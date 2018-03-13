₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by Irukkanews: 3:41pm
The attack on the Catholic Bishop of Owerri Diocese, Archbishop Anthony Obinna by thugs of the Imo State governor is no doubt sacrilegious and highly condemn-able. However, a public Affairs commentator, Kwento Maduabuchi has described it as karma at work.
Speaking in an interview with irukkanews, he said that both the Archbishop and Governor Okorocha are reaping what they sowed by spreading news that Ikedi Ohakim as Imo governor flogged and detained a catholic priest. According to him, when Ikedi Ohakim was the governor of Imo State and his power drunk dispatch riders forcefully evicted a Catholic priest from the road where the governor was about to pass and detained him for one hour without the knowledge of the governor .
He said when Ohakim got wind of what happened, he rushed to Bishop Obinna to apologize over the unfortunate incident but the man of God locked him out. According to him, all the efforts made by the governor to explain the true position of things to the bishop and the Catholic community in Imo State proved abortive as a standing order was given from the diocese that nobody should listen to him.
Maduabuchi said that the false news that Governor Ohakim flogged and detained a priest began to spread until it filtered into the ears of Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka who without any investigation turned it into a song which spread like wild fire. According to him, based on the propaganda, during the Imo State governorship debate, students of Imo State University were mobilized to go and boo the governor ,which they gladly did.
He said at the end, Ohakim lost the debate and also the governorship election. The Public commentator said that it was later that father Mbaka did proper investigation of got the facts of what really happened that he invited the former governor to the Adoration ground and apologized to him.
“At the Adoration ground, Father Mbaka had clearly told Ohakim that those behind his travail,the same thing would go back to them,even the Archbishop who refused to tell the people the truth of what happened,that Ohakim was no where near the scene of the arrest and detention of the priest.He had specifically told the former governor that what they had measured to him would be measured back to them.Today,what are we seeing in Imo State? The same Okorocha why hyped the false accusation and benefitted from the evil plot is now attacking Bishop Obinna who knew the truth but refused to say it and as the evil plot led to Ohakim`s down fall,it would also lead to Rochas Okorocha’s political down fall.”
SOURCE: http://www.irukkanews.com/fr-mbakas-curse-on-bishop-obinna-and-gov-okorocha-has-come-to-pass/
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by modelmike7(m): 3:43pm
Interesting
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by congorasta: 4:06pm
first thing I will do if I happens to be the president, is to jail every blogger in this country
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by maestroferddi: 4:07pm
This Okorocha must be the dumbest politician living...
You mean that after doing 8 years as a governor from Orlu senatorial zone plus Udenwa's full 8 years, you have the obtuseness to project your son-in-law from the senatorial zone as the next governor?
What does this semi-stark illiterate think he is, bikonu?
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by ikombe: 4:07pm
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by Tytylion(m): 4:07pm
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by Ibyno(m): 4:07pm
AND HE CAN NOT CURSE BUHARI TO RESIGN .
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by Teewhy2: 4:08pm
hmmmm, If priests that are suppose to lead with good examples are economical with the truth then IT IS FINISHED
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by joyfavour(f): 4:08pm
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by judecares1: 4:08pm
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by tiredoflife(m): 4:09pm
Mbaka is still a scam
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by Bustincole: 4:09pm
hmmm! when PMB is clueless and you are bringing this topic abi? I reserve my comment
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by evanso6226(f): 4:09pm
Mbaka the voice of the voiceless....
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by Xisnin(m): 4:09pm
maestroferddi:He was so dumb that he was elected twice as a governor.
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by LordKO(m): 4:09pm
Mere coincident. The last time I checked, non of Mbaka's curses on Chimaroke Nnamani manifested. Also, his pronoucement against union bank didn't manifest too. Story plenty.
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by webmaster001: 4:09pm
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by hemama(f): 4:10pm
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by sweerychick(f): 4:10pm
If this is true, then Gosh!! Mbaka is such a disgusting hypocrite! Mbaka was also part of the propaganda that brought ohakim down! In fact Mbaka released a song about the incident, only for him to realize it was false and he had to beg gov ohakim for forgiveness... Now he's now attacking bishop Obinna, anyway what ever that goes around comes around .
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by highchief1: 4:10pm
Irukkanews:who supplies mbaka weed?
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by DollarAngel(m): 4:10pm
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by lekahm(m): 4:10pm
Okorocha!
Ohakim !
2 evil... None is better!
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by NORSIYK(m): 4:11pm
Thats true
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by Conner44: 4:11pm
The second part of the movie is now loading...............!
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by Xisnin(m): 4:11pm
congorasta:You will be a disaster as a president because you don't even know your job.
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by baddosky1: 4:11pm
Both Okorocha, Ohakim, Mbaka et al should kiss my butthole
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by Bedlecturer(m): 4:11pm
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by narorose(f): 4:11pm
The evil that men do
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by free2ryhme: 4:12pm
Irukkanews:
south-easterners and drama
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by btee136: 4:12pm
The blogger who wrote this nonsense should be trashed.
I still can't decode what simple sense is in the above.
|Re: Father Mbaka’s Curse On Bishop Obinna And Okorocha Has Come To Pass by NORSIYK(m): 4:12pm
Xisnin:He rigged himself back
