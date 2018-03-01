Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Father Beats His Son With Cutlass In Kaduna. Injures Him (Photos) (17160 Views)

Source; A young boy has landed in a hospital in Kaduna state following alleged maltreatment by his father. According to reports, the boy was brutalized with a cutlass by his father as a punishment for his undisclosed offence. The boy who was left seriously injured and bloodied - was taken to a hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment while the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights has been notified of the matter...Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/father-leaves-son-bloodied-beating-cutlass-kaduna-photos.html

Can someone please interview the father and let's us know what was the boy offense. 5 Likes

Their talent since 1960. 18 Likes

Children of nowadays na to commit them into God's hand

What anger can cause. The mistake we always make is forgeting that humans are animals too.

Buhari 2 Likes

Barbaric father... 7 Likes

Not justified!

black man and their black mind.... 3 Likes

Kill him now and blame the devil later.

My bible says....Foolishness is bound in the heart of a child but the ROD (not cane oooo) of correction shall drive it far away from him.





The father probably was fulfilling the scripture. Sorry, poor boy 1 Like

Yes he beats my siblings but now he just talks

But we way past that level

Some father be putting their fustration on their children

THIS CAN ONLY HAPPEN IN THE ZOO! 1 Like

some people are animals in human form This is inhumane nasome people are animals in human form

What's up with the negative news coming from Kaduna State, lately? 1 Like

His dad went way too far biko, tho i dont knw his offence







Child abuse at its peak 1 Like

Children of nowadays na to commit them into God's hand

There's nothing a child will do that should warrant a father beating him with cutlass. Haba now There's nothing a child will do that should warrant a father beating him with cutlass. Haba now 9 Likes

No matter the offense, no child deserves such. Stupid father

beating that change both the father and son destiny



the first pics got de boy wondering which kind life him come like this.





the first pics got de boy wondering which kind life him come like this.

Cause you can bang it doesn't make you a father

From what I heard this afternoon in one of the Radio stations here in Kaduna, the father demanded the sum of three hundred naira that belongs to the son from the son and when the son refused to give him the money He got angry and descended on the poor boy with a machete. 1 Like 1 Share

Buhari what is wrong with this one what is wrong with this one 1 Like

My bible says....Foolishness is bound in the heart of a child but the ROD (not cane oooo) of correction shall drive it far away from him.





The father probably was fulfilling the scripture. Sorry, poor boy With cutlass abi? With cutlass abi? 5 Likes

Wrong in every sense