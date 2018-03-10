Before anyone comes to tell us the usual story of how we should be building industries and not churches..



Pls note that the aim of the church is to further everything related to the church. People who give to church don't give to church to "improve" Nigeria but the Gospel. So pls channel your frustration to your elected govt officials who are responsible for improving Nigeria.



If you want churches to improve Nigeria, then let's hand over the VAT, Pet Tax, CIT, PayE, Wharf etc to rccg or lfc church because the way it looks as though the churches are managing themselves better than how govt is managing our lives. 117 Likes 10 Shares