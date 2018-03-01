Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Declares The Technology And Innovations Expo 2018 Open (8023 Views)

''Ibrahim Magu Is Going Nowhere'' - Osinbajo Declares / Osinbajo Declares Legislative Economic Summit Open / Osinbajo Declares Every Thursday #TaxThursday For Tax Awareness (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Photos below:



http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/03/photos-vp-osinbajo-declares-technology.html Vice President Osinbajo today declared open the Technology and Innovations Expo 2018 at the Eagles Square today alongside ministers, National assembly members. He also inspected exhibition stalls at the event.Photos below: 2 Likes 3 Shares

FTC Again. Its still my birthday

How many likes for my Birthday



latest technology news at www.forumine.com 8 Likes

crestedaguiyi:

see how they look like imbeciles , so disorganized.





I can bet it you have no idea what's going on there, why not shut up and learn... I can bet it you have no idea what's going on there, why not shut up and learn... 3 Likes

1 Like

Nice one there....

We are moving forward... 1 Like 1 Share

This pastor wey no sabi e left from e right .kontinu!





If you wana make money, the question is what can you do? Technology is the way forward. Join the train now or be left out!!



Everything boils down to Technology now. Nice one Mr Osibanjo!!



Take a look at great.If you wana make money, the question is what can you do? Technology is the way forward. Join the train now or be left out!!Everything boils down to Technology now. Nice one Mr Osibanjo!!Take a look at high paying side hustles that will make you rich. 1 Like

see how they look like imbeciles , so disorganized. 1 Like

Hmmm after everything what next?

Good 1 Like

More pictures from d event as NASENI present unmanned aerial vehicles 1 Like

Each of these young innovators should be given #25 million naira in order to encourage them to industrialize their idea.

Good one, Nigeria will be great someday. Just do your best 1 Like

Indigenous technology or borrowed technology ..



Still waiting for the made in Nigeria pencil campaign promise by Apc ... 1 Like

pastor jegede

chuksjuve:

Indigenous technology or borrowed technology ..



Still waiting for the made in Nigeria pencil campaign promise by Apc ...



A journey of a thousand mile starts with a step.



This should be done quarterly and most importantly, Nigerians should be encouraged to focus on technologies that can reduce importation. A journey of a thousand mile starts with a step.This should be done quarterly and most importantly, Nigerians should be encouraged to focus on technologies that can reduce importation. 1 Like

EternalTruths:





A journey of a thousand mile starts with a step.



This should be done quarterly and most importantly, Nigerians should be encouraged to focus on technologies that can reduce importation.



These are the same lines we have been hearing since independence ..



How do we convert these eternal promise to a working / workable reality ? These are the same lines we have been hearing since independence ..How do we convert these eternal promise to a working / workable reality ? 1 Like

pls I need your vote to help my baby get to the next stage of the competition pls use this http://www.cussonsbaby.com.ng/campaign/cbm5/entry?id=385212link

crestedaguiyi:

see how they look like imbeciles , so disorganized.





The poorest among them can feed your village for 88 years... The poorest among them can feed your village for 88 years... 1 Like

Nice move my vp

Appetizer:

FTC Again. Its still my birthday

How many likes for my Birthday



latest technology news at www.forumine.com how old are you now hun?

grow up and stop looking for cheap likes how old are you now hun?grow up and stop looking for cheap likes

olaniyi50:



how old are you now huny?

...

GAY ALERT



Who's your honey?



Better watch your back so someone don't jail you 14years





First close the borders to useless importation then this event will make sense. 1 Like

EternalTruths:





A journey of a thousand mile starts with a step.



This should be done quarterly and most importantly, Nigerians should be encouraged to focus on technologies that can reduce importation.

Importation should be stopped first, then Nigerians will focus on these technologies without any issues Importation should be stopped first, then Nigerians will focus on these technologies without any issues 1 Like

All I see are Calculator, Halogeen and wooden plane,

14th century technology in 21st century. Naija una dey fall hand 4 Likes

jerome263:

Nice one there....



We are moving forward...

To the chagrin of negative people... To the chagrin of negative people...

Nice initiave, but we need to develop our craft technology from scratch, not jumping the queue, instead of paying oyinbo billions of dollars to develop our steel plant. That's where the real change happens.



Modernise our indigeneous crafts with state-of-the-art pragmatic education system (not the paper education we have today) and watch an average Nigerian take on the baton from there to build industries and their manufacturing plants, (supported by govt subsidies). That's what China did. 2 Likes

olaniyi50:



how old are you now hun?

grow up and stop looking for cheap likes

He get bank where dem dey exchange the "likes" for money" ? Infantile activities He get bank where dem dey exchange the "likes" for money" ? Infantile activities

uuzba:





Importation should be stopped first, then Nigerians will focus on these technologies without any issues



Wrong



You only stop importation when you have achieve full production capacity to meet local demands. WrongYou only stop importation when you have achieve full production capacity to meet local demands.