₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,966,445 members, 4,103,105 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 February 2018 at 01:53 PM

How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali (15453 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by dre11(m): 11:24am
Ex-PDP chairman gives fresh insight into intrigues that threw up Jonathan as VP candidate


Posted by Olusegun Adeniyi

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Ahmadu Ali, has provided fresh insights into the intrigues that led to the emergence of Dr Goodluck Jonathan as the presidential running mate to the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, at the party’s convention on December 16, 2006.

Ali, a retired Army Colonel, three-time Senator, medical doctor, former Federal Commissioner of Education in the seventies and PDP National Chairman between 2005 and 2007, also made revelations on several issues, including how Jonathan preferred being Governor of Bayelsa State to being Vice President of Nigeria when he (Jonathan) was offered the job.

According to Ali, in his authorised biography that will be launched in Abuja on Thursday to mark his 82nd birthday, the trio of himself, President Olusegun Obasanjo and Chief Tony Anenih decided on Jonathan to checkmate the PDP Governors who were scheming to nominate another person for Yar’Adua, after they had rejected the choice of the then Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili.

Titled, “The many colours of a rainbow: A biography of Senator Amadu Adah Ali” and written by Gideon S. Tseja, a copy of which Ali personally gave THISDAY at the weekend, the former PDP Chairman also provided details of why Yar’Adua got the nod to succeed Obasanjo in 2007.

“Amongst all the PDP governors who wanted to contest for president, he (Yar’Adua) was the only one on whom the EFCC could not find any evidence of corruption or misappropriation of funds. He left over N6 billion for his successor in the state coffers while other governors left virtually nothing. He was reluctant to contest for president.”

Although written by a third party, the recollections are that of Ali who stated in his preface dated August 22, 2016, that the effort took more than 30 years. “I started jotting down episodes in the merging story of my life since 1983 when the military coup d’etat of that year terminated the life of the civilian regime and the senators, amongst whom I was one, were unceremoniously booted out of office.”

Because of his hectic schedule, Ali said he could not bring himself into writing an autobiography until in 2008 when he finally decided to invite a university don, Gideon S. Tseja, “to assist me in writing my biography.”

With Ali as PDP Chairman in 2006, the book captures what followed after the nomination of Yar’Adua as the party’s presidential flag-bearer.

According to the author, Yar’Adua was summoned to the basement of Eagle Square where Obasanjo, Ali and Anenih were waiting. This was what followed, going by the recollections in the book:
Even before the final results of the primaries were tallied, it was clear to the party leaders that Yar’Adua was going to win hands down.

They—President Obasanjo, Chairman, BOT, Chief Anenih and the National Chairman, Dr Amadu Ali—decided to shift their attention to the nomination of a running mate on the PDP ticket, the man who would be vice president if Yar’Adua won the presidency.

“Congratulations”, the chairman began unceremoniously. “It is a well-deserved victory, and the party will give you all the support you need to win the presidential election.” He (Ali) paused for a moment as the president and the others also gave Yar’Adua their congratulations.

“Peter Odili will be your running mate. He came third in our search for a presidential candidate.

Governor Ahmed Makarfi came second in our score. For equity, the running mate had to come from the south.”

There was silence as everybody waited for Yar’Adua to react. Finally, looking away and avoiding the eyes of the chairman, he mumbled with his characteristic shy demeanour, “Thank you sir, but I would request…”

“You request what? The party produced you and the party will also produce the VP!” thundered the chairman.

“Let us try to give him time”, Obasanjo tried to intervene.

“We don’t have time sir. We need to move fast. You can never tell what mischief is being planned right now. Did you see any of the governors towards the end of the election at the Square?” It was true that the governors had mysteriously disappeared when Yar’Adua’s victory became a certainty.

He (Ali) turned to Yar’Adua and continued his instructions to him. “Go and write your acceptance speech. Say something like this: ‘I would like to inform you that after due consideration and consultation with the party, I have selected Peter Odili, the executive governor of Rivers State, to run with me on the same ticket’. I want a copy of the speech and make sure Peter Odili’s name is on it!”

Yar’Adua went away and came back with the speech as directed indicating that Peter Odili would be his running mate, but it was clear that he was not happy. Pressure was brought to bear on the president to intervene and allow Yar’Adua to choose a VP he felt he could work with.

“Amadu”, said Chief Obasanjo, “don’t be too harsh on the young man. Let’s give him twenty four hours…”

“Twenty four hours! But…” the chairman was going to argue.

“I know what you mean”, Obasanjo cut him off, “but let us give him twenty four hours.”

It had been a long day. Tired and hungry the chairman went home dreaming of eating something, taking a long drink and flipping into bed to catch some rest. This was about 1.00PM on the day of the convention.

