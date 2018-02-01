₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 8:21pm On Feb 18
A security officer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka - has been gruesomely assassinated by unknown assailants suspected to be cultists. The security personnel simply identified as Chinedu a.k.a Edu - was known for his ruthlessness towards cultists and other criminal elements at the institution.
He was attacked and butchered like an animal by yet-to-be identified attackers who left him dead in the pool of his blood.
May his soul rest in peace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/unn-security-officer-gruesomely-assassinated-unknown-men-graphic-photos.html
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by NwaNimo1(m): 8:25pm On Feb 18
Must be.herdsmen...
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by Okwyjesus(m): 8:25pm On Feb 18
Sad. That's how they killed the CSO some years back.
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by decatalyst(m): 8:31pm On Feb 18
Lord have mercy!
Any cultists caught should face the firing squad! They add no value to the echo system!
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by YOUNGrapha(m): 8:41pm On Feb 18
SVC blood4blood
RETIREDbutnotTIRED
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by Cadec007(m): 9:00pm On Feb 18
This cultist are sure miscreants and deluded if they posess such prowess y cant they lift the weight off security forces and fight bokoharam or hunt shekau or even attack the herdsmen........no! They wont do that they find joy killing innocent people.....pure foolishness. If it were Irish mafians or the highly rated italian and russian mafias that were in 9ja i tell you nigeria would be developed because these ones instead of killing innocent ones they would commit high profile killings of corrupt government officials, reduce rate of corruption and increase level of development. But the ones we have here if they are not killing each other they would be causing havoc destabilizing social peace, no agenda at all. #PURE RUBBISH
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by Cadec007(m): 9:04pm On Feb 18
NwaNimo1:my brother pls stop being naïve do herdsmen attack just one individual? These guys are not assasins na, they are terrorist. They kill en massé.
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 9:23pm On Feb 18
May his soul rest in peace !
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by mosho2good: 10:19pm On Feb 18
This country self....
This morning I gave one small pikin N500 to buy me MTN N400 then should use the remaining N100 to buy biscuits, after 3mims he came back eating biscuit and gave me back N400 and said there's no card.
Please is this child part of the Leaders of Tomorrow
�����♂��♂��
Cause I don't think so!! �����
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by MiyettiAllah: 10:19pm On Feb 18
.
He has been ’Miyetted’
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by R2bees(m): 10:19pm On Feb 18
Probably a cultist too.. but hey?? what do I know. UNN cultists no dey smile shaa, na so them kill my guy Emmanuel for Political science.. I pray may the mother of truth burn their coffins.
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by busky101(m): 10:19pm On Feb 18
Unn keh? I Thought the overhyped school was a quite place for good students and bookworms never knew its a den of cultists as well.... E Don even reach them to kill security officer
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by Sardonicus: 10:19pm On Feb 18
valar morghulis
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by yeyerolling: 10:20pm On Feb 18
NwaNimo1:ode
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by bugidon(m): 10:20pm On Feb 18
Some of these security men don't deserve pity, you need to see how they use to harass and intimidate innocent students in the name of anticult. Rubbish
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by huwilehu: 10:20pm On Feb 18
oh
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by Ayodejioak(m): 10:20pm On Feb 18
I don't comment on threads like these!
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by Mitsurugi(m): 10:21pm On Feb 18
I'm tempted to go supernatural and request he be buried with a gun or machete. I hear the results can be devastating... Rest in peace sir!
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by gocac(m): 10:21pm On Feb 18
There is no strong man, as long as there is blood in your veins and you have one head.
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by lastempero: 10:21pm On Feb 18
Okwyjesus:
Bishop abi d guy own too much kwani.
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by Joshuaoseoboh(m): 10:22pm On Feb 18
mosho2good:Hahahaha the change is affecting everything
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by obembet(m): 10:22pm On Feb 18
When Angel Gabriel finally blow whistle, Nigerianwill stand on thier feet for another 200yrs before God attend to them... This crime is too much
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by Aminat508(f): 10:22pm On Feb 18
Haaa
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by fotist: 10:22pm On Feb 18
mosho2good:
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by baloest: 10:22pm On Feb 18
Nwa o,as dey killed him dis way,y dey no carry am chop ,wicked pple everywhere
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by angusakpuogwu: 10:22pm On Feb 18
What a bad news coming from my Alma mater. I know this man real well. We call him JACK back then. Who must have committed this evil.
May God grant his soul eternal rest
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by christejames(m): 10:23pm On Feb 18
RIP to him!
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by fotist: 10:23pm On Feb 18
May he rest in peace!!
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by Ugosample(m): 10:24pm On Feb 18
Cadec007:
Funny as it sounds; you have a point
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by Euouae: 10:25pm On Feb 18
YOUNGrapha:
Idiot!
MAJORBANKZ ! Come and see your fellow matured Vikings cultist
|Re: UNN Security Officer Assassinated By Cultists (Graphic Photos) by bishopkay: 10:26pm On Feb 18
Only God knows who he pissed off this time! Truth be told, Casa dey over do and I knew this day wasn't far but seeing it happen, breaks my heart!
RIP Casa
