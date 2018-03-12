Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) (12308 Views)

Just last night, the Woju crooner shared a video on his instastories showing Chidinma sitting on a bed while fiddling with her phone and laughed as he filmed her. He put a love emoji across her photo.





Hopefully, this cute love story ends well.



Source:



None of my business 11 Likes 1 Share

So make I fry watermelon abi 23 Likes

YORUBA GO AND DATE YOUR YORUBA WOMEN.



STOP EMBRASSING YOURSELF UP AND DOWN. 21 Likes 1 Share

Has she left that yoruba dude she acted with?? 3 Likes

this chidinma is confused about who to date, Wat do I know self , shoot.... 2 Likes

legitnow:

legitnow:

She likes yoruba guys like kilode 8 Likes

today u r datin this, tumao dating that, atleast if u no sabi wetin u go sing again.. go marry born quick quick 1 Like

Blogger n fake news....no picture togeda and their dating .....in sprit bah.??..celebrities always wanna be talked abt dah y he(kiss daniel) did dat.n u open ur mouth and say their dating....another one is Rihanna and Donjazzy are datin...hungry blogger 4 Likes

legitnow:

Chidinma is 26 Years



Udonminit



So her age de move like world cup......Every four four years, she'll be plus one.



Adonbelivit 49 Likes 1 Share

legitnow:

This is a This is a welcom development This is a welcom development

walexGodson:

So make I fry watermelon abi My broda ah tink we shud roast catarrh My broda ah tink we shud roast catarrh 5 Likes 1 Share

I'll comment when it gets to fp

So wake me up when it on fp

In avicii's voice

legitnow:

legitnow:

hmm how can we have time to think of a better Nigeria how can we put aside our differences?? with all these comments i see there is no hope oo. i cant fit wasted my time make i carry dey go. 3 Likes

Ask4diva:

She likes yoruba guys like kilode

She knows better! She knows better! 9 Likes 2 Shares





So, Chidinma Is 26 Years Old?

please is it chidinma the singer?



or is it the one that sells akara at my backyard?



STILESGANG:

Tell you'd women to leave yoruba prick alone abi sugar dey there So in your culture, it is the women that chase the men and not the other way round?



CSTR2:



So in your culture, it is the women that chase the men and not the other way round?



You are too slow for comfort. The yoruba guys ain't forcing your women,are they?



STILESGANG:

The yoruba guys ain't forcing your women,are they?



Now who is the slowpoke? Shut the fucck up.

Given the Yoruba male propensity for anything yellow in skirts, I think you should ask your men to exercise more cultural fidelity.



Igbo men are dating Yoruba women in Lagos, but you don't see us yapping about it.



Besides what is so special about chidinma? Was she not the same girl following flavour about?



Igbo men are the supreme Nigerian male. We date who we want and we don't count it as an achievement.

See dis fool above me - bragging beating his his chest. Typical potorpotorian 15 Likes

legitnow:

You guys should update your swag and dating skills. They don't call Yoruba demons for nothing. They have it. You guys should update your swag and dating skills. They don't call Yoruba demons for nothing. They have it. 9 Likes

Nixiepie:

this chidinma is confused about who to date,

Wat do I know self , shoot.... what do I know sef....that's the new trend now. U always use what do I know sef....that's the new trend now. U always use

Chai...Dating is as old as the Garden of Eden. Next case please...





Or.... Is this not the same Chidinma who used to spread like star fish on Tekno's bed?Or.... 1 Like