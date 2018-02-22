Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement (1039 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFNVW2Rq1dc



CC Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Dominique This is a video of Okon Obla,an aide to President Buhari on Corruption Defending Abdulrasheed Maina who is involved in a pension scam debacleCC Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Dominique

This doesn't look good at all 1 Like

It's sad how buubuu and his northern brothers always use the south to carry out their dirty jobs



Haba Okon, ti aba rani nise eru, afijé tòmó



Anyways; np: International Thief Thief (ITT) - Fela 1 Like

God destroy em.



I

P

O

B



A

N

D



C

R

I

M

E

S



T

H

O

Birds of same feather

Oga Driver, I want to alight. I'm not going again. And I don't want CHANGE. You can keep it





The video surreptitiously vindicates the dullard This video was made by a zombieThe video surreptitiously vindicates the dullard 1 Like

Buhari is truly surrounded by queer people

These are the people dullarpho have around him and says he is fighting Bullshit corruption...

Nothing is left in these country again.

x

Terminator1234g:

God destroy em.

I P O B

A N D

C R I M E S

T H O Wetin come bring IPOB inside na ffs? Wetin come bring IPOB inside na ffs?

Naija which way

Nigeria

ok

LZAA:



Wetin come bring IPOB inside na ffs?



Lol

Na bants. Play. LolNa bants. Play.













So moderator's don dey do night shift?? So moderator's don dey do night shift??

Say change

BeeBeeOoh:













So moderator's don dey do night shift??

Terminator1234g:

God destroy em.



I

P

O

B



A

N

D



C

R

I

M

E

S



T

H

O

Try to be sensible... This your comment makes no sense and you know Try to be sensible... This your comment makes no sense and you know

Terminator1234g:



Lol Na bants. Play. aii aii

The kinda people Buhari surrounded himself with is terrible.



Its a miracle that Nigeria have survived under Buhari and them.



Its as if they live in another world.

R

AustineCJ:

Nothing is left in these country again.

Honestly Nigeria is gone to the dogs.The elite see nothing wrong in making this kind of statements. Honestly Nigeria is gone to the dogs.The elite see nothing wrong in making this kind of statements.

This is what happens when the head is corrupt.



This is Nigeria's last chance to save Nigeria from Buhari led APC.