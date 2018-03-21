₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,662 members, 4,149,002 topics. Date: Thursday, 22 March 2018 at 08:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR (12743 Views)
Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters / We’ve Adopted ‘negotiation Option’ For Dapchi, Chibok Girls –buhari / Dapchi Girls: Military Knew Of Boko Haram's Plans To Abduct The Girls - SR (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by joudini(m): 5:56pm
UPDATED: Nigerian Govt Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls
www.saharareporters.com/2018/03/21/updated-nigerian-govt-lied-5-million-euros-boko-haram-fighters-swapped-dapchi-girls
3 Likes
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by buhariguy(m): 5:56pm
No ransom was paid,
If you listen to Nicolas on this morning on nta,
He said the dapchi girl's were returned base on the outstanding agreement of the ongoing negotiation before.
Which the boko haram wanted to breached.
4 Likes
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by joudini(m): 5:58pm
I feel terribly sorry for the undiscerning Nigerians, whom whether by malice or ignorance, allow themselves to be victims of alternative facts to a government that has elevated propaganda to a tool of governance.
74 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by annnikky(f): 6:10pm
Little by little the truth is coming out n very soon the liar mamade will come up with his own side of the story
Tell me a con3 where kidnapper will kidnap a victim and released them unconditionally without any ransom Nigerians are wiser now so they should come up with another story because this one won't work for nigerians
47 Likes
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by soberdrunk(m): 6:11pm
Where is proof?
1 Like
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by conductorl6: 6:11pm
What a Shithole
Fraudgeria is soon going to be better, just wait. Now, now now, it will be soon be better
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by Omeokachie: 6:12pm
Even devil is afraid of losing his position to Lai.
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by lookatew: 6:12pm
The Nigerian government under APC can be effectively summarized in two(three) words...
FG Lied!
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by ozoebuka1(m): 6:12pm
To all those that voted for Buhari and are genuinely regretting it, I pray may God forgive them. But to all those that voted him and have refused to acknowledge their mistakes I pray may God allow their lives be presided as Buhari is presiding over Nigeria today, Amen.
37 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by crazydude1: 6:12pm
A joke is better than Nigeria!
4 Likes
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by chymes0359(m): 6:13pm
They paid that to abductors of Dapchi girls..
Without even apprehending them..
Evans is a learner...
ThIS GOVERNMENT is one sided..
One can't pin point the achievement of this APC led government, but some 'Ediot' in the north will say at least we have security..
8 Likes
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by dynicks(m): 6:13pm
Zombies right now;
SR r full of lies...
so therefore
we don't care; we only answer to our master and do whatever he beckons on us to do...
we believe to whatever our masters wants us to believe in
reason cus we are ZOMBIES!!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by Loyalblak007(f): 6:13pm
Hmmmmm
1 Like
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by timilehin007(m): 6:13pm
Who knows knows who doesn't know doesn't know...period
Buto I know ransom wad paid..
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by QuitNotice(m): 6:13pm
Both Sahara and fg are hard to believe
1 Like
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by Olachase(m): 6:13pm
I lost hope in buhari since the day he said I'm for everybody I'm for nobody
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by gflames89(m): 6:13pm
Dapchi panther.... The truth will surely unfold someday.....
3 Likes
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by coinsinos: 6:13pm
It was clear since. Wonderful government
4 Likes
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by calddon(m): 6:13pm
Oboy c moni . If the news is true, isnt the government indirectly funding and encouraging more terror on its citizenry?
7 Likes
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by sekundosekundo: 6:13pm
7 Likes
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by sotall(m): 6:14pm
Ok
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by Harrynight(m): 6:14pm
Jus as I said not long ago sahara will tell us exactly how much was paid
8 Likes
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 6:14pm
Even if you are not a security analyst as long as you have a functional brain you would know that powers changed hands it was obvious that they paid money boko harm can never give those girls back on a platter of gold.Whoever believed what the FG said can believe that a lion is a domestic animal.
22 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by Kingwizzy16(m): 6:14pm
Rubbish mhen!!!!!
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by NothingDoMe: 6:14pm
Not surprised
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by wristbangle(m): 6:14pm
There is no point reading this news. We all know its an agenda to deceive the masses.
3 Likes
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by Lizilicious(f): 6:14pm
This movie is getting boring...
Lemme go and make another popcorn, I must watch it till the end
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by GavelSlam: 6:15pm
A source told you bla bla bla.
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by fergusen(m): 6:15pm
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by Firgemachar: 6:15pm
Ehen
But for Yorubas, the abookis would have overrun this country.
|Re: FG Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls - SR by NothingDoMe: 6:15pm
buhariguy:Lmao! Did this dude just mention NTA?
I can't stop laughing
34 Likes 2 Shares
Nigerian Builds Biggest Hospital (AFAM CLINICS) In Brooklyn / Gani Adams Warns Boko Haram To Stay Away From Yoruba Land / FG Requires $166bn To Meet Nigeria's Transport And Energy Needs – Rotimi Amaechi
Viewing this topic: AmSmart(m), Megaflex(m), IRIEBOY(m), Drsunnie, leunamme93(m), pokenose(m), slyy, esonueke(m), Kuluuu, jpmorgan003, Memories12411, scionofurhobo(m), KennedicalEnergy(m), djfiki, kitiborbor(m), Rochex4ng, emychukwu, thinkdip(m), MrPolitics, ThePost, yemminz, luvola(m), plaetton, Baronnaire, MusingPat, sintirin(m), stevenosa, Fynnonsy, Fayek(m), mamangoma, easyguy2020, shakol91(m), Godsfavour001(m), somy405(m), Foademlee(m), amazon14, funshint(m), okwah, tayot1(m), comrrex(m), BUHARImyDOG, obawaleobaking, DCNeche, Jacko1970, crixlight2(m), Elazar001, e90(m), tvcatch15, lawson007(m), Sharmeenator(m), bakbravo(m), zionmade1, FLYFIRE(m), motionz, Ngokafor(f), bobman(m), valarinz, skimasks(m) and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 48