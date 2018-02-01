Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Man Dumps Girlfriend Who Tattooed His Face On Her Arm (5184 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





More gist @



lalasticlala, mynd44 Lobatan is when your boyfriend dumps you after tatooing his face on your body.More gist @ http://looknaija.com/2018/02/nigerian-man-dumps-girlfriend-tattooed-face-arm/ lalasticlala, mynd44 1 Like

haa wahala dey ooo,well if people like her no dey laser removals shops no go get work,

so there must be a fool for wisdom to be useful. 4 Likes

get her a pressing iron...money and infatuation made her gullible.. get her a pressing iron...money and infatuation made her gullible.. 2 Likes 1 Share

I pray for our ladies that do stuffs like to to have sense

And those that are thinking of doing it, may sense fall on you





A boyfriend for that matter!

Guys will always be guys 3 Likes







Chaaaiii..this is juz savage sha..



But girl don't worry, u can always create with something else out of that ugly face on ur arm..Juz give it to the best tattoo artist when he/she can create something more meaningful like "JESUS LOVES ME, YES I KNOW" Chaaaiii..this is juz savage sha..But girl don't worry, u can always create with something else out of that ugly face on ur arm..Juz give it to the best tattoo artist when he/she can create something more meaningful like "JESUS LOVES ME, YES I KNOW" 1 Like

This reminds me of when Nas tattooed Kelis' face on his arm. 1 Like

It was bound to happen

i love men who has self discipline. 1 Like

shoo

Truh be told, the guy no try









D babe no try at alll at alllll









D babe may hav done that to use in broadcasting the guy as her bea MAKE HIM NO FOR MESS UP..











But I love being a boy

bbb

Won ti gba Penalty lo throwing

Get her an acid.E go wipe the tattoo comot in seconds

End of the story





#indeliblefoolishness Ehn! it is simple na. Just use eraser and clean it.

lolzzz....... Dis man Wicked sha.





Na Cashew she use Do am??

The chick is not bad, bet the guy's had enough.

Firstly, rude much?

The dude has conceited boldly written all over his fugly face.

Whatever happened to being totally mature/AdultISH after a mutual break up? Rather than painting her a hoe to the public in the confines of bad sarcasm.





Secondly,girl, you could easily wipe that face off your arm by just re-tattoing. Or just remove everything with laser surgery. Easy peasy! You'd be alright, eventually.

Mynd44:

This reminds me of when Nas tattooed Kelis' face on his arm.





And still got paid on top of it. That Kelis babe was cold tho. And still got paid on top of it. That Kelis babe was cold tho.

It was dumb initially

This one na bad market for the lady

that's d price she got to pay for being stupid

Stupid things ladies do for love

All those stunts nor getting pregnant for a guy is no more guarantee for a future together

Mferah:

End of the story

chai zimbabwe gal. Now this one* waitin for ps4 gal

pittoilet:

Lobatan is when your boyfriend dumps you after tatooing his face on your body.



More gist @ http://looknaija.com/2018/02/nigerian-man-dumps-girlfriend-tattooed-face-arm/



lalasticlala, mynd44 Which sensible girl tattoos her man's picture on her? The girl did all that to probably try and stand out amongst his many other babes. Well, she has outlived her usefulness. As the guy said, anybody who picks her should have fun for free or pay if there is an agreement. That shows the lady sef na ... Nvm Which sensible girl tattoos her man's picture on her? The girl did all that to probably try and stand out amongst his many other babes. Well, she has outlived her usefulness. As the guy said, anybody who picks her should have fun for free or pay if there is an agreement. That shows the lady sef na ... Nvm

mgbeke

Mumu raised to power 100