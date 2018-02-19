Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / I Married A Stranger! I Caught My Wife With Her Boss At Ikeja Hotel! (19153 Views)

Good evening Nairalanders, I have no idea how to go about making this as clear as possible, but truth is I married a stranger.

I met this Lady in 2012,we became friendly, and talked on consistently.

At the time she was on NYSC in Ikom cross River State. By the way she is from Obosi in Anambra state.

She was visiting me in Lagos every week, of course I paid for her flight tickets back and forth for all the times she visited till we got married and beyond. I have never let her use the bus or public transport to anywhere, it's either I drive her, she drives or a taxi.

A few months to her passing out, she told me she was pregnant, so I thought I would marry her and cut the drama short, but that was my undoing.

We got married, but all through, she spent more time with her parents and siblings.

Fast forward to 2016,my wife got a job through my sister in Abuja, and everything got worse, she wouldn't get back home till very late everyday.

Her explanation was that her boss delayed her.

I got to find out she was dating her boss later, even caught her at hotels in ikeja G. R,.A and on the island with her boss at very odd hours of the night.

Don't get me wrong, I am okay, I live in a 5 bedroom duplex in ikeja, the house is very comfortable and cosy, and almost completing my personal building at awoyaya in ibeju. i am not a poor man.

Well, she gave birth to my first child a boy, but insisted on C. S, then my daughter, through C. S too. All were elective!

She wouldn't come back home,and spent more time at her parents than in our home, always saying she needs herMum to watch the kids,while she is out, we got maids, but she was so violent with them, they all left.

Fast forward to 2017,i asked my wife to come back home, she refused, well I told her the marriage wouldn't work anymore,as she wasnt living with me for the past two years.

She immediately went and petitioned me at office of the Public defender in Lagos State citing domestic violence, irresponsibility as to my kids and stuff, I have always provided food, toiletries, medicals,as well as pay my children's school fees till this minute. But she teamed up with her Mum and brother to make up so many fabrications because they demanded I pay a stipend to them every month, and I said no, I won't do that, your daughter, my wife is in your house cos she wants to be there, not because I sent her away or anything like that.Her father is the only person who is sane, but the man is a pensioner and can't help himself much, so she treats him with intimidation She reported me to the police and all agencies you can think of, well at last they conducted their investigations and found out she was telling lies.

I am no more interested in keeping her, and she has vowed that I can't divorce her or I die, but my kids are the issue now.

I need sound advice on how to go about this.

Please no mockery, I am in dire need of good advice. Thanks.

, She said you can't divorce her or you die , She sees you as a weakling and obviously taking advantage of your gentility and tolerance , and it all started when she trapped and succeeded in marrying you with pregnancy.





I, Donstan will always be the right man to my woman and kids, but will never be a WEAK and POO TOLERATING type of man to her



Below is MY ADVICE.



Question and search yourself very well, If you'v truly searched your mind and self very well to confirm that you don't want her anymore in your life, kindly file a divorce and aswell let your family, her family, your lawyer, legal counsel, friends and the security forces know that she threatened your life.



A mutual agreement will be carried out at the court about your kids, if atall they are your kids, because there's high possibility and tendency of those kids not belonging to you.



You dey pay flight every week and you think say she no go die there. Abi you didn't grow up in Nigeria? Oga even if you're rich you should be wise with it, money cant buy you joy. The money u suffered to get is what you presented to her as luxury. Now that she's in, her true xter has shown. You shd have asked for advise while dating her, not now.



(1)You should conduct a DNA test for those children if you have d chance asap.



Hope you're not a cocaine dealer (no offence o)...bcus you didn't tell us what job or business you do weh u dey spend for woman yanfu yanfu (yet you need our advise). Her actions have gone too far especially with the support of her mum after collecting bride price. Im particularly surprised this could happen among the igbos.



(2)Get a divorce. Your riches will reduce small. Sorry! Prepare for the worst too bcus this kind woman will do juju



The poster above stole my facts and modified. Nawa o..corruption even on Nairaland. 67 Likes 6 Shares

Hey, what's our problem with that?









The way you sound right now... 2 Likes 1 Share

OceanmorganTrix:

When all these started, it was never published on NL now that it is about to finish you are posting it.





If I advise you, confusion go confuse you

Because I can not watch a football match at 89 minutes and claim to know how the match started Didn't quite imagine it would get to this point, really. Didn't quite imagine it would get to this point, really. 4 Likes

It's too late to tell you premarital sex is a sin cause that is what put u in this situation, however, as much as I hate divorce, the odds are in ur favour.



