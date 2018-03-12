Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari (15918 Views)

Akume recalled that Benue people overwhelmingly voted for Buhari in 2015 despite the fact the then Senate President, David Mark, who is a member of the PDP hailed from the state.





He called on the president to help end the killings of citizens in the state.



He said, “Your Excellency, you could recall that Senator David Mark was Senate President while Suswam was the Chief Security of the State, yet the Tiv people voted for you in 2015.



“We have no federal project in Benue State, Ortom does not make law, Benue People made the law, JS Tarka fought for the unity of our country Nigeria, Mr. President the Tiv people are not happy about your reaction towards the killing of Tiv farmers by Fulani herdsman.”



Details later…

Plain and truth



I doff my hat for you Akume



Baba didn't handle Benue issue well 87 Likes 8 Shares

sarrki:

Plain and truth



I doff my hat for you Akume



Baba didn't handle Benue issue well You are right. Baba really fvck up on that Benue wahala sha. I can see you are very good patriot, you always say the truth. You are right. Baba really fvck up on that Benue wahala sha. I can see you are very good patriot, you always say the truth. 28 Likes 4 Shares





This is not Jonathan that has some empathy, this man is stone cold, he will be laughing hard now. Do you think he cares?This is not Jonathan that has some empathy, this man is stone cold, he will be laughing hard now. 63 Likes

I am a buharist to the core



I criticized him were he wrong



Also commend him were he did well 8 Likes 2 Shares

python1:



You are right. Baba really fvck up on that Benue wahala sha. I can see you are very good patriot, you always say the truth.

Thank you Sir



My ,Our Nationalist, ,Articulate, Reliable and Elder statesman



Thank you once again Thank you SirMy ,Our Nationalist, ,Articulate, Reliable and Elder statesmanThank you once again 5 Likes 2 Shares





Buhari doesn't understand leadership , let alone democratic leadership.



Human lives doesn't mean anything to him..



But if it were to be cows, baba will call for a national mourning



That's why he's called the chief in cowmander of the Fulaniarmed forces ..



Sai baba!!!!!

chants the zombies ... You can't give what you don't have ..Buhari doesn't understand leadership , let alone democratic leadership.Human lives doesn't mean anything to him..But if it were to be cows, baba will call for a national mourningThat's why he's called the chief in cowmander of the Fulaniarmed forces ..Sai baba!!!!!chants the zombies ... 34 Likes





Concerned Nigerians aren't happy with him. Even those killed and the gods.



The Almighty too is never happy with those without empathy. Only Benue peopleConcerned Nigerians aren't happy with him. Even those killed and the gods.The Almighty too is never happy with those without empathy. 11 Likes

Speak truth to power.



What you guys failed to do early in the day. It is better late than never. 3 Likes

sarrki:

I am a buharist to the core



I criticized him were he wrong



Also commend him were he did well



My friend he has gone wrong in every single thing he has done or not done My friend he has gone wrong in every single thing he has done or not done 42 Likes 2 Shares

".......Mr. President the Tiv people are not happy about your reaction towards the killing of Tiv farmers by Fulani herdsmen.”



Gbam! Thank God he rightfully called them "Fulani Herdsmen". Say on Akume otherwise ass-licking will simply lead to more deaths. 6 Likes

Better done than Never.

sarrki:

I am a buharist to the core



I criticized him were he wrong



Also commend him were he did well

Tell the world one he has done absolutely very well with facts and statistics if your brainwashed zombified self will know that God created human to tell the truth. All of you that always praise him every time without telling him the facts are as guilty as him and must surely reap what your kind help sowed . Karma must visit you and your kind because of the blood of innocent children. Tell the world one he has done absolutely very well with facts and statistics if your brainwashed zombified self will know that God created human to tell the truth. All of you that always praise him every time without telling him the facts are as guilty as him and must surely reap what your kind help sowed . Karma must visit you and your kind because of the blood of innocent children. 17 Likes 1 Share

python1:



You are right. Baba really fvck up on that Benue wahala sha. I can see you are very good patriot, you always say the truth.

you are very correct,the paedophile truly 4kd up,he is so insensitive and he and his pack of myopic supporters and vultures scavenging our resources shud be kicked out.

You are a true patriot. you are very correct,the paedophile truly 4kd up,he is so insensitive and he and his pack of myopic supporters and vultures scavenging our resources shud be kicked out.You are a true patriot. 13 Likes

Angelparadise:





Tell the world one he has done absolutely very well with facts and statistics if your brainwashed zombified self will know that God created human to tell the truth. All of you that always praise him every time without telling him the facts are as guilty as him and must surely reap what your kind help sowed . Karma must visit you and your kind because of the blood of innocent children.



