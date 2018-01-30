₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,952,654 members, 4,055,195 topics. Date: Tuesday, 30 January 2018 at 10:56 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra Declares Thursday 1 February Public Holiday In Honour Of Alex Ekwueme (800 Views)
Ex-vice President Alex Ekwueme Is Dead / Statue Erected In Honour Of Nnamdi Kanu At His Residence. Photos / Nnamdi Kanu Visits Alex Ekwueme, Says "I Will Obey Him" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Anambra Declares Thursday 1 February Public Holiday In Honour Of Alex Ekwueme by Factfinder1(f): 7:39am
As part of events to honour the memory of former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme, Anambra state government has declared Thursday 1 February a public holiday.
This was made known by Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwudebelu who said it was to enable Anambra people to participate effectively in the programme planned for the day by the state government in honour of the late vice president at the famous Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka.
he state government said all markets and businesses in the state would be closed on that day to enable Ndi Anambra, friends, associates and well wishers to pay their last respects to the late Ekwueme.
https://ogashub.com/anambra-state-government-declares-thursday-1-february-public-holiday-in-honour-of-alex-ekwueme/
|Re: Anambra Declares Thursday 1 February Public Holiday In Honour Of Alex Ekwueme by Machiavelli1(m): 7:41am
Nice one... May his soul rest in peace.
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Declares Thursday 1 February Public Holiday In Honour Of Alex Ekwueme by akeentech(m): 10:27am
He deserves 3 months Holiday
2 Likes
|Re: Anambra Declares Thursday 1 February Public Holiday In Honour Of Alex Ekwueme by Nehemiah459(m): 10:28am
|Re: Anambra Declares Thursday 1 February Public Holiday In Honour Of Alex Ekwueme by blessedmeme: 10:28am
He deserves it
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Declares Thursday 1 February Public Holiday In Honour Of Alex Ekwueme by modelmike7(m): 10:28am
RIP SIR ALEX....
|Re: Anambra Declares Thursday 1 February Public Holiday In Honour Of Alex Ekwueme by modelmike7(m): 10:29am
blessedmeme:
He more than deserve it!
A true elder statesman.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Declares Thursday 1 February Public Holiday In Honour Of Alex Ekwueme by Yyeske(m): 10:31am
Dike anaa, na n'udo. A great one is gone, go well.
|Re: Anambra Declares Thursday 1 February Public Holiday In Honour Of Alex Ekwueme by Austinoiz(m): 10:39am
That's a nice one Ndi Anambra
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Declares Thursday 1 February Public Holiday In Honour Of Alex Ekwueme by Kobicove(m): 10:49am
An honour well deserved
(0) (Reply)
Forex Revolution Trading System / Ezzu River: Five LGAs Worry Over Looming Epidemic / Invest Your Money Profitably!
Viewing this topic: EdificationBoss, Adewunmibaba(m), HAkorehdeh(m), diasporaman(m), OnowuOra(m), Hongbenga(m), whiskystan, Unbeliever(m), edumondial, Aieboocaar(m), rationalX, doyin25 and 25 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13