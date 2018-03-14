₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by TheUpsetGirl(f): 12:41am
if we really need to talk about this, y'all can't complain about this. male virgins are really scarce these days. 70% of Nigerian males are not virgins, the rate at which these boys are becoming corrupt is unacceptable..... The Government needs to step up and enact some laws, boys promiscuity is getting out of hand something need to be done, which guys are the virgin babes like us going to marry now?
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by Mandrake007(m): 12:49am
TheUpsetGirl:VIRGINITY is not a term to qualify a male who has no experience of sexual intercourse because you can't prove if a guy has truly had sex scientifically or physically,same can't be said about the females,that's the reason why so much sentiments and values are attached to the virgin females,using the bible as a point of reference was there ever a time a man was referred to us a Virgin? I guess not.
The term VIRGINITY is a feminine construct,when you lose your virginity you bleed when boys have sex for the first time,its just sex we move on,that's why the term 'deflowered' Is used for females and not males,so virginity is gender specific.
So a guy who's never had sex,is just a guy who's never had sex and not a Virgin and trust me no real mature guy will openly disclose to you he's a 'Virgin' unless he's a softie..
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by Kimcutie(m): 12:55am
This midnight girl have come again. Are you sure you're the person in your dp or you just want to troll like fluidqueen aka jamariwolf?
btw am a v.
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by Cadec007(m): 1:08am
TheUpsetGirl:i debunk that!! 50% of naija males are Virgìns.
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by TheUpsetGirl(f): 1:32am
Only a very fooooolish lady marries a nigerian man as a virgin.
God forbid
Nigerian man who has fuccccked up to 200 ladies n will double that number after marriage
Fuccckk your housemaid,sister,cousins,friends n may even try to fucccck your daughter(his blood daughter)
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by Cadec007(m): 1:34am
TheUpsetGirl:haba! Do you despise men so much?
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by 4FACEADELEKE(m): 1:42am
TheUpsetGirl:i like upset people like you.pm me lets talk
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by WORDWORLD: 2:43am
theupsetgirl. TRUTH BE TOLD. There is an OVERWHELMING number of virgin males not only in Nigeria but world over. This is based on very simple common sense. There is no need of carrying a scienticific study about this. It is as true as an observable fact that the SUN RISES IN THE EAST AND SETS IN THE WEST. Virgin males have ALWAYS out-numbered virgin females in a geometrical progression (if you know mathematics, you will understand that it is an expression of HUGE GAP in between)
Now, let me tell you just 'a' reason 'why', out of so many 'WHYS', with a true life story as an illustration. Just the other day, a friend of mine was telling me about how he overhead his kid brother who is just in high school, SS1 telling his classmates (about 7 of them) who came visiting that, HE MAY END UP NEVER EVER GETTING MARRIED IN HIS LIFE. By hearing this he, my friend became curious, and then paid attention to their conversation without them knowing because he was so SURPRISE. And guess what his kid brother said when asked "WHY" by his classmates. This young chap said "I HAVE FVCKED MORE THAN 10 GIRLS IN OUR CLASS ALONE, NOT TO TALK ABOUT THE GIRLS IN OUR STREET SO WHAT IS THE POINT OF GETTING MARRIED, PUCCY IS VERY, VERY EASY TO GET WITHOUT SWEAT, WHY SPEND THE REST OF YOUR LIFE INSIDE JUST ONE IN THE NAME OF MARRIAGE"? My point here is not that am trying to discourage marriage but with this illustration its a ratio 1:10. Meaning for one non-virgined male are 10 disvirgined females. And as this illustration so does it apply in a geometric progression on an HOLISTIC SCALE.
Bear it in mind that, you will always find that only a FEW GUYS amidst the male folks who got that GUTS get to dive into LADIES' panties and swim in their wet puccies. But MAJORITY GUYS i must assure you, don't have the guts to even have conversations with a lady, let alone such that will allow them see the colour of her pants. Call these mostly NON-VIRGIN males ALPHA or HE-GOATS, or whatever. My dear that is how it works. ITS A FEW GUYS DOING THE bleeping!!! A MAGNANIMOUS NUMBER OF MALES ARE VIRGINS ON THEIR WEDDING NIGHT. There are far, far, far more VIRGIN MALES than virgin females. In conclusion, is it not because VIRGINITY is a RARE 'COMMODITY' amidst the female folks that is 'a' reason why it is so PRICED HIGH and so GLORIFIED if a lady has not dashed hers out or sold for a paltry price? If its so common 'VIRGIN GIRLS', there won't by that HYPE about 'VIRGINITY', not even on NAIRALAND, a consistent topic which a lot of ladies become BITTER because they have been not only UNSEALED but a BIG LAKE down south either with surrounded by rain forest, or sahara desert. The reality is that virginity is a SCARCE COMMODITY amidst the female folks especially in this particular age yet a COMMON COMMODITY amidst the males despite our continous decay. TRUTH!!! In the days of old puberty is the age to let go your daughter for marriage. The people of old understand how much those homones manifestating and with keep manifestation make the VJ crave badly of a PEN!S. Its nature's design accomdate by culture in the past.
End of story, his classmate started asking his kid brother "HOW DOES SEX FEELS LIKE" meaning all those remaining boys are VIRGINS and could remain so for so long till their wedding night despite their curiousity. theupsetgirl, there are countless VIRGIN MALES of age 30 and 40. So, stop being sentimental!
