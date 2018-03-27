₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by themomentng: 6:08pm
… Announces traffic diversion, alternative routes
…Says adequate measures in place to mitigate inconveniences
The Lagos State Government on Tuesday declared Thursday, March 29 as work free day in the State.
A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan disclosed that this will enable Lagosians come out enmasse to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari who is on a historic two-day visit to Lagos State.
The statement urged residents to adhere to the security guidance earlier announced to make the visit as peaceful and orderly.
Announcing traffic diversions and alternative routes ahead of a two-day visit by President Muhammadu Buhari to the State between March 29 and 30, State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal, at a press briefing held at Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja, said adequate preparations have been made to mitigate the impact of the road diversions on residents, while access would be given to any emergency situation.
Edgal, who addressed the briefing alongside heads of security and emergency agencies in the State, said while in Lagos, the President would commission the new Ikeja Bus Terminal, attend a colloquium in honour of national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and as well as embark on tour of the Eko Atlantic City, among others.
According to the CP, “To ensure smooth, security-free visit of the President, we would need to do some diversions. Some certain roads will be closed at certain times; some diversions will be made but I want to use this opportunity to appeal for the support and understanding of Lagosians that this temporary road closures and diversions might cause a little inconvenience.
“We want the people to bear with us to ensure that we all join hands together to make the visit of Mr. President not only hitch-free but also very memorable. The road closures and diversions will be very temporary and immediately the President leaves a certain location, that area will be opened very quickly for the general public. We have also made adequate arrangements to mitigate the impact of the closures on residents,” he said.
He listed the areas to be affected to include Bank Anthony Way in Ikeja, Agege Motor Road, a section of Eko Hotel Road in Victoria Island and Old Marina in Ikoyi axis.
Besides, Edgal said security arrangement was already in top gear and that people would see a lot of deployment of personal of both military and civil logistics adding that it is nothing to worry about.
“We have done the necessary threat assessments; we have reached out to all stakeholders in areas that we believe we should reach out to them to ensure their full cooperation. We are using this opportunity to call again on the Okada Unions and the National Union of Road Transport Workers that they must abide with the terms of agreement we reached during meetings with them regarding the visit.
“We will not want to see commercial motorcycles plying the prohibited routes of Agege Motor Road, Bank Anthony Way and anywhere on the Island. Should that order be disobeyed, we would be constrained to ensure that you are arrested with your motorcycles impounded. Whoever is also found as a passenger will also be arrested and prosecuted so do not patronize these Okadas on these prohibited routes not only for the purpose of the visit but also to ensure that Lagos State Laws on the regulation of commercial motorbikes are obeyed at all times,” Edgal said.
He added that three locations have been designated for all first emergency responders to station their equipment and officials including the Police, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), LASAMBUS, Civil Defence, Fire Brigade, among others at Ikeja, Victoria Island and Free Trade Zone at Lekki-Akodo axis.
On the Apapa gridlock which has spilled over to other parts of the State, Edgal said while the Joint Task Force set up by the State Government was already working to ensure free-flow of traffic, the government nonetheless has commenced the construction of a new Trailer Park in Ijora axis that can conveniently accommodate 2,800 trucks and tanker at a time.
“The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, in collaboration with stakeholders, has identified a location known as the White Sand in Ijora axis and we have done an assessment of the place with my colleagues in other agencies and all shanties there have been destroyed.
“Now, the State Government has given out the contract to a firm and they are now smoothening up the place. It has the capacity to take well over 2,800 trucks and tankers at the same time. Work is ongoing there at a very fast pace and I can assure Lagosians that very soon, the place will be completed and we intend to move all trucks, tankers to that location and as soon as that is done, we would have permanently take care of this trucks and tankers,” Edgal said.
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by Ttalk: 6:17pm
Election visit
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by Mynd44: 6:23pm
So Lagosians get Thursday, Friday and Monday as holiday.
My friends will be dancing by now
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by Clerverly: 6:27pm
A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan disclosed that this will enable Lagosians come out enmasse to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari who is on a historic two-day visit to Lagos State.
One of the independent pigs named Farah right now..
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by agabusta: 6:39pm
Mr. Presido, welcome to the Centre of Excellence.
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by BruncleZuma: 6:46pm
Baba go to Ikorodu and commiserate with them oooh...
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by Skepticus: 6:46pm
Why are Nigerian bureaucrats defective in progressive thinking?
That's how we lose time, manpower and huge revenues over silly holidays that add nothing to the quality of life in the country.
