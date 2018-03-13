₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Plot To Cover Up Underage Voting In Kano State Looms by Islie: 6:50am
The eight-man committee investigating underage voting in Kano State, SaharaReporters has gathered, may have started working to cover up the widely reported anomaly, which was alleged to have occurred in the recently concluded council polls in the state.
http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/13/plot-cover-underage-voting-kano-state-looms
|Re: Plot To Cover Up Underage Voting In Kano State Looms by Paperwhite(m): 7:17am
"INEC also followed up with a denial. However, the denial, which won the commission some breathing space, has since been shredded, raising questions about the integrity of Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, INEC Chairman".
Well, cover up is expected but the repercussion will never depart from them.Wicked people.
|Re: Plot To Cover Up Underage Voting In Kano State Looms by ihitenansa: 7:20am
hmm
|Re: Plot To Cover Up Underage Voting In Kano State Looms by ConAir(m): 7:29am
As usual KANSIEC denied the allegations,
The north has always been practicing underage voting
For a free and fair election, Nigeria should invite some professional expatriate to supervise election in the north specifically.
|Re: Plot To Cover Up Underage Voting In Kano State Looms by Redoil: 7:35am
Apc and denial are like 5&6 i dont expect anything less from them.
If you want underage children to vote in the southern part so that it will fair to all click like.
If you want underage children to be ban from voting all over nigeria click share
|Re: Plot To Cover Up Underage Voting In Kano State Looms by QuotaSystem: 8:16am
ConAir:
Which professional expatriate will supervise election to prevent ballot box snatching, mass thumbprinting and cultism-related electoral violence in the south (e.g Rivers of blood)?
Who will take care of rigging in the south?
|Re: Plot To Cover Up Underage Voting In Kano State Looms by JasonScolari: 8:26am
All this accusations, counter-accusations, and dumb denials will be swept under their praying mats on Friday.
|Re: Plot To Cover Up Underage Voting In Kano State Looms by chuksjuve(m): 8:30am
If it's not violence , threat of blood shed or underage voting, it is through massive rigging ..
Buhari is known for these irregularities !!
Yet some people call him messiah or mr integrity ..
May sense fall on Sarkki and co
|Re: Plot To Cover Up Underage Voting In Kano State Looms by Odun7104x: 8:54am
|Re: Plot To Cover Up Underage Voting In Kano State Looms by charsobodo(m): 8:54am
We can not be fooled, its a common fact that under age voting is a norm in the north, so this news is not new at all.
|Re: Plot To Cover Up Underage Voting In Kano State Looms by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:54am
We want a free and fair election, just like the last one.
|Re: Plot To Cover Up Underage Voting In Kano State Looms by Hemanwel(m): 8:57am
...
|Re: Plot To Cover Up Underage Voting In Kano State Looms by princeade86(m): 8:57am
why will inec chairman come from north
|Re: Plot To Cover Up Underage Voting In Kano State Looms by MrRhymes101(m): 8:57am
That's because the video went viral. How about other states that do underage voting? What are they doing to ensure it doesn't happen again?... Wedding MC
|Re: Plot To Cover Up Underage Voting In Kano State Looms by sanpipita(m): 8:59am
Something they have covered up already, next pls
|Re: Plot To Cover Up Underage Voting In Kano State Looms by chloride6: 9:02am
QuotaSystem:
Are you trying to justify underage voting in the North?
