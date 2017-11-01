₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by dainformant(m): 6:45pm On Feb 18
Different reactions are trailing the pictures of a man with his Mannequin partner dressed in a wedding garment. According to reports, the man "married" the mannequin whom he labelled as his sex doll in Lagos - with the poster urging no one to put them asunder.
Whether this is for an upcoming skit (joke) or for real, some online users have reacted harshly to this after the photos were shared on Facebook. See below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/man-poses-with-a-mannequin-in-a-wedding-dress-nigerians-react.html
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by dainformant(m): 6:45pm On Feb 18
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by MhizAJ(f): 6:46pm On Feb 18
Isn't this foolishness
Why go after a sex doll when there are beautiful and God-fearing women everywhere
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by sirgalahad26(m): 6:47pm On Feb 18
d guy needs to be given a factory resetting slap!
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by DannyJ19(m): 6:50pm On Feb 18
Well the guy no go pay bride price nah...
HML.
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by Jochabed(f): 6:50pm On Feb 18
Having an affair with a DEMON.
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by DivinelyBlessed: 6:51pm On Feb 18
All for paparazzi
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by HausaOverlord: 7:01pm On Feb 18
Isn't that a mannequin? Omo this one never get money to buy sex doll jare
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 7:09pm On Feb 18
HausaOverlord:
Seconded,your spiritual eyes are working.
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by Jayson1: 7:24pm On Feb 18
Lol, He who finds a wife has found a good thing, but this idiot has found a mannequin.
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by SweetPuffPuff(f): 7:26pm On Feb 18
and he even happy
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 7:34pm On Feb 18
☣ ☠
∆ This one haff MADded ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by LordNapoleon: 7:47pm On Feb 18
What some naija niggaz do these days is to take pictures with mannequin claiming it's sex doll just to trend on social media
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by renaissance: 8:35pm On Feb 18
Very funny and crazy.........also check the link below
http://www.worldforum.com.ng/2017/11/man-ready-to-make-baby-with-sex-robot.html
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by khiaa(f): 8:38pm On Feb 18
What some men would settle for as long as it's white, doesn't even have to be real.
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by Gofwane(m): 8:42pm On Feb 18
This one na small thing. I saw a video of a boy fvcking a banana tree.
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by legalwealth(m): 8:54pm On Feb 18
Lobatan
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by Schoolingtips: 8:56pm On Feb 18
What a man, he decided he cant live his life with a troublesome woman and got one really submissive.
see love oo
.
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by paddedbabe: 8:57pm On Feb 18
The guy need to see FFK's doctor at Yaba left....
MhizAJ:
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by efilefun(m): 8:57pm On Feb 18
MhizAJ:lol that's a mannequin and am pretty sure that's a comedy skit. But you sound vexed though, calm down ur meat no go pass you
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by Benblaq(m): 8:57pm On Feb 18
K
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by YelloweWest: 8:58pm On Feb 18
Who dash monkey banana?
That na mannequin
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by Williamso(m): 8:59pm On Feb 18
People are just too angry. Nobody even considers the fact that this could just be a comedy skit or a meme pose. Generally people should just face their own problems...
And PS, this is a mannequin and not a sex doll
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by Omolaiya: 8:59pm On Feb 18
MhizAJ:Like say u will agree to the guy proposal if he propose..
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by Arsenalholic(m): 8:59pm On Feb 18
M.A.D.N.E.S.S everywhere.
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by babdap: 8:59pm On Feb 18
village people at work
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by GreatMahmud: 9:00pm On Feb 18
Congrats man.. No time for women's useless palaver.
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 9:00pm On Feb 18
Thts not a sex doll......we will have cheaper sex.e dolls soon
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by jericco1(m): 9:01pm On Feb 18
looks like a mannequin to me
|Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by Tjohnnay: 9:02pm On Feb 18
Nice one
Dis guy self don truly agree say Nigeria gals don useless
