|Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by NaijaNewsPapers: 3:52pm
Unknown group protest in Allen Roundabout, close to government house Ikeja to kick against the enforcement of the recent increase in the land use charge by Lagos state government.
The group protest, saying that the masses would be greatest victims of the ‘wicked policy’.
The group also appealed to well-meaning Lagosians to reject what it described as the anti-people and wicked increases in the Land Use charges imposed by the exploitative Ambode Lagos Government.
http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2018/03/group-protest-against-lagos-land-use.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by ifex370(m): 3:55pm
APC for the money oooo
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by Thoniameek(f): 3:55pm
Aluta Continua
2 Likes
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by xcolanto(m): 3:58pm
Finally the jazz when them do for under brown roof for Oshogbo Don they fall commit afonja people eyes.
Say no to proxy looting
Say no to moving afonjas to Ibadan and osun state.
Good morning lagosians
19 Likes
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by westlius(m): 3:59pm
Get ur pvc next, change these governor's 2019
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by mumureloaded(m): 4:00pm
I'm loving this
3 Likes
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by ruggedised: 4:02pm
afonja will tag them ipob
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by kettykin: 4:05pm
Una Mumu never do , touts.
Until a pair of human hands sell for N500 in ogun thats when you will know
4 Likes
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by romme2u: 4:13pm
Is Lagos not the fifth largest economy in Africa anymore?
1 Like
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by Jerryojozy(m): 4:13pm
Ambode der swear for you ne?
2 Likes
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by horsepower101: 4:29pm
Funny thing is that it's those that voted him into power that the tax increases will affect the most.
Any tax increase will immediately trickle down to the poor masses
9 Likes
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by Kestolovee95(f): 4:30pm
Every landlord in Lagos should demand that their tenants get their PVC and vote out the criminal Ambode if they don't want an increment in house rent come 2019.
Call a meeting, show them the new Land use charge and make them understand that a victory for APC in 2019 means a 400% increase in their rents. It's very simple, the hands of landlords are tied.
16 Likes
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by comshots(m): 4:31pm
It's like ambode is even worse than fashola in this draconian law.Lagos state is looking for election campaign money.
7 Likes
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by wristbangle(m): 4:33pm
Which one be cow horn on top ambode head
To be honest, increasing tax at this crucial economic depression for people is a No.
2 Likes
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by Ngokafor(f): 5:09pm
ruggedised:
....and demand they go back to their'land'
3 Likes
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by chidichuddo: 6:14pm
to collect any tax on land, fix the road, change my transformer n we have a deal
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by ConAir(m): 6:30pm
This is simply looting in disguise,
Seems Tinubu has ventured into another looting scheme APC fanatics hope you are enjoying your change,
The problem is that it will affect the poor masses as well Let us change the change come 2019.
2 Likes
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by Caustics: 6:38pm
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by yeyerolling: 6:39pm
the fool go still win 2nd term. May Tinubu die a violent death inside that his private jet. use alpha beta to scam lagos when LIRS dey . U pay land use charge, pay 300 toll gate, light ur street, cleat ur drainage, dig your borehole, pay big money for car renewal. haba. this is insanity
8 Likes
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by obowunmi(m): 6:39pm
Ambode the scammer.
1 Like
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by nairavsdollars(f): 6:40pm
The horn fits him perfectly. But who is this mad fellow posting porn on every forum?
4 Likes
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by obafemee80(m): 6:40pm
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by talk2percy(m): 6:42pm
Una never see anything....ndi Igbo, forget Lagos state, come down to ur home and get it developed!
7 Likes
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by erico2k2(m): 6:42pm
NaijaNewsPapers:UNA GOOD MORNING OHHHHH
1 Like
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by bedspread: 6:43pm
Someone will soon call them PDP....
Thief....nubu is milking Lagos Dry...
AMBODE is only a boy boy....
Thief....nubu needs to be Broken down for Lagos to Move Forward
1 Like
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by igboOSU: 6:43pm
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by alsudaes1(m): 6:44pm
Truly, why give commercial valuation to houses the owners do not intend to sell
1 Like
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by millionboi2: 6:44pm
Dude has to settle dos who gave him power nap.
E. G Tinufu
1 Like
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by Strongbest(m): 6:44pm
The most painful thing is, every bad decision made by the government, the poor are always at the receiving end of the effect. The repercussions always fall on the poor masses; the same people who put them in the office.
Painful, very painful and I pity Nigerians. It is well.
www.nairaland.com/1798724/
|Re: Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head by biGwal(m): 6:45pm
Ambode........ Why nah
