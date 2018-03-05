₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by Cooly100: 2:52pm On Mar 05
The Niger state governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello has warned that Nigeria’s economy will fall back into recession if President Muhammadu Buhari failed to contest for re-election in 2019.
Sani-Bello, while advocating total support for the president’s re-election ambition come 2019, assured Nigerians that they will not regret re-electing Buhari into office in 2019.
He stressed that Buhari’s re-election into presidency in 2019 will help stabilise Nigeria’s economy and solve challenges facing the country.
The governor stated this over the weekend while receiving the people of Kontagra at the government house in Minna
According to him, “The support declared by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors was to ensure continuity and sustainability of Buhari’s good work in Nigeria.
“If President Muhammadu Buhari does not contest in 2019, there will be problem in solving the enormous challenges facing the country because he is truthful, fair and just in administering the country.
http://dailypost.ng/2018/03/05/2019-will-happen-buhari-not-seek-re-election-governor-bello/
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by Cooly100: 2:57pm On Mar 05
What this man should have said is that Nigeria would end if Buhari's maker calls him.
56 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by Omeokachie: 3:05pm On Mar 05
A man took Nigeria from the fastest growing economy into recession from which we are yet to fully recover from, and here is another lying member of the lying party telling us that we will fall into the same recession we are still grappling with!
Quick question to you mister short memory governor...
What was the exchange rate of the naira to a dollar when you took over government in 2015?
how much was a litre of petrol?
What was nigeria's debt profile?
Lying seems to be a major prerequisite to be a member of the APC.
181 Likes 22 Shares
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by Optional09: 3:22pm On Mar 05
Omeokachie:
Tell him again Incase he is damn deaf
93 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by Saintbonnie(m): 3:24pm On Mar 05
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by chinoxstock: 3:31pm On Mar 05
Rubbish talks...We already have the numbers to send Buhari home...We are just waiting for 2019..
44 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by xcolanto(m): 3:33pm On Mar 05
Stupid statement!
buhari was the reason we got into recession in the first place!
Thought this was coming from yaya bello! which i wouldn't have been surprised anyways.
Have no idea why all the bello`s around buhari are just dumb! eye service and ass lickers
57 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by yarimo(m): 3:39pm On Mar 05
Governor BELLO of niger state, you have spoken exactly what majority of Nigerians are thinking if president BUHARI fail to re contest.
Sai LOLO till 2023
Sai baba BUHARI til 2023
3 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by chuksjuve(m): 4:44pm On Mar 05
What are these people always high on before coming on mass media to make all these their statement?
Just look at the man in sharing the same passport and country with..
Nnamdi Kanu was right !!
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by MonPro: 5:50pm On Mar 05
I watching Abookis in Kebbi state yesterday fooling themselves chanting...
Naijeriyya!
Sai Buhari!
Abookis should join Niger republic and normal human beings in the south to chart their own course abeg.
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by bossrillboss: 7:05pm On Mar 05
one of the most useless governor in Nigeria currently.Mtchewwwwwww
20 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by FarahAideed: 7:14pm On Mar 05
What kind of weed did this governor smoke
11 Likes
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by TANKDESTROYER(m): 7:55pm On Mar 05
This man must be joking....
5 Likes
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by georjay(m): 8:22pm On Mar 05
yarimo:
Majority
You mean underage voters and aliens from Chad and Niger
31 Likes
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by osazeeblue01: 8:45pm On Mar 05
BuhariMostGo2019
14 Likes
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by room089: 9:21pm On Mar 05
As in Buhari the messiah na?
1 Like
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by pfizamge: 9:21pm On Mar 05
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by Appetizer(m): 9:22pm On Mar 05
Wait, Is Buhari even thinking of considering of Running again?
It should even be a criminal offence for him think that way
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by lordraiden(m): 9:22pm On Mar 05
There will be joy every were
1 Like
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by elyte89: 9:22pm On Mar 05
Nothing will happen jare.... DIDIRIN!,OPONU
SPEAK FOR URSEF...SHIO
1 Like
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by awa(m): 9:22pm On Mar 05
Nothing
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by ibkgab001: 9:22pm On Mar 05
Both Bello and Buhari will be in jail in 2020
That is vision 2020 by Abacha
5 Likes
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by scrapNG: 9:23pm On Mar 05
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by rentAcock(m): 9:23pm On Mar 05
Saintbonnie:
I voted for you, good luck.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by kokakola: 9:24pm On Mar 05
If Buhari no seek re-election, he mean say:
1. Wolvehampton go carry Premier League.
2. Arsenal go carry Champions League.
3. Plateau United go carry CAF Champions League.
4. Mountain of Fire go carry NPFL and catch fire.
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by porshnuel(m): 9:24pm On Mar 05
e just dey hungry to give dis mumu flying nodding
11 Likes
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by emmabest2000(m): 9:24pm On Mar 05
11 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by chocberry: 9:24pm On Mar 05
A nation of ass lickers. Buhari should not re-contest, he should remain na. Abi him no see Xi Jiping?
1 Like
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by nonut: 9:25pm On Mar 05
Bloody thieves! They want to continue their looting till 2023.
God will deliver us from them just like in the days of Abacha.
If he insists on coming back to power, he might end up handing over to his vice in absentia
6 Likes
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by Olukokosir(m): 9:25pm On Mar 05
Wat is wrong wt all d BELLOS in APC dz days.
Is it dat dey share d same weed or dey share a single brain.
Buhari - military regime - recession
Buhari - civilian regime - recession
Nd one of d unfortunate Bello's under APC is still telling us to vote for buhari again
18 Likes
|Re: 2019: What Will Happen If Buhari Does Not Seek Re-election – Governor Bello by aspirebig: 9:25pm On Mar 05
Hmmm really
1 Like
