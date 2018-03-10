Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Married Female Staff Of Globacom Refute Claims Of Being Sacked (3498 Views)

Here are testimonies to debunk the widespread rumour in the link above.



Just saw some interesting comments from Married female staff of Globacom who are still working in Glo on this Nairaland thread ; rumors circulating claims Glo sacked 90 Female staff for being married but these set of women have come out to refute this news. According to them, people were sacked for not being effective. It was a restructuring that also got many married women promoted as well. They are sympathetic towards their affected colleagues and are also concerned about this false news while sharing stories of how the telco they have served for many years has been good to them.

Interesting so it has been rumors.

Bloggers at work 1 Like

Fynestboi:

Althought they sacked some people but not all the married women o, Nigerians can exaggerate

naija, our matter will always tire me, Chai, see as dem paint am. Well, it is always made to look like home industries can't do anything good, so they're always looking for downfall. They made it looked like Glo sacked all the married women, u carry yang throw way for my country pipu naija, our matter will always tire me, Chai, see as dem paint am. Well, it is always made to look like home industries can't do anything good, so they're always looking for downfall. They made it looked like Glo sacked all the married women, u carry yang throw way for my country pipu 1 Like

Love the statement by that “Lolu39” , I saw that thread today , it’s really sad to hear women being sacked but I heard from my neighbor that it wasn’t just women and I also heard many people were promoted too. So I don’t know why people are attacking Glo. Make una leave Glo alone biko. #JustSaying 3 Likes

Nawa for my Naija people oooo.... Dem want spoil Market for person.

You see? Adenuga is very sensible I swear

shakaragirl:

Love the statement by that “Lolu39” , I saw that thread today , it’s really sad to hear women being sacked but I heard from my neighbor that it wasn’t just women and I also heard many people were promoted too. So I don’t know why people are attacking Glo. Make una leave Glo alone biko. #JustSaying

lol...nawa oh.



These guys were paid terminal fees and it was because they weren't working. Anywhere you are you need to be productive if you don't want to be sacked!



No sane person will keep wasting money on people who aren't productive 2 Likes

KushyKush:

lol...nawa oh.



These guys were paid terminal fees and it was because they weren't working. Anywhere you are you need to be productive if you don't want to be sacked!



No sane person will keep wasting money on people who aren't productive

I have always encouraged people to wait for the authentication of any news before promoting rumors. Glo is not the only network company in Nigeria. Believe it or not, some machineries can be paid to black list their names.

I have a sister working in glo, she is married and she was not sacked. I called to confirm this when I read the news on frontpage 3 Likes

Nutase:

How true is this?? We need victims to come forward then we can know the next step to take.

I like this comment. Victims should declare themselves so people can fight for them because I doubt the credibility of that news



FarahAideed:

I like this comment. Victims should declare themselves so people can fight for them because I doubt the credibility of that news

This makes a whole bunch of sense

Gflat:





I have always encouraged people to wait for the authentication of any news before promoting rumors. Glo is not the only network company in Nigeria. Believe it or not, some machineries can be paid to black list their names.

I have a sister working in glo, she is married and she was not sacked. I called to confirm this when I read the news on frontpage



This (the telecommunication market) is a competitive place. Sometimes people do crazy shìt to downplay the others.

If this is true, it might be due to the complaint glo gets from the staffs.



Most women become stubborn, less ambitious, very rude, careless and arrogant once they get married.



They come to work late and sometimes close work at will just because they are married and if u dare correct them, they call their husband.



Some use almost 6 months for various leave and off and give their employer just 6 months, which capitalist will condone that except government work



If I had my way, no married woman will work in higher institution admins and in fact in any civil service position that involves serving masses cos they are the worst set of staff to deal with.



Go to Nigerian higher institutions and civil service orgs and govt parastatals and watch how most married women ignore people and gossip.



They can abandon you while playing with their kids or gossipping with their colleagues or dealing their personal businesses....some even sell snacks, etc, abandoning their jobs because they know at the end of the month, they get salary alert, so who is customer to complain



They make themselves demigods in their workplaces 2 Likes

BalleyB:





I like this comment. Victims should declare themselves so people can fight for them because I doubt the credibility of that news





Victims? If you read through the previous thread nobody declared anything. out of the almost 10,000 people that viewed the thread, nobody was sacked and could come out to say anything if truly it was injustice?

Yes I will totally agree that the telecommunication industry is a competitive market and for every competitive market firms operating in such industry can go to any length to downplay one another ...is the rule of the game ...





But am a man who don't easily discard rumours easily ..just as every smoke has a source so also is rumour ...as it is popularly Said behind every rumour there is an element of truth ..





I think this should be properly investigated....I have been in this world for some time now and I swear anything can happen especially in this sub-Sahara country Nigeria.



I rest my case. 1 Like

Catheriny:



The were sacked due to bad work ethics. Glo will not sack those adding value to it's company

chriskosherbal:

Yes I will totally agree that the telecommunication industry is a competitive market and for every competitive market firms operating in such industry can go to any length to downplay one another ...is the rule of the game ...





But am a man who don't easily discard rumours easily ..just as every smoke has a source so also is rumour ...as it is popularly Said behind every rumour there is an element of truth ..





I think this should be properly investigated....I have been in this world for some time now and I swear anything can happen especially in this sub-Sahara country Nigeria.



I rest my case.

For sure people were sacked but that doesn't mean they are all women. This is probably one of those sacked coming back to hunt glo

BalleyB:

Exactly my brother. In my company you have to meet up with targets and of you can't perform you get laid off. There are people out there ready to work

This is simply a bad attempt to whip up sentiment using the "married women card"..



It is bad that you lost your job(and i honestly feel your pain) but it is inexcusably wrong to play the " women are victims" card.



Everything that has a beginning will end one day, including the jobs we are enjoying or enduring!



You were not sacked because you are a married women! It does add up. Employees do loose thier jobs especially in the private sector. 1 Like

Flewble:

This is simply a bad attempt to whip up sentiment using the "married women card"..



It is bad that you lost your job(and i honestly feel your pain) but it is inexcusably wrong to play the " women are victims" card.



Everything that has a beginning will end one day, including the jobs we are enjoying or enduring!



You were not sacked because you are a married women! It does add up. Employees do loose thier jobs especially in the private sector. lol, a married woman working in glo made this statement on the other thread



Melly345:

Melly345:

My opinion here differs from the writer here. I work with Globacom and I'm married with a Child. I am still in employment and placed in a more senior role. We all knew of the recent corporate restructuring exercise although it took us all by surprise. The loss of employment at this time is very painful and I feel the pain and frustration of my colleagues whose employment have been terminated. I'm aware of so many male and single female colleagues whose employment were also terminated as a result of this restructuring exercise. Though I'm not privy to the criteria that informed the terminations and new staff placements, I believe there was a structure to it which was definitely not targeted at married women. Rather, my informed guess would be 'efficiency'. Could the writer be more fact based?

Hankonx:



lol, a married woman working in glo made this statement on the other thread



Can you imagine. Bloggers are capable of civil war!

igbos and lies

Who we go believe now

Well, I know for sure that the head of customer care and the head of legal in Glo are both women so I don’t understand why the shouts of victimization 1 Like

Ghydyon:

Althought they sacked some people but not all the married women o, Nigerians can exaggerate

Overexagrrate

Seun Nairaland irks of lies, useless posts and bigotry claims 1 Like

I love this. Nairaland too need restructuring. Some mods who are making this forum suck must leave...giving way for those who can turn things around here.

Guys, let's make a vote for this move; if you believe nairaland should be restructured, click yes....click share if you don't.

Who do we believe now?

