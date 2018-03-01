₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by BoneBlogger(m): 8:28pm On Mar 02
A young boy has landed in a hospital in Kaduna state following alleged maltreatment by his father. According to reports, the boy was brutalized with a cutlass by his father as a punishment for his undisclosed offence. The boy who was left seriously injured and bloodied - was taken to a hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment while the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights has been notified of the matter...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/father-leaves-son-bloodied-beating-cutlass-kaduna-photos.html
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by nifemi25(m): 8:36pm On Mar 02
Can someone please interview the father and let's us know what was the boy offense.
5 Likes
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by immortalcrown(m): 8:44pm On Mar 02
Their talent since 1960.
18 Likes
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by Ahmed0336(m): 9:00pm On Mar 02
nifemi25:Children of nowadays na to commit them into God's hand
2 Likes
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by Deicide: 9:06pm On Mar 02
What anger can cause. The mistake we always make is forgeting that humans are animals too.
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by zinaunreal(m): 9:06pm On Mar 02
Buhari
2 Likes
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by JailBreak: 9:06pm On Mar 02
Bleep
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by koxi: 9:06pm On Mar 02
Barbaric father...
7 Likes
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by momodub: 9:06pm On Mar 02
Jesu
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:07pm On Mar 02
Not justified!
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by Anticqz: 9:07pm On Mar 02
black man and their black mind....
3 Likes
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by Jackeeh(m): 9:08pm On Mar 02
Kill him now and blame the devil later.
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 9:08pm On Mar 02
My bible says....Foolishness is bound in the heart of a child but the ROD (not cane oooo) of correction shall drive it far away from him.
The father probably was fulfilling the scripture. Sorry, poor boy
1 Like
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by Jh0wsef(m): 9:08pm On Mar 02
.
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by blesskewe(f): 9:08pm On Mar 02
Well I love my dad
Yes he beats my siblings but now he just talks
But we way past that level
Some father be putting their fustration on their children
1 Like
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by bobokeshington: 9:08pm On Mar 02
THIS CAN ONLY HAPPEN IN THE ZOO!
1 Like
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by Reggio: 9:08pm On Mar 02
This is inhumane na some people are animals in human form
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by Skepticus: 9:10pm On Mar 02
What's up with the negative news coming from Kaduna State, lately?
1 Like
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by Nickymezor(f): 9:12pm On Mar 02
His dad went way too far biko, tho i dont knw his offence
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by davibid: 9:12pm On Mar 02
Child abuse at its peak
1 Like
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by Nimi22(f): 9:12pm On Mar 02
Ahmed0336:
There's nothing a child will do that should warrant a father beating him with cutlass. Haba now
9 Likes
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by Ellabae(f): 9:12pm On Mar 02
No matter the offense, no child deserves such. Stupid father
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by Offpoint: 9:13pm On Mar 02
beating that change both the father and son destiny
the first pics got de boy wondering which kind life him come like this.
Cause you can bang it doesn't make you a father
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by jonaboy: 9:13pm On Mar 02
From what I heard this afternoon in one of the Radio stations here in Kaduna, the father demanded the sum of three hundred naira that belongs to the son from the son and when the son refused to give him the money He got angry and descended on the poor boy with a machete.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by bobokeshington: 9:13pm On Mar 02
zinaunreal:what is wrong with this one
1 Like
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by Brosjay3(m): 9:13pm On Mar 02
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by pato51: 9:14pm On Mar 02
hmmm
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by frenzyduchess(f): 9:14pm On Mar 02
lonelydora:With cutlass abi?
5 Likes
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by ThundrCork(m): 9:14pm On Mar 02
Wrong in every sense
|Re: Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) by Pavore9: 9:14pm On Mar 02
Sicko.
