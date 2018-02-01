₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 9:14am
This is so sad. A gallant Nigerian soldier has lost his life in the battle against Boko Haram insurgents while defending the country. The Nigerian army special force commando - was killed recently while fighting the notorious terrorists at the battle field, according to reports.
A WhatsApp chat between the deceased soldier and his colleague was shared online after his death.
May his soul rest in peace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/nigerian-soldier-killed-boko-haram-fighting-battlefield-photos.html
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 9:14am
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 9:15am
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by Haganah: 9:17am
I hardly pity Nigerian soldiers sha!
May his family and friends have the fortitude to bear the waste.
Which cult salute b that? Plus the red beret?
Mscheeeewww this one never serious.
See special forces here not this joke of a nation whose only strength is killing unarmed civilIns.
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by benben1000: 9:17am
Check the name well well, it's either SE, SS or North. It can never be afonja. Since this war on Boko Haram started, I have not heard or seen an afonja soldier dead.
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 9:18am
I see more of a cultist than a soldier in the third picture and an exuberant slay master in the rest.
Nigerian Army keeps recruiting misfits whose only attraction to the job is just the excitement of freely using guns.
Karma never forgives.
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by papoudaupolos: 9:19am
The sacrifice u made for the others should be ur pass in sight of God.
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by Fweshspice(m): 9:29am
benben1000:so u wan still carry ur mumu tribalistic bullshit enter dis matter abi?
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by EnEnPeecee: 9:42am
They said they have won the war against bokos. again they killed shekau 3x and wants information about his dead body.
But last month they told us shekau was mortally wounded in a gun fire in sambisa bush and may not survive it.
Again the useless army just last week promised to pay 3m to anyone that can tell them shekaus location.
What manner of incompetence is this
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by sesaan(m): 9:44am
the guy is a cultist (ARO BAGGER).. rest in valhala
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by eTECTIVe(m): 10:13am
Na slay soldiers we get these days... I see dem posing and slaying on social media and I jus shake my head
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by sotall(m): 10:21am
Oh! Did anyone read the part where he said 18 soldiers were killed and 2 captured?
Really really bad
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by Daslim180(m): 10:21am
R. I. P to the gallant soldier. You die a hero defending you nation. May you find eternal happiness in the House of the Lord. For those demon called Boko Haram, your days are numbered. You will meet your Waterloo someday. But come to think of it, can I really lay down my life for this country? The question is a big NO. I can't be in a battlefield and some useless politians will be using Biro to change #100,000 to #10,000,000. Make them sef carry their family go fight war because they are the only people benefitting from this country.
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by ladeb: 10:21am
EEYZA
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by Lomprico2: 10:21am
Which fight again?? We were told by NA that d war is over, boko haram have been defeated!!
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by amani63(m): 10:22am
RIP to those that have die
If you don't know what this people pass through each day to keep you protected don't talk rubbish about them or criticize their efforts
God bless Nigeria Army
Long life NA
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by TheGoodJoe(m): 10:23am
Good Bye Warrior.
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by zinaunreal(m): 10:23am
NwaAmaikpe:he did his job and died for his country. What you have said is irrelevant. On second thought you are stupid
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by toluxa1(m): 10:23am
benben1000:
Na wa o. Bros, which side you throwway you sense put na?
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by ZZ22: 10:24am
This one na bagger. I don't know why NA likes recruiting cultists. Rip bro
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by niyiforeal: 10:24am
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by CallMeNJay: 10:24am
RIP
We lost 18 Soldiers , I officer and 2 others captured
Yet no news because BH was already Defeated before the War.
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by Primusinterpares(m): 10:24am
can this country celebrate a month with out lossing galant soilders to this blood tasty boko haram?
pls we are tired of the politics that is being played by government as regards this book haram thing...
we are tired of lossing gallant men and women, brothers and sisters that has pledged to fight for this country...
we are tired of lossing them.
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by EVILFOREST: 10:24am
Chaiiiiiiii
PLEASE, how many times will ABUBAKAR SHEKAU die..??
Can't SNAKE swallow him..??
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by nairalanduseles: 10:25am
NwaAmaikpe:
abeg shut up u just be disgracing ur family ........red beret is part of army uniform .....mumu u need to be banned for another 150yrs
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by adisabarber(m): 10:25am
Giving operational details is wrong
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by magiki(m): 10:26am
So this handsome guy has been gun down
R.I.P.
If there is another life don't fight Boko Haram again if you come
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by erico2k2(m): 10:26am
NwaAmaikpe:So in all this,that was all you got to say
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by ilyasom(m): 10:27am
Haganah:You are the biggest fool on earth. The same soldiers you are insulting have been giving up their life's to save others. Go and call American soldiers to come and fight boko haram for you. Coward hiding behind cheap data and phone to talk rubbish
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by PhilipGallagher(m): 10:27am
Norsemen cult member...taah. I almost don't feel sorry for him. Sad news nonetheless
|Re: Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram While Fighting At The Battlefield. Photos by BininKingdom: 10:27am
Islamabad
