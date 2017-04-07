Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing (4987 Views)

Boko Haram jihadists have killed four soldiers in an ambush in northeast Nigeria, where they torched an army base a day after killing seven civilians, a soldier and witnesses said.



“Our men came under attack near Gubdori village yesterday,” the soldier told AFP, asking not to be named.



“We lost four men in the ambush. Five were injured and four are still missing.”





The Islamists opened fire on an army convoy heading to the small town of Gulumba in Borno state, he added.

Military reinforcements came from the town and the attackers “were forced to withdraw after suffering heavy casualties”.



The assailants came from the Boko Haram faction headed by Abu Musab Al-Barnawi, son of the sect’s founder Mohammed Yusuf, the soldier added, in an account confirmed by two vigilantes.



Barnawi was appointed last year by the Islamic State group to replace veteran Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau.



Jihadists also attacked the military base in Wajirko village, 150 kilometres (90 miles) from Maiduguri, capital of Borno state, forcing the soldiers to flee.



“The gunmen arrived in pickups and engaged soldiers in the base just outside the village in a heavy shootout,” Wajirko resident Bukar Maduye told AFP.



“The soldiers were outgunned and forced to withdraw from the base and allowed the gunmen, who were from Mamman Nur faction, to take over the base which they looted and set on fire,” he said, adding that villagers were not attacked.



Barnawi’s right-hand man Mamman Nur, the alleged mastermind of a 2011 bombing of a UN building in Nigeria’s capital Abuja, is believed by many to be the real leader of the faction.



A vigilante assisting the military in its fight against Boko Haram confirmed the incident, adding that the soldiers had moved to a military base 40 kilometres away (25 miles).



“There were no reports of casualties from either side but the (military) base was completely burnt by the Boko Haram terrorists and the soldiers fled,” Mustapha Karimbe said.



In a previous attack, scores of Boko Haram fighters rode on motorcycles Wednesday into Abbati, a farming community outside Maiduguri, where they killed seven men and stole 360 livestock.



“They slaughtered the two men they had forced to lead them to the community and shot dead the five owners of the cattle herds who had confronted them with bows and arrows,” said vigilante Babakura Kolo.



Barnawi and Mamman Nur have previously promised residents in areas under their control they would not be harmed as long as they did not cooperate with Nigerian troops fighting Boko Haram.



But in recent weeks the Islamist fighters have intensified raids in areas near Lake Chad, stealing food from residents.



They have also killed several civilians they accused of cooperating with the military.





This is bad ..may the Almighty continue to guide and protect our military from these assailants. 4 Likes

I believe there is conspiracy 1 Like 1 Share

During the time of gej,they(northerners and northern elders) accused the clueless one(gej) of funding and arming boko haram.they must not forget to blame the dull buhari for funding and arming boko haram.Nigeria is a useless country 17 Likes 1 Share

If these guys can raze down a military base, then they are not technically defeated. 7 Likes

terrorist buhari and burutai will prefer to kill unarmed ipob protesters.

buhari and burutai must hang by the hook from icc

wasteland zombies oya come and defend your masters and tell us how this news is fake 13 Likes 1 Share

Probably the result of "kidnapping" money received by Boko in one of the French African nation’s surrounding Nigeria. Nigeria needs to keep an eye on the resurgence of French citizens kidnapping in Neighbouring Nations. No matter the level of cooperation, Nigeria should never fully trust France and her client African states.

If only the nation knew how much of truth about Boko Haram that is being covered up or distorted by this administration, the only "little achievement" of Bubu would be deleted from his score card which is all in red, anyway.





Let a zombie tell another zombie who will tell another zombie to inform the Dullard of Daura that



1. His boys have not stopped terrorizing but are still actively on the duty he assigned them prior to 2015.

2. About 90% of Chibok girls are yet to be found, as against his promise.

3. His time is fast running out. There won't be a second chance in 2019 to prove his zombified followers right. 4 Likes 1 Share

Abeg this Boko Haram people no dey finish? Today NA will claim they have wiped off all Boko Haram from a region but the next few days, Boko Haram will strike from that same region. Only God will help those in the North from this wicked souls call Boko Haram, haba wetin!!!!!! 1 Like

Dis terrorist no dey finish? 1 Like

Oga General wetin dey happen again 3 Likes





I thought we had won the war already I thought we had won the war already 2 Likes

but somebody said Boko Haram has been TECHNICALLY DEFEATED? 2 Likes

nawa o. These people no dey die finish?

finally nothing has been achieved in 2 years by buhari



just destruction and hardship 1 Like

Boko Haram can only end when Nigeria is divided into more manageable countries.



Boko Haram is a politico/religious organization.





Boko Haram emerged after 12 northern states adopted sharia criminal laws.



Boko Haram says it is fighting for a country to be ruled through Islamic Sharia Criminal laws.



The rest of Nigeria without Biafra can live together with Boko Haram if they like, but count Biafra out of that. 4 Likes 1 Share

