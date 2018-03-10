₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,055 members, 4,127,262 topics. Date: Saturday, 10 March 2018 at 08:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted (6512 Views)
VP Osinbajo And Wife Attend 2017 Aso Villa Christmas Concert - Pictures / Seni Saraki Graduates From London School Of Economics. Saraki & Wife Attend / Osinbajo & Wife Console Novo Lilian Isioro Over Death Of Her Father (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by 247frolicboss(m): 6:18pm
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife Dolapo Osinbajo on Saturday attended the wedding ceremony of Saxophonist cum Blogger Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola Oso in Lagos.
The beautiful couple met and started dating during their NYSC days at orientation camp.
http://newshelm.ng/photos-vp-osinbajo-wife-attend-the-wedding-of-adetuke-morgan-akintola/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by 247frolicboss(m): 6:20pm
|Re: Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by Paradigm777: 6:20pm
Osibanjo don turn wedding planner
Jumping from one wedding to another
7 Likes
|Re: Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by Evablizin(f): 6:21pm
Make sense.
|Re: Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by sarrki(m): 6:35pm
Osinbajo looking younger day after day
God bless your new age sir
|Re: Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by DrRasheed(m): 6:35pm
How classy Mr VP.
Your counsel for the steering of our nation is highly commendable.
To Yoruba ppl, I like some of yr styles and traditions.
Shout out to my Yoruba roommate DrKayode, funny man.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by DonPiiko: 7:31pm
I always catch this my fine friend on cute topics like this, I love love
|Re: Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by DrRasheed(m): 7:35pm
Paradigm777:Go get a job, a hubby and a life.
2 Likes
|Re: Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by Troublemaker007(m): 7:35pm
Am not hating o but what business does a Vice President have with a blogger if not trying to persuade him to use him for 2019 campaign or feed more lies to Nigerians.
2 Likes
|Re: Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by Iruobean(m): 7:36pm
Please Niralanders, I need job. I studied mechanical engineering, I am serving in Rivers State, will be passing out Next month. Pls I need your help as I am willing to work in any firm within out outside the state. Pls help a brother. I have expert k owledge on the use of AutoCAD for various engineering designs. I also have a professional certification on UK HSE level 1,2&3.
Pls help a brother. I am not really after the pay. I just need a place where I can be working and be getting experience.
Here is my email. Irusam2017@gmail.com
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by Codeblues(m): 7:36pm
Good
|Re: Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by BruncleZuma: 7:36pm
|Re: Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by Achillesdam500(m): 7:38pm
May the last well like avatar kiyoshi
|Re: Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by aonag: 7:39pm
Paradigm777:
lol. you never see anything.. just watch in april.. he is attending another one...il be there too!
|Re: Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by chumakk: 7:41pm
Who don't know this blogger?
|Re: Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by wakeupafricanyo: 7:44pm
DANKWAMBO time ticking
|Re: Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by lordsharks(m): 7:47pm
hml
|Re: Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by kolexy(m): 7:47pm
Troublemaker007:
Olodo, the girl's Dad is a provincial Pastor in RCCG.
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by crackhouse(m): 7:53pm
E be like say na the girl the wedding sweet pass
|Re: Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by Guk: 7:58pm
Troublemaker007:
Am not hating o but what business does a Vice President have with a TROUBLEMAKER007 if not trying to persuade him to use him for thuggery in 2019 campaign to cause troube or scatter the elections when they lose and feed more misery to Nigerians. Òdè òshì!!
|Re: Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by henchamb(m): 8:00pm
Iruobean:At bolded.... Is your brain paining you.
Beautiful couple
|Re: Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by okerekeikpo: 8:00pm
Mere commissioner, na here u go find them see them
|Re: Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by lilytender: 8:02pm
Paradigm777:
Hatred can lead to hypertension. Pray for the kind of Mercy and Favour that God has given Osinbajo instead of bottling up anger and hatred.
|Re: Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by vikithor(m): 8:02pm
Nigerians can you see that the nos one and nos two citizens of your country aint have your time,
they are seen every where enjoying themselves ,attending parties and merrying every where
does a serious minded leader of which all is not well in his country be seen wasting time in gathering that can never add any thing to the task uplifting the standard of living of the lives of over 180 millions people
|Re: Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by aspirebig: 8:05pm
Is like this is the season of weddings.
Buhari was in a wedding the other day and now it the VP....
Congrats to the newly wedded couples....
|Re: Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by Iruobean(m): 8:06pm
henchamb:Must u use insultive words
|Re: Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by Olukat(m): 8:12pm
Just to inform him about the new bill
O! Nairaland front page now littered with Nonsense
|Re: Wedding Of Adetuke Morgan & Akintola Oluwadamilola: Osinbajo & Wife Spotted by bamoski(m): 8:13pm
Imagine
This man and his wife keep disgracing the office of the vice president.
Attending the wedding of a common blogger is unacceptable.
One more reason why him and his master be sent back to daura and ogbomoso respectively in 2019
(0) (Reply)
Lamido Sanusi: 11th On Time 100 Most Influential People List / OBJ Threatens To Quit PDP Chair Over Speakership Zoning / Dimka’s Coup; Obasanjo, Danjuma Are Cowards – UK High Commissioner
Viewing this topic: spencekat(m), Olaallah12345(m), SOFP, Jeel, martin1772(m), Elijahrona(m), hadduni(f), dnoblest(m), legendaryT, banom(m), abimic(m), Lescalier, Jcob(m), DidierDrogba, Okadalifestyle(m), yinka1839, kindex(m), Larryupsy, foyeks2001(f), kayrukky, k10, trilobite, kolawo(m), naijastoryz, kelish(f), Lilyjoe567(f), Ogunleti01(m), Vinepretty(f), MosD, okey4reel(m), Lisaflex(f), mrteewhy0104(m), Jjohola, JohnieWalker(m), Teehyy, datovid, surgical, hsbcasuals(m), ahmloks(m), mozland12(m) and 79 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13