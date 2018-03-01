Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps (10070 Views)

Peace Corps members in Benue today today welcomed President Buhari with placards,demanding for the assent of Peace Corps Bill.They urged him to fulfill his promise of creation more jobs

When you're tired of protesting, go and sleep. PMB has ear and eye problem, he can neither hear nor see you 24 Likes

So the purpose is just to create more jobs, not that it is necessary? I still never sabi how police take different from civil defence, now peace Corp. I know say since na Buhari no gree sign the crap, some lost tribes go say na nepotism, marginalisation, ethnicity, bigotry, or all of the above. 20 Likes 4 Shares

Baba is in Asokoro receiving Tillerson 1 Like

They shouldnt worry, PMB will sign it in 2020. 1 Like 1 Share

Go get your PVC! 2 Likes

we don't need them it is not by force 2 Likes

What's their problem? Fulani herdsmen or peace cops you guys should better choose one 1 Like

Now he is benue, again he is in state house to welcome US secretary of state, Odikwa egu.

No be this people be oga at the top ? They in fact should be scrapped.

I wish Buhari will just resign. No compassion at all, that man I wish Buhari will just resign. No compassion at all, that man 1 Like

Una dey waste una time 2 Likes

Will the dullard even understand what is written on those placard? Waste of time by the youths 2 Likes

Buhari be like, nah Wetin carry me come here self. [color=#000099][/color] 3 Likes

Even if Buhari decide to sign this bill how are they going to recruit bearing in mind the number of people that have sacrifice their money, time and other resources for many years.

In my state, am certain the number of people that have paid 50k for this things are more than 30thousand. How all of them be recruited?

Peace Corps ko.. Peace mass ni.



Make dem no go find work do, everyone wants a share of national cake.

Nonsense! 1 Like





I weep for my Benue... I was expecting to see write ups like "Buhari stop killing our people", "Enough is enough", "Buhari must go", "Our mumu don do," on those placards



But you see, this people sure have priority issue as they are clamouring for Peace corps were in actuality, THERE IS NO PEACE FOR THE WICKED



If you get peace corps and Buhari do not call his blood thirsty brothers to order, you gat zero peace!



I weep for my Benue... I was expecting to see write ups like "Buhari stop killing our people", "Enough is enough", "Buhari must go", "Our mumu don do," on those placards

But you see, this people sure have priority issue as they are clamouring for Peace corps were in actuality, THERE IS NO PEACE FOR THE WICKED

If you get peace corps and Buhari do not call his blood thirsty brothers to order, you gat zero peace!

I weep for my balless, gutless, irrational Benue

As in...like everyone just park themselves enter this peace corspes of a thing! All is wel sha

Na by force! The government should give better reasons why the bill was not passed than the lack of resources to finance them or does it mean if we had the resources then there will Peace Corps.

George Weah is looking for teachers in Liberia. They should go and apply there

E be like say Buhari dey shuttle Makurdi and Abuja 1 Like

Funny enough is that after begging to acknowledge them, they will start threatening and harassing innocent citizens.



Funny enough is that after begging to acknowledge them, they will start threatening and harassing innocent citizens.

Talk about duplication of functions.

Your government is bleeped.



They can't even bring out ingenious ways to employ people it's always uniform to oppress the masses and duplication of function.



Do they know that many jobs are out there to be created by government.



God save us.

Sarang:

I wish nairaland will just ban you for life. No sense at all, this man.