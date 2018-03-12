Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We’ve Adopted ‘negotiation Option’ For Dapchi, Chibok Girls –buhari (7451 Views)

He said that was why his administration chose negotiation, rather than military option, to secure their release.



According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President spoke while receiving the United States Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



Adesina quoted the President as saying that Nigeria was working in concert with international organisations and negotiators to ensure that the girls were released unharmed by their captors.



“We are trying to be careful. It is better to get our daughters back alive,” the President said.



Buhari thanked the US for assistance rendered in the fight against insurgency, noting that Nigerian forces are good, “but need assistance in the areas of training and equipment.”



The President promised that his administration would continue to do its best to secure the country, adding that he would be in Yobe State, from where Dapchi schoolgirls were abducted, later this week “as part of my condolence and sympathy visits to areas where we have had unfortunate events.”



Tackling national security matter like village matter won't lead us to anywhere rather than more attacks upon attacks.

You keep negotiating with terrorists by giving them large amount of money and also releasing their top members under the army custody is an archaic ways of doing things.

No serious country negotiate with terrorists. 68 Likes

While getting the abducted girls back home alive should be the topmost priority, it is important to ask; who are they actually negotiating with? 41 Likes

Funding 64 Likes 2 Shares

These Aboki(s) have raped Zoogeria dry. They kidnap, they negotiate, they pay ransom with Niger Delta wealth.

Afonjas are treacherous snakes, gay snakes 71 Likes 5 Shares

Nigeria is a failed state and the only solution is to divide this country.



I've never seen or heard of a country like Nigeria. Shameful. 29 Likes 1 Share

Hehehe you negotiate with terrorists rather than deploy military operations but in the South, u deploy war tanks, bombs and full military warfare because they have not kidnapped and murdered Nigerians.



Make una dey thief o! Demonic louts in Aso rock. 77 Likes 5 Shares

...I swear God will punish those scarecrows still shouting Sai baba The current chief Funder of Boko Haram is about to release more funds to them...I swear God will punish those scarecrows still shouting Sai baba 57 Likes 2 Shares

While getting the abducted girls back home alive should be the topmost priority, it is important to ask; who are they actually negotiating with?

The government is well aware of who the players n sponsors of this terrorists are. The negotiation is for the percentage/sharing formula of d ransom they will secretly sign off in exchange for some girls whose location is well within their knowledge. The government is well aware of who the players n sponsors of this terrorists are. The negotiation is for the percentage/sharing formula of d ransom they will secretly sign off in exchange for some girls whose location is well within their knowledge. 29 Likes

While getting the abducted girls back home alive should be the topmost priority, it is important to ask; who are they actually negotiating with?



I pray the girls are returned safely 3 Likes

we all know what this kidnapping was about, they take innocent souls hostage just to justify funding themselves. $1 billion loan for kidnapping and "other" reasons will be used to negotiate and not only will BH be smiling to the bank, the Governor, both house representative from the constituency, local government, village elder, powerful state men of the state, police commissioner, Military head will all benefits also. And I'll bet you Buhari will not even be aware. that shows lack of intelligence of our government, they never hesitate to use money to cover a problem rather than solve it. he showed up to Benue only to tell us he has no idea the IG of police defiled his order. BUHARI WHO IS RUNNING NIGERIA? 16 Likes

The fact that I support Buhari doesn't mean I don't point out where I see he goes wrong unlike some nematodes who call him unprintable names because he refused to sign the peace Corp, or because the foreign reserve is on the rise, that is the difference between me and those foolish wailers.

If una want to wail please wail with clarity like the rest of us

Don't mind d zombies. They want to keep some wiggle room to appear 'objective' whilst remaining eligible for BMC 30k payout. They know the truth but dem drink overdose of zombie serum...it's in them.

The government is well aware of who the players n sponsors of this terrorists are. The negotiation is for the percentage/sharing formula of d ransom they will secretly sign off in exchange for some girls whose location is well within their knowledge.

By extension, your PhD hero in otueke must have started the scam because the abduction actually occurred in front of his moustache and he continued the shayo with people's wives.

By extension, your PhD hero in otueke must have started the scam because the abduction actually occurred in front of his moustache and he continued the shayo with people's wives.

Don't get ur drawers in a wad...u know very well that the government is complicit. Jonathan had nothing to do with the elaborate scam that d Chibok saga is. Any idea why the 'released' girls have still not been allowed to go be with their 'families'?

We know you will bring them out from where your boys kept them just in time for to show it as an achievement for your 2019 campaign 22 Likes

Don't get ur drawers in a wad...u know very well that the government is complicit. Jonathan had nothing to do with the elaborate scam that d Chibok saga is. Any idea why the 'released' girls have still not been allowed to go be with their 'families'?

See talk. The govt is complicit, yet the head of the government at the time of the abduction is not aware. Wetin do una like dis?

