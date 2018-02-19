₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by UzuegbuProsper(m): 4:24pm On Feb 19
IMO: MBAITOLI LGA ON FIRE, AS MANY FEARES DEAD OVER 2019
By Emeka Iwuji
No fewer than 20 able bodied youths were feared dead at Mbaitoli local government area along Umuaka-Orlu road on Monday, February 19th, 2019.
According to a source, trouble ensued when some strange individuals dressed in blue vest T-shirt numbering over 500 suspected to be working under the instruction of the Chief of Staff, Government House and son-in-law to Governor Okorocha stormed the council to endorse Mr. Nwosu.
According to the source, the strangers were stopped at the gate of the LGA by security officers to ascertain their mission, the source maintained that the action of security agents infuriated them leading to sporadic shooting.
The source further disclosed that during the shooting, over 20 individuals were feared dead while many that sustained various degrees of injury were whisked away to undisclosed hospitals.
In a chat with one of the securities stationed at the LGA who wouldn't want his name in print said, "see ooo, we were here this morning, some individuals who came with over 25 coaster buses tried to force themselves into the council Chambers, and when we tried to identify them, one of them told us that they were sent by the COS, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu to do anything possible to endorse him at the council Chambers but when we asked if they got authorization from the management, they became uncomfortable and before we knew it, they opened fire leading to the lose of lives, while about three persons were said to missing".
When we contacted the Imo Police Public Relations Officer, Dsp Andrew Enwerem, to confirm the situation, his phone was switched off.
Many people were injured on Monday when the supporters of the Imo State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, and those of the son-in-law to Governor Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu, had a violent altercation at a political meeting.
http://punchng.com/breaking-supporters-of-okorochas-deputy-son-in-law-in-violent-fight/
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by livinglion: 4:29pm On Feb 19
APC
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by doctimonyeka(m): 4:31pm On Feb 19
There was a country....
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by Chicagoesontop: 4:39pm On Feb 19
My Mum told me not to Question GOD, but Baba God No Vex make i ask you .. Are Nigerians Really Using The Same Brain You Gave To Others, People Like America, China? Even Togo and Benin Republic We See As Poor And Common Countries, Their Brain Functions Well More Than Ours, what is our offense ?
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by wingmanII: 4:54pm On Feb 19
This is the purpose of the amnesty granted self confessed murderers. I bet these hoodlums are the same group Okorocha granted amnesty. Somebody should stop that mad man before he destroys Imo state.
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by KenOne: 5:03pm On Feb 19
In a bid to paint Okorocha and APC bad someone just woke up and started giving false information that 500 persons believed to have being sponsored by Chief of staff to the governor went on killing spree and killed 20 persons, no national dailies or news station carried it. And some have started commenting without verifying the authenticity of the news. This is the reason why Igbo presidency or Biafra can never be achieved, they need to purge themselves of hatred,gullibility and wrong politics.
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by MikeBetty(m): 5:04pm On Feb 19
Dont Believe Anything You See On The Net. The Op Showed Pics Without That Of The Victims, Or The Ugwumba Imprinted Cloths (polo). Youths And Bad Politcs, Na God Go Save Us
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by kikake: 6:05pm On Feb 19
MikeBetty:
All na Doctored news. If not, where the bodies?
But Zoning is one thing Imo people don't want to hear in next year governorship election.
Before we start to do zoning of governorship, we must redistribute all three federal universities, all federal housing estates, all ministries, all military and police installations that are in Imo state which are wrongly located only in Owerri zone, we redistribute these development amenities between Orlu, Okigwe and Owerri zones. Orlu and Okigwe zones have nothing, absolute nothing of Imo state.,
If not, let the best and most powerful guber candidate from any zone win.
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by MikeBetty(m): 6:58pm On Feb 19
kikake:Okigwe's Agitation Is Understandable. Owerri Zone Has It All Yet They Are Not Happy.
