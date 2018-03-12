₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,511 members, 4,128,880 topics. Date: Monday, 12 March 2018 at 01:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) (12308 Views)
Banky W Says Kiss Daniel Is One Of His Favourite Artists Of All Time / Kiss Daniel Is The Biggest Winner At The Headies Awards 2016 / Chidinma Ekile Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by olorijiblo: 10:06am On Mar 11
According to a solid LIB source, singer Kiss Daniel, 23, is dating fellow singer, Chidinma Ekile, 26. The two began dating some time this year, and Kiss Daniel is said to be quite in love and not hiding it.
Just last night, the Woju crooner shared a video on his instastories showing Chidinma sitting on a bed while fiddling with her phone and laughed as he filmed her. He put a love emoji across her photo.
Hopefully, this cute love story ends well.
Source:
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2018/3/lib-exclusive-kiss-daniel-is-dating-singer-chidinma-ekile.html
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by Oluwasaeon(m): 10:32am On Mar 11
None of my business
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by walexGodson(m): 11:18am On Mar 11
So make I fry watermelon abi
23 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by legitnow: 12:17pm On Mar 11
YORUBA GO AND DATE YOUR YORUBA WOMEN.
STOP EMBRASSING YOURSELF UP AND DOWN.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by Tamarapetty(f): 1:01pm On Mar 11
Has she left that yoruba dude she acted with??
3 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by Nixiepie(f): 1:07pm On Mar 11
this chidinma is confused about who to date, Wat do I know self , shoot....
2 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by CONFAMA: 2:06pm On Mar 11
legitnow:Igbo babes go and date ur useless Igbo men. Don't kill yourself cos of Yoruba
70 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by CONFAMA: 2:06pm On Mar 11
legitnow:Igbo babes go and date ur useless Igbo men. Don't kill yourself cos of Yoruba
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by Ask4diva(f): 2:29pm On Mar 11
She likes yoruba guys like kilode
8 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by MustiizRaja(m): 3:01pm On Mar 11
today u r datin this, tumao dating that, atleast if u no sabi wetin u go sing again.. go marry born quick quick
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by Franzee(m): 3:58pm On Mar 11
Blogger n fake news....no picture togeda and their dating .....in sprit bah.??..celebrities always wanna be talked abt dah y he(kiss daniel) did dat.n u open ur mouth and say their dating....another one is Rihanna and Donjazzy are datin...hungry blogger
4 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by STILESGANG: 4:00pm On Mar 11
legitnow:Tell you'd women to leave yoruba prick alone abi sugar dey there
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by donstan18(m): 4:01pm On Mar 11
Chidinma is 26 Years
Udonminit
So her age de move like world cup......Every four four years, she'll be plus one.
Adonbelivit
49 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by sudaisbeard(m): 4:11pm On Mar 11
legitnow:Werey
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by sudaisbeard(m): 4:14pm On Mar 11
This is aThis is a welcom development
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by TonyBankz(m): 5:35pm On Mar 11
walexGodson:My broda ah tink we shud roast catarrh
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by Wapkoshcom(m): 6:51pm On Mar 11
I'll comment when it gets to fp
So wake me up when it on fp
In avicii's voice
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by Wapkoshcom(m): 6:58pm On Mar 11
legitnow:Igbo bitches go and date your flat headed men
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by bayocanny: 7:10pm On Mar 11
legitnow:Receive sense bro
8 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by falcon01: 8:11pm On Mar 11
hmm how can we have time to think of a better Nigeria how can we put aside our differences?? with all these comments i see there is no hope oo. i cant fit wasted my time make i carry dey go.
3 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by Follygunners: 8:20pm On Mar 11
Ask4diva:
She knows better!
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by Willexmania: 9:01pm On Mar 11
So, Chidinma Is 26 Years Old?
please is it chidinma the singer?
or is it the one that sells akara at my backyard?
Chidinma, we are washing u in 3d Laidis............
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by CSTR2: 9:12pm On Mar 11
STILESGANG:So in your culture, it is the women that chase the men and not the other way round?
You are too slow for comfort.
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by STILESGANG: 9:14pm On Mar 11
CSTR2:The yoruba guys ain't forcing your women,are they?
Now who is the slowpoke?
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by CSTR2: 9:21pm On Mar 11
STILESGANG:Shut the fucck up.
Given the Yoruba male propensity for anything yellow in skirts, I think you should ask your men to exercise more cultural fidelity.
Igbo men are dating Yoruba women in Lagos, but you don't see us yapping about it.
Besides what is so special about chidinma? Was she not the same girl following flavour about?
Igbo men are the supreme Nigerian male. We date who we want and we don't count it as an achievement.
Making money is the achievement.
5 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by FisifunKododada: 11:16pm On Mar 11
See dis fool above me - bragging beating his his chest. Typical potorpotorian
15 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by DoTheNeedful: 12:02am
legitnow:
You guys should update your swag and dating skills. They don't call Yoruba demons for nothing. They have it.
9 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by Alezy(m): 12:02am
Nixiepie:what do I know sef....that's the new trend now. U always use
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by oyetunder(m): 12:03am
Chai...Dating is as old as the Garden of Eden. Next case please...
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by omooba969(m): 12:03am
Is this not the same Chidinma who used to spread like star fish on Tekno's bed?
Or....
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel Is Dating Chidinma Ekile - LIB (Photos) by Sard(m): 12:05am
So many losers with "flat heads" on this forum nowadays.
When something was posted about DJ cuppy dating an igbo guy the other day, they were saying Yoruba girls can't do without Igbo boys.. Now they've changed story to Yoruba boys running after Igbo girls.
Pathetic people with low self esteem.
Only losers without meaningful lives fight every time for tribesmen that don't know them and find so much pleasure in talking about the achievements of others since they've none.
13 Likes
SHOCKING!!!SEE What Happens In Underground Night Parties In Nairobi [+18 PHOTOS] / Photos:Actress Yvonne Okoro Exposes Her B*oobs And Undies,Begs 4 $ex From People / Patoranking Kicks Off First European Tour In Sweeden
Viewing this topic: richie9093(m), bligs, efilefun(m), DoTheNeedful, brisstone(m), akinsto4ever(m), Seequadry(m), kolnel, Kezifils(m), xukwaa, deejay04, Valro(m), michaelang(m), Kimcutie(m), vfekpe, Remzoid, TOMwizzi, muyiwa22(m), Nwaisuochi(m), aaronson(m), AlexReports(m), thaotech(m), demjohn(m), bigStace, OluDare01(m), LZAA, MYMINDER(m), robonski15(m), Koladelampard, jackyraw09, Inception(m), nwanna89(m), Akinwerndey, Paschal001, Dipwater(m), tellyson, seuncyber(m), sleekman(m), leighcon(m), santa007(m), Simbrixton(m), xnsandrxns, lexxycool, Babakenny(m), sharpman1(m), Kennywills7(m) and 84 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21