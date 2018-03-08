₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by agbotikuyo(f): 9:51pm On Mar 07
Media aide to President Buhari, Lauretta Onochie criticised Tuface and said he must come say why he wants to protest. She also said he must disclose those sponsoring him but when it came to the president's health, she said he had the right not to disclose it.
Is this right? Shouldn't the president as a political office holder be opened at all times?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1zBKI9ozAa8
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by Adekorya: 9:55pm On Mar 07
What Laureta don't understand is that, Buhari is an employee of the polity. And for this singular reason he's right to privacy is limited.
And just like every employer, the people of the state has the right to know his health condition except he cease to be president.
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by NaijaMutant(f): 9:56pm On Mar 07
I'm bewildered! how can a renowned dullard like buhari surround himself with daft people
This is the highest level of stupidity
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by smithsydny(m): 9:56pm On Mar 07
Olodo
This woman will die a disgraceful death.
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by IronPants: 9:56pm On Mar 07
Silly woman, always looking like a h@rny bit#ch. All she does is spew trash on behalf of the skinny old chaff at aso rock.
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by NaijaMutant(f): 9:56pm On Mar 07
Even as a presidential aid, Lauretta still lacks relevance
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by Zanas: 9:56pm On Mar 07
Who is she? I don't know her
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by massinola(m): 9:57pm On Mar 07
Triple standard for better
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by Winners72(m): 9:57pm On Mar 07
Even Buhari is a double starndard man.
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by mazimee(m): 9:57pm On Mar 07
Anything affliated to Buhari annoys me like crazy
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by BankeSmalls(f): 9:58pm On Mar 07
NgeneUkwenu
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by chuksjuve(m): 9:58pm On Mar 07
You mean people still take this lady serious ?
She must justify her pay.
The hustle is real ..
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by olahero(m): 9:58pm On Mar 07
Tuface no free money for you guys again, invest in legal business and you guys should stopped depending on free money.
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by annnikky(f): 9:59pm On Mar 07
Come n force him to tell u those behind it... Useless woman
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by Smarkie: 10:00pm On Mar 07
she is simply doing what they know how to do best
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by QTEST007(m): 10:00pm On Mar 07
its a pity
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by Mario619(m): 10:01pm On Mar 07
How can you spend tax payers money and tell me them don't have right to know what it is used for..... This government and lies are like.... Abeg who get that Ex- President Zuma's picture again
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by Olukat(m): 10:01pm On Mar 07
Who takes this woman seriously
She's just an embarrassment to her family
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by Sagamaje(m): 10:01pm On Mar 07
This woman leaks Buharis ass every morning before eating. Her brain has been configured to cow dung while her mouth spills poo hole
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by porshnuel(m): 10:01pm On Mar 07
Lauretta ooh bubu ooh lai Muhammad... r walking corpse take there words serious at ur own peril
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by Angelawhite(f): 10:03pm On Mar 07
Unintelligent Ugly fat fool
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by xcolanto(m): 10:03pm On Mar 07
This palmwine consuming woman?
Wonder why an extremist like buhari would employ one that drinks to stupor before speaking on social media on his behalf.
Two failures that fit each other
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by porshnuel(m): 10:03pm On Mar 07
massinola:seconded
fourple
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by teelaw4life(m): 10:05pm On Mar 07
agbotikuyo:
People wey compile this video na fool...aswear. Can't stop laughing...
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by lonelydora(m): 10:13pm On Mar 07
APC members are all mad.
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:16pm On Mar 07
Lauretta Onochie that one that speaks without reasoning
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by ALCOHOLKILLS(m): 10:17pm On Mar 07
NaijaMutant:
were you expecting a dullard to surround himself with intelligent people
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by Paperwhite(m): 10:19pm On Mar 07
This ass-licking palmwine bibbler again
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by nkwuocha: 10:22pm On Mar 07
LMAO
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by crackhouse(m): 10:27pm On Mar 07
PLs who's she?
|Re: The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) by sweerychick(f): 10:59pm On Mar 07
" the president is well loved by Nigerians on social media" can't stop laughing this should be the best sarcastic statement of the century
