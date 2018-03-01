Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Group Protests Against Lagos Land Use Charge, Gives Ambode Horns On The Head (5324 Views)

The group protest, saying that the masses would be greatest victims of the ‘wicked policy’.



The group also appealed to well-meaning Lagosians to reject what it described as the anti-people and wicked increases in the Land Use charges imposed by the exploitative Ambode Lagos Government.



APC for the money oooo 8 Likes 1 Share

Aluta Continua 2 Likes

Finally the jazz when them do for under brown roof for Oshogbo Don they fall commit afonja people eyes.

Say no to proxy looting

Say no to moving afonjas to Ibadan and osun state.

Good morning lagosians 19 Likes

Get ur pvc next, change these governor's 2019 12 Likes 1 Share

I'm loving this 3 Likes

afonja will tag them ipob 22 Likes 1 Share

Una Mumu never do , touts.



Until a pair of human hands sell for N500 in ogun thats when you will know 4 Likes





Is Lagos not the fifth largest economy in Africa anymore? Is Lagos not the fifth largest economy in Africa anymore? 1 Like

Ambode der swear for you ne? 2 Likes

Funny thing is that it's those that voted him into power that the tax increases will affect the most.



Any tax increase will immediately trickle down to the poor masses 9 Likes

Every landlord in Lagos should demand that their tenants get their PVC and vote out the criminal Ambode if they don't want an increment in house rent come 2019.



Call a meeting, show them the new Land use charge and make them understand that a victory for APC in 2019 means a 400% increase in their rents. It's very simple, the hands of landlords are tied. 16 Likes

It's like ambode is even worse than fashola in this draconian law.Lagos state is looking for election campaign money. 7 Likes





To be honest, increasing tax at this crucial economic depression for people is a No. Which one be cow horn on top ambode headTo be honest, increasing tax at this crucial economic depression for people is a No. 2 Likes

ruggedised:

afonja will tag them ipob



....and demand they go back to their'land' ....and demand they go back to their'land' 3 Likes

to collect any tax on land, fix the road, change my transformer n we have a deal

This is simply looting in disguise,

Seems Tinubu has ventured into another looting scheme APC fanatics hope you are enjoying your change,

The problem is that it will affect the poor masses as well Let us change the change come 2019. 2 Likes

. U pay land use charge, pay 300 toll gate, light ur street, cleat ur drainage, dig your borehole, pay big money for car renewal. haba. this is insanity the fool go still win 2nd term. May Tinubu die a violent death inside that his private jet. use alpha beta to scam lagos when LIRS dey. U pay land use charge, pay 300 toll gate, light ur street, cleat ur drainage, dig your borehole, pay big money for car renewal. haba. this is insanity 8 Likes

Ambode the scammer. 1 Like

The horn fits him perfectly. But who is this mad fellow posting porn on every forum? 4 Likes

Una never see anything....ndi Igbo, forget Lagos state, come down to ur home and get it developed! 7 Likes

NaijaNewsPapers:

http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2018/03/group-protest-against-lagos-land-use.html UNA GOOD MORNING OHHHHH UNA GOOD MORNING OHHHHH 1 Like

Someone will soon call them PDP....



Thief....nubu is milking Lagos Dry...



AMBODE is only a boy boy....



Thief....nubu needs to be Broken down for Lagos to Move Forward 1 Like

Truly, why give commercial valuation to houses the owners do not intend to sell 1 Like

Dude has to settle dos who gave him power nap.



E. G Tinufu 1 Like



Painful, very painful and I pity Nigerians. It is well.









www.nairaland.com/1798724/ The most painful thing is, every bad decision made by the government, the poor are always at the receiving end of the effect. The repercussions always fall on the poor masses; the same people who put them in the office.Painful, very painful and I pity Nigerians. It is well.