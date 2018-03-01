Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting (8150 Views)

http://www.akelicious.com/2018/03/photosgovernor-el-rufai-host-quarterly.html Happening Now: Governor Nasir Ahmad Elrufai is hosting the Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum meeting at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.



Seems Sen. Shehu Sanni was right all along... a monkey indeed swallowed N70million from the forum All i see isMaltina: N150Nestle water :N100doughnut : N80Buns : N50Total : N380Seems Sen. Shehu Sanni was right all along... a monkey indeed swallowed N70million from the forum 11 Likes

Useless governor 5 Likes

Dude is really pulling his weight and support for President's Re-election.









In other news, sometimes I wonder who has cursed us in this country.



Herdsmen killings and their sponsors did not require hanging, despite all the clamor from Civil Society groups.



I wonder those who the new law is targeted at. 7 Likes

kontinue 35 Likes 2 Shares

Hopefully BUHARI till 2023. it's very obvious that PDP is dead in the State 4 Likes

I hope our nation is safe? 1 Like

Lt me wait for others to comment

Ok

Is Benue State Governor there? 2 Likes

Samostical:

Hopefully BUHARI till 2023.

it's very obvious that PDP is dead in the State On the contrary my friend, they are just discussing Buhari's failure. On the contrary my friend, they are just discussing Buhari's failure. 7 Likes 1 Share

Where is Southern Governors forum? Seriously, the south is very unserious 4 Likes 1 Share

Make some good and positive decision in your meeting please.





Northern Governors Forum



South East Governors Forum



South West Governors Forum



Certainly these generation of polithiefcians have failed us all, they hold meetings all the time but no tangible result to show for it. I bet they only convene such Forum to address personal issues...more like.



No unity of purpose, surely a house divided against itself can never stand.



Nonsense. What's the essence or significance of this fvcking forums?Northern Governors ForumSouth East Governors ForumSouth West Governors ForumCertainly these generation of polithiefcians have failed us all, they hold meetings all the time but no tangible result to show for it. I bet they only convene such Forum to address personal issues...more like.No unity of purpose, surely a house divided against itself can never stand.Nonsense. 3 Likes

fran6co:

Lt me wait for others to comment

Agenda: How to keep Nigerians enslaved 2 Likes

Empty seats . irrelevant forum . 1 Like

Regional cooperation still remains the best 1 Like

Notatribalist:

Useless governor Senate just prescribed life sentence for statements like this...rephrase your comment because me, lalasticlala and Seun will wash hand untop your head when they come for you Senate just prescribed life sentence for statements like this...rephrase your comment because me, lalasticlala and Seun will wash hand untop your head when they come for you 1 Like 2 Shares

Meeting all the time

What are they discussing 1 Like

Hosting which forum after going down to the level of a bulldozer driver. The caption should have been written as a bulldozer driver hosting the program!!! 1 Like

rufai d evil dwarf 1 Like

funny people. respected thieves 4 Likes

bluegrass07:

Regional cooperation still remains the best

No, coz you can't divorce the region from collective responsibility as the region is still part of the whole. No, coz you can't divorce the region from collective responsibility as the region is still part of the whole.

simonlee:

Seems Sen. Shehu Sanni was right all along... a monkey indeed stole N70million from the forum



For your mind now..... If the give u the estimate on those things ur listing u would weep for Nigeria. Make ur research and see.... Per head would amount to noting less than N10,000 and ur here calling N350 For your mind now..... If the give u the estimate on those things ur listing u would weep for Nigeria. Make ur research and see.... Per head would amount to noting less than N10,000 and ur here calling N350 3 Likes

adewuyiade:

Meeting all the time

What are they discussing

Discussing how they yansh their girlfriends na. Discussing how they yansh their girlfriends na. 1 Like

Northern integration in progress.



Allah ya bada zaman lafiya 1 Like

Herdsmen/Bokoharam gatherings 3 Likes