Meanwhile, unknown to the president, PDP governors were holding a secret meeting of their own to influence the choice of VP candidate.

Clearly, they were not in favour of Peter Odili which the party leadership was contemplating.

Even before Ali could digest this information (provided by his wife), he got a frantic call from Obasanjo. He, too, had got some information about the governors’ plot.

“Amadu, come quick!”

“But you know we have just…”

“Come, please and don’t argue. Quick, quick!”
The dream about taking some rest evaporated as Ali doubled back to meet the president at the Aso Rock Villa.

He (Obasanjo) told the Senator about the governors’ meeting. “We must act quickly or the governors will hijack this thing. Anenih is on his way and I have already summoned Yar’Adua. If he hasn’t thought of a running mate, then we must impose one on him.”

This had been the senator’s position exactly, all along.

As soon as Yar’Adua arrived, the president told him without any preamble, “Now, name your running mate, now, now. We don’t have twenty four hours.”

“Goodluck Jonathan,” he said without hesitation. He had obviously thought about it or tutored to mention the name. Immediately, Jonathan was sent for.

When Jonathan arrived a little later, the president said, “We have summoned you here to offer to you the position of Vice President. What do you think?’

Jonathan was stunned. He was obviously not expecting this and had not remotely considered the possibility. He opened his mouth as if to say something but nothing came out.

The president seeing his discomfiture added helpfully, “This decision was taken after a long process. We just want to know what your opinion is.”

Finally, Jonathan found voice, although he was disconcerted by this development.

“Well”, he began tentatively, “If I had a choice, I would prefer to remain as governor. I know the job. I know where I stopped. But this VP…I don’t know what it entails.” After a look of disapproval from the chairman and the president, he added quickly, “but if you want me to serve in that position, I accept.”

YarAdua turned to Jonathan and asked him, “Would you like to be my running mate?”
“Yes sir.”

President Obasanjo turned to the Chairman and said, “Amadu, take him to my parlour. The television crew are on their way for a press conference. You and Chief Anenih should stand on either side of him and let him announce the name of his running mate.”

The governors were still at their meeting scheming how to influence the choice of vice president when Yar’Adua announced his running mate to the public in the foyer of the presidential villa. The announcement was carried Live on NTA and other networks. This put paid to the PDP governors’ plot to nominate a vice presidential candidate.

In a chat with THISDAY, Ali said this would be the first part of his story as he intends to write another one by himself. But the current book also details his life and career. Some of the issues dealt with in the book include the 1966 and 1975 military coups, Ali’s role in the creation of Kogi State, the ‘Ali Must Go’ saga, the General Sani Abacha coup in November 1993 at a period he was in the Senate, Obasanjo’s ‘third term’ bid and the defeat of Jonathan at the 2015 presidential election.


https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2018/02/25/how-yaradua-picked-jonathan-as-running-mate-by-ali/

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by madridguy(m): 11:24am
shocked
Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by modelmike7(m): 11:26am
Explanations not needed anymore!

Yar'adua: One of the few good men the country ever had.

Jonathan: The Clueless, Lazy, Weak man that presides over hundreds of thieves, robbers and scam artists and watched how they plunder the resources and wealth of the so call GIANT OF AFRICA!

59 Likes 7 Shares

Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by dingbang(m): 11:35am
Just negodu how these people are deciding Nigeria's future like table tennis.. A time will come when the masses will even decide the candidate that a party will produce.

11 Likes

Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by kingphilip(m): 11:38am
Goes on to show how negligible few have been controlling the country for far too long

I think there's a transition little by little sha and by 2023 there'll be transition from the negligible few to the vast majority of the populace


Arise eligible voters of Nigeria, the sun of redemption will soon shine forth on all of us

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by salbis(m): 11:47am
Scheming of greedy old men part 1, grab your copy now!

1 Like

Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by deepwater(f): 11:47am
Not longer relevant
Can we pick this guy out now. Please
Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by datopaper(m): 11:47am
See how time fly. Jonathan missed the opportunity and give it to Mama peace.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by Missxxyz(f): 11:48am
Ok
Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by wasyou: 11:48am
:op

biafra national assembly, umaru yar adua did not know , that it existed.. so umaru yar adua made a mistake

the northerners can not tell the difference..

buhari thinks osinbajo is yoruba.. osinbanjo is not yoruba..
because obasanjo is not a yoruba person.. obasanjo frameup all yoruba military officers.. there is difference between speaking yoruba and been a yoruba person.. tinubu is not a yoruba person. tinubu is a northerner person.

