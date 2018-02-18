₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by influenz: 9:25am
Mine is
What a friend we have in Jesus,
All our sins and griefs to bear!
What a privilege to carry
Everything to God in prayer!
Oh, what peace we often forfeit,
Oh, what needless pain we bear,
All because we do not carry
Everything to God in prayer
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by Trustme2(m): 9:29am
I need no other argument
I need no other plea
It is enough that Jesus died
And that he died for me
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by Robisky001: 9:38am
Spirit of God in the clear running water,
Blowing to greatness the trees on the hill,
Spirit of God in the finger of morning.
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by Kalashnikov102(m): 9:42am
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by Epositive(m): 9:45am
Emi ba l'egberun ahon Fun iyin olugbala Ogo Olorun obami Isegun ore re
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by butterflyl1on: 9:52am
My hope is built on nothing less
Than Jesus' blood and righteousness;
I dare not trust the sweetest frame,
But wholly lean on Jesus' name.
On Christ, the solid Rock, I stand;
All other ground is sinking sand.
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by tesppidd: 9:57am
ALL THE EARTH PROCLAIM THE LORD
SING YOUR PRAISE TO GOD
ALL THE EARTH PROCLAIM THE LORD
SING YOUR PRAISE TO GOD
Serve you the Lord, heart filled with gladness.
Come into God's presence singing for joy!
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by henergygirl: 9:58am
it pays to serve Jesus I speak from my heart He'll always be with us if we do our part there's nothing in this wide world can pleasure afford there's peace and contentment in serving the Lord
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by chaarly(m): 10:02am
There is a green hill far away,
without a city wall,
where our Dear Lord was crucified,
who died to save us all.
We may - we may not know,
We Can't- we cannot tell,
What pains- what pains he had to bear
But we- but we believe
It was- it was for us
He hung- He hung and suffered there
#Happy Sunday
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by OPAUGBEE(m): 10:02am
A wonderful Saviour is Jesus my Lord, a wonderful is he.... Ss & S 540
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by Chikita66(f): 10:02am
When I survey, the wondrous cross on which the king of glory died, my richest gain, I count but loss and pour contempt on all my pride. .
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by SapphirePRINCEX(f): 10:02am
Jesus my saviour is all things to me
Oh what a wonderful saviour is he
Guardians, protection my life guide is he
Mighty deliverer Jesus for me.
Jesus for me
Jesus for me
All the time everywhere Jesus for me...
Then another most loved one is this
Take me, deeper in love with you
Jesus, deeper in love
Hold me, closer in love with you
Jesus closer in love with you.
Lord there is a longing only you can fill
A raging tempest only you can still
My soul is thirsty for you oh my God
Lord quench my thirst and fill my soul........
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by tesppidd: 10:02am
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by Vinstel: 10:03am
To God be the glory, great things he hath done
So loved he the world that he gave us his son
Who yielded his life an atonement for sin
And opened the life gate that all may go in
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by adakaibeyamma: 10:03am
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by HRich(m): 10:03am
These one of mine
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by obailala(m): 10:03am
Guide me, O thou great Redeemer,
pilgrim through this barren land;
I am weak, but you are mighty;
hold me with your powerful hand.
Bread of heaven, bread of heaven,
feed me now and evermore,
feed me till I want no more.
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by NORSIYK(m): 10:03am
Just as I am, without one plea, But that Thy blood was shed for me, And that Thou bidst me come to Thee, O Lamb of God, I come, I come. . . . The greatest song ever written
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by JoaquinElChapo: 10:04am
Mimo mimo mimo
ECWA Hymn book
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by DoreJoe(m): 10:04am
Praise my soul the king of heaven
To our fathers in distress
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by Agbaletu: 10:04am
I’m pressing on the upward way,
New heights I’m gaining every day;
Still praying as I onward bound,
“Lord, plant my feet on higher ground.”
Lord, lift me up, and let me stand
By faith on Canaan’s tableland;
A higher plane than I have found,
Lord, plant my feet on higher ground.
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by mexxmoney: 10:05am
Blessed Assurance Jesus is mine
O what a foretaste of glory divine
Heir of salvation, purchased by God
Born of His spirit, washed in His blood
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by Bonaventura(m): 10:05am
God of mercy and compassion
Look with pity upon me
Father let me call thee father
'Tis thy child returns to thee
Jesus Lord I ask for mercy
Let me not implore in vain
All my sins I now detest them
Never will I sin again...
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by NORSIYK(m): 10:06am
Just as I am, without one plea,
But that Thy blood was shed for me,
And that Thou bidst me come to Thee,
O Lamb of God, I come, I come.
. . .
The greatest song ever written
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by tesppidd: 10:06am
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by bomasek(m): 10:06am
Bless father,bless thine worthy children this day.
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by Chumani(f): 10:06am
Forth in Thy name, O Lord, I go,
My daily labor to pursue;
Thee, only Thee, resolved to know
In all I think, or speak, or do.
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by itchie: 10:06am
Immortal invisible God only wise
In light inaccessible hid from our eyes
Most blessed, most glorious, the Ancient of days
Almighty victorious, Your great name we praise
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by AishaBuhari: 10:07am
Re: Share The First Verse Of Your Favorite Christian Hymn by Mobi47(m): 10:07am
