₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,962,943 members, 4,091,384 topics. Date: Monday, 19 February 2018 at 12:45 AM

Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) (30762 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by dainformant(m): 6:45pm On Feb 18
Different reactions are trailing the pictures of a man with his Mannequin partner dressed in a wedding garment. According to reports, the man "married" the mannequin whom he labelled as his sex doll in Lagos - with the poster urging no one to put them asunder.

Whether this is for an upcoming skit (joke) or for real, some online users have reacted harshly to this after the photos were shared on Facebook. See below;

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/man-poses-with-a-mannequin-in-a-wedding-dress-nigerians-react.html

1 Like

Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by dainformant(m): 6:45pm On Feb 18
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/man-poses-with-a-mannequin-in-a-wedding-dress-nigerians-react.html

Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by MhizAJ(f): 6:46pm On Feb 18
Isn't this foolishness

Why go after a sex doll when there are beautiful and God-fearing women everywhere

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by sirgalahad26(m): 6:47pm On Feb 18
d guy needs to be given a factory resetting slap!

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by DannyJ19(m): 6:50pm On Feb 18
Well the guy no go pay bride price nah...


HML.

6 Likes

Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by Jochabed(f): 6:50pm On Feb 18
Having an affair with a DEMON.

4 Likes

Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by DivinelyBlessed: 6:51pm On Feb 18
All for paparazzi

4 Likes

Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by HausaOverlord: 7:01pm On Feb 18
Isn't that a mannequin? Omo this one never get money to buy sex doll jare

44 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 7:09pm On Feb 18
HausaOverlord:
Isn't that a mannequin? Omo this one never get money to buy sex doll jare
gringringrin

Seconded,your spiritual eyes are working.

44 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by Jayson1: 7:24pm On Feb 18
Lol, He who finds a wife has found a good thing, but this idiot has found a mannequin.

7 Likes

Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by SweetPuffPuff(f): 7:26pm On Feb 18
grin grin grin grin grinand he even happy
Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 7:34pm On Feb 18
angry

☣ ☠


This one haff MADded



☣ ☠
Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by LordNapoleon: 7:47pm On Feb 18
What some naija niggaz do these days is to take pictures with mannequin claiming it's sex doll just to trend on social media
Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by renaissance: 8:35pm On Feb 18
Very funny and crazy.........also check the link below

http://www.worldforum.com.ng/2017/11/man-ready-to-make-baby-with-sex-robot.html
Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by khiaa(f): 8:38pm On Feb 18
What some men would settle for as long as it's white, doesn't even have to be real. undecided
Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by Gofwane(m): 8:42pm On Feb 18
This one na small thing. I saw a video of a boy fvcking a banana tree.
Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by legalwealth(m): 8:54pm On Feb 18
Lobatan
Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by Schoolingtips: 8:56pm On Feb 18
What a man, he decided he cant live his life with a troublesome woman and got one really submissive
.
see love oo
.
More On This
Study In Canada For Free - International Scholarships At University Of Sasketche, 2018
www.schoolllodge.blogspot.com/2018/01/study-in-canada-for-free-international.html
Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by paddedbabe: 8:57pm On Feb 18
The guy need to see FFK's doctor at Yaba left....
MhizAJ:
Isn't this foolishness

Why go after a sex doll when there are beautiful and God-fearing women everywhere
Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by efilefun(m): 8:57pm On Feb 18
MhizAJ:
Isn't this foolishness

Why go after a sex doll when there are beautiful and God-fearing women everywhere
lol that's a mannequin and am pretty sure that's a comedy skit. But you sound vexed though, calm down ur meat no go pass you

9 Likes

Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by Benblaq(m): 8:57pm On Feb 18
K
Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by YelloweWest: 8:58pm On Feb 18
Who dash monkey banana?

That na mannequin

1 Like

Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by Williamso(m): 8:59pm On Feb 18
People are just too angry. Nobody even considers the fact that this could just be a comedy skit or a meme pose. Generally people should just face their own problems...

And PS, this is a mannequin and not a sex doll angry angry

1 Like

Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by Omolaiya: 8:59pm On Feb 18
MhizAJ:
Isn't this foolishness

Why go after a sex doll when there are beautiful and God-fearing women everywhere
Like say u will agree to the guy proposal if he propose.. grin
Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by Arsenalholic(m): 8:59pm On Feb 18
M.A.D.N.E.S.S everywhere.
Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by babdap: 8:59pm On Feb 18
village people at work
Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by GreatMahmud: 9:00pm On Feb 18
Congrats man.. No time for women's useless palaver.
Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 9:00pm On Feb 18
Thts not a sex doll......we will have cheaper sex.e dolls soon wink

1 Like

Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by jericco1(m): 9:01pm On Feb 18
looks like a mannequin to me
Re: Man Posing With His "Sex Doll" In A Wedding Dress (Photos) by Tjohnnay: 9:02pm On Feb 18
Nice one


Dis guy self don truly agree say Nigeria gals don useless

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Guys like girls with skimpy dresses and tight trousers, but they won't marry them / Nairaland Beach Party 2017. Come Here.... / Birthday Gift That A Guy Would Really Appreciate

Viewing this topic: Daniello25, Johnkay225, ibrahimovic04(m), bikat, omakay(m), G12(m), CocoaOla, samxylino(m), Addme, chidexco(m), skido1, motheex, Jordancyprian(m), MrShine(m), ndubueze92(m), thesicilian, Nigeriadondie1, prechking(m), raymexx and 25 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.