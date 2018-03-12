₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by Ezenwammadu(m): 4:19pm
Former Governor of Benue State and serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, George Akume, has informed President Muhammadu Buhari that his people are not happy with him for his cold reaction over the killing of his kinsmen in the state.
Akume recalled that Benue people overwhelmingly voted for Buhari in 2015 despite the fact the then Senate President, David Mark, who is a member of the PDP hailed from the state.
He called on the president to help end the killings of citizens in the state.
He said, “Your Excellency, you could recall that Senator David Mark was Senate President while Suswam was the Chief Security of the State, yet the Tiv people voted for you in 2015.
“We have no federal project in Benue State, Ortom does not make law, Benue People made the law, JS Tarka fought for the unity of our country Nigeria, Mr. President the Tiv people are not happy about your reaction towards the killing of Tiv farmers by Fulani herdsman.”
Details later…
http://dailypost.ng/2018/03/12/buhari-benue-tiv-people-not-happy-akume-tells-president/amp/
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by sarrki(m): 4:20pm
Plain and truth
I doff my hat for you Akume
Baba didn't handle Benue issue well
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by python1: 4:21pm
sarrki:You are right. Baba really fvck up on that Benue wahala sha. I can see you are very good patriot, you always say the truth.
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by BankeSmalls(f): 4:23pm
Do you think he cares?
This is not Jonathan that has some empathy, this man is stone cold, he will be laughing hard now.
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by sarrki(m): 4:24pm
I am a buharist to the core
I criticized him were he wrong
Also commend him were he did well
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by sarrki(m): 4:26pm
python1:
Thank you Sir
My ,Our Nationalist, ,Articulate, Reliable and Elder statesman
Thank you once again
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by chuksjuve(m): 4:32pm
You can't give what you don't have ..
Buhari doesn't understand leadership , let alone democratic leadership.
Human lives doesn't mean anything to him..
But if it were to be cows, baba will call for a national mourning
That's why he's called the chief in cowmander of the Fulaniarmed forces ..
Sai baba!!!!!
chants the zombies ...
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by TheFreeOne: 4:37pm
Only Benue people
Concerned Nigerians aren't happy with him. Even those killed and the gods.
The Almighty too is never happy with those without empathy.
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by Omeokachie: 4:42pm
Speak truth to power.
What you guys failed to do early in the day. It is better late than never.
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by FarahAideed: 4:44pm
sarrki:
My friend he has gone wrong in every single thing he has done or not done
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by Paperwhite(m): 4:46pm
".......Mr. President the Tiv people are not happy about your reaction towards the killing of Tiv farmers by Fulani herdsmen.”
Gbam! Thank God he rightfully called them "Fulani Herdsmen". Say on Akume otherwise ass-licking will simply lead to more deaths.
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by anibirelawal(m): 4:47pm
Better done than Never.
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by Angelparadise(f): 4:57pm
sarrki:
Tell the world one he has done absolutely very well with facts and statistics if your brainwashed zombified self will know that God created human to tell the truth. All of you that always praise him every time without telling him the facts are as guilty as him and must surely reap what your kind help sowed . Karma must visit you and your kind because of the blood of innocent children.
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by GMbuharii: 5:15pm
python1:
you are very correct,the paedophile truly 4kd up,he is so insensitive and he and his pack of myopic supporters and vultures scavenging our resources shud be kicked out.
You are a true patriot.
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by sarrki(m): 5:17pm
Angelparadise:
Frustrated wailers everywhere
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by sarrki(m): 5:17pm
GMbuharii:
Wailers are frustrated day by day
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by LORDOFAFONJAS: 5:20pm
sarrki:See this afonja
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by imhotep: 5:22pm
Ezenwammadu:over to the sai babarians sarrki and omenkalives
cc lzaa
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by Sarrakii: 5:27pm
He would have be given mass beating to reset her brain.
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by yarimo(m): 5:29pm
Mr AKUME FG is doing it best to protect life and property not only in Benue state but nigeria at large. Meanwhile Your massage from benue people is noted
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by imhotep: 5:34pm
yarimo:Announce this to the Benue mass graves, since you suffer from chronic dullardism.
cc lzaa
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by Angelparadise(f): 5:35pm
sarrki:
With all these senseless killing of innocent children because of cow every living human born of a human parents must be frustrated and unhappy ,no wonder your beast kinds still praise and not frustrated seeing your god and kinds splitting innocent children bloods . You must not go unpunished their innocent bloods are asking for vengeance.
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by muykem: 5:36pm
Nothing but truth but thank God he has finally see things for himself. let action begin against all these unguided Fulani headmen.
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by imhotep: 5:57pm
sarrki:because none of your relatives were affected by the herdsmen abi
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by Jessewizy(m): 5:57pm
Angelparadise:Stop quoting that illiterate.. saarki is an illiterate. He knows nothing, he fathoms nothing.
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by Sagamaje(m): 6:29pm
Until herdsmen kill one of Sarrki family and other BMC before they will have since. May God help us open those fools eyes
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by TheFreeOne: 6:31pm
Jessewizy:
Him matter don pass illiteracy Na brainlessness dey worry the guy now.
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by LZAA: 6:31pm
imhotep:Once a zombie.....
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by LZAA: 6:32pm
imhotep:chronic zombies wee call akume ipob yoot
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by nairavsdollars(f): 6:42pm
Everybody knows that. Akume the drunk should say something else
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by jchioma: 6:44pm
Truth have audience, Lies have audience. When seeking truth; look beyond the audience.
|Re: Buhari In Benue: Tiv People Not Happy With You – Akume Tells Buhari by dignity33: 6:45pm
Why not kick him out for good.