See talk. The govt is complicit, yet the head of the government at the time of the abduction is not aware. Wetin do una like dis?

Keep running around..u go tire.





If una want to wail please wail with clarity like the rest of us I am a patriot and ain't here for partisan politics. This is security matter that concerns you and I. 1 Like

I said it that very soon Dapchi girls will be release it political plan to claim that they did enough to do what Gej couldn't do. 10 Likes

Keep running around..u go tire.

Justify the crap you are posting.



Justify the crap you are posting.

The govt is aware of the abduction scam, yet the head of the govt at the time of the abduction is not aware. Which kind talk be dat?

Buhari is a true definition of hypocrite!



You all can imagine his response during GEJ's



we all know you are trying to scoop as much money as you can



who knows where you will be spending it probably in prison 15 Likes

Why is this administration fond of negotiating with terrorists?



It's either they pay ransom or they trade some girls for top commanders of boko haram.



Bubu and Apc sycophants are milking the country dry with their poor kidnapping skills



Mad zombies 8 Likes

Justify the crap you are posting.



Justify the crap you are posting.

The govt is aware of the abduction scam, yet the head of the govt at the time of the abduction is not aware. Which kind talk be dat?

You didn't answer this question:Any idea why the 'released' girls have still not been allowed to go be with their 'families'? How come the 'families' are relaxed n quiet with their 'children' so close n yet inaccessible?



You didn't answer this question:Any idea why the 'released' girls have still not been allowed to go be with their 'families'? How come the 'families' are relaxed n quiet with their 'children' so close n yet inaccessible?

If u can give a coherent answer to this, it be clear to u why ds govt is complicit.



After forming Jack Bauer promising to rescure chibock girls in 2 months via commando style in 2015, the chief herder is now seamlessly giving millions of Euros to boko haram in the name of negotiations. Niger delta oil money for boko haram



Looks like becoming a terrorist is now a very lucrative business no thanks to APC govt.



How To Make Millions of Euros in Few Months.

1.Join a terrorist organization.

2. Locate Female Secondary Schools.

3. Use your contacts within Nigerian army to withdraw from location.

4. Kidnap not less than 100 school girls.

5. Secure Negotiation with the govt.

6. Demand for millions of Euros and release of captured terrorist.

7. Collect your millions.

8. Release the girls.

9. Congratulations you're now a millionaire. Millions of Euros for boko haram bank account.After forming Jack Bauer promising to rescure chibock girls in 2 months via commando style in 2015, the chief herder is now seamlessly giving millions of Euros to boko haram in the name of negotiations. Niger delta oil money for boko haramLooks like becoming a terrorist is now a very lucrative business no thanks to APC govt.1.Join a terrorist organization.2. Locate Female Secondary Schools.3. Use your contacts within Nigerian army to withdraw from location.4. Kidnap not less than 100 school girls.5. Secure Negotiation with the govt.6. Demand for millions of Euros and release of captured terrorist.7. Collect your millions.8. Release the girls.9. Congratulations you're now a millionaire. 12 Likes 1 Share

You didn't answer this question:Any idea why the 'released' girls have still not been allowed to go be with their 'families'? How come the 'families' are relaxed n quiet with their 'children' so close n yet inaccessible?



If u can give a coherent answer to this, it be clear to u why ds govt is complicit.

Take the lead by explaining the logic behind government awareness of an abduction while the head of the govt at the time of the abduction is not aware. By the time you explain this clearly, you will see the answer staring at you.

upereagle(m):1:52pmLetter from an Abducted Dapchi Girlto President Buhari By Mayor Ikoroha

