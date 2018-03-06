₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by Ecstasy154(m): 10:58pm On Mar 06
The Plateau government has declared Thursday, March 8, a work-free day to enable residents welcome President Muhammadu Buhari on a one-day working visit to the state.
Mr Izam Azi, Head of Service, announced this on Tuesday in Jos, after an emergency State Executive Council meeting.
“The holiday will afford civil servants and other citizens the opportunity to give the President a rousing welcome,” Azi said.
Commissioner for Information and Communication, Yakubu Dati, also announced that there would be restriction of movement during the visit, especially around areas the President would inaugurate projects.
Dati said that government had created alternative routes in affected areas, adding that security agencies would guide movements during the day.
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by xcolanto(m): 11:02pm On Mar 06
Hahaha! APC looking for people to welcome them??
I thought sai barber body language would bring the crowd.
People are hungry and are being killed and your talking of President.
Who president help??
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by ClumsyFlimsy: 11:05pm On Mar 06
Foolish government
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by Mario619(m): 11:05pm On Mar 06
Rubbish
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by sammy4life1(m): 11:06pm On Mar 06
I salute APC
Anyway just sit in ur house and enjoy your holiday cos BUBU is not worth going out to welcome
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by NaijaMutant(f): 11:06pm On Mar 06
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by MhizzAJ(f): 11:06pm On Mar 06
Too much holiday in Nigeria
Working visit my foot
What has he achieved so far
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by dynicks(m): 11:06pm On Mar 06
ok
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by damilare442: 11:06pm On Mar 06
One of the least developed states in the country. Just like the North Central state of Kogi who declared a holiday for its people to celebrate the failure called buhari.
APC and lies. Can't wait for 2019. Although Nigerians barely have a convincing alternative to the Fraudsters branded as APC.
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by SirNumeroUno: 11:07pm On Mar 06
This Government of APC in Plateau State is a joke, poor governance, little or nothing to show forth.
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by Jerrypolo(m): 11:07pm On Mar 06
imagine!!??
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by NaijaMutant(f): 11:07pm On Mar 06
xcolanto:They will eventually coerce civil servants to gather enmasse to welcome the dullard or face sack
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by CharlieMaria(m): 11:07pm On Mar 06
Misplaced priorities
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by annnikky(f): 11:08pm On Mar 06
because Nigerians has blastered him n again election is at the corner that's y he's going to taraba to sympathize with his brothers...
Clueless he goat
I tot he's wearing a thick skin n nuffing gets to him... Mtcheeeewwww
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by sondi: 11:09pm On Mar 06
Campaigning in disguise. He was in Jalingo yesterday claiming he visited to condole the bereaved. Who does he want to deceive this time around? Propaganda won't work again. #back2daurabyforce
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by ufuosman(m): 11:13pm On Mar 06
Welcome somebody wen he brothers they kill una, and e close mouth. this governor na ODE
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by ufuosman(m): 11:13pm On Mar 06
Welcome somebody wen he brothers they kill una, and e close mouth.
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by Thisis2raw(m): 11:13pm On Mar 06
This what you get when The wrong people are govt Nonsense
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by Thisis2raw(m): 11:13pm On Mar 06
This what you get when The wrong people are govt Nonsense
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by TheUpsetGirl(f): 11:13pm On Mar 06
this dude is a national disgrace...
any mod that's gonna ban me for my comment won't live to see next week.. ur parents will shed tears because of u.. just fvck with me
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by ALAYORMII: 11:14pm On Mar 06
Nigeria is a mistake
You declare public holiday just because the President is coming to ur state
I see no changes in the narrative of Nigeria anytime soon
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by Thisis2raw(m): 11:14pm On Mar 06
This what you get when The wrong people are govt Nonsense
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by Yankee101: 11:14pm On Mar 06
Lost productivity
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by abiodunalasa: 11:14pm On Mar 06
The plateau govt is madt
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by Deepfreezer(m): 11:15pm On Mar 06
Ndi Ara.
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by Nackzy: 11:15pm On Mar 06
Stupid people..everywhere you go to.. They are Jst like MTN network, everywhere you go
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by alsudaes1(m): 11:15pm On Mar 06
Na waa o
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by BeijinDossier: 11:15pm On Mar 06
xcolanto:
Wike will expose the unpopularity of Bubu by time he visits Rivers state
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by piagetskinner(m): 11:17pm On Mar 06
too much arse licking
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by chilariye: 11:19pm On Mar 06
enemy of progress u cn hv ur exist either from Cameroon, Atlantic ocean,Niger or Chad because they are free because Baba would return 2019.so pls dont jst seat down in ur room exaggerates rubbish in social media think like ur are majority no no pld dont jst deceived with dat,they are millions of us waiting 4 2019 to surprise u guys
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by obembet(m): 11:19pm On Mar 06
Its only animal like him will welcome him...
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday by chuksjuve(m): 11:20pm On Mar 06
Yahaya Bello will also do the same..
Dude learnt it from Yahaya Bello ..
Idol worshippers, sycophants everywhere
