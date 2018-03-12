Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) (10810 Views)

A massive explosion from an Improvised Explosive Device, on Sunday, killed soldiers of 8 Division of the Nigerian Army in Kagaruwa near Monguno in Borno State.



The incident, military sources informed SaharaReporters, occurred at about 8 am. It also injured many other soldiers, disclosed military sources.



RIP to u my brothers.



Finally FTC on NL....but on a F*cking sad news.







RIP to u my brothers.

Finally FTC on NL....but on a F*cking sad news.

They died in vain for a useless country





They died in vain for a useless country

RIP though

Guess it's another dastard one from the so called "terribly downgraded BH" What a self inflicted senseless war.

No matter how tired I am, seeing this Fulani cow president on the TV always gives me the strength to get up and change the channel ....yeye man. 32 Likes 2 Shares

IED again meanwhile the fg wants to "negotiate" dapchi 2 Likes

Pray for Nigeria

Boko haram has been defeated. - Buhari.











For more lies, text "Buhari" to 419 16 Likes

Such a bad News...

Waiting for LAI Mohammed to speak Thrash 1 Like

Na lie, they've technically defeated Boko Haram ,packaged government 1 Like

So much blood shed; even God didnot allow David to build because of lots of blood despite being the beloved...

lalasticlala never again

like... I got nothing to say

Technically defeated 1 Like

Meanwhile on facebook...

Omooba77:

The IGP must be in Cotonou.

Lets just blame GEJ.

Occupational hazard. RIP to the dead .

I guess this are soft targets. Lai Mohammed, may you become a soft target too. 3 Likes 1 Share

sad

Not again!











And they said shekau has been killed already abi?











Lying government.

I weep for Sithole country.

Never easy to loose loved ones to this kind of unfortunate happenstance. May God grant the families the fortitude to bear the loss. 1 Like

saarumann:

Boko haram has been defeated. - Buhari.











For more lies, text "Buhari" to 419 ransom money is working ransom money is working

What is the use of the recently commissioned drones by dullård bubu??

'That's not Boko bombing , our soldiers were simply on a training exercise. Boko have been defeated"- Lie Mohammed 3 Likes

How is it my business? How is it my business?

Who were the bleeping soldiers taking pictures

See wetin the west create as e dey kill people hmmm











Where are the innoson military vehicles?

Tell me what will make a man to leave the comfort of his home,his mom,Dad and siblings to fight in unpredictable forest.



Just love for his Country and to make a better world for next generations





RIP brothers

And to your families i Pray for the spirit of understanding.



God bless Nigeria Military

Long live """"""""""""""" 4 Likes

Boko boys dey take dem one by one cos even the sun and the moon dey take am turn by turn