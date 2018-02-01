₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by Amagite(f): 12:10pm
Actress, Caroline Danjuma has a dead ass hot body and she never misses an opportunity to show it off.
The mother of 3 stepped out for Ushebebe’s comedy show yesterday, flashing her side boobs in this red hot bodycon dress.
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/02/caroline-danjuma-flashes-side-boobs-bodycon-gown.html
1 Like
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by cybriz82(m): 12:23pm
looking at this and wondering wetin b the colour of her nipple
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by dukeo(m): 1:36pm
No comment
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by Abbey2sam(m): 1:36pm
Ok
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by nairavsdollars(f): 1:36pm
nairaland actress
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by salbis(m): 1:36pm
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by tayour917i(m): 1:37pm
RIP tagbo...
1 Like
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by naserafu: 1:37pm
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by omoijesa(m): 1:37pm
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by Phelix01(m): 1:37pm
Heeeeyaaas, see how u fyn like today bread
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by fathomberry: 1:37pm
Immorality is now a norm......,,
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by Holocene: 1:37pm
cybriz82:Lol....this early morning abi
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by modelmike7(m): 1:38pm
Caro, my long time paddy.
Always stunning.
See you soon sis!
Modified:
(I heard you are reading this right now!)
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by maberry(m): 1:38pm
Damn!
See Wetin one man dey chop
This lady is really something
Nairaland mods it is too early in the week for such
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by careytommy7(m): 1:38pm
Who is chopping her now?
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by mekybabe1: 1:39pm
Those boobs!!!
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by ishowdotgmail(m): 1:39pm
So soft and tender �
Where's my Vaseline
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by ishowdotgmail(m): 1:39pm
Her boo.bs stands better than most teenage girls own
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by Dembuk2009: 1:40pm
Surgically enhanced body....
Beautiful anyways!
We all want this after kids but for some, no cash
For others like me, na fear of the surgery!
4 Likes
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by radiokilla(m): 1:40pm
Is she not Tagbo's widow? Stunning
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by cao(f): 1:41pm
See folks booking space, you try.
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by sexdoll: 1:41pm
... If only she no dey mess
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by zodiax017: 1:41pm
So gorgeous
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by Trigger127: 1:41pm
Wish I could grab that nice ass .. like Iceberg slim did to Toke Makinwa���. God forbid I would mention my crush name in this
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by chinawapz(m): 1:42pm
Rubbish
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by no1madman(m): 1:42pm
Okkkk
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by boolet(m): 1:42pm
ishowdotgmail:
Dembuk2009:
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by jerflakes(m): 1:43pm
cybriz82:
Pink
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by xxxblast009ii: 1:44pm
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by hokafor(m): 1:45pm
Just one night
|Re: Caroline Danjuma Sexy In Bodycon Gown by ProWalker: 1:47pm
Stop adding Danjuma to her name
