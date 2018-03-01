₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,887 members, 4,130,524 topics. Date: Monday, 12 March 2018 at 08:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps (10070 Views)
Why I Withheld Assent To Peace Corps Bill – Buhari / IPOB Members Protest In Abia, Demand To Know Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts (Photos) / Anambra Election: 'Vote & Die' - IPOB Members Protest In Onitsha (Video/Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by samysamy: 5:43pm
Peace Corps members in Benue today today welcomed President Buhari with placards,demanding for the assent of Peace Corps Bill.They urged him to fulfill his promise of creation more jobs
Source: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/peace-corps-members-protest-in.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by samysamy: 5:44pm
Read more. http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/peace-corps-members-protest-in.html?m=1
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by kimjongJezebel(f): 5:44pm
When you're tired of protesting, go and sleep. PMB has ear and eye problem, he can neither hear nor see you
24 Likes
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by python1: 5:49pm
So the purpose is just to create more jobs, not that it is necessary? I still never sabi how police take different from civil defence, now peace Corp. I know say since na Buhari no gree sign the crap, some lost tribes go say na nepotism, marginalisation, ethnicity, bigotry, or all of the above.
20 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by sarrki(m): 5:50pm
Which of the Buhari
Baba is in Asokoro receiving Tillerson
1 Like
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by anibirelawal(m): 6:10pm
They shouldnt worry, PMB will sign it in 2020.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by Benjom(m): 6:23pm
Go get your PVC!
2 Likes
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by xmanco42: 6:23pm
we don't need them it is not by force
2 Likes
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by farouk0403(m): 6:24pm
What's their problem? Fulani herdsmen or peace cops you guys should better choose one
1 Like
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by manuel4real(m): 6:24pm
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by onupeter(m): 6:25pm
Now he is benue, again he is in state house to welcome US secretary of state, Odikwa egu.
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by sunnysunny69(m): 6:26pm
No be this people be oga at the top ? They in fact should be scrapped.
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by sunnywee(m): 6:26pm
kimjongJezebel:
kimjongJezebel:
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by Sarang: 6:27pm
I wish Buhari will just resign. No compassion at all, that man
1 Like
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by Getintouch2004(m): 6:27pm
Una dey waste una time
2 Likes
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by breakeven: 6:27pm
Will the dullard even understand what is written on those placard? Waste of time by the youths
2 Likes
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by Nicklaus619(m): 6:28pm
Buhari be like, nah Wetin carry me come here self. [color=#000099][/color]
3 Likes
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by Flyingngel(m): 6:28pm
Even if Buhari decide to sign this bill how are they going to recruit bearing in mind the number of people that have sacrifice their money, time and other resources for many years.
In my state, am certain the number of people that have paid 50k for this things are more than 30thousand. How all of them be recruited?
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by Alariiwo: 6:28pm
Peace Corps ko.. Peace mass ni.
Make dem no go find work do, everyone wants a share of national cake.
Nonsense!
1 Like
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by Jossyroyal1: 6:29pm
I weep for my Benue... I was expecting to see write ups like "Buhari stop killing our people", "Enough is enough", "Buhari must go", "Our mumu don do," on those placards
But you see, this people sure have priority issue as they are clamouring for Peace corps were in actuality, THERE IS NO PEACE FOR THE WICKED
If you get peace corps and Buhari do not call his blood thirsty brothers to order, you gat zero peace!
I weep for my balless, gutless, irrational Benue
1 Like
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by taiwolomo1(m): 6:29pm
As in...like everyone just park themselves enter this peace corspes of a thing! All is wel sha
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by ekmike(m): 6:30pm
Na by force! The government should give better reasons why the bill was not passed than the lack of resources to finance them or does it mean if we had the resources then there will Peace Corps.
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by nairavsdollars(f): 6:32pm
George Weah is looking for teachers in Liberia. They should go and apply there
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by Obekz: 6:32pm
E be like say Buhari dey shuttle Makurdi and Abuja
1 Like
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by dfrost: 6:33pm
Funny enough is that after begging to acknowledge them, they will start threatening and harassing innocent citizens.
Talk about duplication of functions.
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by dominique(f): 6:33pm
GOFRONT:
It means you submitted the same comment more than once
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by AreaFada2: 6:34pm
sunnysunny69:
That na NSCDC, with Shem Obafaiye#Oga@dtop.
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by sunnysunny69(m): 6:36pm
AreaFada2:okay
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by thedondada(m): 6:36pm
Your government is bleeped.
They can't even bring out ingenious ways to employ people it's always uniform to oppress the masses and duplication of function.
Do they know that many jobs are out there to be created by government.
God save us.
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by Augiiee(m): 6:38pm
Sarang:I wish nairaland will just ban you for life. No sense at all, this man.
3 Likes
|Re: Peace Corps Members Protest In Benue, Urge Buhari To Give Assent To Peace Corps by MALBMAJOR: 6:49pm
General will not sign it is a fraud
CNN Ridicules Governor Sylva / Would Gej Be Showing Signs of Victory Without The Sw Votes? / GEJ Can Rule From Anywhere In The World – Maku
Viewing this topic: naxman(m), Donny2060, teireal(m), Jidesam01, lakesider(m), SWORD419(m), kayuseful, jameszikman, donsimon2012(m), ONWARDBABA, DrPlato, princee7(m), EMMAACHILE(m), powalez, Kenjohn2020(m), dasdexter(m), Zendinho, phlamingboy(m), doubleaction(m), abbeyismaeel(m), Moyanbe(m), konkocious(m), Fawie(m), SisiStar007, zonax(m), tlongevity(m), sojfaith243, olasunkanmii(m), Yuslat4sure(m), Lightman300(m), Prince202020(m), Godfirst89 and 45 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16