₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,103 members, 4,131,240 topics. Date: Tuesday, 13 March 2018 at 09:29 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung (8881 Views)
Femi Falana Protesting Fuel Price Increase By Jonathan In 2012 (Throwback Pic) / Governor Simon Lalong Buys Fuel From ‘Black Market’ Dealer / David Samson Graduates As Marine Engineer In Philippine (Sponsored By Jonathan) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by RZArecta2(m): 3:13am
Solomon Dalung, minister of youth and sports, has accused Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau state, of misleading President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate a bridge which was completed by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.thecable.ng/dalung-attacks-lalong-says-plateau-mismanaged-2bn/amp
2 Shares
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by sarrki(m): 3:19am
Pure lie
When did FG starts building over head bridge in sate road
Gej that can't fix the road to his village
Abegi
That's why I don't lime PDP online miscreants
They don't reason at all
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by RZArecta2(m): 3:22am
sarrki:APC online miscreant spotted, send your queries to Solomon Dalung
134 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by sarrki(m): 3:25am
RZArecta2:
Bros,
its a pure lie you know that
All this fake news can't win election for your party
4 Likes
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by yarimo(m): 3:42am
The headquarters of this online news is located in Ekiti State Government house with branch in WADATA house abuja.
2 Likes
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by RZArecta2(m): 3:46am
sarrki:yen yen yen
63 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by RZArecta2(m): 3:49am
yarimo:weh done Mr monitoring spirit, better use your BMC zombie 30k allowee to do something meaningful instead of tracing media house locations
53 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by Firefire(m): 4:54am
sarrki:
30 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by sekundosekundo: 5:29am
yarimo:
You're right, they were also the one that commanded your IGP to disobey the orders of your president
72 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by Campusity: 5:32am
sarrki:
Why did you leave Dalung that made the allegations and are screaming about PDP "online miscreants"?
He also asked where is the $2 "billion" dollars potato factory? Where is the allocation for traditional rulers? What is happening to LG funds? These are questions that should interest any "patriot" not deflecting by castigating PDP supporters. They didn't make the serious allegations; Dalung did.
69 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by EASY39(m): 5:32am
BMC GUYS v guys were sick upstair
2 Likes
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by patval(f): 5:44am
sarrki:
Pple should ignore this chimp whose stock in trade is derailing every thread that indicts his President Buhari. cowhary has never done any infrastructural project since he entered Aso rock other than decimating the population of Nigerians so as to fill his blood bank. All the brain dead does is to recommission a project by his predecessor and still blame same administration for deflating his erection in za oza room.
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by ejihand: 5:56am
I was expecting a solid reply with evidences by the chief BMC to the allegations raised by Dalung. But in his usual manner, he attacked the messenger instead of the message. The last time I checked, Dalung is still in APC and won't raise matters like this if he has no evidence.
I don't know how much you guys (BMC crews) are been paid for this dirty job. But one thing certain is it won't last forever. Adult who says things not because its right but because its convenient, that one na adult? spinless kids!!
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by luvinhubby(m): 5:57am
yarimo:
You people should be ashamed of yourselves.
Three years down the line, all that your Buhari is commissioning are projects alredy commissioned by Goodluck Jonathan. From Abuja rail line to airforce UAV and now a Jos bridge that had already been commissioned by GEJ.
Buhari and his Media Cows are shameless
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by BIAFRONIGERIAN(m): 6:04am
Ok
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by FarahAideed: 6:11am
No surprises here , it's on record that the Buhari administration has not initiated a single capital project of it own just like he did in 1984 , 98.5 percent of the projects project Buhari has commsioned so far were either initiated and completed by the Jonathan administration including that drone in Kaduna .
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by chuksjuve(m): 6:12am
Somebody should call Tinubu the reconciliation committee chairman that there's a fight in plateau state...
Sarkki and yarimo having nightmares over PDP even when PDP wasn't mentioned in the news article..
Well done 30k is really doing wonders in your life ..
Buhari is not aware, he was mislead blah blah blah..
