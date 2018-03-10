₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by HigherEd: 9:41pm On Mar 09
30 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by Clementz0(m): 9:50pm On Mar 09
WAOW! "HALLELUYAH" IS OUR TRADEMARK! I DONT EXPECT ANYTHING LESS WAOW! "HALLELUYAH" IS OUR TRADEMARK! I DONT EXPECT ANYTHING LESS
41 Likes 1 Share
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by chukslawrence(m): 9:52pm On Mar 09
Very beautiful, I must say
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 9:54pm On Mar 09
Over fine they worry am
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by MorataFC: 10:04pm On Mar 09
Let somebody shout hallelujah!
20 Likes
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by kingreign(m): 10:04pm On Mar 09
Beautiful interior must say.
10 Likes
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by Etizz: 10:04pm On Mar 09
Good
6 Likes
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by HigherEd: 10:04pm On Mar 09
Before anyone comes to tell us the usual story of how we should be building industries and not churches..
Pls note that the aim of the church is to further everything related to the church. People who give to church don't give to church to "improve" Nigeria but the Gospel. So pls channel your frustration to your elected govt officials who are responsible for improving Nigeria.
If you want churches to improve Nigeria, then let's hand over the VAT, Pet Tax, CIT, PayE, Wharf etc to rccg or lfc church because the way it looks as though the churches are managing themselves better than how govt is managing our lives.
117 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by powalez: 10:04pm On Mar 09
omo see heaven on earth
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by Daraph(m): 10:04pm On Mar 09
Our tithe money
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by austinereds(m): 10:04pm On Mar 09
this is awesome. somebody shout hallelujah.
3 Likes
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by Dosmay(m): 10:04pm On Mar 09
We kept on building churches everyday
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by kokomaster3d: 10:05pm On Mar 09
Can we see the outside
2 Likes
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by Nwakannaya1: 10:05pm On Mar 09
Freeze won't be happy with this....
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by naija1stpikin: 10:05pm On Mar 09
ogooooo
1 Like
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by SayeJoe(m): 10:05pm On Mar 09
So beautiful
5 Likes
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by xamiel: 10:05pm On Mar 09
Seen.
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by johnjay4u2u(m): 10:05pm On Mar 09
What?
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by DIYhackers: 10:06pm On Mar 09
Wow, beautiful edifice
3 Likes
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by hAlexandro(m): 10:06pm On Mar 09
I hope kingdom goers would flood this auditorium and souls would be saved from the shackles of hell
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by etugba(m): 10:06pm On Mar 09
with members money
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by Boleyndynasty2(f): 10:06pm On Mar 09
Finally they decided to upgrade... They should work on that dovetv as well. Too boring to watch with the poor picture quality
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by phollybee(m): 10:06pm On Mar 09
The Church of God is matching on... Critics brings more Blessings. Lord turn my critics to Blessings
7 Likes
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by abiodunalasa: 10:06pm On Mar 09
Fmr Senate President David Mark recently built a multi million dollar *Catholic Church* in his home town... Same town the nearest pipe borne water is 500km away.
Same way 1.5billion was used in building *Ilorin Central mosque*... Same town that has no Library.
What exactly is the function of religion in this world..? �
46 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by Uyi168(m): 10:06pm On Mar 09
this is simply beautiful..
1 Like
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by dalhjana: 10:06pm On Mar 09
mk sense...i hope tithe doesn't increase.
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by Mhyketh(m): 10:06pm On Mar 09
this is goshen
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by Rexnegro(m): 10:07pm On Mar 09
Awesome
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by purem(m): 10:07pm On Mar 09
This country is finished
People are suffering
Someone just gave birth to a animal-human species
The price of garri is going up
Dapchi girls are still missing
And worst of all buhari is still in power
AND RCCG CAN NOT DO ANYTHING BUT TO SHOW OFF HER ACHIEVEMENT
ADEBOYE IS MADT
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by dbanjj1629(m): 10:07pm On Mar 09
The Church is matching on and the gate of hell shall not prevail. The identity of the Church is changing from what it use to be in the 90s.
4 Likes
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by hypnotic(m): 10:08pm On Mar 09
nice
|Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 10:08pm On Mar 09
Nice master piece
3 Likes
