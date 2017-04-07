₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by Abbeyme: 12:06pm
Boko Haram jihadists have killed four soldiers in an ambush in northeast Nigeria, where they torched an army base a day after killing seven civilians, a soldier and witnesses said.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/guardian.ng/news/boko-haram-kills-nigerian-troops-after-deadly-raid-on-farmers/amp
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by dunkem21(m): 12:21pm
This is bad ..may the Almighty continue to guide and protect our military from these assailants.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by sarrki(m): 12:22pm
Book haram issued
I believe there is conspiracy
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by omololu2020(m): 12:24pm
If toh say nah civilians with tattoo for body,you will see does soldiers forming gallant men
Yeye dey smell for this useless country
If boko haram like let them overtake all the northern state nah them sabi
During the time of gej,they(northerners and northern elders) accused the clueless one(gej) of funding and arming boko haram.they must not forget to blame the dull buhari for funding and arming boko haram.Nigeria is a useless country
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by Jabioro: 12:35pm
Stealing and maiming, and they also promised the residents that they wouldn't be harm so far they did not cooperate with the soldiers.. If the residents or the host, better still the habitant can easily forget yesterday
and what lie ahead if they allowed Boko Haram to take over.... something is wrong with them
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by Tyche(m): 1:34pm
May God help us
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by jesse8048(m): 1:36pm
If these guys can raze down a military base, then they are not technically defeated.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by Nigerdeltaboi(m): 1:38pm
Out post not base
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by igbozionism: 1:39pm
terrorist buhari and burutai will prefer to kill unarmed ipob protesters.
buhari and burutai must hang by the hook from icc
wasteland zombies oya come and defend your masters and tell us how this news is fake
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by Litmus: 1:49pm
Probably the result of "kidnapping" money received by Boko in one of the French African nation’s surrounding Nigeria. Nigeria needs to keep an eye on the resurgence of French citizens kidnapping in Neighbouring Nations. No matter the level of cooperation, Nigeria should never fully trust France and her client African states.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by Sunnynwa: 1:54pm
sarrki:
Technical conspiracy
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by emmasege: 3:14pm
If only the nation knew how much of truth about Boko Haram that is being covered up or distorted by this administration, the only "little achievement" of Bubu would be deleted from his score card which is all in red, anyway.
Let a zombie tell another zombie who will tell another zombie to inform the Dullard of Daura that
1. His boys have not stopped terrorizing but are still actively on the duty he assigned them prior to 2015.
2. About 90% of Chibok girls are yet to be found, as against his promise.
3. His time is fast running out. There won't be a second chance in 2019 to prove his zombified followers right.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by Untainted007: 3:14pm
Abeg this Boko Haram people no dey finish? Today NA will claim they have wiped off all Boko Haram from a region but the next few days, Boko Haram will strike from that same region. Only God will help those in the North from this wicked souls call Boko Haram, haba wetin!!!!!!
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by hucienda: 3:15pm
Dis terrorist no dey finish?
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by DollarAngel(m): 3:15pm
Welldone guys, good job
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by rottenPussy: 3:16pm
jesse8048:They are propagandally defeated!
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by positivelord: 3:16pm
Oga General wetin dey happen again
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by izzou(m): 3:16pm
I thought we had won the war already
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by yourexcellency: 3:18pm
but somebody said Boko Haram has been TECHNICALLY DEFEATED?
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by omololu2020(m): 3:20pm
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by sam2royx(m): 3:21pm
nawa o. These people no dey die finish?
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by ijayebonyi(f): 3:21pm
izzou:exactly what I want to ask
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by rozayx5(m): 3:21pm
finally nothing has been achieved in 2 years by buhari
just destruction and hardship
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by ijayebonyi(f): 3:22pm
yourexcellency:I tire o. Why all this killing these day?
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by Mykelpato(m): 3:23pm
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by Eazybay(m): 3:23pm
sarrki:
Ok u mean Boko haram has conspired with GEJ abi? Guy the only thing ur job requires u to do, is jump on threads and type "Sai baba." Stop trying to analyze, I don't think u have dat ability
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by oluseyiforjesus(m): 3:23pm
I tot they said we are winning?
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by discusant: 3:24pm
Boko Haram can only end when Nigeria is divided into more manageable countries.
Boko Haram is a politico/religious organization.
Boko Haram emerged after 12 northern states adopted sharia criminal laws.
Boko Haram says it is fighting for a country to be ruled through Islamic Sharia Criminal laws.
The rest of Nigeria without Biafra can live together with Boko Haram if they like, but count Biafra out of that.
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by CriticMaestro: 3:24pm
just when we thought the airstrike on syria is the news of the day
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by LastSurvivor11: 3:25pm
It's a lie..
Boko haram has been technically defeated..
To even think that burantashi "COAS" is somewhere playing with snakes while his men are dying is heartbreaking..
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by ezra1990: 3:25pm
omololu2020:Do u think that you are safe
|Re: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers In Maiduguri, 5 Injured, 4 Missing by HAH: 3:25pm
As long as money is being made from this crises it will never end cos even if the BH are tired beneficiaries of the crises will fuel it not to stop, among the categories of people benefiting from BH crises are :
ARMY : the army officers get good allowance for being at the war front the ogas get billions in security votes and equipment money while the junior soldiers NCOs get money at checking points
POLITICIANS. : all the LGAs in northern Borno are deserted they are all staying in Maiduguri and their allocations have not stopped, the governor has a large chunk of his allocation set aside for security vote, this money he uses as it pleases him, and no eyes on his performance cos he is in a war zone and the faac allocation, Paris club etc keep coming
NGO. : this are another set of crooks that will go to oyibo land and beg for money in the name of IDPs but will embezzle 80% on salaries and logistic, the real IDPs get only 20% or less , imagine some of them take 2 million as monthly salary, I have seen a security in one of of NGO that collect 750k monthly.
Do you think this category of people above will ever want honey pot to dry, so as long as money being made in this BH crises we have a long way to see its end.
