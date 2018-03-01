₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by dainformant(m): 9:00am
It appears the slim guys are now choosing to marry chubby ladies maybe due to the ''extra flesh'' they have. Few days after pre-wedding pictures of a beautiful big-sized lady and her partner went viral online, another lovely couple are in the news again for the same reason.
In trending photos shared online, a slim guy who is set to wed his beautiful fiancee - had to carry her on his back ahead of their wedding in a few weeks time.
The lovely couple are said to have dated for a longtime before deciding to seal the union.
Congratulations to them.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/slim-guy-carries-big-sized-fiancee-back-ahead-wedding-photos.html
1 Like
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by dainformant(m): 9:02am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 9:04am
As long as they love each other
Weight shouldn't be a barrier if you love someone
3 Likes
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by donstan18(m): 9:05am
She's a real slay queen about to settle with her man.....While some slay queens are still fighting for instagram followers.
HML to them.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by Eco99(m): 9:06am
...
This is y we have many way ward children every where
Because sumpipo will not obey God and marry their size
D Bible says.... Don't be unequally yoked
Wat a hullabaloo
#Eco99#
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by DeadRat(m): 9:08am
Fat Women Are So Unattractive To Me... Weldone To Them
1 Like
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by XhosaNostra(f): 9:09am
Now that's amore.
Dude be like
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by IsYou: 9:10am
Slim niggas are not smiling these days.
Guy the Lord is your muscle. HML.
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by IsYou: 9:12am
DeadRat:
2 Likes
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by ufuosman(m): 9:16am
Dis month fat people they rule, enof pre-wedding photos. All the best to them
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by SmellingAnus(m): 9:18am
Lovely... Life is such a huge irony...
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by IsYou: 9:18am
Eco99:Will you keep quiet dia. Don't quote the bible based on your senseless comment.
2 Likes
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by Nixiepie(f): 11:01am
perfect match,congrats to them
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by Lonestar124: 12:55pm
DeadRat:Seconded...Some of them are prone to sicknesses
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by alphacyborg(m): 1:07pm
One thing must kill a man
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by MrRhymes101(m): 2:54pm
See how happy he looks. I'm sure the lepa babes around him couldn't make him smile like this... Wedding MC
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by SeniorZato(m): 2:54pm
What a crazy combination
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by meant4all: 2:54pm
Fat girls ti take over
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by Lolapete: 2:54pm
This will be me when I finally marry my sugar banana... If I die I die
1 Like
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by haryorbarmie83(m): 2:55pm
His choice, his family.
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by Skepticus: 2:55pm
Talk about carrying the "World" on your back!
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by afbstrategies: 2:56pm
He is only slim in your eyes.
She hasn't been warned to stop screaming too loud.
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by oshe11: 2:57pm
dainformant:Money must be made
I like his hustle
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by KrystosCJ(m): 2:57pm
Breast and hips is all I need for physical allure from a woman. Any excess adipose..
"I'm walking away.. from fatness in my life"
"I'm walking away.. plus size is not my type"
1 Like
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by Amarabae(f): 2:57pm
DeadRat:
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by leonard002(m): 2:57pm
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder!
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by okedoyinolabisi(f): 2:59pm
she is beautiful and her smile is charming. HMl jare
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by Bigsteveg(m): 2:59pm
It's his cross, let him carry it.
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by Bigsteveg(m): 2:59pm
tt
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by ThonyAntville: 2:59pm
Bed must break
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by omooba969(m): 3:01pm
Ok
|Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by Tjohnnay: 3:01pm
Na 2women dis man wn marry na
