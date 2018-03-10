₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by Ghydyon(m): 11:55pm On Mar 10
Contrary to the post in this link
http://www.nairaland.com/4391072/mike-adenugas-globacom-sacks-over
Here are testimonies to debunk the widespread rumour in the link above.
Just saw some interesting comments from Married female staff of Globacom who are still working in Glo on this Nairaland thread ; rumors circulating claims Glo sacked 90 Female staff for being married but these set of women have come out to refute this news. According to them, people were sacked for not being effective. It was a restructuring that also got many married women promoted as well. They are sympathetic towards their affected colleagues and are also concerned about this false news while sharing stories of how the telco they have served for many years has been good to them.
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by Fynestboi: 12:01am
Interesting so it has been rumors.
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by Ghydyon(m): 12:09am
Bloggers at work
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by Ghydyon(m): 12:13am
Fynestboi:Althought they sacked some people but not all the married women o, Nigerians can exaggerate
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by Slimberry1(f): 12:15am
naija, our matter will always tire me, Chai, see as dem paint am. Well, it is always made to look like home industries can't do anything good, so they're always looking for downfall. They made it looked like Glo sacked all the married women, u carry yang throw way for my country pipu
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by shakaragirl: 12:17am
Love the statement by that “Lolu39” , I saw that thread today , it’s really sad to hear women being sacked but I heard from my neighbor that it wasn’t just women and I also heard many people were promoted too. So I don’t know why people are attacking Glo. Make una leave Glo alone biko. #JustSaying
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by ademipeju(f): 12:22am
Nawa for my Naija people oooo.... Dem want spoil Market for person.
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by techguy781: 12:22am
You see? Adenuga is very sensible I swear
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by techguy781: 12:23am
shakaragirl:
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by KushyKush: 6:13am
lol...nawa oh.
These guys were paid terminal fees and it was because they weren't working. Anywhere you are you need to be productive if you don't want to be sacked!
No sane person will keep wasting money on people who aren't productive
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by Gflat: 6:21am
KushyKush:
I have always encouraged people to wait for the authentication of any news before promoting rumors. Glo is not the only network company in Nigeria. Believe it or not, some machineries can be paid to black list their names.
I have a sister working in glo, she is married and she was not sacked. I called to confirm this when I read the news on frontpage
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by BalleyB: 6:29am
Nutase:
I like this comment. Victims should declare themselves so people can fight for them because I doubt the credibility of that news
FarahAideed:This makes a whole bunch of sense
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by KushyKush: 6:35am
Gflat:
This (the telecommunication market) is a competitive place. Sometimes people do crazy shìt to downplay the others.
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by Catheriny: 6:44am
If this is true, it might be due to the complaint glo gets from the staffs.
Most women become stubborn, less ambitious, very rude, careless and arrogant once they get married.
They come to work late and sometimes close work at will just because they are married and if u dare correct them, they call their husband.
Some use almost 6 months for various leave and off and give their employer just 6 months, which capitalist will condone that except government work
If I had my way, no married woman will work in higher institution admins and in fact in any civil service position that involves serving masses cos they are the worst set of staff to deal with.
Go to Nigerian higher institutions and civil service orgs and govt parastatals and watch how most married women ignore people and gossip.
They can abandon you while playing with their kids or gossipping with their colleagues or dealing their personal businesses....some even sell snacks, etc, abandoning their jobs because they know at the end of the month, they get salary alert, so who is customer to complain
They make themselves demigods in their workplaces
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by Catheriny: 6:46am
BalleyB:Victims? If you read through the previous thread nobody declared anything. out of the almost 10,000 people that viewed the thread, nobody was sacked and could come out to say anything if truly it was injustice?
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by chriskosherbal(m): 6:48am
Yes I will totally agree that the telecommunication industry is a competitive market and for every competitive market firms operating in such industry can go to any length to downplay one another ...is the rule of the game ...
But am a man who don't easily discard rumours easily ..just as every smoke has a source so also is rumour ...as it is popularly Said behind every rumour there is an element of truth ..
I think this should be properly investigated....I have been in this world for some time now and I swear anything can happen especially in this sub-Sahara country Nigeria.
I rest my case.
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by BalleyB: 6:51am
Catheriny:The were sacked due to bad work ethics. Glo will not sack those adding value to it's company
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by BalleyB: 6:54am
chriskosherbal:
For sure people were sacked but that doesn't mean they are all women. This is probably one of those sacked coming back to hunt glo
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by Catheriny: 6:55am
BalleyB:Exactly my brother. In my company you have to meet up with targets and of you can't perform you get laid off. There are people out there ready to work
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by Flewble: 7:00am
This is simply a bad attempt to whip up sentiment using the "married women card"..
It is bad that you lost your job(and i honestly feel your pain) but it is inexcusably wrong to play the " women are victims" card.
Everything that has a beginning will end one day, including the jobs we are enjoying or enduring!
You were not sacked because you are a married women! It does add up. Employees do loose thier jobs especially in the private sector.
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by Hankonx: 7:09am
Flewble:lol, a married woman working in glo made this statement on the other thread
Melly345:
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by Flewble: 7:16am
Hankonx:Can you imagine. Bloggers are capable of civil war!
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by OneCorner: 11:21am
igbos and lies
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by AnodaIT(m): 11:51am
Who we go believe now
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by funmitalks190: 1:41pm
Well, I know for sure that the head of customer care and the head of legal in Glo are both women so I don’t understand why the shouts of victimization
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by jerflakes(m): 5:13pm
Ghydyon:
Overexagrrate
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by Iseoluwani: 5:14pm
Seun Nairaland irks of lies, useless posts and bigotry claims
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by Alexk2(m): 5:15pm
I love this. Nairaland too need restructuring. Some mods who are making this forum suck must leave...giving way for those who can turn things around here.
Guys, let's make a vote for this move; if you believe nairaland should be restructured, click yes....click share if you don't.
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by emeijeh(m): 5:18pm
Who do we believe now?
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by Opoki(m): 5:20pm
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by SmartyPants(m): 5:27pm
Why do all the names have numbers after them?
|Re: Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked by Habibatuley23: 5:28pm
There is no smoke without fire
