RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos)

RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos)

RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by HigherEd: 9:41pm On Mar 09
Rccg chapel


Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by Clementz0(m): 9:50pm On Mar 09
WAOW! "HALLELUYAH" IS OUR TRADEMARK! I DONT EXPECT ANYTHING LESS coolWAOW! "HALLELUYAH" IS OUR TRADEMARK! I DONT EXPECT ANYTHING LESS

Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by chukslawrence(m): 9:52pm On Mar 09
Very beautiful, I must say

Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 9:54pm On Mar 09
Over fine they worry am

Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by MorataFC: 10:04pm On Mar 09
Let somebody shout hallelujah!

Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by kingreign(m): 10:04pm On Mar 09
Beautiful interior must say.

Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by Etizz: 10:04pm On Mar 09
Good

Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by HigherEd: 10:04pm On Mar 09
Before anyone comes to tell us the usual story of how we should be building industries and not churches..

Pls note that the aim of the church is to further everything related to the church. People who give to church don't give to church to "improve" Nigeria but the Gospel. So pls channel your frustration to your elected govt officials who are responsible for improving Nigeria.

If you want churches to improve Nigeria, then let's hand over the VAT, Pet Tax, CIT, PayE, Wharf etc to rccg or lfc church because the way it looks as though the churches are managing themselves better than how govt is managing our lives.

Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by powalez: 10:04pm On Mar 09
omo see heaven on earth

Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by Daraph(m): 10:04pm On Mar 09
Our tithe money sad

Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by austinereds(m): 10:04pm On Mar 09
this is awesome. somebody shout hallelujah.

Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by Dosmay(m): 10:04pm On Mar 09
We kept on building churches everyday
Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by kokomaster3d: 10:05pm On Mar 09
Can we see the outside

Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by Nwakannaya1: 10:05pm On Mar 09
Freeze won't be happy with this....

Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by naija1stpikin: 10:05pm On Mar 09
ogooooo

Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by SayeJoe(m): 10:05pm On Mar 09
So beautiful

Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by xamiel: 10:05pm On Mar 09
Seen.
Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by johnjay4u2u(m): 10:05pm On Mar 09
What?
Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by DIYhackers: 10:06pm On Mar 09
Wow, beautiful edifice

Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by hAlexandro(m): 10:06pm On Mar 09
I hope kingdom goers would flood this auditorium and souls would be saved from the shackles of hell

Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by etugba(m): 10:06pm On Mar 09
embarassed with members money

Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by Boleyndynasty2(f): 10:06pm On Mar 09
Finally they decided to upgrade... They should work on that dovetv as well. Too boring to watch with the poor picture quality

Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by phollybee(m): 10:06pm On Mar 09
The Church of God is matching on... Critics brings more Blessings. Lord turn my critics to Blessings

Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by abiodunalasa: 10:06pm On Mar 09
Fmr Senate President David Mark recently built a multi million dollar *Catholic Church* in his home town... Same town the nearest pipe borne water is 500km away.

Same way 1.5billion was used in building *Ilorin Central mosque*... Same town that has no Library.

What exactly is the function of religion in this world..? �

Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by Uyi168(m): 10:06pm On Mar 09
this is simply beautiful..

Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by dalhjana: 10:06pm On Mar 09
mk sense...i hope tithe doesn't increase.
Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by Mhyketh(m): 10:06pm On Mar 09
this is goshen
Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by Rexnegro(m): 10:07pm On Mar 09
Awesome
Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by purem(m): 10:07pm On Mar 09
This country is finished

People are suffering

Someone just gave birth to a animal-human species

The price of garri is going up

Dapchi girls are still missing

And worst of all buhari is still in power





AND RCCG CAN NOT DO ANYTHING BUT TO SHOW OFF HER ACHIEVEMENT

ADEBOYE IS MADT

Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by dbanjj1629(m): 10:07pm On Mar 09
The Church is matching on and the gate of hell shall not prevail. The identity of the Church is changing from what it use to be in the 90s.

Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by hypnotic(m): 10:08pm On Mar 09
nice
Re: RCCG's New Church Auditorium In Abeokuta (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 10:08pm On Mar 09
Nice master piece

