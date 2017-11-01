Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) (30762 Views)

Whether this is for an upcoming skit (joke) or for real, some online users have reacted harshly to this after the photos were shared on Facebook. See below;



Isn't this foolishness



Why go after a sex doll when there are beautiful and God-fearing women everywhere 16 Likes 1 Share

d guy needs to be given a factory resetting slap! 2 Likes 2 Shares

Well the guy no go pay bride price nah...





HML. 6 Likes

Having an affair with a DEMON. 4 Likes

All for paparazzi 4 Likes

Isn't that a mannequin? Omo this one never get money to buy sex doll jare 44 Likes 1 Share

Seconded,your spiritual eyes are working. Seconded,your spiritual eyes are working. 44 Likes 1 Share

Lol, He who finds a wife has found a good thing, but this idiot has found a mannequin. 7 Likes

and he even happy





☣ ☠





∆ This one haff MADded ∆







☣ ☠ ☣ ☠☣ ☠

What some naija niggaz do these days is to take pictures with mannequin claiming it's sex doll just to trend on social media





http://www.worldforum.com.ng/2017/11/man-ready-to-make-baby-with-sex-robot.html Very funny and crazy.........also check the link below

What some men would settle for as long as it's white, doesn't even have to be real.

This one na small thing. I saw a video of a boy fvcking a banana tree.

Lobatan

What a man, he decided he cant live his life with a troublesome woman and got one really submissive .

see love oo

.

Why go after a sex doll when there are beautiful and God-fearing women everywhere The guy need to see FFK's doctor at Yaba left....

Why go after a sex doll when there are beautiful and God-fearing women everywhere lol that's a mannequin and am pretty sure that's a comedy skit. But you sound vexed though, calm down ur meat no go pass you 9 Likes

K

Who dash monkey banana?



That na mannequin 1 Like





And PS, this is a mannequin and not a sex doll People are just too angry. Nobody even considers the fact that this could just be a comedy skit or a meme pose. Generally people should just face their own problems...And PS, this is aand not a 1 Like

Why go after a sex doll when there are beautiful and God-fearing women everywhere Like say u will agree to the guy proposal if he propose.. Like say u will agree to the guy proposal if he propose..

M.A.D.N.E.S.S everywhere.

village people at work

Congrats man.. No time for women's useless palaver.

Thts not a sex doll......we will have cheaper sex.e dolls soon 1 Like

looks like a mannequin to me