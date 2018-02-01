₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,766 members, 4,153,455 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 March 2018 at 03:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Things You Didn’t Know Your Android Phone Could Do. You Need To See N0 7 (8761 Views)
Top 7 Reasons To Root Your Android Phone, N0 4 Tho / 5 Things You Probably Never Knew Your Mobile Phone Could Do!!!! / Whatsapp And Wikipedia: Do You Know Your Whatsapp Can do This? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Things You Didn’t Know Your Android Phone Could Do. You Need To See N0 7 by akeentech(m): 9:38am On Feb 26
There so many cool hidden things android phone can do that you probably don't even know. You can adeptly make calls, download apps, check emails, send text messages, change settings, and everything in between.However, there are still hidden Android phone tricks that might surprise you. Here are ten hidden things Android phone can do you probably don’t know.
#1. Avert Premature Loading
One of the hidden things android phone can do is to prevent premature loading, how to go about it. Limit Chrome so it preloads sites just when it's connected with Wi-Fi: Go into its Settings menu (open by clicking the three dots alongside the address bar of a loaded website page) and choosing Bandwidth Management. From that point, uncheck the box close to preload webpages to keep them from loading on their own.
#2. Turn into a Hard Drive
Need to transfer a couple of files? Your Android telephone can serve as a portable hard drive. Connect your telephone to your PC using your USB data cable (a similar one you use to charge it consistently). The phone will inquire as to whether you need to enable it as a USB storage device. Say yes, and it will appear on your desktop area simply like some other hard drive, prepared to hold any files you have to transport somewhere else.
#3. Map it Out
Because you're traveling some place without cell phone service doesn't mean you can't have Google Maps to direct. Before you take off, pull up the territory where you're probably going to go offline up in Maps. And then after that type "Okay Maps" into the page’s search window. Maps will download that specific bit of the map, making it available even in places where Wi-Fi and cell and Wi-Fi service are MIA.
#4. Watch Your Data
Keep away from overage expenses on your data plan by checking the amount you use consistently. Go into Settings and afterward Data Usage to see not just a breakdown of how much data you've utilized, yet in addition what applications are the greatest guilty parties.
In the event that you end up cutting it close a seemingly endless amount of time, you can set an alarm to disclose to you when you're drawing near your limit as far as possible—or program your telephone to quit using cell data out and out when you've hit your monthly cap. When you talk of the hidden things android phone can do, you need to know this to save your data.
#5. Add Words to Your Dictionary
Tired of writing in each letter of your odd cousin's name or your group's inside-joke slang terms each time you send a message? What are the hidden things android can do in this case? Teach your cell phone new words by long pressing on any word to add it to your own dictionary. When next you go to type it in, your telephone will suggest the word after a couple of letters, sparing your fingers a little bit of time.
#6. Send Your Ex Straight to Voicemail
We've all got a couple of individuals we'd rather not converse with. As opposed to manually screening each call, set-up your telephone to do the filthy work for you. Load up the culprit’s contact card, click Edit, and afterward scroll down to Additional Info. Select "Send straight to voice-mail" from the rundown to have each subsequent call from that individual bypasses your ringer totally.
#7. Write Your Name on It
One day you forget your telephone somewhere, yet fortunate for you—a good Samaritan finds it and needs to return it to you. Be that as it may, in what manner will they know whom the phone is belongs to? You may not know that this is one of important but hidden things Android phone can do.
Android will give you a chance to put your name, email address, and an other telephone number on your lock screen. The goal is that somebody who picks the gadget will know it's yours. However they won't have any access of the other information on your telephone.
To put your details, go into the Settings menu on your telephone and then select Security, Screen Security, and afterward Owner Info. You can write something like this “If found please call 080xxxx”. This has saved me severally.
#8. Improved Calls
Once in a while browsing through your contacts list to make a call is more exertion than you're hoping to give. So add a speed dial button to your phone home screen to make it simple to call your mother, or, you know, that pizza outlet down the road.
To include a number, press and hold on your home screen where you'd like to put it. A menu will fly up. From that point, select Shortcuts and afterward Contact. Look down to choose the number you need to add.