Frustrated wailers everywhere Frustrated wailers everywhere 1 Like

GMbuharii:





you are very correct,the paedophile truly 4kd up,he is so insensitive and he and his pack of myopic supporters and vultures scavenging our resources shud be kicked out.

You are a true patriot.

Wailers are frustrated day by day Wailers are frustrated day by day

sarrki:





Wailers are frustrated day by day See this afonja See this afonja 12 Likes

Ezenwammadu:

Former Governor of Benue State and serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, George Akume, has informed President Muhammadu Buhari that his people are not happy with him for his cold reaction over the killing of his kinsmen in the state.



Akume recalled that Benue people overwhelmingly voted for Buhari in 2015 despite the fact the then Senate President, David Mark, who is a member of the PDP hailed from the state.





He called on the president to help end the killings of citizens in the state.



He said, “Your Excellency, you could recall that Senator David Mark was Senate President while Suswam was the Chief Security of the State, yet the Tiv people voted for you in 2015.



“We have no federal project in Benue State, Ortom does not make law, Benue People made the law, JS Tarka fought for the unity of our country Nigeria, Mr. President the Tiv people are not happy about your reaction towards the killing of Tiv farmers by Fulani herdsman.”



Details later…

http://dailypost.ng/2018/03/12/buhari-benue-tiv-people-not-happy-akume-tells-president/amp/ over to the sai babarians sarrki and omenkalives



cc lzaa over to the sai babarians sarrki and omenkalivescc lzaa 3 Likes

He would have be given mass beating to reset her brain. 4 Likes

Mr AKUME FG is doing it best to protect life and property not only in Benue state but nigeria at large. Meanwhile Your massage from benue people is noted

yarimo:

Mr AKUME FG is doing it best to protect life and property not only in Benue state but nigeria at large. Meanwhile Your massage from benue people is noted Announce this to the Benue mass graves, since you suffer from chronic dullardism.



cc lzaa Announce this to the Benue mass graves, since you suffer from chronic dullardism.cc lzaa 12 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:







Frustrated wailers everywhere

With all these senseless killing of innocent children because of cow every living human born of a human parents must be frustrated and unhappy ,no wonder your beast kinds still praise and not frustrated seeing your god and kinds splitting innocent children bloods . You must not go unpunished their innocent bloods are asking for vengeance. With all these senseless killing of innocent children because of cow every living human born of a human parents must be frustrated and unhappy ,no wonder your beast kinds still praise and not frustrated seeing your god and kinds splitting innocent children bloods . You must not go unpunished their innocent bloods are asking for vengeance. 11 Likes 1 Share

Nothing but truth but thank God he has finally see things for himself. let action begin against all these unguided Fulani headmen. 1 Like

sarrki:







Frustrated wailers everywhere because none of your relatives were affected by the herdsmen abi because none of your relatives were affected by the herdsmen abi 1 Like

Angelparadise:





With all these senseless killing of innocent children because of cow every living human born of a human parents must be frustrated and unhappy ,no wonder your beast kinds still praise and not frustrated seeing your god and kinds splitting innocent children bloods . You must not go unpunished their innocent bloods are asking for vengeance. Stop quoting that illiterate.. saarki is an illiterate. He knows nothing, he fathoms nothing. Stop quoting that illiterate.. saarki is an illiterate. He knows nothing, he fathoms nothing. 7 Likes

Until herdsmen kill one of Sarrki family and other BMC before they will have since. May God help us open those fools eyes 1 Like

Jessewizy:



Stop quoting that illiterate.. saarki is an illiterate. He knows nothing, he fathoms nothing.

Him matter don pass illiteracy Na brainlessness dey worry the guy now. Him matter don pass illiteracy Na brainlessness dey worry the guy now. 1 Like

imhotep:



Announce this to the Benue mass graves, since you suffer from chronic dullardism.



cc lzaa Once a zombie..... Once a zombie..... 2 Likes

imhotep:

over to the sai babarians sarrki and omenkalives

cc lzaa chronic zombies wee call akume ipob yoot chronic zombies wee call akume ipob yoot 4 Likes

Everybody knows that. Akume the drunk should say something else

Truth have audience, Lies have audience. When seeking truth; look beyond the audience. 1 Like