A WhatsApp chat between the deceased soldier and his colleague was shared online after his death.



May his soul rest in peace.



cc; lalasticlala

I hardly pity Nigerian soldiers sha!



May his family and friends have the fortitude to bear the waste.



Which cult salute b that? Plus the red beret?



Mscheeeewww this one never serious.



See special forces here not this joke of a nation whose only strength is killing unarmed civilIns. 20 Likes 4 Shares

Check the name well well, it's either SE, SS or North. It can never be afonja. Since this war on Boko Haram started, I have not heard or seen an afonja soldier dead. 45 Likes 2 Shares







I see more of a cultist than a soldier in the third picture and an exuberant slay master in the rest.



Nigerian Army keeps recruiting misfits whose only attraction to the job is just the excitement of freely using guns.



The sacrifice u made for the others should be ur pass in sight of God. 1 Like

benben1000:

Check the name, it's either SE, SS or North. It can never be afonja. Since this war on Boko Haram started, I have not heard or seen an afonja soldier dead. so u wan still carry ur mumu tribalistic bullshit enter dis matter abi? so u wan still carry ur mumu tribalistic bullshit enter dis matter abi? 24 Likes 2 Shares





But last month they told us shekau was mortally wounded in a gun fire in sambisa bush and may not survive it.



Again the useless army just last week promised to pay 3m to anyone that can tell them shekaus location.



What manner of incompetence is this They said they have won the war against bokos. again they killed shekau 3x and wants information about his dead body.But last month they told us shekau was mortally wounded in a gun fire in sambisa bush and may not survive it.Again the useless army just last week promised to pay 3m to anyone that can tell them shekaus location.What manner of incompetence is this 12 Likes

the guy is a cultist (ARO BAGGER).. rest in valhala 7 Likes

Na slay soldiers we get these days... I see dem posing and slaying on social media and I jus shake my head 8 Likes

Oh! Did anyone read the part where he said 18 soldiers were killed and 2 captured?



Really really bad 17 Likes

R. I. P to the gallant soldier. You die a hero defending you nation. May you find eternal happiness in the House of the Lord. For those demon called Boko Haram, your days are numbered. You will meet your Waterloo someday. But come to think of it, can I really lay down my life for this country? The question is a big NO. I can't be in a battlefield and some useless politians will be using Biro to change #100,000 to #10,000,000. Make them sef carry their family go fight war because they are the only people benefitting from this country. 5 Likes

EEYZA

Which fight again?? We were told by NA that d war is over, boko haram have been defeated!! 3 Likes

RIP to those that have die



If you don't know what this people pass through each day to keep you protected don't talk rubbish about them or criticize their efforts



God bless Nigeria Army

Long life NA 14 Likes

Good Bye Warrior.





8 Likes

Karma never forgives. he did his job and died for his country. What you have said is irrelevant. On second thought you are stupid he did his job and died for his country. What you have said is irrelevant. On second thought you are stupid 17 Likes 1 Share

benben1000:

Check the name, it's either SE, SS or North. It can never be afonja. Since this war on Boko Haram started, I have not heard or seen an afonja soldier dead.

Na wa o. Bros, which side you throwway you sense put na?











Na wa o. Bros, which side you throwway you sense put na?

This one na bagger. I don't know why NA likes recruiting cultists. Rip bro

ladeb:

EEYZA sotall:

Ok Daslim180:

Ok amani63:

A see una life, space bookers, rip to him see una life, space bookers, rip to him 5 Likes

RIP



We lost 18 Soldiers , I officer and 2 others captured



Yet no news because BH was already Defeated before the War. 6 Likes 1 Share

can this country celebrate a month with out lossing galant soilders to this blood tasty boko haram?





pls we are tired of the politics that is being played by government as regards this book haram thing...



we are tired of lossing gallant men and women, brothers and sisters that has pledged to fight for this country...



we are tired of lossing them.



PLEASE, how many times will ABUBAKAR SHEKAU die..??



Can't SNAKE swallow him..?? ChaiiiiiiiiPLEASE, how many times will ABUBAKAR SHEKAU die..??Can't SNAKE swallow him..??

abeg shut up u just be disgracing ur family ........red beret is part of army uniform .....mumu u need to be banned for another 150yrs abeg shut up u just be disgracing ur family ........red beret is part of army uniform .....mumu u need to be banned for another 150yrs 11 Likes 1 Share

Giving operational details is wrong 1 Like









R.I.P.



If there is another life don't fight Boko Haram again if you come So this handsome guy has been gun downR.I.P.If there is another life don't fight Boko Haram again if you come

Karma never forgives. So in all this,that was all you got to say So in all this,that was all you got to say 8 Likes 2 Shares

Haganah:

I hardly pity Nigerian soldiers sha!



May his family and friends have the fortitude to bear the waste.



Which cult salute b that? Plus the red beret?



Mscheeeewww this one never serious.



See special forces here not this joke of a nation whose only strength is killing unarmed civilIns. You are the biggest fool on earth. The same soldiers you are insulting have been giving up their life's to save others. Go and call American soldiers to come and fight boko haram for you. Coward hiding behind cheap data and phone to talk rubbish You are the biggest fool on earth. The same soldiers you are insulting have been giving up their life's to save others. Go and call American soldiers to come and fight boko haram for you. Coward hiding behind cheap data and phone to talk rubbish 7 Likes

Norsemen cult member...taah. I almost don't feel sorry for him. Sad news nonetheless 1 Like