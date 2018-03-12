₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by Yuneek(f): 10:22am
The Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Tuesday declared what Nigeria's number one city will be like by 2025.
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by chuksjuve(m): 10:29am
Lagos !!!
I don't know why scam and fraud comes to mind my when I hear Ambode talking about Lagos state
Quote me at your own good...
Mute will be my reply to you .
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by sekundosekundo: 10:49am
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by three: 11:18am
Really?
Lagos flouts it's own procurement laws with rock solid opacity. Crony companies are set up and enriched with Lagosians hard-earned money.
When last did you see adverts for tender of Lagos State projects?
When last was actual procurement done on any project?
HAVE PLANET PROJECTS BUILT A KIOSK BEFORE AMBODE'S GOVERNMENT IN LAGOS ?
Who owns these companies?
How do you partner with a Visionscape that didn't exist a year ago?
MEANWHILE THIS SAME MAN WORE A $17,000 WRISTWATCH IN HIS CAMPAIGN PHOTO!
Someone that spent 27/30 years in Public Service.
No worry, d guy never start wit una. No be him help Tinubu arrange IGR when Obasanjo hold LG money.
Eko șę șę bęrę
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by henritinecy(m): 12:50pm
May GOD Be With You As You Work Towards Accomplishing This Feature
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by Laple0541(m): 12:51pm
Kudos to the Lagos state government for its efforts, however, Lagos will still be in shadow of itself of other states (esp the neighbouring ones ) are not making efforts to equally improve their states.
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by onupeter(m): 12:51pm
Really?
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by omega2128(m): 12:51pm
wow
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by blackbeau1(f): 12:51pm
Story for the gods
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by salbis(m): 12:51pm
Eko oni baje.
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by Ofemmanutosure: 12:51pm
Where is the foto nah
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by NaijaFutbol: 12:52pm
Cool.
Lagoon will be like Festac
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by Annnonymous: 12:52pm
henritinecy:
Laple0541:
ffome:
henritinecy:
abiodunalasa:
See una life
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by magiki(m): 12:52pm
Until then (2025)
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by Aldebaran(m): 12:52pm
AMBODE
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by vicoloni(m): 12:52pm
I used to like this guy but he's beginning to annoy me. His aggressive revenue drive is very anti people.
He's becoming too ambitious lately.
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by profosenogoboy: 12:53pm
Abasi mikikpayong
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by Bolustical: 12:54pm
Ride on governor,
We want a Lagos and a SW whose Lingua franca will be entirely Yoruba.
A Lagos where cultural consciousness grows at the same rate with infrastructural development.
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by Bolustical: 12:54pm
Okkk
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by tobtap: 12:54pm
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by Authoreety: 12:54pm
Easier said than done !
May God help him and help all our leaders to meet up to expectations....
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by Chukazu: 12:55pm
"The governor also stated that almost half of the Lagos state Internally Generated Revenue is used for the payment of salaries, including pensions and gratuities."
Used in paying Tinubu ?
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by Innov8ve1: 12:56pm
Greedy governor that is hell bent on robbing lagosians with land use charge, smh
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by jashar(f): 12:56pm
you and who? abeg, ambo, don't think of running for 2nd term o. the way you're 'taxing' lagosians ehn, it might bite you in the azz come re-election. ki ni de?
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by benuejosh(m): 12:56pm
True that. But will the infrastructural development in Lagos be able to meet/catch up with Abuja??
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by Fanatique: 12:58pm
Vvh
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by judecares1: 12:58pm
JUST IMAGINE
2025
AMBODE IS ONLY GOD THAT WILL JUDGE U WITH ALL D TAXES,MOST ESPECIALLY THE SUDDEN INCREMENT IN TOLL GATE FEE
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by TooNoisy(f): 12:59pm
This man is a silent achiever. He will definitely get a second term based on his performance.
Restructuring is the right thing to do, however, we do not need to restructure for our governors to start performing their duties. This man has a vision for Lagos State and he is quietly executing his visions - restructuring or no restructuring. If Ambode is able to just generate additional 1GW of Power through the Light Up Lagos Project, Lagos State will no longer need Federal Funding and that is the fact. Lagos light rail will happen and you guys need to see what is going on at Lagos Free Trade Zone and Epe. In a few years time, the economy of Lagos State will be bigger than the rest of Nigeria.
|Re: The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode by AntiWailer: 1:00pm
na so