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by GavelSlam: 7:12pm On Feb 19
Whenever I ask for proof some of you call me Fulani Herdsmen or even Boko Haram.
Why then do you need evidence today?
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by DerideGull(m): 7:22pm On Feb 19
Until Nigeria enacts a law to make it lawful for every law abiding citizen to own and carry a gun, the recklessness of politicians such as Okoroawusa to use hoodlums to intimidate people will not stop. .
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by ihitenansa: 7:30pm On Feb 19
.
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by Mitsurugi(m): 10:40pm On Feb 19
Endorsement by fire by force! Rochas built statues this one will probably build shooting ranges!
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by livinus009(m): 10:41pm On Feb 19
Leave them let them Continue
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by visijo(m): 10:41pm On Feb 19
Nigerians
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by bobokeshington: 10:41pm On Feb 19
pk
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by ihitenansa: 10:41pm On Feb 19
Bleep em
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by MXrap: 10:43pm On Feb 19
This is a good news and a welcome development. Let the good news continue flowing. Please more and more of this is needed even on a daily basis.
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by Chiedu4Trump: 10:44pm On Feb 19
Most useless governor in the whole 9ja trying to make imo a family biz
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by gegee(m): 10:46pm On Feb 19
VOTE NOT FIGHT
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by NonsoWow: 10:48pm On Feb 19
APGA is coming to rescue Imo people from Okoroawusa's rescue agenda. 2019 should do quick and come.
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by pauljumbo: 10:48pm On Feb 19
sacrifice
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by maxiuc(m): 10:48pm On Feb 19
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by AishaBuhari: 10:49pm On Feb 19
Where are the bodies of the decease?
Youths stop fighting and killing yourselves for useless politicians - You won't listen whereas their kids and family members are overseas
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by NonsoWow: 10:52pm On Feb 19
Imo state is the second worst state in Igboland after Abia state. APGA is the only remedy.
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by princepeter566: 10:52pm On Feb 19
after all this fight APC will still lose to PFP
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by yom2(m): 10:56pm On Feb 19
UzuegbuProsper:bunch of morons
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by kikake: 10:57pm On Feb 19
MikeBetty:
If next governor comes from Owerri zone, sure he must start to build Underground Metro Transport System in Owerri with the Capital Development funds of Imo state while Orlu and Okigwe zones don't even have good roads in them.
Owerri-born former governor of Imo state, Evan Enwerem, defied all genuine reasons to locate Imo state university outside Owerri zone which then housed FUTO, AICE, POKYNEKEDE, while Okigwe and Orlu zones had no tertiary education institution; while then there was a big and better facility to house IMSU at the closed campus of AICE at Orlu.
By the way, Rochas Okorocha did nearly all his development projects in Owerri, so he represents Owerri zone.
Okigwe or Orlu zones indeed deserves to produce the next governor if we are using Equity/Zoning to select who succeeds Rochas as governor of Imo state.
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by ZombieBuster: 11:02pm On Feb 19
Fools will fight for politicians
Both on social media and in the streets
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by gannod(m): 11:06pm On Feb 19
The funny thing is,this is far from the truth. My colleagues and I having laughing since we read this news online. We were at the local government today,nothing of such happened. Although there was altercation between the two groups but it didn't degenerate to fisticuffs. The most embarrassing thing is Punch of all newspapers carried this news without verification. For the records, I am from the southwest. I work for a company who handles micro projects for a foreign organisation in mbaitoli local government. So I was at the local government live. I am disappointed in Punch newspapers for this fake news.
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by Reference(m): 11:17pm On Feb 19
KenOne:
Yes indeed. The right politics is being played by Rochas abi. In a civilised state the rift and angst generated by this whole affair is enough to make such a controversial figure voluntarily withdraw himself, but no. Until the state is set ablaze and scores of lives are lost will they accept that elected office is a call to service. A call by the people not by an individual.
|Re: 2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded by Abogwara: 11:28pm On Feb 19
Not true......Writers can exaggerate.
