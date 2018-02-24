₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by Mandynews(f): 8:43pm On Feb 24
This is actually trending on twitter currently! Omoyele Sowore, the founder of Sahara Reporters, has interest in running for the Presidency
This is coming following the new bill recently passes in the state allowing young people to vie for positions in the government.
Meanwhile, Sowore has not declared the political party he would be representing.
Check out campaign graphics below.
http://mandynews.com/2018/02/24/omoyele-sowore-of-sahara-reporter-indicates-interest-for-2019-presidency-pics/
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by yesloaded: 8:54pm On Feb 24
My nigga
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:58pm On Feb 24
.
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by FRESHG(m): 9:02pm On Feb 24
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by countryfive: 9:05pm On Feb 24
is this a joke or what?
wel sha, saraki is waiting for you.
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by Mandynews(f): 9:09pm On Feb 24
lalasticlala
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by nabiz(m): 9:12pm On Feb 24
i will support him. we need to do away with all these old politicians. i will campaign for him freely. he will have me and my family's vote
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by Babacele: 9:14pm On Feb 24
wao!
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 9:18pm On Feb 24
Not too young to run !
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by Sapiosexuality(m): 9:19pm On Feb 24
A man who is selective in fighting evil. A man who sleeps with the devil at night and walk in the company of the oppressed the next morning.
Sowore is Tinubu's boy and you can't be a good servant to a criminal like Tinubu and be good. But I don't think any Nigerian Politician can be worse than Buhari.
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by 3millionia: 10:07pm On Feb 24
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by Missxxyz(f): 10:07pm On Feb 24
Mchew..
So so ye ye post..
Nothing uplifting
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by superior1: 10:07pm On Feb 24
Why not ?
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by Fadiga24(m): 10:07pm On Feb 24
Fake
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by handsomeclouds(m): 10:08pm On Feb 24
Joker
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by oshe11: 10:08pm On Feb 24
madgoat
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by Opinedecandid(m): 10:08pm On Feb 24
By propaganda?
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by dejonathan(m): 10:08pm On Feb 24
Abi e don win ni
Winner oo oo oo ni
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by benben1000: 10:08pm On Feb 24
x
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by Tybabe0001(m): 10:08pm On Feb 24
AM LEARNING A NEW LESSON
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by lastmessenger: 10:09pm On Feb 24
I will rather vote the devil than that guy.
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by IamKevwe: 10:09pm On Feb 24
what a koke
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by Techwriter: 10:09pm On Feb 24
Much as we want young people to run, we dont need educated touts for something as serious as the president, they can fit other roles of special advicers or simply remain in the place of criticizing the government and keeping them in check by reporting what is happening in their bedroom
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by Neyoor(m): 10:09pm On Feb 24
I don't have any problem with these young men contesting. I just hope they would be able to exude perseverance, tenacity and dedication until complete victory is achieved. They just need to continue shooting their shot. Perhaps, they can hit it after one or two trials
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by cr7rooney10(m): 10:09pm On Feb 24
Laligo where one player will b drbing many.
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by princeking2(m): 10:10pm On Feb 24
Hope he is joking? We need young people in leadership positions but not foolish young people.
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by Krafty006: 10:10pm On Feb 24
He has the right to contest
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by Bogii: 10:10pm On Feb 24
Mandynews:I would support him.
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by EarthXmetahuman: 10:10pm On Feb 24
He has my vote.
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by BabaCommander: 10:10pm On Feb 24
Clearly, this dude is deluded.
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by AirunukhoenOare(m): 10:11pm On Feb 24
Hmmmmm
Everyone wants to be president
Well let me formally announce my own
Vote for me come 2019 and I will take Nigeria to the next level
I will jail all those animals that has been stealing our money
#no room for corruption in my lead administration
|Re: Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) by Albert0011(m): 10:11pm On Feb 24
After bad mouthing GEJ in 2015 about the chibok girls saga...i swear,I have 2 PVC but won't vote for any politician come 2019.
