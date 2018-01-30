



This was made known by Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwudebelu who said it was to enable Anambra people to participate effectively in the programme planned for the day by the state government in honour of the late vice president at the famous Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka.



he state government said all markets and businesses in the state would be closed on that day to enable Ndi Anambra, friends, associates and well wishers to pay their last respects to the late Ekwueme.



https://ogashub.com/anambra-state-government-declares-thursday-1-february-public-holiday-in-honour-of-alex-ekwueme/ As part of events to honour the memory of former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme, Anambra state government has declared Thursday 1 February a public holiday.This was made known by Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwudebelu who said it was to enable Anambra people to participate effectively in the programme planned for the day by the state government in honour of the late vice president at the famous Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka.he state government said all markets and businesses in the state would be closed on that day to enable Ndi Anambra, friends, associates and well wishers to pay their last respects to the late Ekwueme.