When will he take responsibility for once.?
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by Morbeta11: 6:17am
Lalung and DaLong Platue love Long thing
2 Likes
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by Drlouis415: 6:51am
sarrki:
Sariki i have bn following you for years. i just registered on nairaland with this particular acct recently.
for years sariki you are a liar and very biased human being. you never say the truth. Not for once.
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by Neminc: 6:56am
sarrki:So Solomon dalung is PDP online miscreant? Chai!!!!! Your own zombeism don upgrade to level 10
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by Paperwhite(m): 7:01am
“Former President Goodluck commissioned federal secretariat bridge, why did Governor Lalong mislead the president to recommission it again?” he asked. “
APC still on self-destruct mode.Imagine the shame of a nation. A president allegedly misled to commission an already commissioned project.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by ConAir(m): 7:02am
The governor does not have memory, the president is clueless so what do you expect?
No iota of shame! Commissioning what your predecessor accomplished. What will we call this act of stupidity by this two mumu? If
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by wristbangle(m): 7:06am
The news headline emanating from Nigeria is enough to cause severe stress and paranoia. Tired of reading these stupid news.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by Omeokachie: 7:08am
They have always taken credit for the achievements of the last administration, while blaming their incompetence on same.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by MossLuv: 7:11am
sarrki:
Your stupidity/foolishness is glaring
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by thesolutions: 8:06am
sarrki:
I know you must be laughing at those who would support you ignorantly. That's your power. It only ends here. Go outside and try to be powerful. Propagandist cries like a baby when beaten in their game.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by Caustics: 8:30am
caustics
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by Manzip(m): 8:31am
yarimo:
lolx, u no lie, nigga
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by adecz: 8:31am
In this govt,
anything goes & nobody is
ever sanctioned for f*cking up,
because, all the fuc*ers are all Buhari's
cousins, uncles or nephews.
Tolerating mediocrity...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by modelmike7(m): 8:31am
WTF?!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by adebrave1(m): 8:32am
This nigga
|Re: "Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung by LastSurvivor11: 8:33am
Even primary school pupils can deceive the dullard..
Yes he's that stupid
6 Likes 2 Shares
Effects Of Terrorism On The General Public / NESREA Shuts Julius Berger’s Headquarters In Abuja / 93,000 Ghost Voters Uncovered In Anambra
Viewing this topic: badmrkt(m), Daliano(m), princestars(m), greatman247(m), princee7(m), ZombieTAMER, abiri(m), omans14(m), Feranmi4christ(m), jey4all(m), movetoca, iamwok(m), erukujeje(m), Husten, skills50(m), rareman(m), Epoxyworld, bibe(m), dexterautonomy(m), Elsquidme(m), yerokunphilips, perez019(m), Meritocracy, secretsuccess, jmaine, Nnamnugochi, dajavula(m), macuno88, adetony244(m), Iamemma(m), bobothem(m), Maziebuka01(m), anselaw(m), ajibson88, aloenzyme(m), freshghost, Ayanko(m), sirlisir, IkpuNnegiEwu44, audiigee(m), Nnaeb(m), MishdaFish, sucemt(m), Osomalo(m), clerc(m), Q3(m), dadee007(m), Larryomooba(m), BibiBasy(f), KingDerailer, RaeTunechi, linusbnn(m), uekejiuba(m), goaldynman, Jacobx007, mayorrex(m), Olmat, adjoviomole(m), lizzynicole, tripleaa, continentalceo(m), kenny9ce(m), enlady(f), Lazyreporta(m), phdmjjm(m), dechriscool(m), Hurlarzan139(m), timijoseph01(m), Monoxide(m), OBUAFI, BBFE, gwales, gly2ken, youngibeh(m), VERDA, OAM4J, lordcreativity(m), alat24(m), Nodogragra4me, Princeofnigeria(m), Jolar101(m), samdeto(m), dhardline(m), Dabaj, aolawale025, enm(m), emmasege, Muyesky(m), AngryRebel, Bubewilson(m), ova21, Houstency(m) and 143 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24