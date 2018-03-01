₦airaland Forum

Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors' Forum Meeting

Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by edunwablog: 11:16am
Happening Now: Governor Nasir Ahmad Elrufai is hosting the Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum meeting at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.

http://www.akelicious.com/2018/03/photosgovernor-el-rufai-host-quarterly.html

Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by simonlee(m): 11:34am
All i see is
Maltina: N150
Nestle water :N100
doughnut : N80
Buns : N50
Total : N380
Seems Sen. Shehu Sanni was right all along... a monkey indeed swallowed N70million from the forum grin grin grin

11 Likes

Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by Notatribalist(m): 11:34am
Useless governor

5 Likes

Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by BIGTinfotech: 11:34am
Dude is really pulling his weight and support for President's Re-election.




In other news, sometimes I wonder who has cursed us in this country.

Herdsmen killings and their sponsors did not require hanging, despite all the clamor from Civil Society groups.

I wonder those who the new law is targeted at.

7 Likes

Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by Phelix01(m): 11:35am
kontinue

35 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by Samostical(m): 11:35am
Hopefully BUHARI till 2023. it's very obvious that PDP is dead in the State

4 Likes

Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by mogbeyiteren: 11:35am
I hope our nation is safe?

1 Like

Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by fran6co(m): 11:36am
Lt me wait for others to comment
Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by Mogidi: 11:37am
Ok
Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by wellmax(m): 11:38am
Is Benue State Governor there?

2 Likes

Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by mogbeyiteren: 11:38am
Samostical:
Hopefully BUHARI till 2023.
it's very obvious that PDP is dead in the State
On the contrary my friend, they are just discussing Buhari's failure.

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by futurism: 11:40am
Where is Southern Governors forum? Seriously, the south is very unserious

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by modelmike7(m): 11:40am
Make some good and positive decision in your meeting please.
Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by omooba969(m): 11:41am
What's the essence or significance of this fvcking forums?

Northern Governors Forum

South East Governors Forum

South West Governors Forum

Certainly these generation of polithiefcians have failed us all, they hold meetings all the time but no tangible result to show for it. I bet they only convene such Forum to address personal issues...more like.

No unity of purpose, surely a house divided against itself can never stand.

Nonsense. cool

3 Likes

Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by DrMaximay(m): 11:42am
fran6co:
Lt me wait for others to comment
Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by Yankee101: 11:42am
Agenda: How to keep Nigerians enslaved

2 Likes

Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by Chukazu: 11:43am
Empty seats . irrelevant forum .

1 Like

Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by bluegrass07: 11:44am
Regional cooperation still remains the best

1 Like

Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by simonlee(m): 11:47am
Notatribalist:
Useless governor
Senate just prescribed life sentence for statements like this...rephrase your comment because me, lalasticlala and Seun will wash hand untop your head when they come for you grin

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by adewuyiade: 11:47am
Meeting all the time
What are they discussing

1 Like

Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by sammyj: 11:48am
Hosting which forum after going down to the level of a bulldozer driver. The caption should have been written as a bulldozer driver hosting the program!!! sad

1 Like

Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by Assassin101: 11:48am
rufai d evil dwarf

1 Like

Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by kolawoleibukun: 11:49am
funny people. respected thieves

4 Likes

Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by omooba969(m): 11:49am
bluegrass07:
Regional cooperation still remains the best

No, coz you can't divorce the region from collective responsibility as the region is still part of the whole. cool
Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by sammy4life1(m): 11:50am
simonlee:
All i see is
Maltina: N150
Nestle water :N100
doughnut : N80
Buns : N50
Total : N380
Seems Sen. Shehu Sanni was right all along... a monkey indeed stole N70million from the forum grin grin grin


For your mind now..... If the give u the estimate on those things ur listing u would weep for Nigeria. Make ur research and see.... Per head would amount to noting less than N10,000 and ur here calling N350

3 Likes

Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by omooba969(m): 11:50am
adewuyiade:
Meeting all the time
What are they discussing

Discussing how they yansh their girlfriends na. grin

1 Like

Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by QuotaSystem: 11:51am
Northern integration in progress.

Allah ya bada zaman lafiya

1 Like

Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by AishaBuhari: 11:51am
Herdsmen/Bokoharam gatherings angry

3 Likes

Re: Photos:governor El-rufai Host The Quarterly Northern Governors’ Forum Meeting by Desyner: 11:51am
I hope he teaches them to pay off killers

1 Like

