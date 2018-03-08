Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Double Standard Of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie (video) (7831 Views)

Is this right? Shouldn't the president as a political office holder be opened at all times?





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1zBKI9ozAa8



CC: Lalasticlala

Mund44

What Laureta don't understand is that, Buhari is an employee of the polity. And for this singular reason he's right to privacy is limited.

And just like every employer, the people of the state has the right to know his health condition except he cease to be president. 6 Likes

I'm bewildered! how can a renowned dullard like buhari surround himself with daft people









This is the highest level of stupidity This is the highest level of stupidity 37 Likes 2 Shares

This woman will die a disgraceful death. 17 Likes

Silly woman, always looking like a h@rny bit#ch. All she does is spew trash on behalf of the skinny old chaff at aso rock.

Somebody lend me an RPG please! 19 Likes 1 Share

Even as a presidential aid, Lauretta still lacks relevance 5 Likes 1 Share

Who is she? I don't know her 3 Likes

Triple standard for better 1 Like

Even Buhari is a double starndard man. 7 Likes

Anything affliated to Buhari annoys me like crazy 8 Likes

NgeneUkwenu 22 Likes

You mean people still take this lady serious ?



She must justify her pay.



The hustle is real .. 6 Likes

Tuface no free money for you guys again, invest in legal business and you guys should stopped depending on free money. 2 Likes

Come n force him to tell u those behind it... Useless woman 1 Like

she is simply doing what they know how to do best 2 Likes

its a pity 1 Like

How can you spend tax payers money and tell me them don't have right to know what it is used for..... This government and lies are like.... Abeg who get that Ex- President Zuma's picture again 3 Likes

Who takes this woman seriously

She's just an embarrassment to her family 2 Likes

This woman leaks Buharis ass every morning before eating. Her brain has been configured to cow dung while her mouth spills poo hole 2 Likes

Lauretta ooh bubu ooh lai Muhammad... r walking corpse take there words serious at ur own peril 1 Like

Unintelligent Ugly fat fool 2 Likes

This palmwine consuming woman?

Wonder why an extremist like buhari would employ one that drinks to stupor before speaking on social media on his behalf.

Two failures that fit each other

People wey compile this video na fool...aswear. Can't stop laughing... People wey compile this video na fool...aswear. Can't stop laughing... 2 Likes

APC members are all mad. 1 Like

Lauretta Onochie that one that speaks without reasoning 2 Likes

NaijaMutant:

I'm bewildered! how can a renowned dullard like buhari surround himself with daft people









This is the highest level of stupidity

were you expecting a dullard to surround himself with intelligent people were you expecting a dullard to surround himself with intelligent people 1 Like

This ass-licking palmwine bibbler again 1 Like

LMAO 1 Like

PLs who's she? 1 Like