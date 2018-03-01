₦airaland Forum

Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by samysamy: 5:43pm
Peace Corps members in Benue today today welcomed President Buhari with placards,demanding for the assent of Peace Corps Bill.They urged him to fulfill his promise of creation more jobs



Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by samysamy: 5:44pm
Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by kimjongJezebel(f): 5:44pm
When you're tired of protesting, go and sleep. PMB has ear and eye problem, he can neither hear nor see you

Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by python1: 5:49pm
So the purpose is just to create more jobs, not that it is necessary? I still never sabi how police take different from civil defence, now peace Corp. I know say since na Buhari no gree sign the crap, some lost tribes go say na nepotism, marginalisation, ethnicity, bigotry, or all of the above.

Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by sarrki(m): 5:50pm
Which of the Buhari

Baba is in Asokoro receiving Tillerson

Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by anibirelawal(m): 6:10pm
They shouldnt worry, PMB will sign it in 2020.

Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by Benjom(m): 6:23pm
Go get your PVC!

Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by xmanco42: 6:23pm
we don't need them it is not by force

Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by farouk0403(m): 6:24pm
What's their problem? Fulani herdsmen or peace cops you guys should better choose one

Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by manuel4real(m): 6:24pm
qq
Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by onupeter(m): 6:25pm
Now he is benue, again he is in state house to welcome US secretary of state, Odikwa egu.
Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by sunnysunny69(m): 6:26pm
No be this people be oga at the top ? They in fact should be scrapped.
Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by sunnywee(m): 6:26pm
Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by Sarang: 6:27pm
angry angry
I wish Buhari will just resign. No compassion at all, that man

Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by Getintouch2004(m): 6:27pm
Una dey waste una time

Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by breakeven: 6:27pm
Will the dullard even understand what is written on those placard? Waste of time by the youths

Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by Nicklaus619(m): 6:28pm
Buhari be like, nah Wetin carry me come here self. [color=#000099][/color] grin

Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by Flyingngel(m): 6:28pm
Even if Buhari decide to sign this bill how are they going to recruit bearing in mind the number of people that have sacrifice their money, time and other resources for many years.
In my state, am certain the number of people that have paid 50k for this things are more than 30thousand. How all of them be recruited?
Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by Alariiwo: 6:28pm
Peace Corps ko.. Peace mass ni.

Make dem no go find work do, everyone wants a share of national cake.
Nonsense!

Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by Jossyroyal1: 6:29pm
cry

I weep for my Benue... I was expecting to see write ups like "Buhari stop killing our people", "Enough is enough", "Buhari must go", "Our mumu don do," on those placards embarassed

But you see, this people sure have priority issue as they are clamouring for Peace corps were in actuality, THERE IS NO PEACE FOR THE WICKED

If you get peace corps and Buhari do not call his blood thirsty brothers to order, you gat zero peace!

I weep for my balless, gutless, irrational Benue cry

Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by taiwolomo1(m): 6:29pm
As in...like everyone just park themselves enter this peace corspes of a thing! All is wel sha
Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by ekmike(m): 6:30pm
Na by force! The government should give better reasons why the bill was not passed than the lack of resources to finance them or does it mean if we had the resources then there will Peace Corps.
Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by nairavsdollars(f): 6:32pm
George Weah is looking for teachers in Liberia. They should go and apply there
Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by Obekz: 6:32pm
E be like say Buhari dey shuttle Makurdi and Abuja

Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by dfrost: 6:33pm
cheesy grin Funny enough is that after begging to acknowledge them, they will start threatening and harassing innocent citizens.

Talk about duplication of functions. angry
Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by dominique(f): 6:33pm
Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by AreaFada2: 6:34pm
That na NSCDC, with Shem Obafaiye#Oga@dtop.
Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by sunnysunny69(m): 6:36pm
Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by thedondada(m): 6:36pm
Your government is bleeped.

They can't even bring out ingenious ways to employ people it's always uniform to oppress the masses and duplication of function.

Do they know that many jobs are out there to be created by government.

God save us.
Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by Augiiee(m): 6:38pm
I wish nairaland will just ban you for life. No sense at all, this man.

Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by MALBMAJOR: 6:49pm
General will not sign it is a fraud

