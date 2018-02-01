Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) (12442 Views)

He was attacked and butchered like an animal by yet-to-be identified attackers who left him dead in the pool of his blood.



May his soul rest in peace.



Must be.herdsmen... 6 Likes 2 Shares

Sad. That's how they killed the CSO some years back. 2 Likes 1 Share

Any cultists caught should face the firing squad! They add no value to the echo system! 33 Likes 2 Shares

This cultist are sure miscreants and deluded if they posess such prowess y cant they lift the weight off security forces and fight bokoharam or hunt shekau or even attack the herdsmen........no! They wont do that they find joy killing innocent people.....pure foolishness. If it were Irish mafians or the highly rated italian and russian mafias that were in 9ja i tell you nigeria would be developed because these ones instead of killing innocent ones they would commit high profile killings of corrupt government officials, reduce rate of corruption and increase level of development. But the ones we have here if they are not killing each other they would be causing havoc destabilizing social peace, no agenda at all. #PURE RUBBISH 23 Likes 5 Shares

Must be.herdsmen... my brother pls stop being naïve do herdsmen attack just one individual? These guys are not assasins na, they are terrorist. They kill en massé. my brother pls stop being naïve do herdsmen attack just one individual? These guys are not assasins na, they are terrorist. They kill en massé. 4 Likes

May his soul rest in peace ! 1 Like



He has been ’Miyetted’ 2 Likes

Probably a cultist too.. but hey?? what do I know. UNN cultists no dey smile shaa, na so them kill my guy Emmanuel for Political science.. I pray may the mother of truth burn their coffins. 1 Like

Unn keh? I Thought the overhyped school was a quite place for good students and bookworms never knew its a den of cultists as well.... E Don even reach them to kill security officer 6 Likes 1 Share

Must be.herdsmen... ode ode 3 Likes

Some of these security men don't deserve pity, you need to see how they use to harass and intimidate innocent students in the name of anticult. Rubbish 3 Likes

I don't comment on threads like these!

I'm tempted to go supernatural and request he be buried with a gun or machete. I hear the results can be devastating... Rest in peace sir! 1 Like

There is no strong man, as long as there is blood in your veins and you have one head. 4 Likes 1 Share

Sad. That's how they killed the CSO some years back.

Bishop abi d guy own too much kwani. Bishop abi d guy own too much kwani.

When Angel Gabriel finally blow whistle, Nigerianwill stand on thier feet for another 200yrs before God attend to them... This crime is too much 3 Likes 1 Share

Haaa 1 Like 1 Share

Nwa o,as dey killed him dis way,y dey no carry am chop ,wicked pple everywhere

What a bad news coming from my Alma mater. I know this man real well. We call him JACK back then. Who must have committed this evil.

May God grant his soul eternal rest 1 Like

RIP to him!

May he rest in peace!!

This cultist are sure miscreants and deluded if they posess such prowess y cant they lift the weight off security forces and fight bokoharam or hunt shekau or even attack the herdsmen........no! They wont do that they find joy killing innocent people.....pure foolishness. If it were Irish mafians or the highly rated italian and russian mafias that were in 9ja i tell you nigeria would be developed because these ones instead of killing innocent ones they would commit high profile killings of corrupt government officials, reduce rate of corruption and increase level of development. But the ones we have here if they are not killing each other they would be causing havoc destabilizing social peace, no agenda at all. #PURE RUBBISH

Funny as it sounds; you have a point Funny as it sounds; you have a point 2 Likes

SVC blood4blood













Idiot!



MAJORBANKZ ! Come and see your fellow matured Vikings cultist Idiot!MAJORBANKZ ! Come and see your fellow matured Vikings cultist 2 Likes 1 Share