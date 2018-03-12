₦airaland Forum

"I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari

"I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari

"I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by spartan117(m): 5:16pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has denied knowledge of days which the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris spent in Benue State after he was ordered to relocate to the state.

President Buhari said this on Monday during a meeting with some stakeholders at the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital.

On January 9, the President had ordered the Inspector General of Police to immediately move to Benue State to restore law and order and prevent further loss of lives and properties, from escalating and spreading in the state.

Although Mr Idris obeyed the President’s directive, he reportedly left Benue State for Nasarwa State.

Addressing stakeholders at the Government House in Makurdi the President said he is just learning of the alleged noncompliance by the IGP but as a loyal leader, he will engage the IGP for inquires upon his return to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

“What I did was to call him and give him the directive. I didn’t know he moved here (Benue State) and didn’t spend … and then moved to Nasarawa. It’s only now that I am knowing that.

“But I know I dispatched him here,” the President said.

Buhari made this explanation following demands by Governor Samuel Ortom that the IGP steer clear of partisan politics as a Police Chief and desist from holding an opinion on which law to implement or not.

Buhari said further that as a leader loyalty is very important.

The President said he operates with this watchword. According to him, the IGP is slow in using the intelligence and resources available to him but as a loyal leader, all he did was give the directive to the IGP instead publicly exposing his incompetence.

https://www.channelstv.com/2018/03/12/i-never-knew-igp-moved-to-nasarawa-after-i-sent-him-to-benue-buhari/

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by Zonacom(m): 5:18pm
Smh. We don enta one chance for this we country. which kain comedy be all this one?

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by chuksjuve(m): 5:20pm
If you don't deny, you will blame, if you don't blame, you will jam talk...

This is the the hallmark of irresponsibility..

Leadership is about taking responsibility, but the opposite is what you keep exhibiting and supposed intelligent people will still applause you and defend you ..

E.g Sarkki

Buhari for once shame me and take responsibility angry

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by obiZEAL(m): 5:21pm
How else can incompetency be defined?

You need to be a grade 10 sycophant to keep supporting buhari

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by jay2pee(m): 5:21pm
This man is an unrepentant liar.... See this high level of white lie ooo

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by gurunlocker: 5:21pm
Oh boy!
So he doesn't know what is going around him?

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by LORDOFAFONJAS: 5:22pm
This man no get one single grain of sense

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by firo08(m): 5:22pm
What is wrong with this man? This man his totally lost control of himself. Come 2019 you must go back to daura. Junkie president.....

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by Paperwhite(m): 5:23pm
Then this useless president should resign as the CIC as that is another grave sign that he has failed.

How can you give an order esp as it concerns steming the tide of violence in Benue & the IG failed to obey it yet you're shamelessly telling Nigerians that you never knew the IG never mobilized to Benue immediately (a man that have equally committed so much blunders as the president but have never been shown the way out).That simply means you were never in charge.
When will Buhari ever take responsibility for God's sake undecided No wonder there is anarchy everywhere in Nigeria.
Buhari will one day said he never knew he ever ruled Nigeria.Hence like Buhari like IGP like super-clueless APC government. angry

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by FarahAideed: 5:25pm
Yet this is the kind of Character sarrki, yarimo, usba , GavelSlam , madridguy and co want Nigerians to vote in for a second term...smh

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by Paperwhite(m): 5:28pm
FarahAideed:
Yet this is the kind of Character sarrki, yarimo, usba , GavelSlam , madridguy and co want Nigerians to vote in for a second term...smh
I am telling you bro. angry

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by tayebest(m): 5:29pm
FarahAideed:
Yet this is the kind of Character sarrki, yarimo, usba , GavelSlam , madridguy and co want Nigerians to vote in for a second term...smh


Buhari till 2023 cool

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by Firefire(m): 5:29pm
FAILED entity!

The cow is brain dead and not aware of his environment. Imagine his intention to continue after 2019? What a power drunken. embarassed

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by thesicilian: 5:31pm
This guy is more clueless than Goodluck Jonathan.

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by Sarrakii: 5:31pm
Buhari you know it
Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by yaki84: 5:34pm
chuksjuve:
If you don't deny, you will blame, if you don't blame, you will jam talk...

This is the the hallmark of irresponsibility..

Leadership is about taking responsibility, but the opposite is what you keep exhibiting and supposed intelligent people will still applause you and defend you ..
E.g Sarkki

Buhari for once shame me and take responsibility angry
who told u sarrki is intelligent?

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by sarrki(m): 5:34pm
yaki84:

who told u sarrki is intelligent?

Shut up

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by musa234(m): 5:35pm
This man is just clueless and incompetent

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by sassysure: 5:35pm
This is very shameful.

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by Omooba77: 5:37pm
Lalasticlala

Commander in Chief of Federal Republic of Nigeria; I weep for all who conspired to make you our President!

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by spartan117(m): 5:37pm
sarrki:


Shut up
Bro all insults aside you are attempting to defend the indefensible

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by yaki84: 5:41pm
sarrki:

Shut up
EPP me shut. am

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by lukecent: 5:46pm
I said you re never in charge, found out in 2016, and you ve many occasions attested to that; Maina, Aso rock clinic and now this.
Ok now that you ve known let's see how you react.

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by Sagamaje(m): 5:49pm
Buhari is not meant to be a class captain talk less of being a president. This man is so dull than a nursery class pupil. Anyone that vote for this fool come to 2019 will surely be striked down by thunder

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by yeyeboi(m): 5:50pm
Ok
Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:51pm
You don't even know yourself undecided

People don talk am say na cow you suppose to dey lead for bush not intellects nor a country like Nigeria!

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by Mayany(m): 5:51pm
IGP>> Who is the presidency to order me around?

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by Samirana360(m): 5:51pm
story for d gods

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by aolawale025: 5:57pm
Does he know anything happening at all

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by Gkemz(m): 5:57pm
He never knew because he doesn't control the nation but the cabals do.

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by Angelawhite(f): 5:57pm
You're a cow
This shows you know what "they" choose to let you know.
Sincerely, I won't be surprised if you just got to know about Benue killings

Re: "I Never Knew IGP Moved To Nasarawa After I Sent Him To Benue" - Buhari by obrigado080: 5:57pm
Clueless fellow.
There is nothing you know!