Dear President





Muhammadu Buhari,I greet you in the name of Allah and congratulate you on the return of your son Yusuf after an apparently successful medical tourism to a country better managed than Nigeria. When I saw Yusuf’s smiling face on television, I recalledthe gloomy faces of my schoolmates picked up by moonlight that fateful night as we were being driven by our abductors to a land unknown after they forcefully took us from our school.The excitement on your son’s face as he returned back to a life of luxury whereby he uses expensive motorbikes to drive away boredom contrasted sharply with the dreadful melancholy on the faces ofmy schoolmates as we were being taken in a rickety truck to a life of certain misery. I saw Yusuf being surrounded by ministers, government officials and a state governor, each person trying hard to identify with his joy. This was almost the same way our abductors surrounded us, each of them trying to identify closely with any of my schoolmates he found most sexually attractive.When I saw the mirth and glow on the face of your wife over the recovery of her only son from a serious accident, I remembered the crying and tear-ridden face of my mother when they showed her on television. I heard that your wife thanked Nigerians for their prayers and concern over Yusuf’s accident. I also heard that my mother complained that security agencies harassed and beat her because she lamented the way the government handled the issue of our abduction.Please send my warm regards to Yusuf. Tell him that I envy people like him – those who are fortunate to live like kings in a land full of suffering. Tell him that people like us still exist – those whose cardinal sin was that they were unfortunate to be born in a country cursed with incompetent leadership and insensitive leaders.His Excellency, I currently live with two men who take turns to rape me countless times in a day. The first day, I fought one of them as he tried to deflower me but he hit me so much that I passed out. It was when I woke up that I realised that he had deflowered me while I was unconscious. I wept for several hours over my lost virginity and wept more when I realised that the second man also slept with me too in my insentient state.I wish you can ask these men why they usually thrust their stinking bodies on me one at a time, one after the other, anytime they finish saying their prayers, taking my pride as a woman in such a violent manner that I wonder whether the god they just prayed to do assent tosuch cruelty. I used to struggle and cry in the past but now I am drainedof energy. So I only close my eyes and beg God to take my life and save me from an existence I never thought was possible. But God has refused to listen so I starve myself and eat any strange substance that I come about, hoping to die of hunger or poisoning. I am disappointed that I am still alive.They did not care whether I ate or not in the first four days. But since their commander came and talked to them, they have been bringing food to me, sometimes begging me to eat. I overheard their commandertelling them that they need to keep me alive and well so that they would use me to make a lot of money from the Nigerian government and get some of their commanders in government custody released. Initially I did not understand what they meant until one of them said they want to use me and my schoolmates the way they have been using the other girls they took from Chibok to blackmail and extort the government.Sir, even in the lowest point of your glorious military service and your remarkable life, you wouldn’t have experienced half of what I am goingthrough. I am permanently disheartened over my uncertain, miserable future and I keep thinkingof my parents and siblings who don’t know whether I am still alive or dead. My mother is hypertensive and I doubt whether she would survive the abduction of her favourite daughter by bloodthirsty terrorists.I don’t know where exactly we are being kept but I know we are very very far from our school where they took us. The truck that took us fromour school drove through the road and bush for several hours in the night, until we got to a newly cleared place that looked lonely and deserted. They kept all of us who were taken from our school there for a day and then separated us and drove me and nine others forseveral hours to another place where we were shared out to twentydirty, stinking bearded, Quran-clutching, gun-trotting men. The place we now find ourselves looks like it was hurriedly built with woodand paper cartons and is located deep inside a thick bush.Every evening, they bring ten of us together in the house of a man they call Sheikh where I was surprised tosee a big television with satellite connection which is powered by a small generator. Most of the men were usually interested in Nigerian news, which Sheikh interpreted to those who do not hear English.All of us former schoolgirls usually sit quietly in a corner of the large room, each of us aware of the trauma and tragedy of the other. Werecognise one another but we hardly talk to each other as we are aware that our oppressors may be listening and they have instructed us not to speak to each other. Even if we wanted to talk, I wonder in our anxiety and anguish what any of us may want to say to another. So we always sit face down, innocent girlswhose lives have been ruined by thefailures of the government and institutions that were supposed to protect them.Mr. President, you need to do something about those in your government that tell regular lies and those who bring disgrace to your name. You need to see the waythe men laughed when they heard that you have deployed 100 aircraft to look for 110 girls and how they laughed harder when they watched a newscaster narrating how the Nigerian police and army were blaming each other over our abduction.It was the third day we were taken there that Sheikh explained the existence of the television. I heard him telling one of them that looked like a fresh recruit that they bought the television together with a generator and a lot of sophisticatedweapons after your government paid them handsomely in order to secure the release of some kidnapped lecturers. They talk about you as if you are one of them.They seem very delighted that you are Nigeria’s president.Sheikh has huge white beards and spoke with authority. He looks like you – tall, dark in complexion and lanky – but with a beard. He speaksto us like an uncle and keeps tellingus that we were abducted in the service of the holy prophet and that we may be needed on an important mission. One day, I complained to him about the persistent rape and beating by the men that I live with. That was after one of them beat me mercilessly only because I was menstruating. I wasn’t surprised or shocked when Sheikh told me that I should count myself lucky that some servants of Allah were violating an infidel. My ordeal is like an unending horror movie that I have become inured to surprises and shocks.When we got back to the place we are staying after the encounter, both men beat me thoroughly with sticks. I did not cry or shed a tear. Maybe the tears refused to come or my body is now deadened to pain. I don’t really know.Our dear President, it was during our sixth visit to the Sheikh’s place that I saw you on television looking very happy and excited amongst other expensively clothed men and women. It took me a while to understand that you were attendingthe wedding of the children of two serving state governors. Do you know that our abductors found the scene on television so amusing that they laughed and laughed and laughed? Their laughter was so loud and consistent that it drew the attention of all of us in the corner of the room. When we realised what tickled the men, all of us started crying. Our scalding tears were because of the tragedy of our lives and the tragedy of our country.You see, when I was in primary school, I dreamt of being married bya wealthy man





Please the authorities must see this as our genuine way of hel 1 Like