|How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by dre11(m): 11:24am
Ex-PDP chairman gives fresh insight into intrigues that threw up Jonathan as VP candidate
Posted by Olusegun Adeniyi
https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2018/02/25/how-yaradua-picked-jonathan-as-running-mate-by-ali/
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by madridguy(m): 11:24am
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by modelmike7(m): 11:26am
Explanations not needed anymore!
Yar'adua: One of the few good men the country ever had.
Jonathan: The Clueless, Lazy, Weak man that presides over hundreds of thieves, robbers and scam artists and watched how they plunder the resources and wealth of the so call GIANT OF AFRICA!
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by dingbang(m): 11:35am
Just negodu how these people are deciding Nigeria's future like table tennis.. A time will come when the masses will even decide the candidate that a party will produce.
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by kingphilip(m): 11:38am
Goes on to show how negligible few have been controlling the country for far too long
I think there's a transition little by little sha and by 2023 there'll be transition from the negligible few to the vast majority of the populace
Arise eligible voters of Nigeria, the sun of redemption will soon shine forth on all of us
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by salbis(m): 11:47am
Scheming of greedy old men part 1, grab your copy now!
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by deepwater(f): 11:47am
Not longer relevant
Can we pick this guy out now. Please
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by datopaper(m): 11:47am
See how time fly. Jonathan missed the opportunity and give it to Mama peace.
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by Missxxyz(f): 11:48am
Ok
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by wasyou: 11:48am
:op
biafra national assembly, umaru yar adua did not know , that it existed.. so umaru yar adua made a mistake
the northerners can not tell the difference..
buhari thinks osinbajo is yoruba.. osinbanjo is not yoruba..
because obasanjo is not a yoruba person.. obasanjo frameup all yoruba military officers.. there is difference between speaking yoruba and been a yoruba person.. tinubu is not a yoruba person. tinubu is a northerner person.
25% oil derivation by obasanjo. politician tell lies alot. biafra have been coming to collect state revenue and local revenue from nigeria for 50 years.
obasanjo frame up yoruba military officers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9Zt1Ge5I1s&t=172s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVNu77xRr9k&t=159s
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by livebynite: 11:49am
How does this reduce the cost of Garri?
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by Abfinest007(m): 11:50am
we hear
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by Flexy2vybes(m): 11:50am
Alow d dead 2 rest o
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by zodiax020: 11:52am
True
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by Thisis2raw(m): 11:52am
And some people will be here insulting him, while them and their fathers have not achieved anything in life
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by Ochuko8088: 11:53am
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by Jeswino: 11:54am
It is relevant to write things down. Let everyone write something jare.
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by Anijay1212(m): 11:54am
Mr former chairman see as Obj use your head.
He sent you home, tells Yaradua who to choose, calls you back and Yaradua looking uncomfortable mentions Goodluck. Abeg Obj and homework dey like 5 and 6.
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by Sunnycliff(m): 11:54am
A bitter truth but inevitable one.... OBASANJO OWNS NIGERIA SINCE 1999
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by zodiax001: 11:54am
Story
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by FANE4Naija: 11:55am
Yar Adua. One of the best President of Nigeria. Man had valuable plans and reforms.
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by okerekeikpo: 11:56am
How Nigerians kicked Buhari the illiterate back to Daura will be the best topic here
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by MARKone(m): 11:56am
The people's President. God rest his soul.
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by millionboi2: 11:56am
Obasanjo pickd d two
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by smokedfish: 11:56am
Please we are still battling with this one wey una choose for us...allow us suffer in peace
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by rottennaija(m): 12:00pm
Interestingly, Dead men don't speak. So the story can be spin around.
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by MyPWisINCORRECT: 12:03pm
If Odili had been VP
PDP would have been in power till date
South-South would have been the political power house
APC wouldn't have existed
Tinubu would have been on exile
Lagos by now would have been a PDP state
The entire South-West would have been PDP
Some statesmen would have disappeared for good
Maybe, Buhari would have been in Daura since 2007
In turn, herdsmen would have advised themselves to build ranches
Shekau's surbodinates would have been the ones hunting him down after receiving Ghana-must-go, not the Army
In Odili's political dictionary, the word "opposition" DOES NOT EXIST
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by anibirelawal(m): 12:04pm
RIP. Mr Yaradua!
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by Ugoeze2016: 12:04pm
I miss these two men
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by ZombieBuster: 12:05pm
Seven point agenda
Please what is Buharis agenda sef
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by anaton(m): 12:06pm
Yaradua a fine president!!
|Re: How Yar’adua Picked Jonathan As Running Mate, By Ali by Doerstech(m): 12:06pm
Interesting....how many more books will be written around Jonathan?
Then how much more will be written to expose Buhari's Government incompetence and corruption?
But then history is important and I enjoyed this,....
