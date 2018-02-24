Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Omoyele Sowore For President 2019 (Photo) (16006 Views)

This is coming following the new bill recently passes in the state allowing young people to vie for positions in the government.



Meanwhile, Sowore has not declared the political party he would be representing.



Check out campaign graphics below.



This is actually trending on twitter currently! Omoyele Sowore, the founder of Sahara Reporters, has interest in running for the Presidency

is this a joke or what?

wel sha, saraki is waiting for you. 19 Likes 1 Share

i will support him. we need to do away with all these​ old politicians. i will campaign for him freely. he will have me and my family's vote 13 Likes 1 Share

A man who is selective in fighting evil. A man who sleeps with the devil at night and walk in the company of the oppressed the next morning.



Sowore is Tinubu's boy and you can't be a good servant to a criminal like Tinubu and be good. But I don't think any Nigerian Politician can be worse than Buhari. 52 Likes 1 Share

Why not ?

I will rather vote the devil than that guy. 5 Likes

Much as we want young people to run, we dont need educated touts for something as serious as the president, they can fit other roles of special advicers or simply remain in the place of criticizing the government and keeping them in check by reporting what is happening in their bedroom 5 Likes





I don't have any problem with these young men contesting. I just hope they would be able to exude perseverance, tenacity and dedication until complete victory is achieved. They just need to continue shooting their shot. Perhaps, they can hit it after one or two trials I don't have any problem with these young men contesting. I just hope they would be able to exude perseverance, tenacity and dedication until complete victory is achieved. They just need to continue shooting their shot. Perhaps, they can hit it after one or two trials 2 Likes

Hope he is joking? We need young people in leadership positions but not foolish young people. 4 Likes

He has the right to contest

He has my vote. 1 Like

Clearly, this dude is deluded. 3 Likes