You have proof she's been unfaithful, you have proof she's not been living in her matrimonial home, you have proof she's been scheming against you with her family, all these are enough to proceed to court to file for divorce and custody of your kids.



Una no dey investigate family before una enter am?



Na wa o. 36 Likes 2 Shares

Hmmm...she just decided not to be married to you anymore? She left home out of blues? Etc.



Well, since the police and other agencies have conducted their investigation and saw you smelling like a rose, then your case is clearcut. Get a lawyer, use their findings against her and get your kids from her. It is that simple...she already helped you made your case.



But if all you've done is to make yourself appear rose smelly when in fact you are not....OYO is your case then. 16 Likes

i jst dey pity ur foolishness here...

Where exactly did you meet this lady that from when you married her, she chose her parents abode to her matrimonial home? That she's threatening your life is enough reason to divorce her and make sure she doesn't set eyes on your kids after a paternity test confirmation they're yours. This one didn't have marriage on her agenda.



What you need is legal counsel and your lawyer is in the best situation to help with that. 12 Likes

u showed your self at first that u have it plenty...so she complied ..next time be humble when making choices ...bear your own burden while it last u showed your self at first that u have it plenty...so she complied ..next time be humble when making choices ...bear your own burden while it last 10 Likes

Eya sorry...

Your story isn't adding up first you made it sound like she spends some time in her patents house now you telling us she's been there for 2 years bro we need the full gist......i wouldn't wanna believe you haven't done anything to her 5 Likes

Sorry to tell you this, but the chance that those children are not yours is very high. I advise you to go and conduct a DNA test on them first of all. Second of all, make sure you document all her threats and report it to the police station. Including the lies told against you by her mother and brother. Ensure that all 3 of them are invited by the police, detained and told to write a signed statement that if any harm should come to you, they will be held responsible. Then go ahead and file for your divorce and run for your life. She cannot stop you from divorcing her in court. If she like, she should not respond. Just make sure you get a good and competent lawyer to help you through the possible criminal side and another good divorce lawyer for the divorce side. Please run for your life and do not take violent threats as a joke. 19 Likes

. She didn't love u or wasn't ready for marriage, or there's more to this.



U sef, u only married her because she got pregnant for u. What I don't get is why u chose to have another kid with her knowing fully well that she refused to live with u and that you two just weren't getting along as husband and wife. Why did u keep getting her pregnant? That's irresponsible on ur part.



This marriage was never meant to be from the start. I don't like suggesting divorce but u two are good candidates for it.



This is one of those prices you have to pay for refusing to listen to elders in the game because you f00lishly assumed the love you have for each other can overcome everything

It only works on rare occasions: (i) when the parties involved are extremely wealthy; (ii) when either or both parties involved are orphans; (iii) when either or both parties is/are ready to act and live as orphans.



Again, you didn't mention this, but I am 400% sure your parents/relative warned you and told you to watch, but well, you listened to pathetically blind deceivers who told you marriage is between you and your spouse only. You listened to those telling you you're a man, and since you're above 18, you can take all decisions by yourself. Well you took this, but the consequences, you've got to bare alone.



Before you marry any woman, you should be sure you know her father/mother's attitude. You should be sure you can cope with their ways of life. Even if you married an angel, it only takes an emotionally intelligent parent to frustrate your home. You see all these new generational lovers who claim to marry their spouses 2 weeks, 1 week, etc. after DMs? They're not to be followed as role models.



You met a lady and in few months, you told yourself "after all, some people got married two weeks after meeting on tu-wee-ta (twitter)" You don't know where those ones are headed, but still you choose to follow them. There are people who have been married for 20 - 30 years, but we always consider them as "old schools".



You allowed those awwnn and awww from pathetic romance freaks lure you to the pit. Now you're in, and they're everywhere again looking for another shocking tu-wee-ta wedding story to type those awwnn, awww, to decieve some new breeds.



Although you didn't mention this; I'm 200% sure your marriage is intertribal.This is one of those prices you have to pay for refusing to listen to elders in the game because you f00lishly assumed the love you have for each other can overcome everythingIt only works on rare occasions: (i) when the parties involved are extremely wealthy; (ii) when either or both parties involved are orphans; (iii) when either or both parties is/are ready to act and live as orphans.Again, you didn't mention this, but I am 400% sure your parents/relative warned you and told you to, but well, you listened to pathetically blind deceivers who told you marriage is between you and your spouse only. You listened to those telling you you're a man, and since you're above 18, you can take all decisions by yourself. Well you took this, but the consequences, you've got to bare alone.Before you marry any woman, you should be sure you know her father/mother's attitude. You should be sure you can cope with their ways of life. Even if you married an angel, it only takes an emotionally intelligent parent to frustrate your home. You see all these new generational lovers who claim to marry their spouses 2 weeks, 1 week, etc. after DMs? They're not to be followed as role models.You met a lady and in few months, you told yourself "after all, some people got married two weeks after meeting on tu-wee-ta (twitter)"You don't know where those ones are headed, but still you choose to follow them. There are people who have been married for 20 - 30 years, but we always consider them as "old schools".You allowed those awwnn and awww from pathetic romance freaks lure you to the pit. Now you're in, and they're everywhere again looking for another shocking tu-wee-ta wedding story to type those awwnn, awww, to decieve some new breeds. 45 Likes 1 Share

