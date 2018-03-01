Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos (5094 Views)

In trending photos shared online, a slim guy who is set to wed his beautiful fiancee - had to carry her on his back ahead of their wedding in a few weeks time.



The lovely couple are said to have dated for a longtime before deciding to seal the union.



Congratulations to them.



cc; lalasticlala

As long as they love each other

Weight shouldn't be a barrier if you love someone 3 Likes

She's a real slay queen about to settle with her man.....While some slay queens are still fighting for instagram followers.



HML to them. 4 Likes 1 Share

This is y we have many way ward children every where



Because sumpipo will not obey God and marry their size

D Bible says.... Don't be unequally yoked



Wat a hullabaloo



#Eco99# 2 Likes 1 Share

Fat Women Are So Unattractive To Me... Weldone To Them 1 Like

Now that's amore.



Dude be like

Slim niggas are not smiling these days.





Guy the Lord is your muscle. HML.

DeadRat:

Fat Women Are So Unattractive To Me... Weldone To Them 2 Likes

Dis month fat people they rule, enof pre-wedding photos. All the best to them

Lovely... Life is such a huge irony...

Eco99:

...



This is y we have many way ward children every where



Because sumpipo will not obey God and marry their size

D Bible says.... Don't be unequally yoked



#Eco99# Will you keep quiet dia. Don't quote the bible based on your senseless comment. Will you keep quiet dia. Don't quote the bible based on your senseless comment. 2 Likes

perfect match,congrats to them

DeadRat:

Fat Women Are So Unattractive To Me... Weldone To Them Seconded...Some of them are prone to sicknesses Seconded...Some of them are prone to sicknesses

One thing must kill a man

See how happy he looks. I'm sure the lepa babes around him couldn't make him smile like this... Wedding MC

What a crazy combination





This will be me when I finally marry my sugar banana... If I die I die 1 Like

His choice, his family.





Talk about carrying the "World" on your back! Talk about carrying the "World" on your back!



She hasn't been warned to stop screaming too loud. He is only slim in your eyes.She hasn't been warned to stop screaming too loud.

dainformant:

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/slim-guy-carries-big-sized-fiancee-back-ahead-wedding-photos.html Money must be made



I like his hustle Money must be madeI like his hustle

Breast and hips is all I need for physical allure from a woman. Any excess adipose..



"I'm walking away.. from fatness in my life"

"I'm walking away.. plus size is not my type" 1 Like

DeadRat:

Fat Women Are So Unattractive To Me... Weldone To Them

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder!

she is beautiful and her smile is charming. HMl jare

It's his cross, let him carry it.

Bed must break

