Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by YemiDaVinci: 12:10am
This is a video of Okon Obla,an aide to President Buhari on Corruption Defending Abdulrasheed Maina who is involved in a pension scam debacle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFNVW2Rq1dc
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by Mynd44: 12:15am
This doesn't look good at all
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by SpareNo1: 12:16am
It's sad how buubuu and his northern brothers always use the south to carry out their dirty jobs
Haba Okon, ti aba rani nise eru, afijé tòmó
Anyways; np: International Thief Thief (ITT) - Fela
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by Terminator1234g: 12:17am
God destroy em.
I
P
O
B
A
N
D
C
R
I
M
E
S
T
H
O
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by exlinklodge: 12:18am
Birds of same feather
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by seanswitch(m): 12:19am
Oga Driver, I want to alight. I'm not going again. And I don't want CHANGE. You can keep it
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by buffalowings4: 12:20am
This video was made by a zombie
The video surreptitiously vindicates the dullard
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by FarahAideed: 12:22am
Buhari is truly surrounded by queer people
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by gurunlocker: 12:22am
These are the people dullarpho have around him and says he is fighting Bullshit corruption...
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by AustineCJ: 12:22am
Nothing is left in these country again.
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by Y0ruba: 12:25am
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by LZAA: 12:25am
Terminator1234g:Wetin come bring IPOB inside na ffs?
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by vizboy(m): 12:26am
Naija which way
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by xmanco42: 12:26am
Nigeria
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by shue: 12:27am
ok
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by Terminator1234g: 12:28am
LZAA:
Lol
Na bants. Play.
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by BeeBeeOoh(m): 12:30am
So moderator's don dey do night shift??
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by nairalandfreak(m): 12:30am
Say change
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by dewaskillz: 12:33am
BeeBeeOoh:
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by diego108: 12:36am
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by Badboiz(m): 12:38am
Terminator1234g:
Try to be sensible... This your comment makes no sense and you know
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by LZAA: 12:39am
Terminator1234g:aii
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by sapientia(m): 12:39am
The kinda people Buhari surrounded himself with is terrible.
Its a miracle that Nigeria have survived under Buhari and them.
Its as if they live in another world.
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by hobermener: 12:41am
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by MONITZ: 12:46am
AustineCJ:
Honestly Nigeria is gone to the dogs.The elite see nothing wrong in making this kind of statements.
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by NothingDoMe: 12:46am
This is what happens when the head is corrupt.
This is Nigeria's last chance to save Nigeria from Buhari led APC.
Re: Video Of Presidential Aide, Okon Obla Defending Maina's Reinstatement by NothingDoMe: 12:48am
Mynd44:Good morning
Viewing this topic: Amazinpeace(f), kelvinklein219(m), robotical(m), visiondee(m), Gamesmart, hedonistic, Bigabbey22, datguru, diego108, WinningSun, ITL, kristisking(m), Eldomingo, yinkus6750, kenx1(m), COdeGenesis, NothingDoMe, Creamcustard, maziude and 34 guest(s)