Ubunja made a VERY SOLID POINT in that thread you dedicated to him. Which is:
ubunja:
SO ITS UP TO LADIES TO SAVE THEIR VIRGINITY FOR THEMSELVES, IF THEY CHERISH IT SO MUCH. MOST MEN WILL ALWAYS GO AFTER AN UNFVCKED CUNT WHEN THEY WANT TO SETTLE DOWN AFTER YOU HAVE OFFERED YOURS UNCOUNTABLE TIMES FOR THEM TO BECOME MASTERS IN HOW TO PLEASE THEIR VIRGIN WIFE. # IN THIS OUR AGE, PUCCY IS SO CHEAP, ALMOST AS FREE AS AIR, IT IS EVERYWHERE. THE IRONY IS, EVEN THOUGH AS SO CHEAP AND SO, SO EASY AS TO GET PUCCY TO POUND, (infact any male paying for puccy in this new milinneium is a big fool, because it is so wide open everywhere, its the sex age, women have finally succeeded to getting their puccies fvck up and down and all round and angles outside the tradition called marriage. An achievement of the sexual revolution in the 60s U.S.A which has encroached the rest of the world) THESE CHEAP PUCCIES ARE FVCKED BY A FEW MEN WHO THESE LADIES THEMSELVES KNOW DON'T CARE ABOUT THEM ONLY TO START CALLING THESE FEW MEN 'NAMES' AFTER THEY ARE DUMPED BECAUSE THEY ARE NOW A SECOND HAND VALUE AND MOST MEN WILL ALWAYS GO FOR 'TEAR LEATHER', BRAND NEW VJ IF PRIVILEGED NO MATTER HIS FVCKING AROUND. AFTERALL IT WAS YOU WHO OPENED YOUR LEGS BECAUSE YOU CRAVE FOR THAT SWEET BANANA AND GOT IT. WHY TOO MANY LADIES DO NOT HAVE COMMON SENSE IS WHAT I DON'T UNDERSTAND. ALWAYS THINKING WITH WHAT IS BETWEEN THEIR LEGS CALLED PUCCY AND NOT WITH WHAT IS BETWEEN THEIR EARS CALLED BRAIN. MAKING NOISE AFTERWARDS THAT MEN ARE THIS, MEN ARE THAT.
ubunja:
Ladies your virginity is for you to keep for yourself and by yourself if it really matters. DONT expect men to keep their own virginity when it is you who WILLINGLY give yours on demand in the pretex of I AM IN LOVE.
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by UDUJ: 2:47am
TheUpsetGirl:
I know you are based in Nigeria, so why then do you make all your posts at night?
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by TheUpsetGirl(f): 2:55am
UDUJ:
kinda busy.. I'm only active from 10pm to 2pm.. sleepy
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by UDUJ: 2:57am
TheUpsetGirl:
Ok understood. Sleep well troublemaker
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by Fadiga24(m): 3:08am
TheUpsetGirl:
That is when you get very 'upset'
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by evexx1(f): 5:17am
Hahahaha.
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by Preshy561(f): 5:39am
loool
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by spiralwedge(m): 7:17am
TheUpsetGirl:
Are you upset that you are a victim? Who fuccccked you, your father? Your cousin? It's horrible I know.
Pm me let's talk.
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by ubunja(m): 7:21am
why do you post only at midnight
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by Sierusvirus(m): 7:46am
Greater percentage of aunt, female cousin, maid won't allow male virginity. They rape, abuse and molest male child in the name of being caring thereby affecting the male child mode of thinking till adult male.
Female protect only female child and allow their male child to be raped, abused and molested and they will come here shouting what guys are doing.
The seed every Female soared in the life of a male child through abuse, rape and molestation will surely reap.
All this girls here accusing guys of what they are doing, must have abused, raped or molested a male child before in their life ( if you lie, going with blood oat be good), causing a negative effects on the male child's way of thought.
To know if am right in what am saying, can anybody raise a topic on " whom took your virginity " address it to the guy's and you hear the truth.
The annoying thing is that the law doesn't punish them because the male child doesn't have prove of blood flow unlike the female and the male has nobody to protect them rather the law will protect the female that abused, raped and molested the male. she can even turn things against the guy knowing truly well people will believe her than the guy.
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by QueenUtum(f): 8:06am
Men with more lovers have generally learned how to please a woman. You know what they say about practice makes perfect? I've dated a virgin guy before and found it very off putting how shy and nervous he was. I left him a virgin. A guy whose been around the block a few times will blow your socks off lol
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by phoenix17(m): 8:11am
once a guy masturbates.... virginity is gone.... once a guy list after women or sex .... virginity is gone also
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by UDUJ: 8:13am
phoenix17:
I agree with the former (once a guy masturbates he loses his virginity) but your latter point (once a guy lust after women his virginity is gone too) is complete hogwash
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by phoenix17(m): 8:27am
UDUJ:
maybe a little but I feel there's a connection BTW the latter and the former
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by marvin906(m): 8:30am
my dear your seriously fvcked in the head
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by lefulefu(m): 8:39am
TheUpsetGirl:
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by Martin0(m): 8:47am
QueenUtum:
waow you look serious to me.
but it jawdropping why you left him as a virgin
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by bizzy500: 8:49am
UDUJ:na night sub...
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by UDUJ: 8:50am
bizzy500:
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by ct2(m): 8:51am
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by Neimar: 8:51am
I neva Bleep or even kiss girl for my life
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by koolg: 8:51am
E be like say toto de scratch this one
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by judecares1: 8:51am
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:51am
|Re: The Scarcity Of Male Virgins In Nigeria by igboOSU: 8:51am
Girls will always just want to measure up with guys.
Males were not created in any state of virginity. A guy can never be 'disvirgined'.
A puṣsy fùcked can not be unfùck
Stop wasting your time.
There can never be gender equality!
Even God did not create us equally!
THIS IS A MAN'S WORLD!
