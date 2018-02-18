Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn (2053 Views)

Which Church Has The Best Hymn Songs / Write The Lyrics Of Your Favorite Christian Worship Songs / What Is Your Favourite Hymn? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mine is



What a friend we have in Jesus,

All our sins and griefs to bear!

What a privilege to carry

Everything to God in prayer!

Oh, what peace we often forfeit,

Oh, what needless pain we bear,

All because we do not carry

Everything to God in prayer 18 Likes

I need no other argument

I need no other plea

It is enough that Jesus died

And that he died for me





Only me today I have 4 FTC on front page. I wish this thing comes with monetary reward. But no Seun will never dash anybody N1.

Anyway this is a sign of better things to come. Just shower me with some likes and I'll be Ok



Finally you can be sure that most youths born from 1990 upwards cannot relate or know these wonderful hymns that were inspired by God through the writers and that inspired some of us while growing up.

Pls let us not allow these hymns to be lost in our Christian journey especially in this era of Pentecostal churches where noise and uninspiring and worldly songs has taken over the music ministry 13 Likes

Spirit of God in the clear running water,

Blowing to greatness the trees on the hill,

Spirit of God in the finger of morning. 5 Likes

Youth obey the clarion call Let us lift our nation high Under the sun or in the rain With dedication ad selflessness







After this I guess God can change Nigeria.. Lol 3 Likes 1 Share

Emi ba l'egberun ahon Fun iyin olugbala Ogo Olorun obami Isegun ore re 5 Likes

My hope is built on nothing less

Than Jesus' blood and righteousness;

I dare not trust the sweetest frame,

But wholly lean on Jesus' name.

On Christ, the solid Rock, I stand;

All other ground is sinking sand. 19 Likes 2 Shares

ALL THE EARTH PROCLAIM THE LORD

SING YOUR PRAISE TO GOD

ALL THE EARTH PROCLAIM THE LORD

SING YOUR PRAISE TO GOD

Serve you the Lord, heart filled with gladness.

Come into God's presence singing for joy! 5 Likes

it pays to serve Jesus I speak from my heart He'll always be with us if we do our part there's nothing in this wide world can pleasure afford there's peace and contentment in serving the Lord 17 Likes

There is a green hill far away,

without a city wall,

where our Dear Lord was crucified,

who died to save us all.

We may - we may not know,

We Can't- we cannot tell,

What pains- what pains he had to bear

But we- but we believe

It was- it was for us

He hung- He hung and suffered there



#Happy Sunday 19 Likes 1 Share

A wonderful Saviour is Jesus my Lord, a wonderful is he.... Ss & S 540 7 Likes

When I survey, the wondrous cross on which the king of glory died, my richest gain, I count but loss and pour contempt on all my pride. . 10 Likes





Jesus my saviour is all things to me

Oh what a wonderful saviour is he

Guardians, protection my life guide is he

Mighty deliverer Jesus for me.

Jesus for me

Jesus for me

All the time everywhere Jesus for me...











Then another most loved one is this



Take me, deeper in love with you

Jesus, deeper in love

Hold me, closer in love with you

Jesus closer in love with you.



Lord there is a longing only you can fill

A raging tempest only you can still

My soul is thirsty for you oh my God

Lord quench my thirst and fill my soul........ Jesus my saviour is all things to meOh what a wonderful saviour is heGuardians, protection my life guide is heMighty deliverer Jesus for me.Jesus for meJesus for meAll the time everywhere Jesus for me...Then another most loved one is thisTake me, deeper in love with youJesus, deeper in loveHold me, closer in love with youJesus closer in love with you.Lord there is a longing only you can fillA raging tempest only you can stillMy soul is thirsty for you oh my GodLord quench my thirst and fill my soul........ 7 Likes

Puzzypleazer:

Is it true that Jesus had a big prick, that's what hoes on the Bible liked him? even if you don't believe in Jesus Christ you must not be this silly.



even if that's your opinion of our Lord Jesus Christ, don't you think it's better to be silent?

no one is going to pay you for this comment.



i know you don't believe in the devil too but I can swear you've never been this derogatory with the devil.



this is how people carry curses from generation to generation and end up blaming it on one innocent old woman in their village. even if you don't believe in Jesus Christ you must not be this silly.even if that's your opinion of our Lord Jesus Christ, don't you think it's better to be silent?no one is going to pay you for this comment.i know you don't believe in the devil too but I can swear you've never been this derogatory with the devil.this is how people carry curses from generation to generation and end up blaming it on one innocent old woman in their village. 22 Likes

Puzzypleazer:

Is it true that Jesus had a big prick, that's what hoes on the Bible liked him? Say this on a Muslim thread and get banned instantly Say this on a Muslim thread and get banned instantly 6 Likes

To God be the glory, great things he hath done

So loved he the world that he gave us his son

Who yielded his life an atonement for sin

And opened the life gate that all may go in 12 Likes 3 Shares

Puzzypleazer:

Is it true that Jesus had a big prick, that's what hoes on the Bible liked him? May God have mercy on you May God have mercy on you 3 Likes

These one of mine 2 Likes

Guide me, O thou great Redeemer,

pilgrim through this barren land;

I am weak, but you are mighty;

hold me with your powerful hand.

Bread of heaven, bread of heaven,

feed me now and evermore,

feed me till I want no more. 13 Likes 1 Share

Just as I am, without one plea, But that Thy blood was shed for me, And that Thou bidst me come to Thee, O Lamb of God, I come, I come. . . . The greatest song ever written 11 Likes 1 Share

Mimo mimo mimo





ECWA Hymn book 1 Like

Praise my soul the king of heaven

To our fathers in distress 6 Likes

I’m pressing on the upward way,

New heights I’m gaining every day;

Still praying as I onward bound,

“Lord, plant my feet on higher ground.”

Lord, lift me up, and let me stand

By faith on Canaan’s tableland;

A higher plane than I have found,

Lord, plant my feet on higher ground. 9 Likes

Blessed Assurance Jesus is mine

O what a foretaste of glory divine

Heir of salvation, purchased by God

Born of His spirit, washed in His blood 9 Likes

God of mercy and compassion

Look with pity upon me

Father let me call thee father

'Tis thy child returns to thee



Jesus Lord I ask for mercy

Let me not implore in vain

All my sins I now detest them

Never will I sin again... 9 Likes 1 Share

Just as I am, without one plea,

But that Thy blood was shed for me,

And that Thou bidst me come to Thee,

O Lamb of God, I come, I come.

. . .

The greatest song ever written 5 Likes

AishaBuhari:



Say this on a Muslim thread and get banned instantly get banned or get killed? get banned or get killed? 2 Likes

Bless father,bless thine worthy children this day. 1 Like

Forth in Thy name, O Lord, I go,

My daily labor to pursue;

Thee, only Thee, resolved to know

In all I think, or speak, or do. 3 Likes

Immortal invisible God only wise

In light inaccessible hid from our eyes

Most blessed, most glorious, the Ancient of days

Almighty victorious, Your great name we praise 6 Likes 1 Share

tesppidd:

get banned or get killed? Both then Both then