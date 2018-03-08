₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts President Buhari: "Grab A Bible & Read Mathew 7:3-5" by EmagNig(m): 2:46pm
A lot of people listened to President Buhari’s speech during Ghana’s 61st Independence celebrations. However, not many, including controversial celebrity Afia Schwarzenegger, were impressed.
The President of Nigeria said Nigeria will help Ghana fight corruption. This didn’t go down well with citizens from both countries as everybody knows corruption especially within political office, is what has relegated the ‘Giant of Africa’ to the background with poverty ravaging its people.
Anyway, while reacting to Buhari’s speech, Afia Schwarzenegger called out Buhari and directed him to Mathew 7:3-5.
She wrote:
“Thiz is BigSisterAfrica
According to the passage where she directed the Nigeria's president to read from:
Matthew 7:3-5 King James Version (KJV)
In other words, Afia Schwarzenegger thinks President Buhari is a hypocrite for saying Nigeria will help Ghana fight corruption. The Ghanaian OAP wants the Nigerian leader to tackle corruption first in his country rather than attack others for their small flaws while ignoring Nigeria’s massive ones.
President Buhari was the guest speaker at Ghana's 61st independence anniversary. And in his speech to the country people of Ghana, the Nigerian president had mentioned that Nigeria will assist Ghana in fighting corruption.
This statement angered a lot of Ghanaians and some even instructed President Buhari to tackle the snake that swallowed money in his country first and then later come to Ghana to help them fight corruption.
https://lailasnews.com/ghanaian-celebrity-afia-schwarzenegger-blasts-president-buhari/
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts President Buhari: "Grab A Bible & Read Mathew 7:3-5" by FortifiedCity: 2:52pm
All Buhari does is digrace himself anytime he speaks. Going dumb might not be a bad idea because keeping shut is considered wiser than talking trash
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts President Buhari: "Grab A Bible & Read Mathew 7:3-5" by coolcharm(m): 2:57pm
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts President Buhari: "Grab A Bible & Read Mathew 7:3-5" by sunnysunny69(m): 2:57pm
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts President Buhari: "Grab A Bible & Read Mathew 7:3-5" by eguy92: 2:58pm
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts President Buhari: "Grab A Bible & Read Mathew 7:3-5" by Jpiloy: 2:58pm
Buhari Don make Ghanaians dey see us finish
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts President Buhari: "Grab A Bible & Read Mathew 7:3-5" by nawtyme: 2:58pm
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts President Buhari: "Grab A Bible & Read Mathew 7:3-5" by modelmike7(m): 2:58pm
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts President Buhari: "Grab A Bible & Read Mathew 7:3-5" by Pangea: 2:59pm
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts President Buhari: "Grab A Bible & Read Mathew 7:3-5" by bercarray(m): 2:59pm
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts President Buhari: "Grab A Bible & Read Mathew 7:3-5" by frankcell(m): 2:59pm
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts President Buhari: "Grab A Bible & Read Mathew 7:3-5" by alphacyborg(m): 2:59pm
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts President Buhari: "Grab A Bible & Read Mathew 7:3-5" by Purewatermeji(m): 2:59pm
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts President Buhari: "Grab A Bible & Read Mathew 7:3-5" by ShitHead: 2:59pm
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts President Buhari: "Grab A Bible & Read Mathew 7:3-5" by Omeokachie: 2:59pm
Buhari bringing ridicule to Nigeria
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts President Buhari: "Grab A Bible & Read Mathew 7:3-5" by Ogbenisoft28: 2:59pm
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts President Buhari: "Grab A Bible & Read Mathew 7:3-5" by eleojo23: 2:59pm
Buhari disgracing us since 1984
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts President Buhari: "Grab A Bible & Read Mathew 7:3-5" by judecares1: 3:00pm
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts President Buhari: "Grab A Bible & Read Mathew 7:3-5" by RexEmmyGee(m): 3:00pm
Ghana vs Nigeria
Can't wait for this episode
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts President Buhari: "Grab A Bible & Read Mathew 7:3-5" by Osu175(m): 3:00pm
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts President Buhari: "Grab A Bible & Read Mathew 7:3-5" by eleojo23: 3:00pm
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts President Buhari: "Grab A Bible & Read Mathew 7:3-5" by kokosin: 3:00pm
in just 3 years he messed up his whole reputation and body odour....now imagine how dis small small Ghanian pikin dey insult us?....Buhari ur time is up
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts President Buhari: "Grab A Bible & Read Mathew 7:3-5" by Kingwizzy16(m): 3:01pm
Where is sarki self, Fulani herdsmen Don kidnap am
Come defend your vegetable
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts President Buhari: "Grab A Bible & Read Mathew 7:3-5" by NaijaMutant(f): 3:01pm
Viewing this topic:
