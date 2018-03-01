₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by Ennyhorlar(m): 9:39am
Still on one of the most talked about wedding in 2018. Dolapo Osinbajo has taken full credits for baking her daughter Oluwadamilola's cake.
In her words, she said while posting the cake's picture on her Instagram account
“The cake I baked and decorated for my daughters wedding day. Trimmed the cake board with crochet.....The things our great mothers taught us!”
Lalasticlala
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by Ennyhorlar(m): 9:41am
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by AntiWailer: 9:43am
Woman of grace by all standard.
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by NwaAmaikpe: 9:44am
This is the advantage of attending a finishing school unlike the slayqueens of today.
But, the only disadvantage is that such women will never give a BJ even if their lives depended on it.
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by Destined2win: 9:44am
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by Bayajidda1: 9:44am
So?
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by amnwa(m): 9:44am
Lovely.
Real example of mother's. Not this slay Mama's we have this days who have nothing to offer. But stay glued in bbn
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by mckenzieRx: 9:44am
Great stuff!
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by elshz(m): 9:44am
She is a good mother
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by Adaowerri111: 9:44am
Creativity at its peak
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by drey076(m): 9:44am
Make we fry beans
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by oyetunder(m): 9:44am
And so? Who is trying to force us to clap for someone's ability to bake in a country where jobless graduates are busy learning how to even fry guguru to survive? Many even want to bake...they can't afford the ingredients.
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by manmoraskk: 9:44am
Woman with multiple talent. I respect you ma.
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by Emmy9ite(m): 9:44am
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by idrisolaide(m): 9:44am
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by focus1256: 9:44am
So this can make FP Rubbish
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by engrobidigbo: 9:45am
wife and mother material...
1000 yards
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by Marxist001(m): 9:45am
Mummy abeg my wedding is coming soon....I will Need one
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by validstar1: 9:45am
Wow So Our VP wife is a caterer
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by NOC1(m): 9:45am
drey076:
yea, e reach to fry beans. she did well i am proud of her.
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by mhisbliss(f): 9:45am
ok i don't care
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by Dee60: 9:45am
Great grace is upon you, daughter of Zion!
Thanks for leading the young in the right path and for shining the light.
Sometimes, You wonder what the problem is with our country.
I hope that we can get the family on the first seat (The Osinbajos). But alas, many Nigerians would rather have looters lead us!
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by oloriadejoke(f): 9:46am
beuliful....
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by bjayx: 9:46am
Sweet mama
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by Aphrygian: 9:46am
Baked by her does not necessarily mean decorated by her
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by olasaad(f): 9:46am
That's nice
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by eleko1: 9:46am
very good one.if to say nah day mam from otuoke /mamma zp.dey for budget 3 billion for dinner cake
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by Aphrygian: 9:46am
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by kingelemide(m): 9:46am
;Days
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Baked Daughter Oluwadamilola's Wedding Cake by Partnerbiz3: 9:46am
video or idnbkvt
