Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) / Ayodele Dada: "How I Graduated With All-Round A's & 5.0 CGPA" / Meet The Unique Identical Twins Who Both Graduated With First Class.. Photos

My result dropped seriously when i was in 200l and i have been making frantic effort to increase my cgpa since then..although it was increasing but at a very slow rate...@500l,i was close to 2:1 so i tried all my possible best,read as much as i can,hoping i can move to 2:1.

I went to check my final result during clearance few days ago and i realize i finally graduated with 2:2.i have not been happy since then,a lot of thought going through my mind.Thinking about labor market and how i am going to cope,i'm really perplexed.



Any advise for me?i graduated from mechanical engineering dept.

Which Hand Work are u skilled at ? I can't rule out the fact that grade doesn't matter but be versatile learn some handwork do some professional courses and the sky would be your starting point. Make good use of your nysc and life is going to be sweet 1 Like

aktem:

Life tries to put us down but nothing forbids us to rise again.

Was also in your shoes some 4 years ago, but i had one thing in mind (i will not give up). Used my service year to start a professional course (try doing one in your field of expertise during service, you never know who you might meet in tutorial and exam centres).

Then after service year, dont limit your job search to a few industries, expand your horizon.



Life tries to put us down but nothing forbids us to rise again.

Was also in your shoes some 4 years ago, but i had one thing in mind (i will not give up). Used my service year to start a professional course (try doing one in your field of expertise during service, you never know who you might meet in tutorial and exam centres).

Then after service year, dont limit your job search to a few industries, expand your horizon.

Finally, a lot of people will make you feel like you dont have sense, telling u career job is poo and tins like dt, there is nothing wrong in seeking jobs man.





Truth is a 2.2 is not the end of the world, just limits certain blue chip job offers.

My advice, learn a soft skill or professional course, especially during your NYSC. Nigerian HR worships certificates so you might want to up ur CV during ur NYSC.

Truth is a 2.2 is not the end of the world, just limits certain blue chip job offers.

My advice, learn a soft skill or professional course, especially during your NYSC. Nigerian HR worships certificates so you might want to up ur CV during ur NYSC.

That said, cheer up labour market is only hard if you make it so. Build your contacts too, you'll need your friends with job opportunities too. All the best. It's too early to be depressed. You never even go NYSC (Now your struggle continues)

Forget that 2.1 result

aktem:

Lols, you're worried for nothing bro. Discipline yourself, improve your self in other areas you will make it. 2 Likes

My dear 2:2 is not a bad result, u dnt need to feel depressed. U actually gave it ur all, it could av been worse, but u salvaged it. Keep ur head up, dnt ever doubt ur worth, and dnt let anyone make u feel bad, be proud of this achievement and celebrate every little thing about yourself. U will go places as long as u dnt limit urself out of self pity. Well wishes 1 Like

You would have struggled more to reach 3.5



But its not the end of the world.

2.2 is not a bad result,a lot of people out there doing great came out with the-same result or even less than that. why not try do some professional courses or go for master's so as to enhance your educational level. visit www.studylocal.ng to seek for professional assistance to help you find the best program for your qualifications.

1. Learn skills like auto repairs, refrigeration and HVAC installation, heavy duty power plant maintenance and repairs, welding building construction, piping, and instrumentationetc. Don't underestimate these skills. And try to get a trade test cert in them.



2. Proceed to get certified in HSE, project management, NSE and COREN certifications.



3. Also get to do an MBA and/or MSC.

4. Trust in God and don't underestimate men and women you meet anywhere.

5. Sell yourself your skills your vision to people anywhere and anytime you're given that opportunity





The big fish will start hunting you after these. Trust me!



1. Learn skills like auto repairs, refrigeration and HVAC installation, heavy duty power plant maintenance and repairs, welding building construction, piping, and instrumentationetc. Don't underestimate these skills. And try to get a trade test cert in them.

2. Proceed to get certified in HSE, project management, NSE and COREN certifications.

3. Also get to do an MBA and/or MSC.

4. Trust in God and don't underestimate men and women you meet anywhere.

5. Sell yourself your skills your vision to people anywhere and anytime you're given that opportunity

The big fish will start hunting you after these. Trust me!

Let's meet at the top

Thank you all for your advices and words of encouragement,i really appreciate it. 1 Like

Lalasticlala, Richiez, mynd44 Pls help this guy out

@aktem



2.2 from mechanical engineering is not exactly bad, especially if you finished with a go of above 3 out of 5.

Stop worrying. You can't undo it.

Go for nysc and try to gain relevant work experience, even if u r assigned to a school look for an engineering/ construction coy around you and volunteer to work free to gain some little experience. Apply to good schools abroad for post grad. You'll get tuition free schools for engineering. Before you know it, you will forget about d 2.2 thing.

You're not even happy you graduated. Be grateful to God. Get your act together. Acquire more skills, get active on social media, include your skills and degree in your bio/profile,meet people, be nice to them, answer strangers questions intelligently, spell things correctly even if it's an informal writing, dress like a decent person, etc. These little little things are the things that Matter most. Not just having a good result. 1 Like

Go into business Bro

Be a bit more worried dear

I hope say u qet handwork sha

You don't have to worry just up ur game and you will be fine.

BIAFRONIGERIAN:

Which street?



This is my only advice for you Op

You will get a good job, trust



Dont stress yourself



the slap is for being worried and trying to be faithless



You will get a good job, trust

Dont stress yourself

the slap is for being worried and trying to be faithless

dont allow the grade system weigh you down

have no worries. the richest men today gat no certificate, some even have the lowest grade. education is overrated. stay focused and don't put your hope on result.

Degree has nothing to do with your destiny bro





Learn business





Nowadays degrees are meant for the drawer







Its what remains after your degree is taken from you that defines you

Better go learn work, you went to school so you can do whatever you are doing in a special way.