#9. Screen Calls More Politely
Okay, you're not continually sending individuals to phone voicemail since you can't stand them. In some cases you're in a gathering and can't talk. Android smartphone has a way to hush a call without treating your friend with chilling disdain; you can send a custom short message to tell him you'll get back to later.
To make your own note, go to Phone Settings, and afterward Quick Responses. Next time you have to silence a call, swipe up to forward your canned response.
#10. Hide Your Kid's Mess
Tired of your child's games topping off the homepage on your Nexus 7? In case you're sharing your tablet to others, you can make an individual profile for every person where they can store their favorite applications and content.
To create a profile on your gadget for another person, go into the Settings menu and afterward select "Users" next by "Add user or profile." On-screen guidelines will put you through adding a new account with its own particular apps to your gadget, or granting restricted access to your own content for a new person.
I hope you enjoy this article, the list above are some of the hidden things android phone can do but unknown to many. Feel free to drop your comment in case any and thanks for reading.
Source: https://akeentech.com/2018/02/hidden-things-android-phone-can-do/
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Things You Didn’t Know Your Android Phone Could Do. You Need To See N0 7 by akeentech(m): 10:32am On Feb 27
You need to see
|Re: Things You Didn’t Know Your Android Phone Could Do. You Need To See N0 7 by akeentech(m): 7:40am On Mar 07
akeentech:
|Re: Things You Didn’t Know Your Android Phone Could Do. You Need To See N0 7 by akeentech(m): 11:29pm On Mar 20
akeentech:
|Re: Things You Didn’t Know Your Android Phone Could Do. You Need To See N0 7 by princemillla(m): 2:40am On Mar 21
U try....... Just did 7.
It actually the right thing to do but negligence sometimes make us run into serious debt/trouble.
Good one
|Re: Things You Didn’t Know Your Android Phone Could Do. You Need To See N0 7 by akeentech(m): 3:48am
princemillla:Lalasticlala good morning....
|Re: Things You Didn’t Know Your Android Phone Could Do. You Need To See N0 7 by bravesoul247(m): 5:40am
Nice one. I'll do that number 7. Wouldn't wanna lose this my TECNO Camon CM
|Re: Things You Didn’t Know Your Android Phone Could Do. You Need To See N0 7 by bravesoul247(m): 5:41am
princemillla:I swear, very true.
|Re: Things You Didn’t Know Your Android Phone Could Do. You Need To See N0 7 by Nwaohafia1(f): 3:10pm
Happy Palm Sunday to everyone
|Re: Things You Didn’t Know Your Android Phone Could Do. You Need To See N0 7 by zinaunreal(m): 3:11pm
You have not said how money can be made
|Re: Things You Didn’t Know Your Android Phone Could Do. You Need To See N0 7 by Chuvin22(m): 3:12pm
I dey hungry.. And this rain here in PH won't allow go outside.. Wakanda rubbish is this sef?
|Re: Things You Didn’t Know Your Android Phone Could Do. You Need To See N0 7 by emmanuelpopson(m): 3:13pm
okay...
|Re: Things You Didn’t Know Your Android Phone Could Do. You Need To See N0 7 by flokii: 3:15pm
bravesoul247:
You need to upgrade ftom that chinko brand.
Do people still buy Tecno phones in 2018??
|Re: Things You Didn’t Know Your Android Phone Could Do. You Need To See N0 7 by Engrr(m): 3:17pm
These are basic phone functions nah!...an average phone user know all these!
1 Like
|Re: Things You Didn’t Know Your Android Phone Could Do. You Need To See N0 7 by Greene66: 3:21pm
Almost all modern phones do this
|Re: Things You Didn’t Know Your Android Phone Could Do. You Need To See N0 7 by CEOconcord(m): 3:21pm
Using Android 7.0 but couldn't trace Number 7 on my device even after following the procedure. Op help me
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Things You Didn’t Know Your Android Phone Could Do. You Need To See N0 7 by Kaxmytex(m): 3:27pm
So disappointed.
I was xpecting a more techy stuff not this..
|Re: Things You Didn’t Know Your Android Phone Could Do. You Need To See N0 7 by Olaskybab: 3:29pm
Engrr:I tire o....
