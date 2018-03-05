Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello (17567 Views)

Sani-Bello, while advocating total support for the president’s re-election ambition come 2019, assured Nigerians that they will not regret re-electing Buhari into office in 2019.



He stressed that Buhari’s re-election into presidency in 2019 will help stabilise Nigeria’s economy and solve challenges facing the country.



The governor stated this over the weekend while receiving the people of Kontagra at the government house in Minna



According to him, “The support declared by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors was to ensure continuity and sustainability of Buhari’s good work in Nigeria.



“If President Muhammadu Buhari does not contest in 2019, there will be problem in solving the enormous challenges facing the country because he is truthful, fair and just in administering the country.



What this man should have said is that Nigeria would end if Buhari's maker calls him. 56 Likes 2 Shares

A man took Nigeria from the fastest growing economy into recession from which we are yet to fully recover from, and here is another lying member of the lying party telling us that we will fall into the same recession we are still grappling with!





Quick question to you mister short memory governor...





What was the exchange rate of the naira to a dollar when you took over government in 2015?



how much was a litre of petrol?



What was nigeria's debt profile?





Lying seems to be a major prerequisite to be a member of the APC. 181 Likes 22 Shares

Tell him again Incase he is damn deaf Tell him again Incase he is damn deaf 93 Likes 7 Shares

Rubbish talks...We already have the numbers to send Buhari home...We are just waiting for 2019.. 44 Likes 5 Shares

Stupid statement!

buhari was the reason we got into recession in the first place!

Thought this was coming from yaya bello! which i wouldn't have been surprised anyways.

Have no idea why all the bello`s around buhari are just dumb! eye service and ass lickers 57 Likes 5 Shares

Governor BELLO of niger state, you have spoken exactly what majority of Nigerians are thinking if president BUHARI fail to re contest.



Sai LOLO till 2023



Sai baba BUHARI til 2023 3 Likes 9 Shares

What are these people always high on before coming on mass media to make all these their statement?



Just look at the man in sharing the same passport and country with..



Nnamdi Kanu was right !! 27 Likes 2 Shares

I watching Abookis in Kebbi state yesterday fooling themselves chanting...



Naijeriyya!



Sai Buhari!



Abookis should join Niger republic and normal human beings in the south to chart their own course abeg. 15 Likes 2 Shares

one of the most useless governor in Nigeria currently.Mtchewwwwwww 20 Likes 4 Shares

What kind of weed did this governor smoke 11 Likes

This man must be joking.... 5 Likes

Majority



You mean underage voters and aliens from Chad and Niger You mean underage voters and aliens from Chad and Niger 31 Likes

BuhariMostGo2019 14 Likes

As in Buhari the messiah na? 1 Like

Ok





Wait, Is Buhari even thinking of considering of Running again?



It should even be a criminal offence for him think that way



29 Likes 3 Shares

There will be joy every were 1 Like

Nothing will happen jare.... DIDIRIN!,OPONU













SPEAK FOR URSEF...SHIO 1 Like

Nothing 2 Likes

Both Bello and Buhari will be in jail in 2020





That is vision 2020 by Abacha 5 Likes

hmmm

Saintbonnie:

I voted for you, good luck. I voted for you, good luck. 1 Like 1 Share

If Buhari no seek re-election, he mean say:

1. Wolvehampton go carry Premier League.

2. Arsenal go carry Champions League.

3. Plateau United go carry CAF Champions League.

4. Mountain of Fire go carry NPFL and catch fire.

e just dey hungry to give dis mumu flying nodding 11 Likes

11 Likes 5 Shares

A nation of ass lickers. Buhari should not re-contest, he should remain na. Abi him no see Xi Jiping? 1 Like

Bloody thieves! They want to continue their looting till 2023.

God will deliver us from them just like in the days of Abacha.

If he insists on coming back to power, he might end up handing over to his vice in absentia 6 Likes





Is it dat dey share d same weed or dey share a single brain.



Buhari - military regime - recession

Buhari - civilian regime - recession



Nd one of d unfortunate Bello's under APC is still telling us to vote for buhari again Wat is wrong wt all d BELLOS in APC dz days.Is it dat dey share d same weed or dey share a single brain.Buhari - military regime - recessionBuhari - civilian regime - recessionNd one of d unfortunate Bello's under APC is still telling us to vote for buhari again 18 Likes