President Buhari said this on Monday during a meeting with some stakeholders at the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital.



On January 9, the President had ordered the Inspector General of Police to immediately move to Benue State to restore law and order and prevent further loss of lives and properties, from escalating and spreading in the state.



Although Mr Idris obeyed the President’s directive, he reportedly left Benue State for Nasarwa State.



Addressing stakeholders at the Government House in Makurdi the President said he is just learning of the alleged noncompliance by the IGP but as a loyal leader, he will engage the IGP for inquires upon his return to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.



“What I did was to call him and give him the directive. I didn’t know he moved here (Benue State) and didn’t spend … and then moved to Nasarawa. It’s only now that I am knowing that.



“But I know I dispatched him here,” the President said.



Buhari made this explanation following demands by Governor Samuel Ortom that the IGP steer clear of partisan politics as a Police Chief and desist from holding an opinion on which law to implement or not.



Buhari said further that as a leader loyalty is very important.



The President said he operates with this watchword. According to him, the IGP is slow in using the intelligence and resources available to him but as a loyal leader, all he did was give the directive to the IGP instead publicly exposing his incompetence.



Smh. We don enta one chance for this we country. which kain comedy be all this one? 163 Likes 11 Shares





This is the the hallmark of irresponsibility..



Leadership is about taking responsibility, but the opposite is what you keep exhibiting and supposed intelligent people will still applause you and defend you ..



E.g Sarkki



Buhari for once shame me and take responsibility If you don't deny, you will blame, if you don't blame, you will jam talk...This is the the hallmark of irresponsibility..Leadership is about taking responsibility, but the opposite is what you keep exhibiting and supposed intelligent people will still applause you and defend you ..E.g SarkkiBuhari for once shame me and take responsibility 123 Likes 10 Shares

How else can incompetency be defined?



You need to be a grade 10 sycophant to keep supporting buhari 115 Likes 7 Shares

This man is an unrepentant liar.... See this high level of white lie ooo 34 Likes

Oh boy!

So he doesn't know what is going around him? 47 Likes 1 Share

This man no get one single grain of sense 54 Likes 1 Share

What is wrong with this man? This man his totally lost control of himself. Come 2019 you must go back to daura. Junkie president..... 37 Likes 3 Shares

Then this useless president should resign as the CIC as that is another grave sign that he has failed.



How can you give an order esp as it concerns steming the tide of violence in Benue & the IG failed to obey it yet you're shamelessly telling Nigerians that you never knew the IG never mobilized to Benue immediately (a man that have equally committed so much blunders as the president but have never been shown the way out).That simply means you were never in charge.

When will Buhari ever take responsibility for God's sake No wonder there is anarchy everywhere in Nigeria.

Buhari will one day said he never knew he ever ruled Nigeria.Hence like Buhari like IGP like super-clueless APC government. 62 Likes 1 Share

Yet this is the kind of Character sarrki, yarimo, usba , GavelSlam , madridguy and co want Nigerians to vote in for a second term...smh 40 Likes 2 Shares

FarahAideed:

Yet this is the kind of Character sarrki, yarimo, usba , GavelSlam , madridguy and co want Nigerians to vote in for a second term...smh I am telling you bro. I am telling you bro. 24 Likes 1 Share

FarahAideed:

Yet this is the kind of Character sarrki, yarimo, usba , GavelSlam , madridguy and co want Nigerians to vote in for a second term...smh



Buhari till 2023 Buhari till 2023 1 Like





The cow is brain dead and not aware of his environment. Imagine his intention to continue after 2019? What a power drunken. FAILED entity!The cow is brain dead and not aware of his environment. Imagine his intention to continue after 2019? What a power drunken. 9 Likes

This guy is more clueless than Goodluck Jonathan. 16 Likes

Buhari you know it

chuksjuve:

If you don't deny, you will blame, if you don't blame, you will jam talk...



This is the the hallmark of irresponsibility..



Leadership is about taking responsibility, but the opposite is what you keep exhibiting and supposed intelligent people will still applause you and defend you ..

E.g Sarkki



Buhari for once shame me and take responsibility who told u sarrki is intelligent? who told u sarrki is intelligent? 58 Likes 4 Shares

yaki84:



who told u sarrki is intelligent?



Shut up Shut up 1 Like

This man is just clueless and incompetent 11 Likes 1 Share

This is very shameful. 10 Likes

spartan117:

President Muhammadu Buhari has denied knowledge of days which the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris spent in Benue State after he was ordered to relocate to the state.



President Buhari said this on Monday during a meeting with some stakeholders at the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital.



On January 9, the President had ordered the Inspector General of Police to immediately move to Benue State to restore law and order and prevent further loss of lives and properties, from escalating and spreading in the state.



Although Mr Idris obeyed the President’s directive, he reportedly left Benue State for Nasarwa State.



Addressing stakeholders at the Government House in Makurdi the President said he is just learning of the alleged noncompliance by the IGP but as a loyal leader, he will engage the IGP for inquires upon his return to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.



“What I did was to call him and give him the directive. I didn’t know he moved here (Benue State) and didn’t spend … and then moved to Nasarawa. It’s only now that I am knowing that.



“But I know I dispatched him here,” the President said.



Buhari made this explanation following demands by Governor Samuel Ortom that the IGP steer clear of partisan politics as a Police Chief and desist from holding an opinion on which law to implement or not.



Buhari said further that as a leader loyalty is very important.



The President said he operates with this watchword. According to him, the IGP is slow in using the intelligence and resources available to him but as a loyal leader, all he did was give the directive to the IGP instead publicly exposing his incompetence.



https://www.channelstv.com/2018/03/12/i-never-knew-igp-moved-to-nasarawa-after-i-sent-him-to-benue-buhari/



Lalasticlala

Commander in Chief of Federal Republic of Nigeria; I weep for all who conspired to make you our President! Commander in Chief of Federal Republic of Nigeria; I weep for all who conspired to make you our President! 12 Likes

sarrki:





Shut up Bro all insults aside you are attempting to defend the indefensible Bro all insults aside you are attempting to defend the indefensible 35 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:



Shut up EPP me shut. am EPP me shut. am 9 Likes

I said you re never in charge, found out in 2016, and you ve many occasions attested to that; Maina, Aso rock clinic and now this.

Ok now that you ve known let's see how you react. 4 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is not meant to be a class captain talk less of being a president. This man is so dull than a nursery class pupil. Anyone that vote for this fool come to 2019 will surely be striked down by thunder 23 Likes

Ok

You don't even know yourself



People don talk am say na cow you suppose to dey lead for bush not intellects nor a country like Nigeria! 6 Likes

IGP>> Who is the presidency to order me around? 6 Likes

story for d gods 1 Like

Does he know anything happening at all 1 Like

He never knew because he doesn't control the nation but the cabals do. 3 Likes

You're a cow

This shows you know what "they" choose to let you know.

Sincerely, I won't be surprised if you just got to know about Benue killings 9 Likes