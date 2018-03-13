Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass (5128 Views)

Speaking in an interview with irukkanews, he said that both the Archbishop and Governor Okorocha are reaping what they sowed by spreading news that Ikedi Ohakim as Imo governor flogged and detained a catholic priest. According to him, when Ikedi Ohakim was the governor of Imo State and his power drunk dispatch riders forcefully evicted a Catholic priest from the road where the governor was about to pass and detained him for one hour without the knowledge of the governor .



He said when Ohakim got wind of what happened, he rushed to Bishop Obinna to apologize over the unfortunate incident but the man of God locked him out. According to him, all the efforts made by the governor to explain the true position of things to the bishop and the Catholic community in Imo State proved abortive as a standing order was given from the diocese that nobody should listen to him.



Maduabuchi said that the false news that Governor Ohakim flogged and detained a priest began to spread until it filtered into the ears of Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka who without any investigation turned it into a song which spread like wild fire. According to him, based on the propaganda, during the Imo State governorship debate, students of Imo State University were mobilized to go and boo the governor ,which they gladly did.



He said at the end, Ohakim lost the debate and also the governorship election. The Public commentator said that it was later that father Mbaka did proper investigation of got the facts of what really happened that he invited the former governor to the Adoration ground and apologized to him.



“At the Adoration ground, Father Mbaka had clearly told Ohakim that those behind his travail,the same thing would go back to them,even the Archbishop who refused to tell the people the truth of what happened,that Ohakim was no where near the scene of the arrest and detention of the priest.He had specifically told the former governor that what they had measured to him would be measured back to them.Today,what are we seeing in Imo State? The same Okorocha why hyped the false accusation and benefitted from the evil plot is now attacking Bishop Obinna who knew the truth but refused to say it and as the evil plot led to Ohakim`s down fall,it would also lead to Rochas Okorocha’s political down fall.”





Interesting 1 Like

first thing I will do if I happens to be the president, is to jail every blogger in this country 2 Likes

This Okorocha must be the dumbest politician living...





You mean that after doing 8 years as a governor from Orlu senatorial zone plus Udenwa's full 8 years, you have the obtuseness to project your son-in-law from the senatorial zone as the next governor?





What does this semi-stark illiterate think he is, bikonu? 2 Likes

AND HE CAN NOT CURSE BUHARI TO RESIGN . 3 Likes

hmmmm, If priests that are suppose to lead with good examples are economical with the truth then IT IS FINISHED

Mbaka is still a scam

hmmm! when PMB is clueless and you are bringing this topic abi? I reserve my comment

Mbaka the voice of the voiceless....

maestroferddi:

This Okorocha must be the dumbest politician l[b]eaving[/b]... He was so dumb that he was elected twice as a governor. He was so dumb that he was elected twice as a governor.

Mere coincident. The last time I checked, non of Mbaka's curses on Chimaroke Nnamani manifested. Also, his pronoucement against union bank didn't manifest too. Story plenty.

. If this is true, then Gosh!! Mbaka is such a disgusting hypocrite! Mbaka was also part of the propaganda that brought ohakim down! In fact Mbaka released a song about the incident, only for him to realize it was false and he had to beg gov ohakim for forgiveness... Now he's now attacking bishop Obinna, anyway what ever that goes around comes around 1 Like

Irukkanews:

; who supplies mbaka weed? who supplies mbaka weed? 1 Like

Thats true 1 Like

The second part of the movie is now loading...............! 1 Like

congorasta:

first thing I will do if I happens to be the president, is to jail every blogger in this country You will be a disaster as a president because you don't even know your job. You will be a disaster as a president because you don't even know your job. 1 Like

Both Okorocha, Ohakim, Mbaka et al should kiss my butthole

The evil that men do 1 Like

Irukkanews:

south-easterners and drama south-easterners and drama

The blogger who wrote this nonsense should be trashed.

I still can't decode what simple sense is in the above.