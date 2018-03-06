₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by Emmalez(m): 1:22pm
Nigerian Senator representing Kogi West in the Red Chamber, Dino Melaye, disclosed how amazed he was to witness Ghana’s Independence Day celebration which has so many cultural and national demonstration of love,unity and purpose.
Dino Melaye who is attending the celebration alongside President Buhari and many other politicians, further took a swipe at the Independence Day Celebration in Nigeria, which he said has been turned into a low key event in the Presidential Villa.
Here’s what he wrote;
I feel sad and ashamed this morning as I physically see the cultural and national demonstration of love,unity and purpose exhibited by Ghanaians here at the Black Star Square in Accra- Ghana as Ghana celebrate their 61st independence and 25 years of uninterrupted Democracy. It is sad that My President and eminent Nigerians watch this glamour and respect for heritage which Nigeria as Regional Champions lost years ago. We have stop celebrating anything in Nigeria. I.e Independece day,Democracy day and Children’s day.
Our Independence Day is now a low key event in the Presidential Villa. The Question is how did we get here and why did we get here! We are here president and citizens of Nigeria clapping for our’younger” brother Nation Ghana! What a shame. The reasons for the fear of National celebrations are the colossal injustices in the land. We as leaders at all levels must be fair and just to all. As long as we twist justice and flow in the gown of injustice and hypocrisy we will never openly celebrate like Ghana is doing today. We must decide to re-think and re-build. Altogether we have failed.
We must bring back our long lost reputation. As a child I always look forward to celebrations like this. What will my children and their generation look out for. God will ask us all,leaders of Nigeria our roles in getting to this abysmal level. Hope Mr President and all of us present in Accra today will learn a huge lesson from Ghana. Congratulations Ghana,Africa is proud of you. SDM
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/06/feel-ashamed-sen-dino-melaye-says-ghanas-independence-day-celebration/
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by PSTEMMA1960(m): 1:24pm
Dino my man, what has he as a senator done for his people in Kogi state？
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by stefanweeks: 1:25pm
Ah Dino,
But you celebrated when you bought those exotic cars na.
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by Narldon(f): 1:48pm
Ok
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by Abbeyme: 1:49pm
Do you remember how much was purportedly spent on the Millennial celebration (or whatever it was) during the former President Goodluck Jonathan days?? The amount was never made public.
Politicians as DM would arm-twist such events to satisfy their lust for money. Our leaders have shown us that they are scared of them such them they cant be trusted with public finance.
Where there is no expenditure (or budget allocation), there will be no corruption for such events.
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by LadyAimy: 1:49pm
Mtcheeeew
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by AntiWailer: 1:49pm
1diot
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by omololu2020(m): 1:51pm
Trash
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by ct2(m): 1:51pm
thank God you are
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by ojkalito(m): 1:51pm
You have the power to effect change as a law maker, start from your backyard and watch others emulate you
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by Alexk2(m): 1:51pm
What is it to celebrate when a lot is wrong with the country?
what is it to celebrate amidst insecurity all over the country?
what is it to celebrate when the effect of poor economy is still biting hard on Nigerians?
these politicians are just too far removed from the masses that they don't understand what language the majority is speaking. Dino particularly should've known better but unfortunately, he is only a typical political hypocrite.
we'll soon see the influx of his boys trying the defend the "indefensible" because of peanuts in exchange for their future ...if the youth refused to say NO to these set of leaders, 2019 will just be a repeated history; we're just not learning!
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by nerodenero: 1:51pm
It will continue to be a low-key celebration until you and other polithiefcians stop playing unnecessary politics with the lives of Nigerians.
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by Opinionated: 1:51pm
Every year they will come up and tell us that Nigeria is fast developing compared to U.S.A early years after their independence
meanwhile i have being watching Mo Ibrahim Slam Africans for Electing Elderly Leaders
http://www.opinions.ng/video-mo-ibrahim-slam-africans-electing-elderly-leaders/
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by blackbeau1(f): 1:51pm
We sincerely don't need celebrations on nigeria.we can't even stand each other. What's there to celebrate?
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by makydebbie(f): 1:51pm
Proudly Ghanaian.
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by samkevie: 1:52pm
Epic
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by Muzikluva(m): 1:52pm
Nonsense! I thought he was going to say he was ashamed of Nigeria's economy, Electricity Provision and other national issues compared to that of Ghana but the 'ijiot' is talking about independence day celebration... Gibberish. I was shocked the day I found out that one Ghana cedes is about 80-90naira.
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by sunnyphem(m): 1:53pm
hmmm.... Nigeria*s Leaders are very useless in all areas... they go out of country and saw many development there... yet dey will come back like nothing hapun... U will all account one day! fools
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by efemena5050(m): 1:53pm
Thunder fire u hypocrite.......... From obj....... Our pastors nd our leaders......
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by Euouae: 1:53pm
Dino needs a brain transplant
Who is in position to make change?
Truly, he never got to the main gate of an educational institution
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by ang67: 1:54pm
Which way naija
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by michoim(m): 1:54pm
You should rather be ashame of that cockroach bridge that you built as your constituency project...
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by MikaelJP(m): 1:54pm
Imagine! Saying the truth but, difficult to execute. Easier said than done.
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by EasterDell: 1:54pm
Lollzz... our blink blink senator
Dino should go and sit down!
He is very much part of the embarrassment called Nigeria. Let him enjoy the shaming
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by massive1019(m): 1:55pm
this guy no get shame at all
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by BerryAnny(m): 1:55pm
Dino My Man!
#Support TEDDY A #VOTE TEDDY A #TEDDYNATION
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by Yusufabogun001(m): 1:55pm
Dino that what we call proper team work.
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by UnknownT: 1:55pm
You will be 58 by October, but calling your brother who is 61 "younger brother". Wetin we dey feel like sef as Nigerians
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by HAH: 1:56pm
Dino is right and saying the truth about not celebrating independence this days in Nigeria
|Re: ‘I Feel Ashamed’ – Dino Melaye On Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration by Omotonsho: 1:56pm
Dino my man...a leader accepting his failures which create room for improovement. not playing blame game like one man from Daura..
