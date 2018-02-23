₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,965,564 members, 4,100,125 topics. Date: Friday, 23 February 2018 at 01:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Much Ado About Election Reordering (1767 Views)
|Much Ado About Election Reordering by pentax(m): 10:23am
Much ado about election reordering
Austine Uche-Ejeke is Publisher, AGENDA Community Newspaper
http://punchng.com/much-ado-about-election-reordering/
1 Share
|Re: Much Ado About Election Reordering by Ratello: 11:07am
This is the type of discussion I like, it shows we still have brilliant minded ones amidst us. The reordering of the elections is a master stroke on the part of the Senate and they deserve to be commended for that. It is a move to checkmate a desperate President or Governor who is hellbent to perpetuate himself in power against the wishes of the masses or the electorates. Let's view it this way, if the Presidential Elections was to be first conducted, it would enhance a kind of bullying the structures in the States, local governments to work forcefully for the President emergence against all odds especially within its party framework with the belief that the other contestants (Senate and House of Reps alongside the State House of Assembly) can be massively rigged into power going by the turn out of the party Presidential representative at the polls which is nothing but pure fraud. On the contrary, if the Presidential or Governorship elections come last it is likely that automatic securing of the seat by the President or Governor is not guaranteed because it will be more glaring that the structures in the State and local governments that were hitherto supposed to work for him may not be in unison because of the uncertainty that awaits them in their yet to be conducted elections. I think the reordering of elections should be fully embraced
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Much Ado About Election Reordering by boreholeexpert(m): 12:04pm
Ok
|Re: Much Ado About Election Reordering by Litblogger(f): 12:04pm
This 2019 should come and go jare.
|Re: Much Ado About Election Reordering by eleojo23: 12:05pm
The reordering dealt a big blow to their plans to manipulate the election.
It's a master stroke from the national assembly.
Everybody must earn their votes.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Much Ado About Election Reordering by bestocrat: 12:05pm
In Afghanistan we do not have election
|Re: Much Ado About Election Reordering by Anikulhapo(m): 12:07pm
This present National Assembly is still the best ever, Buhari cannot force anybody to support his failed government
|Re: Much Ado About Election Reordering by delugajackson(m): 12:07pm
Democracy is only as good as the character and intelligence of the electorate. Both these qualities are lacking in certain parts of the country.
1 Like
|Re: Much Ado About Election Reordering by AishaBuhari: 12:10pm
I, one of the sane Nigerian still alive gives the senate the go ahead. It's a welcomed development.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Much Ado About Election Reordering by verygudbadguy(m): 12:10pm
Ratello:While i appreciate their sagacity and fight-back plan,i think it is not a well-thought plan. Majority of the senators and honourables would be sidelined even before the election. Saraki and a few others who have the support of their state chairmen would benefit from this plan while the ones with no support would suffer. For instance, Dino Melaye, Kwankaso, Shehu Sani do not have the support of the State Chairman, State governor, how do they intend to get the party ticket.
But for us, the populace, it is a good one for our democracy to thrive. We don't want power too in one arm of the government at the detriment of the others. We also don't want any form of unity among the 3 arms so that one can also checkmate the others.
1 Like
|Re: Much Ado About Election Reordering by san316(m): 12:11pm
But is it a constitutional matter for an election to be ordered in a particular manner or the umpire has the exclusive reserve to decide how the elections should go? All the OP has explained are politics and not constitution hence has no bearing on what ought to be done.
Let INEC decide what they want to do and the legislators should face their jobs.
You can see how fast they were able to pass bills that favor their selfish aspirations and delay those that affect the masses they are representing
|Re: Much Ado About Election Reordering by pweshdodo(m): 12:11pm
It's more different in Luxembourg
|Re: Much Ado About Election Reordering by dlondonbadboy: 12:11pm
|Re: Much Ado About Election Reordering by DevilPrada: 12:11pm
This was a genius idea.. I hope it isn't suppressed
|Re: Much Ado About Election Reordering by efesodje: 12:12pm
pentax:
I support this. This will create a level playing field in the political terrain. Now people would't be forced to vote for candidates from the incoming president's party (as the case presently is). Good one Senate, for the first time they have said anything worth listening to
1 Like
|Re: Much Ado About Election Reordering by AishaBuhari: 12:12pm
delugajackson:All parts of the country.
1 Like
|Re: Much Ado About Election Reordering by rxmusa(m): 12:12pm
No matter what! Patriotic Nigerians are solidly behind President Muhammadu Buhari
|Re: Much Ado About Election Reordering by AishaBuhari: 12:13pm
rxmusa:Praise singer aka BMC. This one weak you bah
|Re: Much Ado About Election Reordering by shankara7: 12:15pm
I agree totally.
|Re: Much Ado About Election Reordering by DaudaAbu(m): 12:18pm
Does that mean, the legislators are thinking of working against their own party or not working for the emergence of their party at the top?
Many of them know that ordinarily they wont be going back to the national assembly
|Re: Much Ado About Election Reordering by JayEntaur(m): 12:20pm
I pray for a day when Nigerian Politicians will campaign for reelection based on their sterling performance, in a previous term, and not on money politics, the power of incumbency factor or ethnoreligious sentiments. This reordering, if successful, is a step in the right direction.
1 Like
|Re: Much Ado About Election Reordering by DaudaAbu(m): 12:25pm
eleojo23:
You know dat majority of the NA members now get their due to their affliation with the party right?
Now that they are flipping the coin, they should they getting their things ready , cos home home is were they are headed.
And if they work against their own party, definitely they wont be expecting rosy xommittee chairs frm an opposition gov't
1 Like
|Re: Much Ado About Election Reordering by Yinxies(f): 12:30pm
2019, Here we come
|Re: Much Ado About Election Reordering by progress69: 1:01pm
|Re: Much Ado About Election Reordering by mema900: 1:03pm
rxmusa:
Thunder way get belle will fire you. That way, when the thunder finish firing you, the pikin thunder inside the bele wil finally finish you completely
|Re: Much Ado About Election Reordering by Elzends(m): 1:03pm
Such an educative thread
(0) (Reply)
To Day Is My Birthday / Atiku S Name Ommitted / New President Elect(fgn)what Do We Expect?(innovations,new Governace)
Viewing this topic: xcolanto(m), progress69, VampireeM(f), georgen2u(m), Geesaintagape, brainpower(m), Aladine(m), zeelo2014, Kavnen89(m), wholexy009(m), mema900, faliowino(m), san316(m), Elzends(m), emonkey(m), joezy23(m), Radiants and 23 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3