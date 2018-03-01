₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,416 members, 4,132,502 topics. Date: Tuesday, 13 March 2018 at 10:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Arrests Kess Billions For Robbery In Ghana (2399 Views)
Ghanaian Police Officer's Girlfriend Found Dead, Hanged In His Room (Graphic) / 3 Friends Who Met While In Prison Arrested For Robbery In Osun (Photos) / Ghanaian Police Officer Commits Suicide After She Was Dumped By Her Fiancé (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Police Arrests Kess Billions For Robbery In Ghana by queensera(f): 8:06pm
The Ghanaian police arrested Kesiena Blessing Kagi, alias KessBillions, 21, at his hideout at Community 20 in Tema on Friday, March 9, 2018.
KessBillions, as he was popularly known among his fellow criminals, was on the police wanted list for the robbery of a forex bureau at Teshie on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
KessBillions was also said to have led a gang of robbers to attack a company at Community Nine Light Industrial Area, Tema.
The IGP said other suspects in the forex bureaux robbery gang — Prince Wanganga, Gift Wanganga, alias Festus; John Ani, Prince Yfuah and Okoro Amulley — had been arrested earlier.
He said KessBillions and the other five suspects were all Nigerians. He said a check on KessBillions’s passport, number A07598838, revealed that he was a native of Warri.
KessBillions frequently comes to Ghana, with his last being on January 19, 2018, with a 90-day stay permit.
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/ghanaian-police-arrested-delta-state.html
Photo Source: Ib9ja
|Re: Police Arrests Kess Billions For Robbery In Ghana by NwaAmaikpe: 8:09pm
What makes this hungry mumu a Delta State big boy?
Come to Redson Lounge, Atmosphere, D-Range or Club Edge and see Delta big boys.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police Arrests Kess Billions For Robbery In Ghana by Gebbson007(m): 8:11pm
DELTA STATE BIG BOY! noted.
|Re: Police Arrests Kess Billions For Robbery In Ghana by stefanweeks: 8:16pm
Warri no dey carry last
Based on logistics
9ja to Ghana.
|Re: Police Arrests Kess Billions For Robbery In Ghana by sonsomegrigbo: 8:18pm
Igbos...
a new day. A new crime
even knows I've tried....
|Re: Police Arrests Kess Billions For Robbery In Ghana by Mariangeles: 8:48pm
He must thought Ghana a weak nation where he could just waltz in and rob...now, he'll get what he deserves
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrests Kess Billions For Robbery In Ghana by mysticwarrior(m): 9:45pm
I knew he will be caught
|Re: Police Arrests Kess Billions For Robbery In Ghana by free2ryhme: 9:55pm
queensera:
Your cup don full
|Re: Police Arrests Kess Billions For Robbery In Ghana by wayne4loan: 9:55pm
T
|Re: Police Arrests Kess Billions For Robbery In Ghana by olaoyinloye(m): 9:57pm
Warri no dey carry last
|Re: Police Arrests Kess Billions For Robbery In Ghana by Toscarel: 9:57pm
What makes him a big boy oga poster
|Re: Police Arrests Kess Billions For Robbery In Ghana by TroubleMaker47(m): 9:57pm
Big boy?
Bloggers celebrating criminality since time immemorial
|Re: Police Arrests Kess Billions For Robbery In Ghana by nairaman66(m): 9:58pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Dude D Range doesn’t operate again for the last 4 years! Club edge is for small rats.. havnt you clubbed in Lagos or Abuja before??
|Re: Police Arrests Kess Billions For Robbery In Ghana by Hotzone(m): 9:58pm
The bad name buhari and his cohorts are bringing upon this old glorious country!!!!
|Re: Police Arrests Kess Billions For Robbery In Ghana by ifyalways(f): 9:59pm
GOOD. Aboa
|Re: Police Arrests Kess Billions For Robbery In Ghana by benzems(m): 9:59pm
Please we need more name
People are turning to snakes and monkey here to swallow millions
and you are in Ghana insulting yourself
|Re: Police Arrests Kess Billions For Robbery In Ghana by bignero: 10:00pm
criminals
i see many nigerians in spintex area and roaming about nugua mall from early mornings....mostly from their looks you can tell their up to no good....i just avoid all of them.
i hope he rots in jail
you other stupid yahoo boys spoiling ghana after wasting nigeria, your next
animals in human form
|Re: Police Arrests Kess Billions For Robbery In Ghana by adzer: 10:01pm
30 billion for the account ooo. ......gbese!
|Re: Police Arrests Kess Billions For Robbery In Ghana by congorasta: 10:01pm
big boy indeed
(0) (Reply)
Supreme Court Upholds Death Sentence On Police Officer / Russian Airliner Crashes In Central Sinai - 224 Dead / Watch Out For Explosive Laden Hampers, Police Warn Nigerians
Viewing this topic: spako4(m), MissBoss01, Nextlevel10, walezqo(m), gab234, Jokesheyi, Kallyung, djoguns, goldenval(m), Bleiz(m), davjos, FlakiesSkincare, Hapiaka1(m), Lekzville, cmt1(m), surrogatesng, SanctuaryFarms(m), shedify, hybeenoni, K2asure, EvangUche(m), Shama007, andycom(m), Throwback, 4reala(m), opymx, daroz(m), hardywaltz(m), davelon(m), Sirwifi, JoyceAgim(f), UrRealG, Fatherly, Truthbtold1, BlaqCoffee109(f), sharpsharp, donchi5050(m), google1(m), nairaman66(m), sparkle10(m), Hidentity(m), ashjay001(m), hapi4eva, Kophschmerzen, lanrecious(m), martineverest(m), Lyord69(m), groovie(m), ede1(m), blesszceen(m), GIDIBANKZ(m), LYPD(m), yomifowe(m), sowanbe, omanifrank(m), SAJA, diego101(m), Truflexunits, pija(m), freshinko, Metrofox(m), shefraj(m), Akataka, tboneybone(m), ssogundele, decatalyst(m), wakaman, Sanchase, Johntemmy(m), swam22, umarshehu58(m), spill(m), empowerdex(m), Babysnow1, sincere22k(m), Trust4u1(m), dROC1, Kenfil(f), Aloft, anyicool(m), texas1(m), Yankee101, dadoctore(m), netflicks, umuna(m), yinka10, pocal, damiandammy, ABBA869, bencarson007(m), oscarwestcoast, lemmyt(m), Albion05, Uche0610(m), arent88(m), jasper83, adzer, nwanwaoge(m), axglide(m), Twirelex, llbhuds, mhisbliss(f), Maryberry15(f), Stanleyelege(m), swissobed, wondaboi94(m), icu4, anthonykezy(m), gigante, aylipple, thebosstrevor, Punditfrank(m), joeferrari(m), Appliedmaths(m), obeagu1(m), quatum, bambech, Adetee17(m), redone01, adisabarber(m), Hotzone(m), majekoam(m), cicikhemy(f), labbyboi(m), Lushka(m), tmgra, kollistic(m), kelvinreality(m), wunmite90, KlWise(m), wizzywisdom(m), lovere, pyyxxaro, zipamowei(m), Wised(m), kongru(m), noeloge82(m), bombim(m), Fashmoneyjay, Candlelight07(m), Gentlevin, donsheva, Yemea1, assemble, Prosthuks(m), Milldon(m), stopit, orobski(m), Dijaga(m), Temptee101(m), Amiano(m), bignero, Rexmike, adekunle6224(m), sadeola(f), Jephz(m), Shroud, adeyemik, rush2mac(m), nonjebose(m), YOUNGELDER1(m), planetx13, ifyalways(f) and 375 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16