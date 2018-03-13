Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung (8881 Views)

Solomon Dalung, minister of youth and sports, has accused Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau state, of misleading President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate a bridge which was completed by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.



Buhari paid a two-day working visit to Plateau last week – his first since he took over in 2015.



In a statement on Monday, Dalung criticised the governor, saying Lalong had refused to accept the advice he had been offering him.



The minister said he was not after Lalong for a selfish reason but out of his love for the state.



“Former President Goodluck commissioned federal secretariat bridge, why did Governor Lalong mislead the president to recommission it again?” he asked.



“I honestly have respect for him (Lalong) because he is my leader. I have given him series of advice and will continue to do even though he has not taken any.



“The governor should realise where we are coming from and save the state from further drifting into chaos. I have been quite supportive of the governor and his administration despite his repeated turning down of advice.



“I am concerned about the state and do not have any political ambition.”



He also accused the Plateau state government of mismanaging a $2 billion loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB).



The minister said the state government was not prudent with its resources.



“Where is the $2 billion loan collected from African Development Bank for potatoes processing factory payable in 25 years?” he asked.



“Where is the factory located? Or where is the money kept and whose account? Why did the state government keep the issue of the loan secret? What is happening to LG funds? What is happening to five percent meant for the traditional council?”



While responding to an attack on him by Latep Dabang, the state chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dalung said the APC chairman was “frustrated”.



Dabang had criticised the minister for saying that he was not invited when Buhari visited the state last week.



“I can understand the problems confronting my friend and brother, Latep Dabang. His mentor has left the party, so things are falling apart, the centre can no longer hold,” he said.

Why did you leave Dalung that made the allegations and are screaming about PDP "online miscreants"?



Why did you leave Dalung that made the allegations and are screaming about PDP "online miscreants"?

He also asked where is the $2 "billion" dollars potato factory? Where is the allocation for traditional rulers? What is happening to LG funds? These are questions that should interest any "patriot" not deflecting by castigating PDP supporters. They didn't make the serious allegations; Dalung did.



Why did you leave Dalung that made the allegations and are screaming about PDP "online miscreants"?He also asked where is the $2 "billion" dollars potato factory? Where is the allocation for traditional rulers? What is happening to LG funds? These are questions that should interest any "patriot" not deflecting by castigating PDP supporters. They didn't make the serious allegations; Dalung did. 69 Likes 6 Shares

Pple should ignore this chimp whose stock in trade is derailing every thread that indicts his President Buhari.

I was expecting a solid reply with evidences by the allegations raised by Dalung. But in his usual manner, he attacked the messenger instead of the message. The last time I checked, Dalung is still in APC and won't raise matters like this if he has no evidence.



I don't know how much you guys (BMC crews) are been paid for this dirty job. But one thing certain is it won't last forever. Adult who says things not because its right but because its convenient, that one na adult? spinless kids!! 25 Likes 1 Share

yarimo:

The headquarters of this online news is located in Ekiti State Government house with branch in WADATA house abuja.

You people should be ashamed of yourselves.



Three years down the line, all that your Buhari is commissioning are projects alredy commissioned by Goodluck Jonathan. From Abuja rail line to airforce UAV and now a Jos bridge that had already been commissioned by GEJ.





Buhari and his Media Cows are shameless You people should be ashamed of yourselves.Three years down the line, all that your Buhari is commissioning are projects alredy commissioned by Goodluck Jonathan. From Abuja rail line to airforce UAV and now a Jos bridge that had already been commissioned by GEJ.Buhari and his Media Cows are shameless 28 Likes 2 Shares

No surprises here , it's on record that the Buhari administration has not initiated a single capital project of it own just like he did in 1984 , 98.5 percent of the projects project Buhari has commsioned so far were either initiated and completed by the Jonathan administration including that drone in Kaduna .

Somebody should call Tinubu the reconciliation committee chairman that there's a fight in plateau state...



Sarkki and yarimo having nightmares over PDP even when PDP wasn't mentioned in the news article..



Well done 30k is really doing wonders in your life ..



Buhari is not aware, he was mislead blah blah blah..



When will he take responsibility for once.? 14 Likes 2 Shares

Sariki i have bn following you for years. i just registered on nairaland with this particular acct recently.



for years sariki you are a liar and very biased human being. you never say the truth. Not for once. Sariki i have bn following you for years. i just registered on nairaland with this particular acct recently.for years sariki you are a liar and very biased human being. you never say the truth. Not for once. 27 Likes 1 Share

“Former President Goodluck commissioned federal secretariat bridge, why did Governor Lalong mislead the president to recommission it again?” he asked. “



APC still on self-destruct mode.Imagine the shame of a nation. A president allegedly misled to commission an already commissioned project. APC still on self-destruct mode.Imagine the shame of a nation.A president allegedly misled to commission an already commissioned project. 13 Likes 1 Share

The governor does not have memory, the president is clueless so what do you expect?



No iota of shame! Commissioning what your predecessor accomplished. What will we call this act of stupidity by this two mumu? If 5 Likes 1 Share

The news headline emanating from Nigeria is enough to cause severe stress and paranoia.

They have always taken credit for the achievements of the last administration, while blaming their incompetence on same.

Your stupidity/foolishness is glaring Your stupidity/foolishness is glaring 11 Likes 1 Share

I know you must be laughing at those who would support you ignorantly. That's your power. It only ends here. Go outside and try to be powerful. Propagandist cries like a baby when beaten in their game. I know you must be laughing at those who would support you ignorantly. That's your power. It only ends here. Go outside and try to be powerful. Propagandist cries like a baby when beaten in their game. 7 Likes 1 Share

In this govt,

anything goes & nobody is

ever sanctioned for f*cking up,



because, all the fuc*ers are all Buhari's

cousins, uncles or nephews.



Tolerating mediocrity... In this govt,anything goes & nobody isever sanctioned for f*cking up,because, all the fuc*ers are all Buhari'scousins, uncles or nephews.Tolerating mediocrity... 4 Likes 1 Share

