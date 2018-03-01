₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by EdificationBoss: 7:58pm On Mar 05
Vice President Osinbajo today declared open the Technology and Innovations Expo 2018 at the Eagles Square today alongside ministers, National assembly members. He also inspected exhibition stalls at the event.
Photos below:
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/03/photos-vp-osinbajo-declares-technology.html
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by Appetizer(m): 8:21pm On Mar 05
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by Dharniel(m): 8:21pm On Mar 05
crestedaguiyi:
I can bet it you have no idea what's going on there, why not shut up and learn...
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by wasyouy: 8:22pm On Mar 05
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by jerome263(m): 8:22pm On Mar 05
Nice one there....
We are moving forward...
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by Blessingonyi(f): 8:22pm On Mar 05
This pastor wey no sabi e left from e right .kontinu!
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by BiafranBushBoy: 8:22pm On Mar 05
great.
If you wana make money, the question is what can you do? Technology is the way forward. Join the train now or be left out!!
Everything boils down to Technology now. Nice one Mr Osibanjo!!
Take a look at high paying side hustles that will make you rich.
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by crestedaguiyi: 8:22pm On Mar 05
see how they look like imbeciles , so disorganized.
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by rickyrex(m): 8:23pm On Mar 05
Hmmm after everything what next?
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by tlops(m): 8:23pm On Mar 05
Good
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by izymayakie080: 8:24pm On Mar 05
More pictures from d event as NASENI present unmanned aerial vehicles
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by EternalTruths: 8:25pm On Mar 05
Each of these young innovators should be given #25 million naira in order to encourage them to industrialize their idea.
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by uzohrome(m): 8:26pm On Mar 05
Good one, Nigeria will be great someday. Just do your best
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by chuksjuve(m): 8:26pm On Mar 05
Indigenous technology or borrowed technology ..
Still waiting for the made in Nigeria pencil campaign promise by Apc ...
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by congorasta: 8:29pm On Mar 05
pastor jegede
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by EternalTruths: 8:29pm On Mar 05
chuksjuve:
A journey of a thousand mile starts with a step.
This should be done quarterly and most importantly, Nigerians should be encouraged to focus on technologies that can reduce importation.
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by chuksjuve(m): 8:33pm On Mar 05
EternalTruths:
These are the same lines we have been hearing since independence ..
How do we convert these eternal promise to a working / workable reality ?
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by obadiahluv: 8:35pm On Mar 05
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by naijafella(m): 8:38pm On Mar 05
crestedaguiyi:
The poorest among them can feed your village for 88 years...
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by kingsleyugo41(m): 8:42pm On Mar 05
Nice move my vp
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by olaniyi50(m): 8:43pm On Mar 05
Appetizer:how old are you now hun?
grow up and stop looking for cheap likes
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by Appetizer(m): 8:45pm On Mar 05
olaniyi50:
GAY ALERT
Who's your honey?
Better watch your back so someone don't jail you 14years
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by uuzba(m): 9:14pm On Mar 05
First close the borders to useless importation then this event will make sense.
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by uuzba(m): 9:16pm On Mar 05
EternalTruths:
Importation should be stopped first, then Nigerians will focus on these technologies without any issues
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by passyhansome(m): 9:21pm On Mar 05
All I see are Calculator, Halogeen and wooden plane,
14th century technology in 21st century. Naija una dey fall hand
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by deji17: 9:22pm On Mar 05
jerome263:
To the chagrin of negative people...
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by pacespot: 9:24pm On Mar 05
Nice initiave, but we need to develop our craft technology from scratch, not jumping the queue, instead of paying oyinbo billions of dollars to develop our steel plant. That's where the real change happens.
Modernise our indigeneous crafts with state-of-the-art pragmatic education system (not the paper education we have today) and watch an average Nigerian take on the baton from there to build industries and their manufacturing plants, (supported by govt subsidies). That's what China did.
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by deji17: 9:24pm On Mar 05
olaniyi50:
He get bank where dem dey exchange the "likes" for money" ? Infantile activities
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by EternalTruths: 9:32pm On Mar 05
uuzba:
Wrong
You only stop importation when you have achieve full production capacity to meet local demands.
|Re: Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open by uuzba(m): 9:40pm On Mar 05
EternalTruths:-
Wonderful wrong theory.
All our industries have closed down because rather than importing the necessary equipment and machinery to achieve the full production capacity, we went straight up and KUKUMA imported finished goods.
Now we have no industries, no jobs and everyone is running mad kidnapping each other on the road.
This is how Nigerians reason. You forget the long term goal - employment for all, and focus on short term satisfaction - finished goods.. Multitudes of Jobless graduates will roam the entire streets and kidnap everybody.
-
The first Europeans in America 500years ago met empty land and bush. Today, America is full of technology. They didn't import anything. They Created everything that they needed from the GROUND.
-
Stop importation now.
