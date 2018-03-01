₦airaland Forum

Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by dainformant(m): 9:00am
It appears the slim guys are now choosing to marry chubby ladies maybe due to the ''extra flesh'' they have. Few days after pre-wedding pictures of a beautiful big-sized lady and her partner went viral online, another lovely couple are in the news again for the same reason.

In trending photos shared online, a slim guy who is set to wed his beautiful fiancee - had to carry her on his back ahead of their wedding in a few weeks time.

The lovely couple are said to have dated for a longtime before deciding to seal the union.

Congratulations to them.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/slim-guy-carries-big-sized-fiancee-back-ahead-wedding-photos.html

Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by dainformant(m): 9:02am
Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 9:04am
As long as they love each other
Weight shouldn't be a barrier if you love someone

Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by donstan18(m): 9:05am
She's a real slay queen about to settle with her man.....While some slay queens are still fighting for instagram followers.

HML to them.

Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by Eco99(m): 9:06am
This is y we have many way ward children every where

Because sumpipo will not obey God and marry their size
D Bible says.... Don't be unequally yoked

Wat a hullabaloo

#Eco99#

Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by DeadRat(m): 9:08am
Fat Women Are So Unattractive To Me... Weldone To Them

Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by XhosaNostra(f): 9:09am
Now that's amore.

Dude be like

Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by IsYou: 9:10am
Slim niggas are not smiling these days.


Guy the Lord is your muscle. HML.
Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by IsYou: 9:12am
DeadRat:
Fat Women Are So Unattractive To Me... Weldone To Them

Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by ufuosman(m): 9:16am
Dis month fat people they rule, enof pre-wedding photos. All the best to them
Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by SmellingAnus(m): 9:18am
Lovely... Life is such a huge irony...
Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by IsYou: 9:18am
Eco99:
This is y we have many way ward children every where

Because sumpipo will not obey God and marry their size
D Bible says.... Don't be unequally yoked

#Eco99#
Will you keep quiet dia. Don't quote the bible based on your senseless comment.

Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by Nixiepie(f): 11:01am
perfect match,congrats to them
Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by Lonestar124: 12:55pm
DeadRat:
Fat Women Are So Unattractive To Me... Weldone To Them
Seconded...Some of them are prone to sicknesses
Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by alphacyborg(m): 1:07pm
One thing must kill a man
Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by MrRhymes101(m): 2:54pm
See how happy he looks. I'm sure the lepa babes around him couldn't make him smile like this... Wedding MC
Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by SeniorZato(m): 2:54pm
What a crazy combination
Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by meant4all: 2:54pm
Fat girls ti take over grin

Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by Lolapete: 2:54pm
This will be me when I finally marry my sugar banana... If I die I die

Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by haryorbarmie83(m): 2:55pm
His choice, his family.
Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by Skepticus: 2:55pm
Talk about carrying the "World" on your back!
Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by afbstrategies: 2:56pm
He is only slim in your eyes.
She hasn't been warned to stop screaming too loud. cheesy
Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by oshe11: 2:57pm
dainformant:
It appears the slim guys are now choosing to marry chubby ladies maybe due to the ''extra flesh'' they have. Few days after pre-wedding pictures of a beautiful big-sized lady and her partner went viral online, another lovely couple are in the news again for the same reason.

In trending photos shared online, a slim guy who is set to wed his beautiful fiancee - had to carry her on his back ahead of their wedding in a few weeks time.

The lovely couple are said to have dated for a longtime before deciding to seal the union.

Congratulations to them.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/slim-guy-carries-big-sized-fiancee-back-ahead-wedding-photos.html
Money must be made

I like his hustle

Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by KrystosCJ(m): 2:57pm
Breast and hips is all I need for physical allure from a woman. Any excess adipose..

"I'm walking away.. from fatness in my life"
"I'm walking away.. plus size is not my type"

Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by Amarabae(f): 2:57pm
DeadRat:
Fat Women Are So Unattractive To Me... Weldone To Them

Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by leonard002(m): 2:57pm
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder!
Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by okedoyinolabisi(f): 2:59pm
she is beautiful and her smile is charming. HMl jare
Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by Bigsteveg(m): 2:59pm
It's his cross, let him carry it.
Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by Bigsteveg(m): 2:59pm
Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by ThonyAntville: 2:59pm
Bed must break
Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by omooba969(m): 3:01pm
Re: Slim Guy Carries His Big Fiancee On His Back Ahead Of Their Wedding. Photos by Tjohnnay: 3:01pm
Na 2women dis man wn marry na grin