25% oil derivation by obasanjo. politician tell lies alot. biafra have been coming to collect state revenue and local revenue from nigeria for 50 years.


obasanjo frame up yoruba military officers.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9Zt1Ge5I1s&t=172s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVNu77xRr9k&t=159s

1 Like

Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by livebynite: 11:49am
How does this reduce the cost of Garri? angry

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by Abfinest007(m): 11:50am
we hear

1 Like

Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by Flexy2vybes(m): 11:50am
Alow d dead 2 rest o

1 Like 1 Share

Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by zodiax020: 11:52am
True
Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by Thisis2raw(m): 11:52am
And some people will be here insulting him, while them and their fathers have not achieved anything in life

1 Like

Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by Ochuko8088: 11:53am

1 Share

Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by Jeswino: 11:54am
It is relevant to write things down. Let everyone write something jare.

1 Like

Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by Anijay1212(m): 11:54am
cheesy grin sad
Mr former chairman see as Obj use your head.
He sent you home, tells Yaradua who to choose, calls you back and Yaradua looking uncomfortable mentions Goodluck. Abeg Obj and homework dey like 5 and 6.

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by Sunnycliff(m): 11:54am
A bitter truth but inevitable one.... OBASANJO OWNS NIGERIA SINCE 1999

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by zodiax001: 11:54am
Story

2 Likes

Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by FANE4Naija: 11:55am
Yar Adua. One of the best President of Nigeria. Man had valuable plans and reforms.

7 Likes

Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by okerekeikpo: 11:56am
How Nigerians kicked Buhari the illiterate back to Daura will be the best topic here

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by MARKone(m): 11:56am
The people's President. God rest his soul.

4 Likes

Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by millionboi2: 11:56am
Obasanjo pickd d two

4 Likes

Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by smokedfish: 11:56am
Please we are still battling with this one wey una choose for us...allow us suffer in peace

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by rottennaija(m): 12:00pm
Interestingly, Dead men don't speak. So the story can be spin around.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by MyPWisINCORRECT: 12:03pm
If Odili had been VP

PDP would have been in power till date

South-South would have been the political power house

APC wouldn't have existed

Tinubu would have been on exile

Lagos by now would have been a PDP state

The entire South-West would have been PDP

Some statesmen would have disappeared for good

Maybe, Buhari would have been in Daura since 2007

In turn, herdsmen would have advised themselves to build ranches

Shekau's surbodinates would have been the ones hunting him down after receiving Ghana-must-go, not the Army

In Odili's political dictionary, the word "opposition" DOES NOT EXIST

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by anibirelawal(m): 12:04pm
RIP. Mr Yaradua!

1 Like

Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by Ugoeze2016: 12:04pm
I miss these two men

1 Like

Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by ZombieBuster: 12:05pm
Seven point agenda



Please what is Buharis agenda sef
Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by anaton(m): 12:06pm
Yaradua a fine president!!

2 Likes

Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by Doerstech(m): 12:06pm
Interesting....how many more books will be written around Jonathan?


Then how much more will be written to expose Buhari's Government incompetence and corruption?


But then history is important and I enjoyed this,....

(0) (1) (Reply)

Boko Haram Raids Yobe Towns,steals Foodstuffs / DSS Arrests Moroophat Onikoro with Documents Relating To Arms Cash Fraud / Fuel Scarcity: FG's Subsidy On Fuel Hits N29.68bn In 14 Days

Viewing this topic: jeliok4us, lumidee4907, dandyspak, micflo28(m), rickieflamez, ChiefMarumba, mannycrown, UbanmeUdie, yunken, chachauche(m), Mickycohen, bossinblack, dukecharles(m), Dejikohen, kelesomething, Oyiboman69, Lakayyyy(m), layus296, blackwood(m), Jethrolite(m), EmeraldConsults(m), Epoxyworld, Drfinn, Gwill86, mailkeem(m), olduche(m), adeboizy11(m), fergusen(m), Theflint1(m), msoladimeji(m), Badboiz(m), Mcvictor(m), lewispius, ifyan(m), EchoCharlie, Engrgeneral(m), uhuru77, Allann(m), padre74, DanielPop(m), aabbaassm, positivethought, Breezy90(m), stanislaus67(m), mikelbewise(m), wura2020, Brendaniel, Danielnino00(m), TONIZ, honharr(m), finest147, ilotriouzAY(m), ChukwuToobig(m), Kerij(m), fay39, thinkdip(m), Mastadestiny(m), back2sender, dikachi01(m), Emokai3(m), Aladinn(m), Qzbiz(m), MEILYN(m), chuksigbokwe, thedondada(m), chrischukszy01(m), Mykel849(m), Omotakins(m), Zenas212(m), Lumig, MarcusGarvey(m), mosho4all(m), lasthero, kentplaza, Aawizdom(m), obinoral1179(m), sanyamike(m), ItsTutsi(m), MrTim0103(m), Godsaves18(m), Antichristus, daddyp76(m), BuBuB and 143 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.