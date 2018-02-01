₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by pittoilet(f): 11:30am
Lobatan is when your boyfriend dumps you after tatooing his face on your body.
More gist @ http://looknaija.com/2018/02/nigerian-man-dumps-girlfriend-tattooed-face-arm/
lalasticlala, mynd44
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by sehin79(m): 11:34am
haa wahala dey ooo,well if people like her no dey laser removals shops no go get work,
so there must be a fool for wisdom to be useful.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by Pubichairs(m): 11:37am
get her a pressing iron...money and infatuation made her gullible..
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by Brooke60(f): 11:55am
I pray for our ladies that do stuffs like to to have sense
And those that are thinking of doing it, may sense fall on you
A boyfriend for that matter!
Guys will always be guys
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by QueenSuccubus(f): 12:02pm
Chaaaiii..this is juz savage sha..
But girl don't worry, u can always create with something else out of that ugly face on ur arm..Juz give it to the best tattoo artist when he/she can create something more meaningful like "JESUS LOVES ME, YES I KNOW"
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by Mynd44: 12:28pm
This reminds me of when Nas tattooed Kelis' face on his arm.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by eleojo23: 12:29pm
It was bound to happen
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by judecares1: 12:29pm
i love men who has self discipline.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by mayowascholar(m): 12:29pm
shoo
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by Authoreety: 12:29pm
Truh be told, the guy no try
D babe no try at alll at alllll
D babe may hav done that to use in broadcasting the guy as her bea MAKE HIM NO FOR MESS UP..
But I love being a boy
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by Humanbeing1st(f): 12:29pm
bbb
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by willian10: 12:29pm
Won ti gba Penalty lo throwing
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by weirdtee: 12:29pm
Get her an acid.E go wipe the tattoo comot in seconds
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by Mferah: 12:30pm
End of the story
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by GlorifiedTunde(m): 12:30pm
Ehn! it is simple na. Just use eraser and clean it.
#indeliblefoolishness
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by bivanJohnaliuz(m): 12:31pm
lolzzz....... Dis man Wicked sha.
Na Cashew she use Do am??
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by Gamesmart: 12:31pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by omooba969: 12:31pm
The chick is not bad, bet the guy's had enough.
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by FluidQueen(f): 12:32pm
Firstly, rude much?
The dude has conceited boldly written all over his fugly face.
Whatever happened to being totally mature/AdultISH after a mutual break up? Rather than painting her a hoe to the public in the confines of bad sarcasm.
Secondly,girl, you could easily wipe that face off your arm by just re-tattoing. Or just remove everything with laser surgery. Easy peasy! You'd be alright, eventually.
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by Blackfyre: 12:32pm
Mynd44:
And still got paid on top of it. That Kelis babe was cold tho.
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by queenethedibor: 12:32pm
It was dumb initially
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by tosyne2much(m): 12:32pm
This one na bad market for the lady
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by hollah123: 12:33pm
that's d price she got to pay for being stupid
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by Bluetooth2: 12:34pm
Stupid things ladies do for love
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by fasho01(m): 12:34pm
All those stunts nor getting pregnant for a guy is no more guarantee for a future together
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by minesto: 12:34pm
Mferah:
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by ghostfacekillar(m): 12:34pm
chai zimbabwe gal. Now this one* waitin for ps4 gal
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by Liberator007: 12:34pm
pittoilet:Which sensible girl tattoos her man's picture on her? The girl did all that to probably try and stand out amongst his many other babes. Well, she has outlived her usefulness. As the guy said, anybody who picks her should have fun for free or pay if there is an agreement. That shows the lady sef na ... Nvm
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by nairavsdollars(f): 12:36pm
mgbeke
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by ReneeNuttall(f): 12:36pm
Mumu raised to power 100
|Re: Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm by PrettySleek(f): 12:36pm
Lol see wahala! She just use her hand cause trouble. Who would want to date a lady with the face of her ex on her arm?
I dey love o but I get sense love with sense abeg
Pipi Got Love Thrills / Flexing Top Ladies / (BREAKING NEWS; Fornication Has Been Lifted)
