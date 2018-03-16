Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / The Ruling On Being Silent And Speaking During The Khutbah (sermon) On Friday (558 Views)

Assalamun 'alaikum,



I have been trying to post this for over two weeks now and the post gets hidden/taken down the moment i submit it.



So i have to post only the conclusions...whoever wants to read the evidences should go to the reference below



Question:

I go to Jumu’ah prayer, but every time I enter the prayer-hall of the mosque, I say salaams and the other worshippers return the greeting, even those who are reading Qur’aan. When the khutbah has begun, some worshippers come in and say salaams, and the imam return the greeting in a low voice. Is this permissible?



Answer & Conclusion:



Those who attend Jumu’ah prayers have to be silent and listen attentively to the imam. It is not permissible to speak whilst the imam is delivering the khutbah, except in the cases indicated by the evidence, such as speaking to the khateeb or responding to him, or in cases of necessity such as saving a blind man from falling and so on.



Greeting the imam with salaam or returning the greeting of one who comes in also come under this prohibition, because there is no concession allowing one to speak with the imam except in cases of need, which does not include giving or returning greetings.



Shaykh Ibn ‘Uthaymeen said in al-Sharh al-Mumti’, 5/140:



It is not permissible for the imam to say anything that serves no purpose, rather it should be for a reason connected with the prayer or other suitable topics. But if the imam says something that serves no purpose, that is not permissible.



If there is a need, then it is permissible. For example, if a listener does not understand something that the khateeb says in his khutbah, or if the khateeb makes a mistake in reciting a verse that alters the meaning, or if he omits a phrase from a verse, and so on.



Other reasons in which the imam may speak for a purpose include problems with the loudspeakers, in which the imam may speak to the engineer and ask him to see what is wrong.



And Allaah knows best.



To read Evidences for these go to: https://islamqa.info/en/45651

JazaakaLlahu Khayran brother.

quick question. Does going to pee invalidates Wudu?, even after cleaning the area according to sunnah.. Do we still need to re- do the ablution?

[quote author=Dreydoe post=65688243][/quote]



Yes, you have to do the ablution again.





The things that invalidate the prayer are well known, but the number differs according to differences among the fuqaha’. They are as follows:



1 – That which invalidates wudoo’, such as breaking wind or eating camel meat.



2 – Uncovering the ‘awrah deliberately. But if it is uncovered by accident and what is uncovered is only a little, or if a lot becomes uncovered but he covers it immediately, then the prayer is not invalidated.



3 – Turning away from the qiblah to a large extent.



4 – Presence of najaasah (impurity) on one's body or clothes, or in the place where one is praying. If he notices it or remembers it during the prayer and removes it immediately, then his prayer is valid. Similarly, if he does not find out about it until after the prayer is over, his prayer is still valid.



5 – Excessive continuous movement during the prayer for no essential reason.



6 –Omitting one of the pillars (essential parts) of the prayer, such as bowing and prostration.



7 – Deliberately doing an extra pillar, such as bowing.



8 – Deliberately doing some pillars before others.



9 – Deliberately saying the salaam before completing the prayer.



10 – Deliberately changing the meaning whilst reciting.



11- Deliberately omitting one of the obligatory parts of prayer, such as the first tashahhud. But if a person forgets, his prayer is valid but he must do the prostration of forgetfulness (sujood al-sahw).



12 – Deciding to stop praying.



13 – Laughing out loud. Merely smiling does not invalidate the prayer.



14 – Deliberately speaking. If one speaks by mistake or out of ignorance of the ruling, the prayer is not invalidated.



15 –Eating and drinking.



See: Daleel al-Taalib li Nayl al-Mataalib by Shaykh Mar’i ibn Yoosuf al-Hanbali (p. 34). And Duroos Muhimmah by Shaykh Ibn Baaz.



And Allaah knows best. 3 Likes 1 Share

If I'm not a Muslim, how to I become one?

nice one op,jazakhumllahu akhiran

