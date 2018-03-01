Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake (11988 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Still on one of the most talked about wedding in 2018. Dolapo Osinbajo has taken full credits for baking her daughter Oluwadamilola's cake.



In her words, she said while posting the cake's picture on her Instagram account



“The cake I baked and decorated for my daughters wedding day. Trimmed the cake board with crochet.....The things our great mothers taught us!”



News by: FCMgist



Lalasticlala 4 Likes





News by: FCMgist



Read more:

http://fcmgist.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/wow-osibanjos-wife-baked-daughters.html?m=1



Check our Blog out for more juicy Gists More:News by: FCMgistRead more:Check our Blog out for more juicy Gists 2 Likes

Woman of grace by all standard. 31 Likes 2 Shares







This is the advantage of attending a finishing school unlike the slayqueens of today.



But, the only disadvantage is that such women will never give a BJ even if their lives depended on it. This is the advantage of attending a finishing school unlike the slayqueens of today.But, the only disadvantage is that such women will never give a BJ even if their lives depended on it. 41 Likes 1 Share

So? 1 Like

Lovely.



Real example of mother's. Not this slay Mama's we have this days who have nothing to offer. But stay glued in bbn 11 Likes

Great stuff! 1 Like

She is a good mother 8 Likes

Creativity at its peak 3 Likes

Make we fry beans

And so? Who is trying to force us to clap for someone's ability to bake in a country where jobless graduates are busy learning how to even fry guguru to survive? Many even want to bake...they can't afford the ingredients. 10 Likes

Woman with multiple talent. I respect you ma. 4 Likes

So this can make FP Rubbish







1000 yards wife and mother material...1000 yards

Mummy abeg my wedding is coming soon....I will Need one 5 Likes

Wow So Our VP wife is a caterer 1 Like

drey076:

Make we fry beans

yea, e reach to fry beans. she did well i am proud of her. yea, e reach to fry beans. she did well i am proud of her. 4 Likes

ok i don't care

Great grace is upon you, daughter of Zion!



Thanks for leading the young in the right path and for shining the light.



Sometimes, You wonder what the problem is with our country.



I hope that we can get the family on the first seat (The Osinbajos). But alas, many Nigerians would rather have looters lead us! 2 Likes

beuliful....

Sweet mama

Baked by her does not necessarily mean decorated by her

That's nice

very good one.if to say nah day mam from otuoke /mamma zp.dey for budget 3 billion for dinner cake very good one.if to say nah day mam from otuoke /mamma zp.dey for budget 3 billion for dinner cake

Baked by her does not necessarily mean decorated by her.

;Days