Like fowl seeing bottled corn.
Especially, with the tall & slim or rich & generous or brilliants guyz.
Hum, we start salivating, feeling internally restless, feeling like - 'if I handle this man physically and emotionally, his life won't be same again'!
God! only if he can say, hi!
Then the game of body language is activated, shaking the 'arsenal' and juggling the 'water bottle' which are already pointing to kill!
Humm, we start throwing unsolicited advice.
MyDear it's always a challenge especially when the man is hard to get like ^Gangster1ms or responsibly married like Mikel.
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by Coitus(f): 10:01am
I can't say shiit. Not Nigerian guys mentality. If the guys doesn't say it, i ain't saying it. We all have individual differences, as for me all I care is about the ¢a$hmo₦£¥, I always have my mind on the next odogwu
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by ladeb: 10:01am
them don wise up nw oooh
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by adeniyisamuel59(m): 10:01am
This question just weak me
13 Likes
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by xwin(m): 10:02am
omowolewa:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by pinnket: 10:02am
OP... Wetin concern you kwanu... Is it your love?
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by Olukokosir(m): 10:02am
A girl telling u dat she loves u is lyk saying Nigeria politician shud resign
9 Likes
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by WowSweetGuy(m): 10:02am
Question for ladies but na guys go still full thread. I think Nigerian ladies are kinda too preserved in a low way, not intellectual,not too smart and dont know how to really communicate but are very good at asking boyfriend for money and dressing up to go get fvcked somewhere. Thats all
74 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by buygala(m): 10:02am
Being in love is the feeling
so what other feeling is the op asking about?
1 Like
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by yungbillionaire(m): 10:02am
guys this is for ladies naaa....which one una carry una self full here....see me wey dey talk as if I no be guy...chaii
17 Likes
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by Lordspicy(m): 10:02am
make all this guy's calm down make women answer na
1 Like
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by NoDulling4here(m): 10:03am
If a man asks a woman out, sometimes the woman says NO. The man might be a little disappointed but then he moves on.
Can women handle it that way if the response is NO?
7 Likes
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by Campbell53: 10:03am
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by fhranchez(m): 10:03am
dis 1 weak dem
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by alexistaiwo: 10:03am
It takes a great deal of maturity from a guy to keep a woman's dignity intact after she makes the first move on him.
Cultivate that act of maturity and no woman will ever be out of your league.
And some people wonder why I keep having an endless supply of potential dates.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by beejayphako(m): 10:04am
Make una come tell us how e dey do una
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by DONADAMS(m): 10:04am
I don't know buh what I know is that it's they feel worst than the male counterpart
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by Lomprico2: 10:05am
Turn on all the green lights full blazing.
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by TARABA911(m): 10:05am
JUST LIKE BUHARI AND PRO BUHARI RELATIONSHIP
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by Viicfuntop(f): 10:05am
I tell him but never use the word love. Rather I flirt with him so that he comes to me on his own. For example I stare at him a lot and once our eyes meet, I look away. That’s just the trigger that a guy needs to walk up to me.
Ok that’s a lie. I die inside.
46 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Women, How Do You Feel When You Love A Man But Can't Tell Him? by Kizyte(m): 10:06am
Highbrow:I've got quite a number of ladies who obviously told me they loved me. I only replied with "Thanks" being neutral while trying not to hurt anyone's feelings.
My Sexual Life With My Uncle Wife / Your Lover Slaps You During an Argument / The Worst Statement You Ever Heard.
Viewing this topic: Pasmac14(m), 1930revival(f), itsk99(m), promise4040, realmindz, Ekejoestar(m), itseintel, adeniyisamuel59(m), Wiseonetemmy(m), Ojuororun, Ehins22(m), philipaw, Daewang, pauwick, nwosunnanenye(m), MRosario(m), Donpre(m), Hardayrawgbar(m), Randy100, Ibrocalculus(m), Bossontop(m), Tomeelawlar01(f), charley94, Neurotika, marttol, macminista(m), QueryUnical, egutexas(m), featheredwinter(f), Phygo(m), shayma(m), ip2121918021(m), teeymix16, iamdotune(m), softclicktech(m), prof854, lukedan75(m), pitoski(m), ponti93(m), poyebad, tripin, GJOHN001, blinkz4real, Successdude(m), heinrichy(m), noxcuse4failure, Wizberg12(m), Kongerf(m), PTI87, Kayyy, brewdave(m), prettyomidan, djosh4(m), Solonzo17(m), Aystarz, zyphr(m), jdluv(f), noblemann1(m), bouquilee, Okeycima, Stevenbright(m), Plus10(m), rotmy, robosky02(m), erotji, Hermis, karli4nia(m), vizboy(m), DanXplore(m), Okunrinogun, farellstone, Johnsown1(m), Mystic216, Omuka, krissconnect(m), 1stGenius(m), tintingz(m), chemicool, ovcwality(m), Ajascolove(m), donswaga, Mcowubaba, Stanleysteno(m), AkpaMgbor(m), Akinkanju67(m), straynt(m), ordainbuzz, jo4i, Bodylover(m), Jascon4, Splinz(m), tobyasky, Theoigios(m), dobujay(m), Countermars, Lumiaking, Osinachyi(m), DeKen, carlkenny, internationalman(m), thegentleman(m) and 96 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3