You can divorce her if you really mean it. And the court of law can come up with custody arrangements after reviewing the facts. Nothing much here. You people are not longer married at heart. 5 Likes

One chance...get a good lawyer,with all the evidence you can out together and pursue divorce.You do not need that kind of drama my guy.You married a nutter. One chance...get a good lawyer,with all the evidence you can out together and pursue divorce.You do not need that kind of drama my guy.You married a nutter. 4 Likes

OceanmorganTrix:

When all these started, it was never published on NL now that it is about to finish you are posting it.





If I advise you, confusion go confuse you

Because I can not watch a football match at 89 minutes and claim to know how the match started . 13 Likes 1 Share

In addition to the contributions of donstan18 and RadicallyBlunt ...take that woman back at your peril ...from your summation she seems capable of conniving with her mother and brother to take you out...all for your "properties" shey she's from Anambra ba?{ My apologies to some good people} ...+ You need to man up for whatever battle she may stir your way. 7 Likes

Your story is one sided. You can't tell me you haven't done anything wrong to your wife and she just left you and filed for domestic abuse, you are not even mature coming to nairaland to twist the story in your favor will only give you likes and nothing else. 5 Likes

Send me the mail, let's discuss how u can get ur divorce or any oda thing u want and can get



Op you're a wimp, a weakling, an effiminate, püssy nïgga, I detest men like you.

Oga when u want advise be honest with the facts

- Yes u met her and u are wealthy

- you are a violent and possesive man....hence u ensured she spent every weekend at urs by providing flight tickets so she wont say theres no money 2 visit.

- you continued ur monitoring when she married u by tailgatting her every move.

- FYI there's nothing wrong with an elective CS. She won't be the 1st or last woman to opt for it.

- She LEFT despite the luxurious life u afforded her because PEACE of mind and her life is more precious than marriage to you thats attached with violent conditions.

-Just because you are no longer mareied doesnt diminished ur parental responsibilities.....You are still responsible for the upkeep of ur children wherever they may be....so her reporting you to agencies 2 remind and enforce ur responsibilities is correct.



But if u want a pity parry, then what you wrote up there is perfect, Sir Lancelot, Prince Charming and Knight in shinning armour 6 Likes

Why are some ladies like this?



Can't you for once be honest and truthful on issues without minding the gender involved?



Tufiakwa!!!! Why are some ladies like this?Can't you for once be honest and truthful on issues without minding the gender involved?Tufiakwa!!!! 17 Likes 1 Share

Your response is savage Your response is savage 5 Likes

1. You have strong grounds for a divorce even if adultery can't be proven.

2. For the kids, continue paying for their upkeep. Food school fees etc. And keep receipts. In a divorce this will be taken into consideration.

3. You will not get custody of the children until they are older. You will get free access to them.

4. As to OPD. They can look into the matter, just tell them the facts, they can't force you to give the wife money. However they can insist you cater for the kids which you do.

5. Insist on a divorce 1. You have strong grounds for a divorce even if adultery can't be proven.2. For the kids, continue paying for their upkeep. Food school fees etc. And keep receipts. In a divorce this will be taken into consideration.3. You will not get custody of the children until they are older. You will get free access to them.4. As to OPD. They can look into the matter, just tell them the facts, they can't force you to give the wife money. However they can insist you cater for the kids which you do.5. Insist on a divorce

thank you all for your contributions, I have learnt the hard way.

these days her father is the one who calls me on behalf of the children, she doesn't call or answer, even when the children need medical attention. I have never seen a thing like this. But I always remind her, not to drag the kids into the fray.,as they are innocent of everything.

Its so deplorable that even on the first day of school for my Son, she wasn't there.

I had sent her an SMS as well as to her Mum to prepare the child, so we can all drive to the school and get him inducted and all that. By the time I got to her father's house in surulere, she wasn't even at home that morning, well later on she came back home and just came to the living room where I and her father were talking and carelessly told me, it was no big deal.

I told her father, "did you hear that", that woman is incorrigible.