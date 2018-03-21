Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR (12743 Views)

UPDATED: Nigerian Govt Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls





Contrary to the claims of two ministers of President Muhammadu Buhari, SaharaReporters can report that a handsome ransom of five million euros was paid to Boko Haram to secure the release of Dapchi girls freed by the insurgents early Wednesday morning.





This is in addition to Boko Haram fighters in the custody of the Nigerian military exchanged for the release of the girls.





Nigeria's Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed as well as Minister of Defense, Mansur Dan-Ali had denied that ransom was paid to Boko Haram to secure the freedom of the girls kidnapped by Boko Haram in their school in Dapchi, Yobe State on 19 February.



The two ministers said instead of paying a ransom, the federal government relied on 'backchannel negotiations" to ensure that the girls were released by Boko Haram.



But a source who also participated in the negotiations with Boko Haram that led to release of over 80 Chibok girls in 2017 told SaharaReporters that the federal government not only made the ransom payment of five million euros to the insurgents, it also exchanged some Boko Haram prisoners in return for the Dapchi girls.



However, the lie that no ransom was paid to secure the return of the Dapchi girls followed a consistent pattern of such under the table millions of dollars payments by the Nigerian government to Boko Haram to secure freedom of abductees, especially since the advent of the Buhari administration.



It was believed that huge ‘ransom’ was paid to Boko Haram for freedom of three university lecturers and the 10 women recently released by the insurgents while between two to three million euros were also paid by the Federal Government to Boko Haram in exchange for the release of 82 Chibok girls in 2017.



The BBC had reported that millions of euro in cash were handed over to the insurgents in exchange for the release of the girls in addition to the release of five senior Boko Haram militants were bomb-makers.



"The ransom was €2m. Boko Haram asked for euros. They chose the suspects and gave us the list of girls who would be freed,” BBC quoted a source as confirming the deal with Boko Haram.



Sources said Lawal Daura, the Director General of the Department of State Services, DSS, who has been in charge of the ‘opaque negotiations’ with terrorists has, along with some government officials, build a big business out of kidnap for ransom negotiations.





Analysts have also argued that the eagerness of the Buhari administration to pay ransom for abductees is fueling the thirst of various factions of Boko Haram for mass kidnappings.



Nigerian lawmakers had alluded to this during a debate on the abduction of Dapchi girls at the plenary of the Senate last month.



The lawmakers had argued that Boko Haram now kidnap women and girls so as to negotiate and "get money” from the federal government "just like the case of Chibok girls.”



“What happened is a lesson for us. That Boko Haram sees girls or women as value targets. What they did in Chibok earned them some funds, because negotiations were held somehow and they got a lot of money," Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan said during the debate.





“They devise a means of going to abduct people so that they would negotiate with the federal government for ransom. It happened with the recent abduction of Maiduguri staff that were on an exploration. The government negotiated with them and they got money. Now they have been empowered, even with police officers wives, the federal government went and negotiated with them and they were given money,” Senator Joshua Lidani representing Gombe South said.



No ransom was paid,



If you listen to Nicolas on this morning on nta,

He said the dapchi girl's were returned base on the outstanding agreement of the ongoing negotiation before.



Which the boko haram wanted to breached. 4 Likes

I feel terribly sorry for the undiscerning Nigerians, whom whether by malice or ignorance, allow themselves to be victims of alternative facts to a government that has elevated propaganda to a tool of governance. 74 Likes 5 Shares





Tell me a con3 where kidnapper will kidnap a victim and released them unconditionally without any ransom Nigerians are wiser now so they should come up with another story because this one won't work for nigerians Little by little the truth is coming out n very soon the liar mamade will come up with his own side of the storyTell me a con3 where kidnapper will kidnap a victim and released them unconditionally without any ransomNigerians are wiser now so they should come up with another story because this one won't work for nigerians 47 Likes

Fraudgeria is soon going to be better, just wait. Now, now now, it will be soon be better What a ShitholeFraudgeria is soon going to be better, just wait. Now, now now, it will be soon be better 16 Likes 3 Shares

Even devil is afraid of losing his position to Lai. 39 Likes 1 Share

The Nigerian government under APC can be effectively summarized in two(three) words...



FG Lied! 16 Likes 2 Shares





To all those that voted for Buhari and are genuinely regretting it, I pray may God forgive them. But to all those that voted him and have refused to acknowledge their mistakes I pray may God allow their lives be presided as Buhari is presiding over Nigeria today, Amen. To all those that voted for Buhari and are genuinely regretting it, I pray may God forgive them. But to all those that voted him and have refused to acknowledge their mistakes I pray may God allow their lives be presided as Buhari is presiding over Nigeria today, Amen. 37 Likes 4 Shares

They paid that to abductors of Dapchi girls..

Without even apprehending them..

Evans is a learner...

ThIS GOVERNMENT is one sided..

One can't pin point the achievement of this APC led government, but some 'Ediot' in the north will say at least we have security.. 8 Likes

I lost hope in buhari since the day he said I'm for everybody I'm for nobody

Dapchi panther.... The truth will surely unfold someday..... 3 Likes

It was clear since. Wonderful government 4 Likes

. If the news is true, isnt the government indirectly funding and encouraging more terror on its citizenry? Oboy c moni. If the news is true, isnt the government indirectly funding and encouraging more terror on its citizenry? 7 Likes

Jus as I said not long ago sahara will tell us exactly how much was paid 8 Likes

Even if you are not a security analyst as long as you have a functional brain you would know that powers changed hands it was obvious that they paid money boko harm can never give those girls back on a platter of gold.Whoever believed what the FG said can believe that a lion is a domestic animal. 22 Likes 3 Shares

There is no point reading this news. We all know its an agenda to deceive the masses. 3 Likes

This movie is getting boring...

Lemme go and make another popcorn, I must watch it till the end

But for Yorubas, the abookis would have overrun this country.