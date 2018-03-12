Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Lagos Of Our Dreams: This Is What Lagos Will Be Like By 2025 - Ambode (22193 Views)

The Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Tuesday declared what Nigeria's number one city will be like by 2025.



Ambode, made the submission at the gathering of captains of industry and top government officials at a programme tagged ‘LagosMeansBusiness’.



He stressed that government is consequently expected to explore the economic potentials of the state to meet the needs of the citizenry, adding that Lagos will be Africa’s model megacity, a global, economic and financial hub that is safe, secure, functional and productive.



The governor also stated that almost half of the Lagos state Internally Generated Revenue is used for the payment of salaries, including pensions and gratuities.



He said: “This event presents a platform for all concerned stakeholders to chat a path for the future of Lagos without any sentiment.







“This administration has decided to focus on three key areas of Power, Education and transport as a way of affecting other sectors of the society indirectly.



“The challenges of Lagos is enormous and it demands a strategic and proactive approach.’’



The governor maintained that Lagos needs structured corporate social responsibility targeted at initiatives that would be mutually beneficial to private sector and government.



The government, he said, would continue to support private sector, pleading that, “We are not true citizens until we become responsible tax payers.”



Ambode assured every Lagos resident that he would make their taxes work for them with a transparent and incorruptible government with good value for taxes paid.







The governor disclosed that taxable adult in Lagos are eight million out of which only 700,000 pay taxes.



He said: “We will tax those who are rich so as to protect them. That is what property tax which law was enacted in 2002 is saying. After 17 years, the law had not been reviewed.”



I don't know why scam and fraud comes to mind my when I hear Ambode talking about Lagos state



I don't know why scam and fraud comes to mind my when I hear Ambode talking about Lagos state

Really?



Lagos flouts it's own procurement laws with rock solid opacity. Crony companies are set up and enriched with Lagosians hard-earned money.



When last did you see adverts for tender of Lagos State projects?



When last was actual procurement done on any project?



HAVE PLANET PROJECTS BUILT A KIOSK BEFORE AMBODE'S GOVERNMENT IN LAGOS ?



Who owns these companies?



How do you partner with a Visionscape that didn't exist a year ago?



MEANWHILE THIS SAME MAN WORE A $17,000 WRISTWATCH IN HIS CAMPAIGN PHOTO!



Someone that spent 27/30 years in Public Service.



No worry, d guy never start wit una. No be him help Tinubu arrange IGR when Obasanjo hold LG money.



Eko șę șę bęrę



May GOD Be With You As You Work Towards Accomplishing This Feature 4 Likes

Kudos to the Lagos state government for its efforts, however, Lagos will still be in shadow of itself of other states (esp the neighbouring ones ) are not making efforts to equally improve their states. 5 Likes

wow

Story for the gods 9 Likes 1 Share

Cool.



Lagoon will be like Festac 1 Like

I used to like this guy but he's beginning to annoy me. His aggressive revenue drive is very anti people.

He's becoming too ambitious lately. 9 Likes

Ride on governor,



We want a Lagos and a SW whose Lingua franca will be entirely Yoruba.



A Lagos where cultural consciousness grows at the same rate with infrastructural development. 2 Likes

Easier said than done !











May God help him and help all our leaders to meet up to expectations....

"The governor also stated that almost half of the Lagos state Internally Generated Revenue is used for the payment of salaries, including pensions and gratuities."







Used in paying Tinubu ? Used in paying Tinubu 2 Likes

Greedy governor that is hell bent on robbing lagosians with land use charge, smh



you and who? abeg, ambo, don't think of running for 2nd term o. the way you're 'taxing' lagosians ehn, it might bite you in the azz come re-election. ki ni de?

True that. But will the infrastructural development in Lagos be able to meet/catch up with Abuja??

AMBODE IS ONLY GOD THAT WILL JUDGE U WITH ALL D TAXES,MOST ESPECIALLY THE SUDDEN INCREMENT IN TOLL GATE FEE 1 Like

This man is a silent achiever. He will definitely get a second term based on his performance.



Restructuring is the right thing to do, however, we do not need to restructure for our governors to start performing their duties. This man has a vision for Lagos State and he is quietly executing his visions - restructuring or no restructuring. If Ambode is able to just generate additional 1GW of Power through the Light Up Lagos Project, Lagos State will no longer need Federal Funding and that is the fact. Lagos light rail will happen and you guys need to see what is going on at Lagos Free Trade Zone and Epe. In a few years time, the economy of Lagos State will be bigger than the rest of Nigeria. 5 Likes