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by hajoke2000(f): 6:47pm
lagos will be darm clean on dat day
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by FanYogo1(f): 6:47pm
What if I want to go to work?
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by Einl(m): 6:47pm
They are declaring Lagos Work Free, just because the President is coming to commission a bus terminal?
Lagos, whose economy is bigger than all the countries is East Africa combined, will be shut down because the President is visiting?...to do what??
Trump goes to Florida every other day and I never hear anything.
Fulani and Book Haram have massacred, not killed, but massacred people, yet no single arrest.
Scam. Fraud. 419. Deception. Lies.
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by tsamson(m): 6:47pm
Hmm
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by FanYogo1(f): 6:48pm
Welcome to the SW, sir.
We're the center of excellence.
Education hub
Industrial hub
Entertainment hub
Tech hub
Cultural hub
Refugee hub for osu flat head refugees
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by Dollyak(f): 6:48pm
This is not right IMO. LAGOS is not kogi. What's the economic benefits of this move? I wonder how this politicians reason sometimes.
I remember Telegraph publishing a news about how tube strike cost london £500 million per day.
I won't be surprise if lagos lose a tenth of that over two days.
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by emmasege: 6:48pm
Now, this is presidential madness and gubernatorial stupidity. The nation's economic capital is being shut down for one Dullard who grounded our economy. The visitor and his host are both stupid.
Can someone imagine London or Washington DC being shut just because of a state visit of the PM or president?
I thought Ambode was wise but now I remember the saying of our elders (aguntan to ba b'aja rin yo j'egbe, meaning a sheep who walks with dogs will eat faeces).
Let Ambode's nairaland media aides give him this Biblical message: A COMPANION OF FOOLS WILL BE DESTROYED.
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by iamdannyfc(m): 6:48pm
Ok...
Hope herdmen are not following him. We always dey hear am as e dey go..
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by Onyinye15(f): 6:48pm
His visit won't stop him from going back
to Daura 2019
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by safarigirl(f): 6:48pm
More like, to ensure the traffic is not horrendous. Imagine Buhari and his convoy blocking Lagos on top the usual traffic?
Like that one that happened when GEJ was President. Make dem xey declare work free any day wey President wan visit, ain't nobody tryna see Buhari's weathered face
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by Cutehector(m): 6:49pm
Now I wish I were in Lagos. .
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by xreal: 6:49pm
We will see if truly Lagosians will welcome him.
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by FanYogo1(f): 6:49pm
safarigirl:
Is he coming to Enugu?
Speak for yourself and your people.
When you wake your parents with sidekick kungfu, we don't expect you to respect your president.
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by Gangster1ms: 6:49pm
Ha! I'm saying Friday to monday is too much holidays and they are adding thursday cos of this clueless leader
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by Flokey: 6:50pm
Y
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by Wole4real: 6:50pm
Iranu oshi
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by safarigirl(f): 6:51pm
FanYogo1:stop sounding like an ignorant child, maybe you're one sef....NL just be allowing anybody register
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by Pavore9: 6:52pm
Because there would certainly be girdlocks.
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by Throwback: 6:52pm
He needs to be booed when he arrives.
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by nex(m): 6:53pm
Federal Government has declared Friday and Monday as public holidays for Easter, now I'm hearing Lagos State is declaring Thursday public holiday so that Lagosians can welcome President Buhari.
It's like this recession is hungrying us to remain in for another 10 years.
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by FanYogo1(f): 6:53pm
safarigirl:
FanYogo1:
Answer the question madam ignoyell child. Speak for yourself and your people. Lagos welcomes the president and trust many Yorubas, Hausas, Fulanis, Ijaws, Bini etc to come and see the president on that day.
Hateful people.
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by nairavsdollars(f): 6:55pm
what if Buhari disappoints again by not showing up?
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by nex(m): 6:55pm
xreal:
They actually force Government workers to attend these Presidential visiting events. Heads of agencies and departments are mandated to ensure all their staff come out to attend the welcoming. Staff who do not attend would be sanctioned by their bosses.
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by HigherEd: 6:57pm
What sort of foolishness is this. Are we still such a ruler-worship society in 2018! If the president is here for a visit. Let him go about his f*ckin business without hindering everyone else. Bullshit!
|Re: Presidential Visit: Lagos Declares Thursday March 29 Work Free Day by Gboom: 6:57pm
Is work free meant for civil servants alone or is other private establishments like banks are inclusive?
This is because the article only stated work free day without stating those involved.
