₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,964,740 members, 4,097,266 topics. Date: Thursday, 22 February 2018 at 12:53 AM

Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement (1039 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by YemiDaVinci: 12:10am
This is a video of Okon Obla,an aide to President Buhari on Corruption Defending Abdulrasheed Maina who is involved in a pension scam debacle



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFNVW2Rq1dc

CC Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Dominique
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by Mynd44: 12:15am
This doesn't look good at all

1 Like

Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by SpareNo1: 12:16am
It's sad how buubuu and his northern brothers always use the south to carry out their dirty jobs

Haba Okon, ti aba rani nise eru, afijé tòmó

Anyways; np: International Thief Thief (ITT) - Fela

1 Like

Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by Terminator1234g: 12:17am
God destroy em.

I
P
O
B

A
N
D

C
R
I
M
E
S

T
H
O
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by exlinklodge: 12:18am
Birds of same feather
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by seanswitch(m): 12:19am
Oga Driver, I want to alight. I'm not going again. And I don't want CHANGE. You can keep it
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by buffalowings4: 12:20am
This video was made by a zombie

The video surreptitiously vindicates the dullard cheesy

1 Like

Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by FarahAideed: 12:22am
Buhari is truly surrounded by queer people
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by gurunlocker: 12:22am
These are the people dullarpho have around him and says he is fighting Bullshit corruption...
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by AustineCJ: 12:22am
Nothing is left in these country again.
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by Y0ruba: 12:25am
x
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by LZAA: 12:25am
Terminator1234g:
God destroy em.
I P O B
A N D
C R I M E S
T H O
Wetin come bring IPOB inside na ffs? undecided
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by vizboy(m): 12:26am
Naija which way
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by xmanco42: 12:26am
Nigeria
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by shue: 12:27am
ok
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by Terminator1234g: 12:28am
LZAA:

Wetin come bring IPOB inside na ffs?
undecided

Lol
Na bants. Play.
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by BeeBeeOoh(m): 12:30am
shocked





So moderator's don dey do night shift??
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by nairalandfreak(m): 12:30am
Say change grin
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by dewaskillz: 12:33am
BeeBeeOoh:
shocked





So moderator's don dey do night shift??
grin
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by diego108: 12:36am

Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by Badboiz(m): 12:38am
Terminator1234g:
God destroy em.

I
P
O
B

A
N
D

C
R
I
M
E
S

T
H
O

Try to be sensible... This your comment makes no sense and you know
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by LZAA: 12:39am
Terminator1234g:

Lol Na bants. Play.
grin grin aii
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by sapientia(m): 12:39am
The kinda people Buhari surrounded himself with is terrible.

Its a miracle that Nigeria have survived under Buhari and them.

Its as if they live in another world.
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by hobermener: 12:41am
R
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by MONITZ: 12:46am
AustineCJ:
Nothing is left in these country again.

Honestly Nigeria is gone to the dogs.The elite see nothing wrong in making this kind of statements.
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by NothingDoMe: 12:46am
This is what happens when the head is corrupt.

This is Nigeria's last chance to save Nigeria from Buhari led APC.
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by NothingDoMe: 12:48am
Mynd44:
This doesn't look good at all
Good morning

(0) (Reply)

How The Wicked Murder Them.. If The World Had Listen To Me / Economy: How Northern Nigeria Swims Against The Tide Of Insecurity / Public Officers' Children May Soon Be Banned From Schooling Abroad..

Viewing this topic: Amazinpeace(f), kelvinklein219(m), robotical(m), visiondee(m), Gamesmart, hedonistic, Bigabbey22, datguru, diego108, WinningSun, ITL, kristisking(m), Eldomingo, yinkus6750, kenx1(m), COdeGenesis, NothingDoMe, Creamcustard, maziude and 34 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.