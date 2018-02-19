Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded (9205 Views)

By Emeka Iwuji



No fewer than 20 able bodied youths were feared dead at Mbaitoli local government area along Umuaka-Orlu road on Monday, February 19th, 2019.



According to a source, trouble ensued when some strange individuals dressed in blue vest T-shirt numbering over 500 suspected to be working under the instruction of the Chief of Staff, Government House and son-in-law to Governor Okorocha stormed the council to endorse Mr. Nwosu.



According to the source, the strangers were stopped at the gate of the LGA by security officers to ascertain their mission, the source maintained that the action of security agents infuriated them leading to sporadic shooting.



The source further disclosed that during the shooting, over 20 individuals were feared dead while many that sustained various degrees of injury were whisked away to undisclosed hospitals.



In a chat with one of the securities stationed at the LGA who wouldn't want his name in print said, "see ooo, we were here this morning, some individuals who came with over 25 coaster buses tried to force themselves into the council Chambers, and when we tried to identify them, one of them told us that they were sent by the COS, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu to do anything possible to endorse him at the council Chambers but when we asked if they got authorization from the management, they became uncomfortable and before we knew it, they opened fire leading to the lose of lives, while about three persons were said to missing".



When we contacted the Imo Police Public Relations Officer, Dsp Andrew Enwerem, to confirm the situation, his phone was switched off.





Many people were injured on Monday when the supporters of the Imo State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, and those of the son-in-law to Governor Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu, had a violent altercation at a political meeting.



The clash happened at the council hall of the Mbaitoli Local Government Area, at Nworubi, where the supporters of Okorocha’s son-in-law had allegedly gone to endorse him to run for the 2019 governorship election.



Mbaitoli LGA is where the deputy governor, Madumere, hails from.



Both Madumere and Nwosu are angling to succeed Okorocha in office, but the governor had, last week, publicly announced that he would support his son-in-law who is currently his chief of staff should he declare interest to contest.



Sources at the meeting told our correspondent that a political structure known as “I believe Movement,” which is pro Nwosu; and supporters of the deputy governor attacked one another immediately the mission of the visitors was announced.



According to an indigene of the LGA who was at the meeting, the visitors had sent them a text message, inviting members of the public to a gathering without stating the agenda.



The indigenes, according to the source, became enraged when the visitors announced that the essence of the political gathering was to endorse the governor’s son-in-law for governor.



“Members of ‘I believe Movement’ took us for granted. They came to our Local Government Area to endorse the governor’s son-in-law, as against our son who is the deputy governor of the state.



“They want to use us to score a political point against the deputy governor, who is our son.



“The annoying aspect is that they didn’t inform us why they invited us.





“Immediately we realised what their plan was, we told them categorically that we were supporting our son, who is the deputy governor, for the governorship election.



“They started shouting ‘I believe Movement in support of Uche Nwosu;’ and we started shouting ‘Madumere.’



“They picked offence and started fighting us,” the source explained.



According to the source, the indigenes had to call for reinforcement, which led to alleged bloody clash.



“Our people regrouped and came to the hall to save us. They started using stones, bottles and other weapons on us.”



Our correspondent learnt that the free for all and exchange of punches led to many of those involved sustaining injuries.



Some members of I Believe Movement, our correspondent learnt, ran home half Unclad when the indigenes overpowered them, as it took the intervention of security men to bring the situation under control.

There was a country....

My Mum told me not to Question GOD, but Baba God No Vex make i ask you .. Are Nigerians Really Using The Same Brain You Gave To Others, People Like America, China? Even Togo and Benin Republic We See As Poor And Common Countries, Their Brain Functions Well More Than Ours, what is our offense ? 29 Likes 1 Share

This is the purpose of the amnesty granted self confessed murderers. I bet these hoodlums are the same group Okorocha granted amnesty. Somebody should stop that mad man before he destroys Imo state. 6 Likes

In a bid to paint Okorocha and APC bad someone just woke up and started giving false information that 500 persons believed to have being sponsored by Chief of staff to the governor went on killing spree and killed 20 persons, no national dailies or news station carried it. And some have started commenting without verifying the authenticity of the news. This is the reason why Igbo presidency or Biafra can never be achieved, they need to purge themselves of hatred,gullibility and wrong politics. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Dont Believe Anything You See On The Net. The Op Showed Pics Without That Of The Victims, Or The Ugwumba Imprinted Cloths (polo). Youths And Bad Politcs, Na God Go Save Us 3 Likes 1 Share

Dont Believe Anything You See On The Net. The Op Showed Pics Without That Of The Victims, Or The Ugwumba Imprinted Cloths (polo). Youths And Bad Politcs, Na God Go Save Us











All na Doctored news. If not, where the bodies?



But Zoning is one thing Imo people don't want to hear in next year governorship election.









Before we start to do zoning of governorship, we must redistribute all three federal universities, all federal housing estates, all ministries, all military and police installations that are in Imo state which are wrongly located only in Owerri zone, we redistribute these development amenities between Orlu, Okigwe and Owerri zones. Orlu and Okigwe zones have nothing, absolute nothing of Imo state.,



All na Doctored news. If not, where the bodies?