D topic should av been "things you probably don't know your... "
|Re: Things You Didn’t Know Your Android Phone Could Do. You Need To See N0 7 by ozoebuka1(m): 3:29pm
CEOconcord:me too... May be it's the "screen pinning"
But I no wan go dey do over sabi press wetin I no know.
|Re: Things You Didn’t Know Your Android Phone Could Do. You Need To See N0 7 by Chicagoesontop: 3:30pm
You try
|Re: Things You Didn’t Know Your Android Phone Could Do. You Need To See N0 7 by Soljaboi44(m): 3:45pm
you can also use your phone camera to check if your remote control is working, just open your camera app the point the remote control to ur camera lens.. press any button and see the magic
|Re: Things You Didn’t Know Your Android Phone Could Do. You Need To See N0 7 by talk2percy(m): 3:46pm
Nice info, better than the BBNaija that always makes fp and most often e no dey get head
|Re: Things You Didn’t Know Your Android Phone Could Do. You Need To See N0 7 by Oluwaseyi456(m): 3:48pm
It doesn't work on my Samsung tab-E
|Re: Things You Didn’t Know Your Android Phone Could Do. You Need To See N0 7 by talk2percy(m): 3:48pm
Nice info, better than the BBNaija that always makes fp and most often e no dey get head
|Re: Things You Didn’t Know Your Android Phone Could Do. You Need To See N0 7 by boujeeassnigga(m): 3:50pm
When I saw "Data Usage" I just scrolled down too comments.
(0) (Reply)
Can Pda Work With Gsm Networks / Let Try Keep Things Secret,and Let Ourselves Through Email. / .
Viewing this topic: Adcrown, abbeylli(m), klear(f), hero2000, horlarboi(m), zeestone99(m), umarshehu58(m), Blaeizyt(f), crazysaint(m), clitlicker, fadasam, abiodunbest(m), Seenyo, hakeem4shi(m), MhizzPrecious(f), Mkpakala, ameeeen(m), Xantosdamy(m), Ulu45, multidealsproin(m), Prdo, Dwin046, rapson19(m), uncleade, living2013(m), validman7(m), kNigHTcHrisForD(m), excanny, immex2(m), Gigabite(m), omotommy84(m), obajoje, Valfrankie(m), bittertruth1234, yungsnazzy(m), Willy7(m), DOnlooker(m), RiseAbove(m), Warldbest(m), ilduce(m), e9js7cx, biomedics, CuteMadridista, oziawo, Adewunmi2017(m), Basit99(m), Naijageak(m), choicesam, uzomba(m), EvilChild, tolugiwa(f), KingHenry2, dinocy(m), osas03(m), Bobosneh, Truthbtold1, Abayomiar(m), benueguy(m), olalekan419, octoroon, WhoBeThisMan, Jerryojozy(m), stiggymode(m), ultravires(m), saintol, Seekinbiz, locoster(m), arinze3131(m), neekemi, stevenosa, chykes5000(m), iduzebaba, Princefame1, Teyritgo, Gracealone(m), pat077, Kassia(f), Rolly83(m), Tonymegabush1(m), Wetlink, Jummystar, passionatebae, Spidermon, MrPIE(m), Raphtop(m), Amankalizer(m), ogalanya(m), wtfcoded, rezzy, Kaydem(m), Iscoflexxman, ik360, adrenaline02, iykepromotions, KULESTGee24(m), kentochi(m), NigPatriot(m), LionInZion, countsparrow, tigonana, zill(f), hidee20(m), Rootprof, sharu100(m), Katier00(f), uzymich, Banter1, Shekempropty, qossey, 4X4, Dabigbroda(m), loabb2(m), DeZoro(m), Batam(m), Morale51(m), Arrester171(m), bosman4u, Fesisko(m), prodiG(m), Drymz, olory001, elpj, abbeyloyee(m), sko(m), theoctopus, astutephemy(m), slydog(m), pahzz(m), PurplePatch(m), prinsam30(m), ideyhere2, omotuntun, akahp(m), Omuka, EgunMogaji, fanedrive(m), Wale03(m), REALOMARE, Lustig(m), llbhuds, calderon, Tianow, rattlesnake(m), wittyt98(m), babamadiba(m), kpukpuyenke, papoose180(m), banio, Ikwokrikwo, chygoz3(m) and 149 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 219