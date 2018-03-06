Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari’s Visit: Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday (4949 Views)

Mr Izam Azi, Head of Service, announced this on Tuesday in Jos, after an emergency State Executive Council meeting.



“The holiday will afford civil servants and other citizens the opportunity to give the President a rousing welcome,” Azi said.



Commissioner for Information and Communication, Yakubu Dati, ‎also announced that there would be restriction of movement during the visit, especially around areas the President would inaugurate projects.



Dati said that government had created alternative routes in affected areas, adding that security agencies would guide movements during the day.



Hahaha! APC looking for people to welcome them??

I thought sai barber body language would bring the crowd.

People are hungry and are being killed and your talking of President.

Who president help?? 24 Likes 1 Share

Foolish government 11 Likes

Rubbish 8 Likes



Anyway just sit in ur house and enjoy your holiday cos BUBU is not worth going out to welcome I salute APCAnyway just sit in ur house and enjoy your holiday cos BUBU is not worth going out to welcome 14 Likes 2 Shares

1 Like



Working visit my foot

What has he achieved so far Too much holiday in NigeriaWorking visit my footWhat has he achieved so far 5 Likes

ok

One of the least developed states in the country. Just like the North Central state of Kogi who declared a holiday for its people to celebrate the failure called buhari.



APC and lies. Can't wait for 2019. Although Nigerians barely have a convincing alternative to the Fraudsters branded as APC. 13 Likes

This Government of APC in Plateau State is a joke, poor governance, little or nothing to show forth. 3 Likes 1 Share

imagine!!?? 2 Likes

xcolanto:

Hahaha! APC looking for people to welcome them??

I thought said barber body language would bring the crowd.

People are hungry and ate being killed and your talking of President.

Who president help?? They will eventually coerce civil servants to gather enmasse to welcome the dullard or face sack They will eventually coerce civil servants to gather enmasse to welcome the dullard or face sack 4 Likes

Misplaced priorities 4 Likes





Clueless he goat



I tot he's wearing a thick skin n nuffing gets to him... Mtcheeeewwww because Nigerians has blastered him n again election is at the corner that's y he's going to taraba to sympathize with his brothers...Clueless he goatI tot he's wearing a thick skin n nuffing gets to him... Mtcheeeewwww 7 Likes

Campaigning in disguise. He was in Jalingo yesterday claiming he visited to condole the bereaved. Who does he want to deceive this time around? Propaganda won't work again. #back2daurabyforce 11 Likes 1 Share

Welcome somebody wen he brothers they kill una, and e close mouth. this governor na ODE 3 Likes

Welcome somebody wen he brothers they kill una, and e close mouth. 1 Like

This what you get when The wrong people are govt Nonsense 5 Likes

This what you get when The wrong people are govt Nonsense 1 Like

this dude is a national disgrace...





any mod that's gonna ban me for my comment won't live to see next week.. ur parents will shed tears because of u.. just fvck with me 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is a mistake





You declare public holiday just because the President is coming to ur state





I see no changes in the narrative of Nigeria anytime soon 2 Likes 1 Share

This what you get when The wrong people are govt Nonsense 5 Likes

Lost productivity 2 Likes

The plateau govt is madt 3 Likes

Ndi Ara. 1 Like

Stupid people..everywhere you go to.. They are Jst like MTN network, everywhere you go 3 Likes

Na waa o 1 Like

xcolanto:

Hahaha! APC looking for people to welcome them??

I thought sai barber body language would bring the crowd.

People are hungry and are being killed and your talking of President.

Who president help??



Wike will expose the unpopularity of Bubu by time he visits Rivers state Wike will expose the unpopularity of Bubu by time he visits Rivers state 4 Likes 1 Share

too much arse licking 1 Like

enemy of progress u cn hv ur exist either from Cameroon, Atlantic ocean,Niger or Chad because they are free because Baba would return 2019.so pls dont jst seat down in ur room exaggerates rubbish in social media think like ur are majority no no pld dont jst deceived with dat,they are millions of us waiting 4 2019 to surprise u guys

Its only animal like him will welcome him...