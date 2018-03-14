



Now, let me tell you just 'a' reason 'why', out of so many 'WHYS', with a true life story as an illustration. Just the other day, a friend of mine was telling me about how he overhead his kid brother who is just in high school, SS1 telling his classmates (about 7 of them) who came visiting that, HE MAY END UP NEVER EVER GETTING MARRIED IN HIS LIFE. By hearing this he, my friend became curious, and then paid attention to their conversation without them knowing because he was so SURPRISE. And guess what his kid brother said when asked "WHY" by his classmates. This young chap said "I HAVE FVCKED MORE THAN 10 GIRLS IN OUR CLASS ALONE, NOT TO TALK ABOUT THE GIRLS IN OUR STREET SO WHAT IS THE POINT OF GETTING MARRIED, PUCCY IS VERY, VERY EASY TO GET WITHOUT SWEAT, WHY SPEND THE REST OF YOUR LIFE INSIDE JUST ONE IN THE NAME OF MARRIAGE"? My point here is not that am trying to discourage marriage but with this illustration its a ratio 1:10. Meaning for one non-virgined male are 10 disvirgined females. And as this illustration so does it apply in a geometric progression on an HOLISTIC SCALE.



Bear it in mind that, you will always find that only a FEW GUYS amidst the male folks who got that GUTS get to dive into LADIES' panties and swim in their wet puccies. But MAJORITY GUYS i must assure you, don't have the guts to even have conversations with a lady, let alone such that will allow them see the colour of her pants. Call these mostly NON-VIRGIN males ALPHA or HE-GOATS, or whatever. My dear that is how it works. ITS A FEW GUYS DOING THE bleeping!!! A MAGNANIMOUS NUMBER OF MALES ARE VIRGINS ON THEIR WEDDING NIGHT. There are far, far, far more VIRGIN MALES than virgin females. In conclusion, is it not because VIRGINITY is a RARE 'COMMODITY' amidst the female folks that is 'a' reason why it is so PRICED HIGH and so GLORIFIED if a lady has not dashed hers out or sold for a paltry price? If its so common 'VIRGIN GIRLS', there won't by that HYPE about 'VIRGINITY', not even on NAIRALAND, a consistent topic which a lot of ladies become BITTER because they have been not only UNSEALED but a BIG LAKE down south either with surrounded by rain forest, or sahara desert. The reality is that virginity is a SCARCE COMMODITY amidst the female folks especially in this particular age yet a COMMON COMMODITY amidst the males despite our continous decay. TRUTH!!! In the days of old puberty is the age to let go your daughter for marriage. The people of old understand how much those homones manifestating and with keep manifestation make the VJ crave badly of a PEN!S. Its nature's design accomdate by culture in the past.



End of story, his classmate started asking his kid brother "HOW DOES SEX FEELS LIKE" meaning all those remaining boys are VIRGINS and could remain so for so long till their wedding night despite their curiousity. theupsetgirl, there are countless VIRGIN MALES of age 30 and 40. So, stop being sentimental!



Ubunja made a VERY SOLID POINT in that thread you dedicated to him. Which is: ubunja:

look at the non-virgins triggered and pissed about men's preference for virgins!!! i disflower every virgin who offers that hymen-sealed sweet orifice; and the nerve to demand a virgin bride is whats pissing these girls. if you lost your VCard condolences. but no ring for you. go marry the guy that you gave your virginity to.

SO ITS UP TO LADIES TO SAVE THEIR VIRGINITY FOR THEMSELVES, IF THEY CHERISH IT SO MUCH. MOST MEN WILL ALWAYS GO AFTER AN UNFVCKED CUNT WHEN THEY WANT TO SETTLE DOWN AFTER YOU HAVE OFFERED YOURS UNCOUNTABLE TIMES FOR THEM TO BECOME MASTERS IN HOW TO PLEASE THEIR VIRGIN WIFE. # IN THIS OUR AGE, PUCCY IS SO CHEAP, ALMOST AS FREE AS AIR, IT IS EVERYWHERE. THE IRONY IS, EVEN THOUGH AS SO CHEAP AND SO, SO EASY AS TO GET PUCCY TO POUND, (infact any male paying for puccy in this new milinneium is a big fool, because it is so wide open everywhere, its the sex age, women have finally succeeded to getting their puccies fvck up and down and all round and angles outside the tradition called marriage. An achievement of the sexual revolution in the 60s U.S.A which has encroached the rest of the world) THESE CHEAP PUCCIES ARE FVCKED BY A FEW MEN WHO THESE LADIES THEMSELVES KNOW DON'T CARE ABOUT THEM ONLY TO START CALLING THESE FEW MEN 'NAMES' AFTER THEY ARE DUMPED BECAUSE THEY ARE NOW A SECOND HAND VALUE AND MOST MEN WILL ALWAYS GO FOR 'TEAR LEATHER', BRAND NEW VJ IF PRIVILEGED NO MATTER HIS FVCKING AROUND. AFTERALL IT WAS YOU WHO OPENED YOUR LEGS BECAUSE YOU CRAVE FOR THAT SWEET BANANA AND GOT IT. WHY TOO MANY LADIES DO NOT HAVE COMMON SENSE IS WHAT I DON'T UNDERSTAND. ALWAYS THINKING WITH WHAT IS BETWEEN THEIR LEGS CALLED PUCCY AND NOT WITH WHAT IS BETWEEN THEIR EARS CALLED BRAIN. MAKING NOISE AFTERWARDS THAT MEN ARE THIS, MEN ARE THAT.







ubunja:

any virgin in the house feeling particularly generous?

let me unburden you. but dont cry tomorrow like Upset Girl.

