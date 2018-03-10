₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Reasons Why Men Are Jealous In A Relationship by mrkunlex: 7:55pm
Reason Why Men Are Jealous In a Relationship
A relationship involves two people man and a woman sharing things in common and knowing each other's feeling.Man, that truly
love a woman will show his interest that he loves that lady vice vasa. Coming closer in a relationship tends to make them know each other and have a deeper love in a relationship for each other.
Reason why men are jealous in a relationship
Below is the reason why men are jealous in a relationship this will enable you to know what to avoid to maintain a balanced relationship
1) Any man that loves his girlfriend will never like to share it with any man
2) If a man cares for you always his proud and jealous of you, he might think that another guy might see you and admire you.
3) He doesn't want to see you talking to a male friend. He can never bear it seeing you talking to a male friend, he might be angry and try to throw abusive words at you.
4)If you are on online chatting and he sees
you online chatting, he might think that you are chatting with a male friend.
5) He doesn't want you to miss his calls: If you mistakenly miss his calls you are in trouble. she will keep on calling you until you pick his call.
6) He is always eager to know where you are: One of the ways to know a guy that truly loves his girlfriend and jealous of her, he always eager to where she is at any moment.
7) He is known for his visit every time: He always visiting you at any time.
|Re: Reasons Why Men Are Jealous In A Relationship by MayhorE(m): 8:04pm
I'll call that security conscious, they are trying to be protective, men don't call it jealousy
2 Likes
|Re: Reasons Why Men Are Jealous In A Relationship by SenorFax(m): 8:05pm
Men are jealous becos as a man we know what a fellow man is capable of. Simple
1 Like
|Re: Reasons Why Men Are Jealous In A Relationship by mrkunlex: 8:12pm
SenorFax:you get it right.lemme give you 60% out of 100%
|Re: Reasons Why Men Are Jealous In A Relationship by mrkunlex: 8:14pm
MayhorE:hmmm
|Re: Reasons Why Men Are Jealous In A Relationship by DIYhackers: 10:34pm
Seeing your girlfriend online chatting and you're thinking she's chatting with a male friend
****************
These points are not for jealous men but for men with insecurity issues.
|Re: Reasons Why Men Are Jealous In A Relationship by Tekecoms1(m): 10:34pm
Just Anybody can be jealous in a relationship.
|Re: Reasons Why Men Are Jealous In A Relationship by marttol: 10:35pm
A real man can only be jealous in a MARRIAGE not relationship
|Re: Reasons Why Men Are Jealous In A Relationship by tundelis(m): 10:35pm
|Re: Reasons Why Men Are Jealous In A Relationship by Dottore: 10:35pm
If u dont have a place to enjoy your weekend I think your best option is to go and sleep and stop writing trash.
|Re: Reasons Why Men Are Jealous In A Relationship by 1stCitizen: 10:38pm
|Re: Reasons Why Men Are Jealous In A Relationship by Follygunners: 10:39pm
|Re: Reasons Why Men Are Jealous In A Relationship by Mandrake007(m): 10:39pm
women are like kids,gotta control them or they go astray and you can only blame yourself when they transgress,gotta be security conscious or watch your good girl turn into a sex freak craving other d!cks #staywoke.
|Re: Reasons Why Men Are Jealous In A Relationship by chuksjuve(m): 10:40pm
Jealousy is a natural attribute of any human being...
In a relationship it depicts a "healthy concern , possession against intrusion or invasion"
Unfortunately due to human limitations and weakness it's expression get misconstrued and insome cases because it could not be controlled it leads to either of the two manifesting negative vices or emotional outburst or acts..
A man human who is not jealous is simply a robot.
