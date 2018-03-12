₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,975 members, 4,130,807 topics. Date: Tuesday, 13 March 2018 at 01:08 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) (10810 Views)
Militants Kill 4 Soldiers In Ekeremor, Bayelsa; Soldiers Invade Community / Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing / 4 Soldiers Wounded As Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists From Borno. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by Omooba77: 9:33pm On Mar 12
BREAKING: Heavy IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno | Sahara Reporters
A massive explosion from an Improvised Explosive Device, on Sunday, killed soldiers of 8 Division of the Nigerian Army in Kagaruwa near Monguno in Borno State.
The incident, military sources informed SaharaReporters, occurred at about 8 am. It also injured many other soldiers, disclosed military sources.
http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/12/breaking-heavy-ied-explosion-kills-4-soldiers-borno
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by EllySteve: 9:34pm On Mar 12
Damn!
RIP to u my brothers.
Finally FTC on NL....but on a F*cking sad news.
Seun should I send my btc address
5 Likes
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by LORDOFAFONJAS: 9:35pm On Mar 12
They died in vain for a useless country
RIP though
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 9:36pm On Mar 12
Again Guess it's another dastard one from the so called "terribly downgraded BH" What a self inflicted senseless war.
1 Like
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by knightsTempler: 9:38pm On Mar 12
No matter how tired I am, seeing this Fulani cow president on the TV always gives me the strength to get up and change the channel ....yeye man.
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by baralatie(m): 9:39pm On Mar 12
IED again meanwhile the fg wants to "negotiate" dapchi
2 Likes
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by Omooba77: 9:41pm On Mar 12
Pray for Nigeria
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by saarumann: 9:45pm On Mar 12
Boko haram has been defeated. - Buhari.
For more lies, text "Buhari" to 419
16 Likes
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by bedspread: 9:52pm On Mar 12
Such a bad News...
Waiting for LAI Mohammed to speak Thrash
1 Like
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by nero2face: 9:54pm On Mar 12
Na lie, they've technically defeated Boko Haram ,packaged government
1 Like
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by Omooba77: 9:55pm On Mar 12
So much blood shed; even God didnot allow David to build because of lots of blood despite being the beloved...
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by Omooba77: 10:18pm On Mar 12
lalasticlala never again
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by heendrix(m): 10:31pm On Mar 12
like... I got nothing to say
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by chloride6: 10:31pm On Mar 12
Technically defeated
1 Like
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by QueenDeborah(f): 10:31pm On Mar 12
Meanwhile on facebook...
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by imhotep: 10:32pm On Mar 12
Omooba77:The IGP must be in Cotonou.
Lets just blame GEJ.
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by ybalogs(m): 10:33pm On Mar 12
Occupational hazard. RIP to the dead .
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by Gten(m): 10:33pm On Mar 12
I guess this are soft targets. Lai Mohammed, may you become a soft target too.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by dynicks(m): 10:33pm On Mar 12
sad
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 10:34pm On Mar 12
Not again!
And they said shekau has been killed already abi?
Lying government.
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by Horbar1: 10:34pm On Mar 12
I weep for Sithole country.
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by ybalogs(m): 10:34pm On Mar 12
Never easy to loose loved ones to this kind of unfortunate happenstance. May God grant the families the fortitude to bear the loss.
1 Like
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by lexy2014: 10:35pm On Mar 12
saarumann:ransom money is working
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by begwong: 10:35pm On Mar 12
What is the use of the recently commissioned drones by dullård bubu??
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by Kestolovee95(f): 10:35pm On Mar 12
'That's not Boko bombing , our soldiers were simply on a training exercise. Boko have been defeated"- Lie Mohammed
3 Likes
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by Butoneday2(m): 10:35pm On Mar 12
How is it my business?
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by hammer2010(m): 10:35pm On Mar 12
Who were the bleeping soldiers taking pictures
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by Innov8ve1: 10:36pm On Mar 12
See wetin the west create as e dey kill people hmmm
We design fast and responsive websites at an affordable rate. Our designs are of high quality with impressive user experience. We will help sign u up to a web hosting plan with unlimited storage and bandwidth. Give us a try today, we are Naijadailyfeed Media, visit link in our bio for more details.
1 Like
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by Proffdada: 10:37pm On Mar 12
Where are the innoson military vehicles?
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by amani63(m): 10:37pm On Mar 12
Tell me what will make a man to leave the comfort of his home,his mom,Dad and siblings to fight in unpredictable forest.
Just love for his Country and to make a better world for next generations
RIP brothers
And to your families i Pray for the spirit of understanding.
God bless Nigeria Military
Long live """""""""""""""
4 Likes
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by MTKbudapest(m): 10:37pm On Mar 12
Boko boys dey take dem one by one cos even the sun and the moon dey take am turn by turn
|Re: IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno (Photos) by stfadaanthony(m): 10:38pm On Mar 12
Rest in Peace fellow country men. Even if the country does not value you,Nigerians appreciate you. RIP.
1 Like
8 Killed, 8 Injured In Anambra Auto Crash / You Will Vote And Live” – DIG Joshak Habila Assures Anambra People / The Myth Of One North? By A Middle Belter. Explosive!
Viewing this topic: Soljaboi44(m), frinx, aby007, Rebelutionary, BabbanBura(m), themejiwalker(m), ihimiray(m), Optional09, myxxdenyi(f), Abdulcisse, sleazy5(m), sanandreas(m), shurlar50(m), omobritiko, ybalogs(m), Soso990240(m), CaliOsi(m), agbado1(m) and 28 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10