Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Arrests Kess Billions For Robbery In Ghana (2399 Views)

Ghanaian Police Officer's Girlfriend Found Dead, Hanged In His Room (Graphic) / 3 Friends Who Met While In Prison Arrested For Robbery In Osun (Photos) / Ghanaian Police Officer Commits Suicide After She Was Dumped By Her Fiancé (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





KessBillions, as he was popularly known among his fellow criminals, was on the police wanted list for the robbery of a forex bureau at Teshie on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.



KessBillions was also said to have led a gang of robbers to attack a company at Community Nine Light Industrial Area, Tema.



The IGP said other suspects in the forex bureaux robbery gang — Prince Wanganga, Gift Wanganga, alias Festus; John Ani, Prince Yfuah and Okoro Amulley — had been arrested earlier.



He said KessBillions and the other five suspects were all Nigerians. He said a check on KessBillions’s passport, number A07598838, revealed that he was a native of Warri.



KessBillions frequently comes to Ghana, with his last being on January 19, 2018, with a 90-day stay permit.



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/ghanaian-police-arrested-delta-state.html



Photo Source: Ib9ja The Ghanaian police arrested Kesiena Blessing Kagi, alias KessBillions, 21, at his hideout at Community 20 in Tema on Friday, March 9, 2018.KessBillions, as he was popularly known among his fellow criminals, was on the police wanted list for the robbery of a forex bureau at Teshie on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.KessBillions was also said to have led a gang of robbers to attack a company at Community Nine Light Industrial Area, Tema.The IGP said other suspects in the forex bureaux robbery gang — Prince Wanganga, Gift Wanganga, alias Festus; John Ani, Prince Yfuah and Okoro Amulley — had been arrested earlier.He said KessBillions and the other five suspects were all Nigerians. He said a check on KessBillions’s passport, number A07598838, revealed that he was a native of Warri.KessBillions frequently comes to Ghana, with his last being on January 19, 2018, with a 90-day stay permit.Photo Source: Ib9ja







What makes this hungry mumu a Delta State big boy?

Come to Redson Lounge, Atmosphere, D-Range or Club Edge and see Delta big boys. What makes this hungry mumu a Delta State big boy?Come to Redson Lounge, Atmosphere, D-Range or Club Edge and see Delta big boys. 5 Likes 2 Shares

DELTA STATE BIG BOY! noted.

Warri no dey carry last



Based on logistics



9ja to Ghana.

Igbos...















a new day. A new crime















even knows I've tried....

He must thought Ghana a weak nation where he could just waltz in and rob...now, he'll get what he deserves 1 Like

I knew he will be caught

queensera:

The Ghanaian police arrested Kesiena Blessing Kagi, alias KessBillions, 21, at his hideout at Community 20 in Tema on Friday, March 9, 2018.



KessBillions, as he was popularly known among his fellow criminals, was on the police wanted list for the robbery of a forex bureau at Teshie on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.



KessBillions was also said to have led a gang of robbers to attack a company at Community Nine Light Industrial Area, Tema.



The IGP said other suspects in the forex bureaux robbery gang — Prince Wanganga, Gift Wanganga, alias Festus; John Ani, Prince Yfuah and Okoro Amulley — had been arrested earlier.



He said KessBillions and the other five suspects were all Nigerians. He said a check on KessBillions’s passport, number A07598838, revealed that he was a native of Warri.



KessBillions frequently comes to Ghana, with his last being on January 19, 2018, with a 90-day stay permit.



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/ghanaian-police-arrested-delta-state.html



Photo Source: Ib9ja







Your cup don full Your cup don full

T

Warri no dey carry last

What makes him a big boy oga poster



Bloggers celebrating criminality since time immemorial Big boy?Bloggers celebrating criminality since time immemorial

NwaAmaikpe:







What makes this hungry mumu a Delta State big boy?

Come to Redson Lounge, Atmosphere, D-Range or Club Edge and see Delta big boys.

Dude D Range doesn’t operate again for the last 4 years! Club edge is for small rats.. havnt you clubbed in Lagos or Abuja before?? Dude D Range doesn’t operate again for the last 4 years! Club edge is for small rats.. havnt you clubbed in Lagos or Abuja before??

The bad name buhari and his cohorts are bringing upon this old glorious country!!!!

GOOD. Aboa

Please we need more name

People are turning to snakes and monkey here to swallow millions

and you are in Ghana insulting yourself

criminals



i see many nigerians in spintex area and roaming about nugua mall from early mornings....mostly from their looks you can tell their up to no good....i just avoid all of them.



i hope he rots in jail



you other stupid yahoo boys spoiling ghana after wasting nigeria, your next



animals in human form

30 billion for the account ooo. ......gbese!