Before we start to do zoning of governorship, we must redistribute all three federal universities, all federal housing estates, all ministries, all military and police installations that are in Imo state which are wrongly located only in Owerri zone, we redistribute these development amenities between Orlu, Okigwe and Owerri zones. Orlu and Okigwe zones have nothing, absolute nothing of Imo state.,

If not, let the best and most powerful guber candidate from any zone win.

All na Doctored news. If not, where the bodies?



But Zoning is one thing Imo people don't want to hear in next year governorship election.









Before we start to do zoning of governorship, we must redistribute all three federal universities, all federal housing estates, all ministries, all military and police installations that are in Imo state which are wrongly located only in Owerri zone, we redistribute these development amenities between Orlu, Okigwe and Owerri zones. Orlu and Okigwe zones have nothing, absolute nothing of Imo state.,



Okigwe's Agitation Is Understandable. Owerri Zone Has It All Yet They Are Not Happy.

Whenever I ask for proof some of you call me Fulani Herdsmen or even Boko Haram.



Why then do you need evidence today? 4 Likes

Until Nigeria enacts a law to make it lawful for every law abiding citizen to own and carry a gun, the recklessness of politicians such as Okoroawusa to use hoodlums to intimidate people will not stop. . 2 Likes

Endorsement by fire by force! Rochas built statues this one will probably build shooting ranges! 3 Likes

This is a good news and a welcome development. Let the good news continue flowing. Please more and more of this is needed even on a daily basis. 1 Like

Most useless governor in the whole 9ja trying to make imo a family biz 2 Likes

VOTE NOT FIGHT

APGA is coming to rescue Imo people from Okoroawusa's rescue agenda. 2019 should do quick and come. 1 Like

Where are the bodies of the decease?



Youths stop fighting and killing yourselves for useless politicians - You won't listen whereas their kids and family members are overseas 1 Like

Imo state is the second worst state in Igboland after Abia state. APGA is the only remedy. 2 Likes

after all this fight APC will still lose to PFP 1 Like

bunch of morons bunch of morons 1 Like

Okigwe's Agitation Is Understandable. Owerri Zone Has It All Yet They Are Not Happy.

If next governor comes from Owerri zone, sure he must start to build Underground Metro Transport System in Owerri with the Capital Development funds of Imo state while Orlu and Okigwe zones don't even have good roads in them.



Owerri-born former governor of Imo state, Evan Enwerem, defied all genuine reasons to locate Imo state university outside Owerri zone which then housed FUTO, AICE, POKYNEKEDE, while Okigwe and Orlu zones had no tertiary education institution; while then there was a big and better facility to house IMSU at the closed campus of AICE at Orlu.





By the way, Rochas Okorocha did nearly all his development projects in Owerri, so he represents Owerri zone.



If next governor comes from Owerri zone, sure he must start to build Underground Metro Transport System in Owerri with the Capital Development funds of Imo state while Orlu and Okigwe zones don't even have good roads in them.

Owerri-born former governor of Imo state, Evan Enwerem, defied all genuine reasons to locate Imo state university outside Owerri zone which then housed FUTO, AICE, POKYNEKEDE, while Okigwe and Orlu zones had no tertiary education institution; while then there was a big and better facility to house IMSU at the closed campus of AICE at Orlu.

By the way, Rochas Okorocha did nearly all his development projects in Owerri, so he represents Owerri zone.

Okigwe or Orlu zones indeed deserves to produce the next governor if we are using Equity/Zoning to select who succeeds Rochas as governor of Imo state.

Fools will fight for politicians







Both on social media and in the streets

The funny thing is,this is far from the truth. My colleagues and I having laughing since we read this news online. We were at the local government today,nothing of such happened. Although there was altercation between the two groups but it didn't degenerate to fisticuffs. The most embarrassing thing is Punch of all newspapers carried this news without verification. For the records, I am from the southwest. I work for a company who handles micro projects for a foreign organisation in mbaitoli local government. So I was at the local government live. I am disappointed in Punch newspapers for this fake news. 4 Likes 1 Share

In a bid to paint Okorocha and APC bad someone just woke up and started giving false information that 500 persons believed to have being sponsored by Chief of staff to the governor went on killing spree and killed 20 persons, no national dailies or news station carried it. And some have started commenting without verifying the authenticity of the news. This is the reason why Igbo presidency or Biafra can never be achieved, they need to purge themselves of hatred,gullibility and wrong politics.

Yes indeed. The right politics is being played by Rochas abi. In a civilised state the rift and angst generated by this whole affair is enough to make such a controversial figure voluntarily withdraw himself, but no. Until the state is set ablaze and scores of lives are lost will they accept that elected office is a call to service. A call by the people not by an individual. Yes indeed. The right politics is being played by Rochas abi. In a civilised state the rift and angst generated by this whole affair is enough to make such a controversial figure voluntarily withdraw himself, but no. Until the state is set ablaze and scores of lives are lost will they accept that elected office is a call to service. A call by the people not by an individual.